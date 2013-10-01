Ricotta Cake
Gussy up your yellow cake with this ricotta variation.
I love this cake. I crave it. After reading the reviews stating that the ricotta layer falls to the bottom of the cake, I decided to plan for it by using a bundt pan instead of a 9" x 13" pan and made half the ricotta mixture (and added almond extract to the cake mix as well as 1/2 vanilla and 1/2 almond extract to the ricotta mixture), spooning it all over the top of the cake mixture. Baked as directed in the recipe, inverted onto a plate after it had cooled a bit and then sifted powdered sugar over the top after it had cooled completely. It makes a gorgeous cake, 1/2 moist yellow cake on bottom and 1/2 delicious ricotta layer on top. Yum!Read More
Our family has made this for years with Marble cake mix. and we add Almond extract instead of vanilla. I think you have a mistake though in your recipe: It wouldn't be an additional 4 eggs, but only 1 additional egg (to the ricotta mixture), the other 3 are in the cake mix.Read More
This is SO easy and SO delicious. The ricotta settles to the bottom, so don't be alarmed--that's what makes it so good! I get raves no matter where I take it. My husband likes it warm right out of the oven, but I prefer it cold. Try it, you won't be disappointed!!
Excellent! I like it so much that I've made it 3 times in the past month. The first time I only used half the ricotta mixture & thought it was great. Then I followed the recipe & it was incredible!! The 3rd time I added some fresh blueberries (put on top before baking). The blueberries made it look wierd, but once cut it looked good. I'm addicted! Thanks to other reviewers for the warning that the ricotta mixture falls to the bottom. I invert it on a platter after baking so the ricotta is on top. Yum!
I've been making Ricotta Cake for quite awhile now, it's one of my husband's favorites. Recently I miss placed my recipe for it, and while trying to replace it came upon this version, and as far as i can tell it's identical to my previous one. However since it had been awhile since i last made this i wasnt thinking, and of course didnt properly read the recipe so i made the mistake of mixing all the ingredients at the same time... i was worried but decided to try it... it didnt turn out too bad and i would recommend this method for anyone who wants to avoid the "wet cake" texture. My mistake turned out a cake that was slightly more of a sponge consistency, but still retained the ricotta flavor, I perferr the traditional method but this "oops" was also good... and saved quite a few steps, all ingredients mixed in one bowl and then into the baking dish... alot less clean up too!
Excellent! I only used half the ricotta mixture (that's all the ricotta I had in the house). I made it in 2 small pans instead of a 13x9 & it cooked in 45 minutes. I brought it to a picnic at my parents house- everyone (ages 2 to 90)loved it. Nice for a hot day, not too sweet.
Ok so I made the cake as directed (using 3/4 of the ricotta listed and 3/4 of the eggs listed and added a litlle more vanilla to ricotta mixture). The cake came out great but I learned the hard way that you have to place a cookie sheet underneath the cake pan to catch the overflow that caused a brief smoke party in my oven. After scrubbing out the bottom of the stove, the cake baking was back on track. The cake was getting dark after about 45 minutes so I turned temp down to 305 degrees for 30 minutes and back up to listed temp for another 5 minutes. I tried it warm (cooling for 15 minutes) and it was great. I actually iced the cake with store bought icing and placed in fridge and it was even better today. I would definitely make again.
I can think of a thousand ways to fancy this cake up for company or a holiday but...it's perfect just the way it is. My husband also loved it warm right out of the oven. I'm thinking a thickened pineapple or apricot fruit sauce would be wonderful. Going to try making this using a chocolate cake mix.
This is a wonderful cake. The ricotta mixture does sink to the bottom of the cake but it is delicious. I actually tasted this or a similar cake at a dinner party and wanted the recipe. I was so happy to find this. Also it is so simple to make. I will definately make this again and again!
This was aweome! Super moist! I have made similar cakes using sour cream, but it doesn't compare to the ricotta! I only had half the ricotta the recipe called for on hand, so I halfed the ricotta mixture and it was still fabulous! I recommend this cake to everyone.
So EASY to make and received MANY compliments! They all wanted the recipe! Thank u so much!
This cake is good as written but, is delicious if you add fruit on top of the ricotta mixture, I added crushed darained pineapple to half of the cake just to try it both ways, I brought it to a family brunch and everybody loved it and agreed that the half with pineapple was ten times better. I also followed other reviewers suggestions and added one tsp. of almond extract to each the batter and the filling.I WILL DEFINATELY MAKE THIS AGAIN but will definately add pineapple maybe next time I'll try blueberries...This is a 5 star recipe with fruit, try it you wont be disapointed, sooo yumy.Thanks Sandy for sumitting your delicious recipe. Elvira Silva.
