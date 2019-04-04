Shortcut Potato Onion Perogies

I used this recipe for the dough, since I had a bunch of leftover mashed potatoes and thought I'd try making homemade pierogies with them, which I've never done before. This recipe seemed simple enough for a newbie, and the pierogies turned out pretty delish. I had to add a tiny bit more water to the dough to get it to stick together well, but other than that, I followed the dough part of the recipe exactly. I do not know if this is normal since I've never made these before, but when I rolled out the dough, it shrank back in size pretty quickly, so instead of cutting out several circles at a time, I ended up rolling out each individual pierogi and quickly putting it into my pierogi/ravioli press to fill and seal before it got too small again for the press. I guess that wouldn't be a problem if you're not using a press, but I liked using it because it sealed the pierogies very nicely and I had no trouble with leakage. I threw them individually into the pot of boiling water when they were sealed, and by the time I was done rolling out and filling the next one, the previous one was floating and ready to take out and cool. Took a while to get everything assembled, but the end result was really good. I had some trouble with them sticking to the wax paper I put between them as I layered them in a container, so I would recommend not using wax paper to keep them separated. I'm not sure what i'd use next time, maybe parchment paper would work better, but at any rate I would de