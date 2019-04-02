Grandma's Polish Perogies

As a child my great grandmother would make these. She would boil and freeze them, when I visited she would give me a bag to take home, they never made it home we would eat them cold on the way. I have tried to duplicate her recipe thru the years and there was always something missing. She didnt speak english and didnt write anything down. I have tried many many times. Part of the problem is getting them to not break open. I followed the dough recipe to a T it was the best dough I ever worked with. It rolled out beautifually, you needed to add about 1/4 cup of flour and then flour all the surfaces. It rolled out nice and thin like a dream. I made my own filling boiling peeled potoatoes, mashing them and adding only onions sauteed in a few sticks of butter. This is a true polish filling, I also did sauerkraut or "kapusta" drained sauerkraut in fried onions and butter until golden. Great for hot dogs too. The first batch made 25. I sealed the old fashioned way with a fork dipped in water to crimp the edges closed. they made up like a dream so easy. I made the fillings the day before. The batter size is small. Making another batch as we speak and will see if freezing first will prevent breakage. REALLY love the recipe. took less than an hour to fill 25. Not an all day project if you make fillings ahead. My grandmother also made a meat filling one. With ground burger and onions. LOVE the sauuerkraut. thanks for bringing this old favorite back. Great project to fill the freezer