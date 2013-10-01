Ricotta Cake

I have been looking at this recipe for months. We are not big fans of ricotta, but I thought we would give this a whirl. Remember that you cook your cake mix according to the directions for me this recipe took a total of 7 eggs. The ricotta mixture is more like an egg custard then a cheese cake. If you like egg custard you will love this cake. The flavor is delicate and I liked it. I can see why people love this with a fruit topping. This cake would be the perfect foil for that. Next time I will NOT do this in a bundt pan. Although the presentation was pretty I did have issue with it getting out of the pan. Also, it took a lot longer to bake- almost 30 minutes more. I also think this is one of those recipe where you want to use good quality cheese and cake mix. Thanks for sharing the recipe. I love to try new things and can not believe that I have never had this.