Exceptional and made with a chocolate cake mix it is devine !. When I make this cake I use instant pudding prepared with directions on the box and add about 1 cup of cool whip..Fold in the cool whip after the pudding sets a little and then use it for the icing-WOW.. can't beat it- Chocolate for the Chocolate ricotta cake and vanilla for this one..
Try Lemon cake mix, also chocolate! It's DELICIOUS and EASY...and always gets loads of compliments. I've been making this cake for years and years....love it so much I wanted it as our wedding cake but was too moist to hold up in tall layers. Does not need icing, powered sugar over a doily makes it very pretty. Keeps well in the refrigerator and is always yummy to the last bite.
This is pretty yummy... it's best made with the full-fat ricotta and eaten cold. Resist the temptation to use a bundt pan (disastrous). Pieces cut out of the 9x13" pan, while boring to look at, were so much more moist (not soggy) and consistent in textures. Ridiculously easy as well...
When, I think, Duncan Hines first brought this recipe out many years ago it became a favorite of my mother's and one I often enjoyed also. I had lost the recipe and could not remember it entirely - am very happy to be reunited with an easy and yummy cake! We used to cut very small pieces and serve in multi colored cupcake liners for a festive party dessert. The cake is very rich and dense so you don't need to serve a regular sized piece. Can vary your flavorings also, for a twist on the taste.
This is a delicious cake and exactly what I was looking for! It is definitely different than just any old cake. I used my springform cheesecake tin lined with parchment paper. Some changes I made: I added the zest of one orange and chopped, toasted, walnuts to the ricotta mixture. When the cake was done, I flipped the cake so that the ricotta ended up on top. I topped it with a mixture that included 4 tbsp of apricot jam and 2 tbsp of brandy. Instead of walnuts you could also add toasted, chopped, or shaved almonds. This is a perfect dessert if you don't want something too sweet. It's just too good!
I like this cake because it's very versatile. And as usual I had to substitute for what I had on hand. This is what I did: Used a Lemon cake mix with 1lb. ricotta cheese and 8oz. softened cream cheese. Then I used lemon extract instead of vanilla. The results were wonderful and because I used half cream cheese it didn't have any standing moisture in the bottom. I also used the Lemon cream cheese frosting off this site as well. Next time I'm going to experiment with strawberry flavors! So glad you shared this recipe!
I have been making this cake for years. I too 'cut corners' and mixed all of the ingredients together at times. Either way you make it you will not be disappointed!
This cake is great! My brother and I are always looking for unusual recipes and we like to try the ones we find durinf holidays and special occassions. I made this one for his birthday. The first time I made it using the yellow cake mix. I used 1/4cup of sugar instead of 3/4cup. This made the cake very mild and not overly sweet. Everyone really enjoyed this. The second time I made it I use a chocolate cake mix and the 3/4cups of sugar. I also set out a warmed fudge topping that some used to drizzle over thier slice. Oh my goodness this cake was amazing! I was going to take a photo but it was gone before I had a chance to snap a photo. Cool vs Warm: This is a matter of preference really. I liked the yellow cake best warm but the chocolate one I perfered more cooled with the hot fudge drizzle. Either way this is an amazing cake.
Excellent!!!! This was my Italian grandmas favorite. The reviews are right on..DO NOT EAT UNTILL COLD(NEXT DAY)! I could not wait and was dissappointed at first, but finished the cake in a few days...mostly alone. I used yellow cake mix as stated, but will for sure try lemon or orange mix next time and pineapple pieces would great as suggested above. I will not be making this for a long time b/c I know I cannot resist it!
Love ricotta so I tried this cake. It is wonderful. I made it when I had company because it is a very rich cake. I also added mini chocolate chips in the cheese. Everyone loved the cake so much they took home a extra slice. Would recommend this to everyone.
OK . I had to changed this quite a bit due to substituting the sugars for "sweetners". Keeping that in mind, I started with a 'scratch cake" (Allrecipes Cake Mixes from Scratch and Variations) only used 1 cup of ricotta, 1 egg, tsp vanilla, and 1/4 tsp of Almond extract and a little bit of sweetner. I did little spoonfuls all around the cake. The cake was done in abt 1/2 hour. OMG! What a yummy cake. The ricotta didn't fall to the bottom (fyi) I think a 16oz container would be the perfect ratio for this type of cake. A definite keep..... Oh, cupcakes.... gonna try it with cupcakes! To be continued.... :-)
I must be the only one who didn't think this cake was fantastic. I thought it was OK but nothing great. I did have a huge amount of the ricotta mixture left over so if I do try it again, I will make only half of that.
