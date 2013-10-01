Ricotta Cake

Gussy up your yellow cake with this ricotta variation.

Recipe by Sandy Pescosolido

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan. Prepare the cake according to the directions on the package.

  • In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, sugar, eggs and vanilla. Mix until smooth. Drop by spoonfuls on top of uncooked cake.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 1/2 hours, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Sprinkle cooled cake with confectioners sugar. Keep refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 43.2mg; sodium 200.5mg. Full Nutrition
