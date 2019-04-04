Shortcut Potato Onion Perogies
Although you have to make the dough from scratch for these potato and onion perogies, the filling is extremely easy!
Although you have to make the dough from scratch for these potato and onion perogies, the filling is extremely easy!
Like other reviews, making real mashed potatos are better. I have made perogies with my lebanese grandmother for many years and for those of you that have a hard time sealing the perogie, use the pronged end of a fork. It makes a nice edging and seals much better. This was a great dough recipe, better than the others.Read More
Skip the instant potatoes and use the real thing. The instant potatoes tastes like...instant. The dough was okay but I perfer to add some of my mashed potatoes into the dough and you can't do that with instant potatoes. I also added some cheddar cheese to some of the Perogi and that helped the flavor a little.Read More
Like other reviews, making real mashed potatos are better. I have made perogies with my lebanese grandmother for many years and for those of you that have a hard time sealing the perogie, use the pronged end of a fork. It makes a nice edging and seals much better. This was a great dough recipe, better than the others.
These were wonderful! The dough was very easy to make and work with. I cut the circles with a 2 1/2" biscuit cutter, and than rolled each circle out to about 4". I added some grated Parmesan cheese and garlic salt to the filling; it was delicious! I boiled the perogies and than fried them in a skillet with a little butter. My family loved them, and ate every single one! I will be making these again; thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was great! Instead of instant potatoes, I just used left over potatoes and onion for the filling. A good leftover recipe is always like gold! Of course I'm sure you could put anything you want for the filling. Thanks for the great recipe!
Skip the instant potatoes and use the real thing. The instant potatoes tastes like...instant. The dough was okay but I perfer to add some of my mashed potatoes into the dough and you can't do that with instant potatoes. I also added some cheddar cheese to some of the Perogi and that helped the flavor a little.
I used fresh mashed potatoes, onions and ricotta cheese. Boil until they float, and then put them in a frying pan with butter to crisp them -- serve with sour cream! One other thing I did was add 1 beaten egg to the dough for a little more elasticity.
These were okay. I've made them twice now and both times I found the dough to be too thick and tough after cooking, even after correcting for it the second time.
The dough for this recipe was great and very tasty. I used real potatoes for the filling, but that's the only thing I changed. Thanks for posting this :)
absolutely delicious! I boiled them first, then fried them in oil and onion. WOW!
This recipe did the trick! They turned out great. I used REAL mashed potato's. Leftover mashed potato's work best, I think. I jazzed up the mixture with some garlic salt and cheese! YUM
made dough in food processor and it turned out excellent. Added Flour salt and better and ran until mixed through. Added water then ran 5 minutes and put it all in a bowl and made it into a ball and let it rest. Excellent!!
These are fabolous, Ialso tried my own variations, with what I had in my fridge.
so good and easy I made the dough in the food processor and I made my own filling with butter garlic onion soft cheese and half and half boiled and sauteed in butter my kids loved them said they were way better than store bought next time I'll double the dough and freeze a batch
This recipe was very good and I will use it again. Instead of instant potatoes, I used left over mashed potatoes. I put 1 T butter in a pan and sauteed the onions then added the mashed potatoes. The whole family loved them. I'll use this recipe every time I have left over mashed potatoes. Although it didn't affect the taste of the finished product, the dough is a bit tough to roll out at first.
Very tasty! I used real potatoes instead of instant, and also put a little shredded cheddar in the filling. Delicious and versatile recipe.
This recipe would be excellent, fillings can be changed around nicely of course, however a good note would be to add, do not let the perogies touch one another or they will meld into a giant glob, wasted a whole bunch this way..otherwise great
it worked out great. i skipped the onions and i think i'll use real potatos instead of instant next time but it tasted lovely. i have a picture of it in my account if anyone wants to see it.
This recipe was fantastic. We started the recipe and decided that we wanted to add some sour cream to the dough, so added about 2 teaspoons to the dough. After rolling out to 1/4 inch and cutting out the circles, I rolled each 3 1/2" circle out to about 6 inches, then filled them and sealed them. Then boiled them and sauteed in a pan. They were great. Definately a keeper.
Good recipe but,instead of boiling try frying them in a little butter and chopped onion till golden brown or desired crispness and serve with sour cream.Totally Awsome this way.My husband is so Polish and this is the way all his family eat them and now me.