Save this cake for the next day! Like the other reviews suggested, I made these the night before a party. I made them as cupcakes, and rolled the tops in powdered sugar. They were gorgeous, moist, and seemed like they were filled with cheesecake! I um...might have eaten one for breakfast the next day too...they are delicious!
Everyone asks for this cake! If its a holiday, birthday or just a get together...friends and family want this outrageously delicious cake. It's so easy to make and you don't have to change a thing to the recipe. I wish I had a dollar for everytime I'm asked for this recipe. I even had a woman from Italy ask me for the recipe! That's when I knew this was the "real" thing!! (I also make a lite version: fat free ricotta, egg substitute and sugar substitute.)
This was awesome and more like a breakfast pastry in my opinion with a lot of creamy filling! I tried first in a mini-bundt pan by making 1/4 of the recipe and baking 30 minutes. It was awesome so I went ahead and made the remaining 3/4 recipe in a normal size bundt pan and baked for 1 hour. My family enjoyed this cake too, even the ones that aren't typically ricotta fans. I had tried a chocolate peanut butter frosting on the mini cake, but found it didn't really go and the cake doesn't need a frosting with it's creaminess (it's like the frosting is built in!) EXCELLENT! Only things I changed were to use unsweetened applesauce in place of the oil called for on the cake mix package and used 1 egg white in place of each egg called for. I used low-fat ricotta and had 22 oz total rather than the 32 oz called for.
Made this for company this week-end, and it was delicious! Used lemon cake mix, and it was light and moist. Followed other reviewers, and made it a couple of days ahead of time, and the flavor of the ricotta filling was outstanding! A definite keeper.
I made this cake for the first time on Easter. I made it the night before and served it chilled. My guests loved it. I read the other reviews about the ricotta dropping to the bottom of the pan so I made mine in an angel food cake pan and when it cooled I inverted it on a serving platter. It was perfect. I made the recipe exactly as it was written. I always make goody bags for my kids when they are leaving and they all asked for some of the ricotta cake, I guess this will be a new addition to my holiday tables :)
First I want to say only use 4 eggs total, 3 in cake mix and 1 in ricotta mix. The owner of this recipe should make this more clear, the ricotta mixture ingredients do say "eggs". This cake us awesome. I altered none of the recipe. Why?
This is the exact recipe that I've been using for years, except that my recipe states to bake it for 1 hour. I've never had it run over the pan. I chill it when it's cool, then cut it in squares and serve it, dusted with powdered sugar, on cupcake papers. Although it's NOT lo-cal, it's light and cool, kind of like a cream puff. I think I'll make it for company this week.
I have been looking at this recipe for months. We are not big fans of ricotta, but I thought we would give this a whirl. Remember that you cook your cake mix according to the directions for me this recipe took a total of 7 eggs. The ricotta mixture is more like an egg custard then a cheese cake. If you like egg custard you will love this cake. The flavor is delicate and I liked it. I can see why people love this with a fruit topping. This cake would be the perfect foil for that. Next time I will NOT do this in a bundt pan. Although the presentation was pretty I did have issue with it getting out of the pan. Also, it took a lot longer to bake- almost 30 minutes more. I also think this is one of those recipe where you want to use good quality cheese and cake mix. Thanks for sharing the recipe. I love to try new things and can not believe that I have never had this.
this cake was good though I did change the recipe a bit.instead of using yellow cake mix I used a marble cake mix and instead of using vinilla extract I used Anise extract to give it a bit of a kick. Came out good very moist. i kept it in the fridge for it to get a bit more firmer. I will definatly try the original recipe only because I had the marble cake instead of the yellow cake. Good evening dessert for the family...Thanks for sharing...
This is the best !!! I sometimes top the finished cake with a fruit pie filling or simply sprinkle powered sugar !!!
This is similar to an old recipe my grandmother used to make. Try using Lemon Cake mix instead of yellow.
This cake is certianly a crowd pleaser!! Everytime I take it somewhere, people ask for the recipe! I like to add a little cinnamon (about 1/2 tsp.) to the ricotta mixture.
I made this cake exactly as stated in the recipe and it turned out perfect. However, for me, the ricotta is just a little too grainy even tho I beat it in the mixer for a while. It was moist and kept well in the fridge. I did make a cream cheese icing for it and that helped.
AWESOME!!!! I used a white cake mix, and used almond extract and burbon vanilla as others had suggested. I also baked the cake in a bundt pan and used only half of the ricotta mixture. Any more the cake would have overflowed from the pan. I filled the middle with strawberries and fresh mint before dusting with powdered sugar. I also served a strawberry champagne sauce over the cake once we sliced it. It was a little tart so it balanced out the sweetness. There was barely any left!!!!
Like other reviewers, I mixed some of the ricotta mixture in with the cake batter, then laid the rest on top when it was time to put it in the oven. I made a strawberry sauce to go over it and served it with ice cream on the side. My husband and guests loved it. Thanks!
very disappointed- made for family Easter gathering and only one person liked it - very bland-nothing special. Even tried topping with blackberries- ended up just eating the berries- not worth the calories to eat the cake
Made it with a devils food cake mix! Everyone loved it! Easy and delicious!
I made it with "David's Yellow Cake" from this site, instead of a cake mix. Since the yellow cake recipe calls for 8 egg yolks, I mixed the ricotta with 8 egg whites instead of 4 eggs. It came out great.
I was so excited to make this & was disappointed that it was just so - so. Kind of tasteless.
Very good cake. Nice and moist. I followed the recipe exactly and had no problems. Delicious warm or cold! Thanks for a great recipe. It's a keeper!
I really like this recipe. It's not too sugary sweet. I start by adding crushed (drained first) pineapple to the bottom of the pan, then pour the cake mix on top. I mix the cheese mixture right into the batter. After it is finished baking, I freeze it over night. This keeps it extra moist. I invert it onto a cookie sheet, cut, eat and enjoy.
Definitely enjoyed this cake as did my friends! I wanted something to do with the left over Ricotta and this recipe did the trick! I only used 1 pound of Ricotta and added 1/4tbs of vanilla to the cake batter and ricotta mix. I made a bundt cake and had a good amount left over to experiment with. I halved the left overs. With one half I added Ghirardelli cocoa and created a marble cake. Both cakes turned out well but the little marble cake was the best, wish I had marbled the bundt cake as well. I powered the bundt cake but didn't care for it that much so made a chocolate glaze and it was excellent. You can still see remnants of the sugar dusting in the picture.
I made the recipe as instructed. It was great! Will make again. Thanks for sharing!
Almond-Ginger-Orange version. Thanks to the tips re the ricotta sinking, I decided to take advantage of that. I prepared my pan with butter spray and then laid down almond slices much like you would pineapple for a P-upside down cake. I knew this would end up on the top after flipping and be held in place by the ricotta. You could probably use slivers or even whole almonds. As another reviewer, I used 1/2 of David's Yellow Cake from this site for the base. I then used the egg whites for the ricotta to use them up and make this lighter. I add the grated peel of one orange to the ricotta and some ginger. Perhaps 1/4 tsp? I think next time I will add some almond flavoring and 1/2 tsp ginger to this. I used lite ricotta and added 2 Tbs. of flour too make sure I had good body for this layer. It flipped beautifully and the almonds stayed pretty well in place, so you could do a design. Even sprinkling with powdered sugar didn't hide them. This is a nice snacking cake and my version is easy to pick up with the fingers.
Delicious and simple to make! The taste is just fantastic, sweet and a bit tangy, just yummy.
Very moist and not too sweet! I prefer it cold but my dad loves it still warm!
This cake was a little too rich for my taste and I felt that it was more like a light cheesecakse with a cakey base rather than a crust. That being said I enjoyed it more while it was cold rather than warm.
This recipe was okay - but not great. It just tasted too cake-mixy for me. One tip - I cooked it through - the complaints that the ricotta is too "eggy" in texture is likely because the cake wasn't cooked long enough.
This cake was pretty good...A little floppy, but I like the twist on it...
Finding this recipe here was terrific, it's been around for a long time, I would still today rate 5 star. Thank you Bernie for reviving this old time favorite , it is a nice holiday special treat as well. I followed the recipe as written
The bottom half is really good. It is so moist, but the top just tastes like dry white cake. If there was a way for the ricotta cheese to stay even within the cake than it would be a 5 star cake. And its expensive to make for the ricotta cheese. Just eat the bottom half and its worth it.
This cake is excellent. I've made it several times, from the standard recipe and several times with a few changes. I've added organge zest and a splash of orange liquor to the ricotta. I've also added Chambord liquor and fresh raspberries, almond flavoring and ground almonds- the possbilities are endless. My next cake will have ground hazlenuts and Frangelico liquor!
This is a great cake. I made it with a lemon cake mix and it turned out well. I did have to pull it out 15 min earlier than suggested. I'd suggest keeping an eye on it rather than go by the baking times. Thanks for a good recipe!
Very easy, simple cake. Got worried after I put it in the oven that I had put in too many eggs, that the 4 eggs in the recipe also included the 3 in the cake mix, as the ricotta/eggs mixture was quite soupy, but 7 total eggs total seemed to do the trick after all! I added blueberries on top of the riccotta on half the cake and they sunk down with the cheese mixture. While both sides were good, I preferred the blueberry side, but that is just a personal preference. Will definately make again.
I followed this recipe to the T and it was a disaster. The ricotta mixture was way too thin and the cake never got done!
I make often as it's a favorite. I make as is. Because you refrigerate because of the cheese it's good for the summer. Discovered this cake when a friend made and I wanted her recipe. Didn't even know it was ricotta. Im actually making for fathers day this wkend.
Excellent and easy cake to make. My 78 year old father fell in love with it and makes this regularly for himself!
This cake was not for me. Sorry! I really enjoy cheese, but the yellow cake and ricotta combination did not work for me or my family. Very disapointed after reading so many wonderful reviews. I will not be making this again.
I found this to be an easy and delicious cake. It was enjoyed by all and I will make it again!
Made this for guests and was really disappointed. Dry. It needed something.
Made it for a party yesterday...it was nice, moist, but nothing as great as the other reviewers seemed to think. I think, if I make it again, I would add a flavoring to the ricotta mixture, other than vanilla, perhaps some Sambuca or almond extracts...just to jazz it up!
This is a fun, easy recipe. Mine took an extra 1/2 hour in the oven though, and I turned temp. down to avoid getting too dark. I'm thinking a fruit glaze would be great on this.
Made the cake for my work,im a cook in a retirement community ,they love it top it with whip cream and fresh strawberries,calculated for 100 people not bad for first time.Thank you.
Wonderful desert served cold. Tried it straight out of the oven and had no flavor to me. But the next day, after refriderating over night, it was awesome.
Delicious and beautiful and easy to make! I used a bundt cake pan with half of the recipe for the ricotta portion, because that's what I had on hand. I filled the center to overflowing with sliced strawberries and dusted powdered sugar on top - it was stunning!
This cake was GREAT! I trusted the recipe, followed it closely and it ended up being one of my favorites. My family treats it like a cheesecake and tops with crushed strawberries. DELICIOUS!!
I'm not sure what all the rave is about. The only thing I did differently was add fresh blueberries to the cake mix. It's hard to describe the texture, and the taste was like eating bread. I was expecting more of a cheesecake flavor. Not so impressed with this one.
I did not care for this recipe. The ricotta filling collected in the center of the cake and had a very "eggy" consistency, instead of smooth and creamy ricotta. It also did not seem to blend at all with the cake, so the result was a basic yellow cake with a grainy, eggy, ricotta filling. Perhaps this would work better with fewer eggs, but I think in the future I'll just go with a traditional ricotta pie. Sorry!
I have made ths recipe several times and have used different flavours of cake mixes and they have all turned out wonderfully!! We love this cake and I will continue making it. Some of the reviews said they added fruit (i.e., blueberries) and I think I will give that a try as well. Love it!!
Absolutely wonderful. I only used 1 pound of ricotta and 2 eggs, baked in 2, 8x8 pans and it was delicious. Next time I plan to throw some blackberries in the bottom of the pan first. I served with whipped cream and it was so yummy. I will buy ricotta next time just to make this instead of waiting to have leftovers.
I've made this several times and always get raves! It's so moist. Try cutting the cake into squares and serving in paper cupcake liners. People will think they come from a fine bakery!!
So good. Not overly sweet as some frosted cakes can be. I made it with fat free ricotta. Very satisfying.
We accidentally used lemon cake mix, and it was terrific!!!!!!!!!!! We put strawberries on top after. That was exceptional!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I have been looking for a recipe like this and am so glad I found it. THis cake is not too sweet, but is totally delicious. We used the recipe for Sicilian Ricotta Cheese from Allrecipes that we made for my son's science project. We will do both again.
Although my guests and my son (6) enjoyed it as a birthday cake, I expected more. I did not reall all the reviews and did not realize the ricotta would fall to the bottom. Also, it says to drop it by spoonfulls into the cake. I found that very difficult to do since 2 pounds of ricotta mixed with the eggs is enough to fill 1/2 of a 9x13 cake pan on it's own. And also, the recipe should also say to add the extra number of eggs as required for the mix. I had 5 eggs on hand and the recipe called for 4. But the cake mix called for 3 on it's own so it was really 7 total.
This is quite good, but not exactly what I was hoping for. My ex husband's Italian Grandmother used to make a Ricotta cake that was better, but sadly I didn't get her recipe before she passed away. Hers was lighter and fluffier, this one was quite dense.
Vey good. Like someone else suggested, using a bundt pan next time and flipping it over. But this is a keeper. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was wonderful! It got brown fast but then stopped browning! I followed the recipe as written and tried it warm - SO good! I had some pineapple ice cream topping and on my second piece (!) I put some of that on the plate - yummy, but I think it's best on it's own! Thanks for the great recipe - SO easy!
I have always thought cake & ricotta should get married, so I was all over this recipe when I saw it. SO good! Definitely better the next day. I halved the recipe for the ricotta mixture, used a white cake mix (using 2 whole eggs & one egg white), and added at least a teaspoon of almond flavoring instead of the vanilla. Delicious with fresh strawberries! I will do the same next time, or try it with chocolate cake mix & use vanilla.
This cake was just ok. It didn't have much flavor at all and the ricotta just added a creaminess to the bottom of it and that's it. If I make this again I will definitely add a lot of my own ideas to make this better.
very good cake, even my husband and his friend that were reluctant to try it loved it. i tried it with the yellow and devils food cake mix. ppl said it tasted like a creamy brownie. o and at first when it came out of the oven i tried it, i thot the ricotta mix a lil bland, but after it cooled it was more flavorful, so let it set for a lil while and you'll like it even more!
the girls at work are begging me to make again... and usually they tell me- don't cook when i try new stuff !!!! this cake is awesome ! sounds weird= but try it= you will never regret it !
absolutely delicious!!! Bravo, Belissimo
i had a piece while still warm and thought it was okay. it got more and more boring the more i ate it.
I did not like this at all, but my husband did and a couple of people wanted the recipe.
I'm sorry, but this cake had little flavor. It was soggy, and mushy. I followed the directions exactly. I can see if you used maybe half the cheese mixture, with the full amount of sugar how it might be better. We ate this hot, then decided to give it the benefit of the doubt and tried it cold. It was marginally better cold, but still didn't have much flavor.
My whole family loved this cake. It is very moist and has just the right amount of sweetness. I followed the recipe exactly, except that I added a teaspoon of almond extract to the ricotta mixture, and served with whipped cream and fresh berries. The ricotta did not fall to the bottom for me, but fell to the middle which was perfect.
my family has made this cake for years but today im using lemon cake mix!!
Very good! I followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfect. My mother has been making a similar version of this recipe for the past few years and she liked this one better.
With 1/2 tsp almond flavoring in both the batter and the ricotta---YUM!! Good served with fresh fruit. A little bit too much batter for 2 9" round pans.
I've made this a couple of times already. It's a fabulous recipe: it's easy, it looks impressive, tastes great (not too sweet), and keeps well for a few days. I've also made it using chocolate cake mix and actually like it better! The chocolate one comes out with a dark layer and a white layer, and another very thin dark layer. Looks cool. My family ate it plain, but I dusted it with powdered sugar for guests.
I made this cake a few hours before my company arrived and it was a hit. I used 1/2 the amount of ricotta and sugar and dusted the top with cinnamon before baking. A sprinkle of powdered sugar right before I served it gave it just the right amount of sweetness. I cannot wait to try this with lemon extract/zest.
I was skeptical of this recipe because of the amount of ricotta and eggs used. But...it is sooooo good! I followed recipe exactly except for adding blueberries on top before baking and everyone loved it. I served it with the vanilla sauce recipe on this site and they went very well together. I can't wait to try this with chocolate or maybe lemon cake mix. YUM!!
I'm so happy with this. As a diabetic, I used one of the new sugar free yellow cake mixes (actually I halved the recipe), and substituted Splenda for the 1/4 cup sugar in the cheese mix. Many thanks for the great recipe.
I've made this several times now, and everyone loves it. Last time I added crushed pineapple to it, this time I added pineapple slices with cherries in the center. Very rich and moist cake.