My mom and I tried this recipe and the dough did not work AT ALL. We followed it exactly and had to keep adding water because it was soo crumbly it wouldn't even stick together! I hope we find one that works better!
Not bad...used real mashed potatoes. Taste was ok but dough was missing something..to much work in my opinion
This was actually pretty easy to make, and my kids loved them (minus the onions). I added a little parmesean cheese to the potatoes too. I've had the 'real thing' before, like my mom used to make, and these are close. I might try adding a little cream cheese or other cheese to it next time.
Love the dough, very easy to make.I make a variation of this. I use the dough, but fill it with diced fried potatoes with garlic and onion, scrambled sausage and eggs, and add a little cheese. Then deep fry. and put in the frezer. My kids then heat them in the microwave and there's breakfeast.
This was really good, great dough and with instant mashed potatoes it is exactily like store bought. I can't wait to try with real mashed potatoes. I also added some ranch to the recipe and some cheddar for maximum yumminess.
Tasted great, but i had such a hard time making the perogies stick shut.
The only good thing about this recipe is obviously the dough. It's easy to make and is actually good. I did need to add a little more water though but that was about it. One of the easiest dough recipes I've dealt with and quick to make. I really don't see the use in using instant potatoes. I mean, it really doesn't take long to make them. So I did my own filling. But defiantly rate high for the easy dough alone and will be using this recipe again.
Dough was very hard to work with in comparison to other recipes. Filling was slightly lack-lustre. I suppose that's what happens when you take the short-cut.
Not bad!!!! Needed a little extra water for the dough. Used leftover ham and shredded cheese and real mashed potatoes. Yummy! Made them at a friend's house,who had never heard of them, they were a hit!!
Had some trouble with the dough. I might try to find a different recipe for it. Other than that it was ok.
was super easy to make. I used real mashed potatoes :)
Followed the recipe for the dough....let it rest and the first few rolled out easy.....than the dough kept shrinking back. I took a lot of time and muscle power to finish the 26 that it made. Filling was easy....but I added garlic and onion powder also cheddar cheese. Don't think I'll ever make them again.....why too much work and time....they better be darn good!
this dough did not turn out....three tries
this is a great recipe, but I like to either fry mine or bake them, I put them on a plate of rice and topped with cheese and onions and lettuce and tomatoes with sour cream. that good. I love these things
I loved this recipe...... it was easy and I could adjust it to my liking!!!!
I used this recipe for the dough, since I had a bunch of leftover mashed potatoes and thought I'd try making homemade pierogies with them, which I've never done before. This recipe seemed simple enough for a newbie, and the pierogies turned out pretty delish. I had to add a tiny bit more water to the dough to get it to stick together well, but other than that, I followed the dough part of the recipe exactly. I do not know if this is normal since I've never made these before, but when I rolled out the dough, it shrank back in size pretty quickly, so instead of cutting out several circles at a time, I ended up rolling out each individual pierogi and quickly putting it into my pierogi/ravioli press to fill and seal before it got too small again for the press. I guess that wouldn't be a problem if you're not using a press, but I liked using it because it sealed the pierogies very nicely and I had no trouble with leakage. I threw them individually into the pot of boiling water when they were sealed, and by the time I was done rolling out and filling the next one, the previous one was floating and ready to take out and cool. Took a while to get everything assembled, but the end result was really good. I had some trouble with them sticking to the wax paper I put between them as I layered them in a container, so I would recommend not using wax paper to keep them separated. I'm not sure what i'd use next time, maybe parchment paper would work better, but at any rate I would de
I would never dare put instant potatoes in perogies (my grandmother would roll in her grave!) but this dough is pretty good. I've always had to almost double the water and I find that placing a warm, damp tea towel over the bowl while it rests helps with the toughness. I'm going to try tinkering with this some more. Will post an update (or an entirely different recipe) if I find something that works.
I added a little olive oil to the dough and I had a leftover baked potato that I whipped up and added to the instant potatoes. And added 4cheese mix to the batch. They turned out great
Absolutely delicious. After I boiled mine. I fried them in butter and extra virgin olive oil and then browned onions with them. They were bangin... thank you
The perogi dough is perfect! I mashed some boiled potatoes with butter and onion and my entire family loved it!
My 8 year old daughter helped make them. AND she is eating them all. These are a hit!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections