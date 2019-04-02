Grandma's Polish Perogies

This recipe for perogies has been in the family for generations, with a few alterations of course! My grandfather is Polish, and his mother taught my grandmother how to make these delicious dumplings. Serve plain, or with butter, sour cream, bacon, etc. Perfecting the pierogi technique takes time, and after a while, you will develop your own system.
Because it can be quite time consuming making perogies, here's a suggestion. Make your filling the day before. That way you only have to mess with the dough the day you are going to make them. Also, after boiling the perogies, we always saute them with butter and onions before eating. Fry perogies until a light golden brown. Little crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Don't burn your onions. gently saute until translucent. A dollop of sour cream when serving is a nice additon.
When I made my first batch they all came out soggy and had a gross texture. I made sure I took them out once they started to float. Maybe I'm just not used to the texture but for me they weren't so great! Also I would use just 6 potatoes instead of 8, or you will have leftovers. When I finished, I ended up just frying them and they tasted much better. I may make these again, but I'll change up alot things!!
Two suggestions that make go from alright to WOW! 1) After boiling the perogies remove from the water and fry them with a small amount of oil until browned on both sides. 2) Top with cottage cheese. By themselves, they are a bit bland, but with the cottage cheese they are fantastic. For the filling, I omitted the prepared cheese sauce and added more grated cheese and a little milk & butter. We liked them so much that we wanted to have family dumpling cook-off, trying different types of filling. With some leftover dough we made dessert dumplings filled with cherry pie filling which were also very good.
This is a great dough! I did add extra oil...I am a fan of the calories and this prevents the dough from drying out, plus lets face it this dough gets a little sticky...I kept oiling my hands as I kneeded the dough. Filling well that is up to you and what your into... I like onions fried in butter and simple easy....cheese whiz. Makes for great freakin perogies! Here is the trick to freezing perogies...a cookie sheet and wax paper... you can put layer after layer of perogies on 1 cookie sheet!
This was my first time making perogies. I followed the dough recipe exactly. Very easy to work with! For my filling, I used red skin potatoes (because I had them on hand) and added diced onions sauteed in lots of butter! Also added cheddar cheese, parsley, salt and pepper. I did have some extra filling -- not a problem. When I actually prepared some for dinner, I boiled them as instructed and then browned them on the grill with more onions,oil, and butter (on foil). They were great! Thank you for the recipe.
Great recipe - the dough is delicate and tasty and can be filled with any filling you can dream up. I made mine with mashed potatoes and carmelized onions. I had to cover my dough with a moist paper towel while making the perogies because it began drying out. Also, a note of caution - when freezing perogies place on a lightly greased plate or cookie sheet. I didn't do this and mine stuck to the plate.
I made this special treat for my family's Easter Sunday Diner. I made them a week in advance and froze them. They came out GREAT! Everyone loved them! Def. make in advance. It took hours to make. I prefer to roll out the dough pretty thin because I dont care for a really "doughy" pasta. This is time consuming but the dough rolls out really nice! Double the recipe and it makes about 6 dozen perogies. I needed to add a little more flower then what was recomended. I omitted the cheese sauce but made three differnt flavors, beacon, onion, and garlic. The onion flavored seemed to be the most populare.
These where the best perogies I have ever made, the dough was so easy to work with, the biggest complaint I had from my family was that I didn't make enough! One tip I placed the perogies on parchment paper before freezing to avoid sticking to the pan, works great!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2005
Mmmmm Good. I haven't had real home-made perogies in over 15 years. I had to get this recipe so I could learn to make them. In my second batch I used minced onions in the potato mix, and a whole lot more of cheese, and added some all purpose seasoning/everglade seasoning. After I boiled the perogies, I sauted them in light oil with more onions, just to brown and crisp them. I can eat them plain, but my family likes a little alfredo sauce over them. Great Recipe!! Thank You!!
These perogies were wonderful! My dough turned out great and easy to manage, and I pretty much followed the recipe exactly. For the filling we mixed potatoes with fried onion and bacon, parsley and about a cup of grated cheese. The result was truly splendid and well worth the effort!
This recipe WORKS. The measurements are spot on, and the dough was the easiest to work with! I halved it and came out with 40 good sized perogies. I changed the filling to suit my tastes, adding a whole head of garlic and two tablespoons of dehydrated onion flakes to the boiling water for the potatoes, as well as a good bit of sea salt. When drained, I mashed the garlic and onion right in. I also added a bit of chopped fresh dill for bright flavor and color. I made the filling ahead so that it was room temp. when I assembled. I plan to boil them until they rise to the top, then fry them with onions in butter and serve with sour cream and chopped green onions. TIP: To close the rounds, wet the tip of your index finger, then moisten HALF of the circle only, then fold over and pinch with thumb and middle finger (your wet index finger will make it soggy...wet on wet or dry on dry doesn't work when it comes to dough). I was surprised how easy this recipe was, even though it was time consuming. Well worth it! You won't be sorry you tried this recipe! Thanks so much for a morning of (successful!) fun! (Edit: after getting rave reviews from everyone, I just had to come back and say how fabulous these tasted! One word: YUM!)
As a child my great grandmother would make these. She would boil and freeze them, when I visited she would give me a bag to take home, they never made it home we would eat them cold on the way. I have tried to duplicate her recipe thru the years and there was always something missing. She didnt speak english and didnt write anything down. I have tried many many times. Part of the problem is getting them to not break open. I followed the dough recipe to a T it was the best dough I ever worked with. It rolled out beautifually, you needed to add about 1/4 cup of flour and then flour all the surfaces. It rolled out nice and thin like a dream. I made my own filling boiling peeled potoatoes, mashing them and adding only onions sauteed in a few sticks of butter. This is a true polish filling, I also did sauerkraut or "kapusta" drained sauerkraut in fried onions and butter until golden. Great for hot dogs too. The first batch made 25. I sealed the old fashioned way with a fork dipped in water to crimp the edges closed. they made up like a dream so easy. I made the fillings the day before. The batter size is small. Making another batch as we speak and will see if freezing first will prevent breakage. REALLY love the recipe. took less than an hour to fill 25. Not an all day project if you make fillings ahead. My grandmother also made a meat filling one. With ground burger and onions. LOVE the sauuerkraut. thanks for bringing this old favorite back. Great project to fill the freezer
I have tried several perogie dough recipes and none of them beat this one. It is absolutely the best. We like our dough a bit thick and so I cut them out and fill them on the thick side. It is easy to work with and comes out great every single time. I do have to work the dough a lot with my hands after I mix all the wet ingredients in the flour, but it comes out soft and pliable. It is important to let it sit for the 15-20 min, and keep the dough you are not using covered until you are ready to roll it. I roll 1/4 of the dough at a time. If you like a sweet cheese filling, try 32 oz Ricotta cheese, 1 beaten egg and 3 Tablespoons white sugar. Mix well with fork and fill perogies and boil. Excellent. I make these cheese ones and also some potato/onion ones. I don't add cheese to my potato ones. I simply sautee lots of onions in veg oil and add them to my mashed potatoes, mix with fork and fill perogies. My family loves them.
Love this recipe! My kids would eat perogies every day if I let them! Store bought are rather expensive when feeding lots of kids so we gave this a try. We made the dough and filling the day before and got to finish them up today. The dough was so nice to work with and easily the scraps worked back into the dough to roll out another batch. We followed the recipe exactly and only added some onion and garlic powder to the filling. We had an assembly line going - One to roll a portion of the dough, one to cut the circles, one for the filling, and 2 to crimp the edges. What a good time we had and have already planed the next batch! This is a very good recipe, it does take some work and there is a good bit of clean up involved but well worth the it to make these yourself.
I was looking for a great perogie dough and this is it. I had never made perogies but living in Pittsburgh and not liking the perogies available here in the perogy capital of the nation, I had to give it a try. A co-worker who's been making perogies forever googled perogies and after reviewing several recipes, found this to be the most similar to how she makes her dough. What a find! This dough is perfect. Easy to work with and delicious. I dumped everything into my mixer and mixed until it formed a ball that clung to the regular stir gaget. We have been unimpressed by the blandness of this local specialty so I altered Cowboy Mashed Potatoes from this site as the filler by sauteing in butter very finely diced carrots, red bell pepper, onions, jalapeno pepper until onion is carmalized then add garlic. I used softened cream cheese and Velveeta (that's all I had). I made everything the night before so the mashed potato mixture was easy to work with and the dough got a rest. I also used my pasta machine going up to 4 and doing just enough dough at a time to make 2 pretty large perogies. These are fun to make, seal easily and the dough is so forgiving that it just stretches to compensate for my lack of skill. I put them on a parchment covered cooky sheet, froze them and then bagged them. They are such a favorite that if I served them with every meal, I'd get no complaints. Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe.
The dough is very easy to work with, has nice elasticity, altho I do find it difficult to roll out to the correct thinness. I read another review that said she just pulled off individual balls of dough and rolled out...I may try that next time, and then you're not left with all those little scraps of dough that need re-rolling. I find this filling a bit bland, and I even added some seasoning salt, celery salt etc. Next time with add some finely shredded cabbage (saute first). Overall nice comfort food, will definitely make again!
My Aunt who is gone now had the best recipe for dough, I came here and went through recipes until I found one that was close. This one is the closest and turns out no different then my Aunts. This is the keeper of all dough recipes. The trick to Perogie dough is it has to have sour cream in it to make the dough pliable and firm. For fillings I use my Aunt's recipes for that so I don't bother trying any others as hers are the best among anyone who has ever had her perogies. My rating here is just for the dough.
These were so tasty, and made quite a lot!! I live in a house of twelve and it fed all of us comfortably. Instead of buying processed cheese sauce, I doubled the amount of grated cheddar and added in sliced green onions, garlic powder, and extra onion salt. So good!
I made this a few weeks ago. I didn't use the cheese sauce. Next time I will add more cheddar but all in all they are marvelous. It didn't yeild 60 but I think I made mine a bit big. Thanks for adding a fav to my recipe box.
This was my first time making perogies and it turned out great! I added some sauted onions and some bacon bits to the potato mixture, and it turned out great. The dough was very easy to work with even though it was my first time ever making my own dough. I just keep using lots of flour on the rolling pin. After boiling, I sauted with some onions and butter. Pefect! Thanks for the great recipe!
Had a pierogie making party with my niece and MIL. For first timers, worked out great! Used dough hooks with my hand mixer intstead of mixing by hand. Kept everything floured, even though dough is sticky it worked out ok. Stopped in the middle and ate some we boiled and then pan fried. Mmmmmmm, good stuff. I made my own garlic cheesy mashed potatoes the night before. Niece was adventurous and added all sorts of things in some for herself. We got around 40 out of each batch, made the dough twice. Thanks Steph!
Excellent-I made these today for Easter week-end. I have never made Pierogi's before. My husband is Polish and loves them. I made my filling with instant mashed potatoes (much faster) boiled all milk no water, added granulated garlic, 2 bayleaves, salt, pepper, about T. of course ground mustard (excellent in all mashed potatoes), 4 T. butter, let small boil 5 min. take out bayleaves-add 1 8oz. shredded cheese (colby, or cheddar) then potatoe buds until pudding like, dont add too much or it will set too stiff. The dough was really nice to work with. A little work, but, trust me well worth the effort. And to the English teacher (DrSz) that said his rude comment about Pierogi being spelled wrong, some times people make mistakes, it could be a typing error or allrecipe error. That is just rude and uncalled for. Anyway, I did a trial taste, MMMMMMM Good
These are good and fun to make. I wanted to share the adjustments that I tried that worked: I used half whole wheat flour in the dough and also used nonfat yogurt in place of the sour cream. I cut the recipe in half, so I only used one egg (did not include the extra yolk). The dough was fine with all these changes and was fairly easy to work with. It's time consuming, but not difficult. I also made my own filling using up leftover mashed potatoes and adding onions sauteed in butter and then pureed, cheddar cheese, salt and pepper.
husband loved this. i learned that flouring my table liberally worked better because the dough would just stick to the work surface when i wet the edges my 'circles' would rip apart when i would try to peel them off. what worked for me the best was rolling the dough out (dont forget to flour your rolling pin too!) then cutting out all the circles. then spoon the potatoes into each circle. then get a brush (don't use fingers, your fingers will become one clobbered up messed in no time!) and a cup of water and wet only one side of the circle shaped dough, pick up the dry side and press onto the wet side with your fingers, pick it up carefully and put on a baking sheet, rinse and repeat. start the boiling the water, and in another pan, fry up some cut up bacon. cook the now frozen perogies in the boiling water, transfer to another dish. once the bacon is cooked, scoop that out and add butter to the bacon grease. fry the perogies in there. when you are all done doing that, put the bacon bits on top of fried perogies then sprinkle chives or green onion on top, serve sour cream on the side. also in a pinch i used plain yogurt instead of sour cream for the dough mix because i didn't have enough for the mix and to serve with at the end. still turned out great
I picked up cooking from my mother and grandmother. I didn't really cook until I separated from my, now ex wife. So one day I was watching America's Worst Cooks. There was this woman, who made bologna cheese quesadillas for the chefs. Now I have been hungry drunk many times, and in no way does that sound good. She also stated that she used to be a model. After seeing what she made, I can see how she USED to be one. So, immediately after that, I used my allrecipes app and found this recipe. I went to the store. Bought everything I needed. And proceeded to make this terrfic and if you follow directions easy dish. I just made these for Christmas eve and they were a hit. I had family come up to me and say I should open a restaurant. I was so mad at that woman, I made them out of spite. Anyone who gave this recipe less than 5 stars should go buy ones at the store, because you obviously can't fallow directions or you suck at cooking. THUMBS UP!
Better than Babcia's...This is a very yummy recipe. In the potatoe mix I added one large sauteed onion in 1 Tbsp of veg oil instead of onion salt and decreased the potatoes to 6. I also used Kraft melts- four cheese...It makes a good all-in-one substitute.Also when making perogies use a fork to make sure of a good seal of the dough.I strongly suggest after a 3 min boil to sautee the perogies until golden with added sauteed onions.
One word, AMAZING! My boyfriend and I just ate these and they were so delicious, I could not believe that I cooked these. I made some with ground beef,garlic, and cheddar and some were potato,bacon, cheddar and butter.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2005
This recipe was delicious and easy to make!!! I didn't have the cheese sause for the filling, so I substituted sour cream and light cream instead. I prefer my perogies to be lightly browned, so after boiling I fried them with some olive oil, butter and onions. I cooked the onions first in the oil and butter then added the perogies. This makes the list as a family favorite.
my grandmother is polish and taught me how to make Polish Perogies and they are really wounderful! The whole family enjoys them for breakfast lunch or Dinner! I make the Dough a bit different its real fluffy
These are yummy but a touch bland. The potato mixture tasted great when I mixed it up, but the final product didn't seem to have as much flavour. I did saute them in butter after boiling, and let some shredded cheese melt over top before eating. Not a big deal though, easy enough to add/change the filling flavour with whatever you want. The dough recipe and method worked out great. It was super easy, if a bit time consuming (though not as time consuming as I was expecting, actually). Thanks for the recipe, I had fun making my own perogies! Not sure I'll make this often as I do like the frozen ones, but it was a nice project for a day off. :)
These were really good. I made them while at my parents' place for the holidays and my dad wants the recipe! We doubled the cheese and used shredded colby. I also added garlic and onion powder. I used 9 med potatoes because I was afraid I wouldn't have enough filling and it was one potato too much. Will make again on a Sunday (they took a while to make 1.5 hours just stuffing them) and freeze for future dinners.
I followed the recipe instructions, but the dough was too moist that I could not roll it out. So, I had to add lots of flour. The dough was hard to roll out thin. What did I do wrong?? Other poeple seem to have no trouble with dough. Any suggestion?? NOTE: Frozen ones were tastier than fresh ones. We actually enjoyed the frozen ones!
Yum! I stuffed half of these with a mixture of mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, fried onions, garlic and bacon, and the other half with fried mushrooms and sauerkraut (something a Polish friend of mine introduced me to). Both worked out very well, although one or two fell apart during cooking (make sure to pinch the seams closed very tightly). I would also add that the time in the recipe doesn't account for freezing time. I wanted to freeze mine thoroughly before cooking, and I had to keep them on greased cookie sheets in the freezer overnight. Very time consuming, but absolutely worth the effort!
I would like to say that this is the best perogie recipe that I have ever tried. Everyone always asks if I can bring my perogies to family gatherings. I love love this recipe and I would not change a thing.
The dough worked out great!! My first time making these so I 1/2 the recipe (just in case it didn't work) and ended up getting about 20. I am going to adjust the filling next time to make the potatoes a bit creamier.. but all in all.. amazing!!
Very good recipe, but we found it bland. The first time I made this recipe I followed exactly, but halved the recipe. This called for 1 whole egg plus 1/2 an egg yolk, and I foolishly put in 2 whole eggs instead. This made for an extremely sticky dough. Ended up adding a lot more flour. Second time I made the perogies, again, halved, I made with 2 1/2 C flour, 1 whole egg in total, omitted the butter, but added the rest of the ingredients. Filling was 4 lg potatoes, 1/2 C cheddar, 1/2 C Monterey Jack, 1/2 C dry curd cottage cheese, 1/4 block cream cheese, 1 tsp sea salt & 1/4 tsp white pepper. The dough went through my pasta roller on #4 (which is the middle setting) then cut 3 1/4" circles. Made exactly 60 perogies both times from 1/2 a recipe. From peeling potatoes to putting perogies in the freezer was 2 hours, using my KitchenAid to mix the dough and then whip the filling and roll the pasta.
K.Borg
Rating: 4 stars
03/23/2011
Great recipe with lots of flavour. The dough can be a bit of a challenge at times, thus making it time consuming. I didn´t have sour cream so I used natural yoghurt, making sure to drain all liquid by using a cheesecloth before use. Once drained, I mixed in a tablespoon of lemon juice. I also omitted the cheese sauce and added more cheese. I also added a dash of Garlic powder and a total of 1 1/2 Tsp onion powder. Great recipe addition!
This dough was very easy to work. Great taste. I use Velvetta cheese and creamed cheese in the potato filling. Assemble these and place on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet being careful not to touch pierogies together. Freeze then place in zip bags. Melt butter and saute onions in the butter if you like. After boiling pierogies place in butter and onion mixture. Enjoy! I just made 124 of these for Christmas Eve with help from DH. It goes a lot faster if you have help!
What a great recipe... and this dough is VERY forgiving! This was my first attempt at perogies, and I managed to churn out 6 dozen from this recipe in about three hours from start to freezer. I boiled one of the fresh ones up right away - and it was SO savoury and satisfying. I only changed a couple of small things - no processed cheese, double the shredded cheese, and used onion powder, the less processed cousin of onion salt. Thank you Steph!!!!
Well, this recipe sounds great!! Something must be wrong with how I'm making the dough. I followed the measurements exactly and double checked them. It was like working with a huge rubber band. I managed to use half of the dough and froze the other half until I could write this review and ask for Help!! I put the ones I made in the freezer since tonight is pizza night. I look forward to having them for dinner tomorrow.
It took forever to prepare, but it was worth it in the end. However, to make it a little bit healthier, I would prepare the dough with Original plain yogurt instead of sour-cream, it has the same taste and texture to it.
the dough is very easy to work with.I used more shredded cheese insead of prossed cheese.I made these with my mom and 9 yr. old daughter and we all enjoyed making them together and would like to try more fillings.
yummy!!! filling I used is potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon, onions and garlic (sauteed in the bacon grease). sooooo good!
sassyoldlady
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2011
My boyfriend had perogies in canada while on a hunting trip last year. Hes never had them before and loved them. I found this recipe and made lots of them. So easy and so very good! He totally loved them. thank you for posting this recipe!
These are great. I froze mine. Learned a big lesson. When you freeze them ,make sure there is plenty of flour on them. Also, it might be a good ideal to freeze separate on a cookie sheet first. Then put in bag. I didn't think to do this the first time. Ended up with a ball of stuck perogies.
These are the best I have every made! My Husband is from Poland and his mom use to make them all the time and she passed away almost a year ago and she used to make them for my girls birthday parties. I made these this year and my mother n laws sister said these were the best she has had in over 40 years!!! WOW! Thank you for keeping it in the family ;O)
Q: How do you tell the tall, sweet Polish man in your life that you're secretly in love with him? A: Make him 12 dozen pierogies as a surprise while he's at work. Then, just to cinch the deal, make his family 12 more dozen for Christmas. His Great-Grandma passed away a couple of years ago, and with her took her pierogie recipe. I scoured the internet for a close replacement, and the "Grandma" part of this recipe caught my eye. Three years later I owe my wonderful, loving three-year relationship to "Grandma's Polish Pierogies". But enough about my personal life, let's discuss the recipe. As this was my first attempt to make pierogies, I left the dough as-is, and found it to be light, flaky and flavorful. The filling, however, is another story. I decided to get a bit creative with some (pesto/asiago, bacon/irish cheddar), while sticking with the tried-and-true recipes for the others. All-in-all I spent nine hours making these little delicacies, and it was worth every minute. Have fun!
Awesome Perogies, and my first time ever making them. In future I will get my teens helping me, it is time consuming, but easy and well worth the effort. Made Cheese & Garlic, Cheese & Bacon and Cheese & Onion. Didn't have any processed cheese sauce so omitted, and they were still excellent. Had plenty of potato left over, so threw in a can of crab and made Crab Cakes. My Kids are looking forward to making them next time. Thanks Steph :)
The dough was pretty good with these, the only problem I had was after I had them out of the freezer they stuck together. I took them to work and found that I had what looked like a mush of dough, so the next time I took them to work I cooked them first, much better. I also made some different stuffings, potatoes and cabbage, potatoes and meat, sooooo good!
These were great! I grew up with perogies...they were a staple in our house and these taste exactly like my moms. We usually ate them with mushroom sauce (cream of mushroom soup from a can). This was my first time making them. I did not use the onion salt, but added way more cheese. Made the dough and potatoes the night before, stored in the fridge, and then assembled and cooked them the next day. Excellent! Thanks for the recipe!
this was my first time making pierogies. I used the sauerkraut filling recipe on this website. the dough was easy to work with. Just great. To make it easier, I cut the dough into squares instead of circles. I froze the them on multiple layers on one cookie sheet with parchment paper separating them.
These are amazing! My Husband lived in Poland for a couple years and says this recipe is spot on. We use just regular mashed potatoes,freeze them, and after they are boiled we sauté them in butter with chopped onion. We eat all of them every time! We also really like putting raspberry jam and cream cheese in to make some super yummy dessert perogies.
We used to make these with my grandmother before the Lent each year. If you have one- use a pasta machine or attachement on your mixer to roll out the dough to a thin but workable thickness. This will make it much easier! This recipe is fun with a group and freezes great, Mrs T's doesn't even come close to the real thing!
Roll out to quarter inch?? Way to thick. I rolled mine out to about 1/8 inch thick. This still only make my yield 11. I guess I'd still prefer to cut my circles out of premade refrigerator pie crust dough, or use potsticker skins. This wasn't worth the mess in the kitchen.
Followed the recipe exactly. Tasted amazing! The extra ones I layered on a cookie sheet with wax paper between the layers and left in the freezer for a hour then bagged. Next time I make the recipe I will add a little butter and milk to the potato, and a little more spice. EDIT: I have now made this recipe several times. Each time I add different flavors in the potato. I just made a batch split it in half and flavors are 3 cheese/ Nando's Piri Piri Medium sauce. Tastes awesome!! The dough is super easy to make. I used a glass I had and they came out the perfect size.
A-mazing. These perogies turned out simply fantastic. Some things I learned: 1. The dough does better the longer it sits. I gave it an hour to rest. 2. The dough shrinks some when cut. 3. Cutting one round and filling it, then topping with another round, while resulting in larger perogies, was a heck of a lot easier over all than trying to fold the dough over. My filling was potatoes, three onions diced and sauteed in a good amount of butter with salt and pepper, and cheese. Like I said, amazing!
This is very close to my family's recipe. Many childhood memories of making "padogies". We filled them differently and I still do. In some go mashed potatoes, some shredded cheddar cheese, and some saurkraut. I just boil mine and serve with just hot melted butter and salt and pepper! It takes a while to make, but so worth the wait!
I have made Pierogi's for over 20 years. This is by far the best recipe I have found for the dough. The sour cream makes it very easy for rolling. Not my 'Babci's' recipe, but much better. (please, don't tell her I said so!)
I was looking for an easy way out! After looking over the recipes I knew this was the onr to go with . Especially having Ukrainian friends. The dough is delousios and forgiving. You can taste the sour cream in the dough. I almost bought an extra container of sour cream just to serve a dollope with the sauted onions as my Ukrainian friends served it but it was'nt missed . an excelent recipe ! Thank you for sharing your family's recipe.
great, easy to roll dough. However, after boiling, we must have let them sit too long and all of the pierogis stuck together in one big mass. Did not set them out on a separate cookie sheet after cooking as well. Should have. Tasted good, but looked horrible. A little disappointing after all that time we spent!
I had no idea until I made this recipe just how time consuming making perogies is. The results proved that my hard work paid off though! When making these perogies, the only problem I experienced was the thick dough. I couldn't roll it too thin, otherwise it couldn't hold the filling, so I had to settle with perogies with a thicker dough. I didn't have any cheddar cheese on hand, so I used low-fat mozzarella cheese and a few tablespoons of cheese whiz. I was nervous that this would produce a funky-tasting perogy, but I was pleasantly surprised! The resulting perogy tasted absolutely delicious. Thanks for sharing this great recipe! I will definitely make it again.
First time making perogies and they were a huge hit. I did change the recipe. I don't like to use cheese sauce, so I just used a cup and a half of extra sharp cheddar. I also minced some sauteed onions instead of using onion powder. Very good! I added spinach to some and that was a huge hit. Thanks for the great recipe!
Great recipe for first time with perogies. So cold outside (-35C, -32F) I put them on a cookie sheet and flash froze them!
That Girl
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2008
This is almost how my polish and lebanese grand parents make theirs. It was great, however, if you do not want to freeze them, you can fry/saute them on the stove with a little butter or olive oil. I like mine with fresh cut onion slices. I also recommend using a fork to press the edges, it looks much nicer and creates a better seal.
So beats the stuff you get in the freezer section! Takes a little time to master the technique, but soooo worth it. One bite and you will be hooked. Makes a ton and that even satisfies my big family. A definite keeper recipe! I plan to add this on my monthly rotation, because it is so worth the time and effort. Divine!
My Doukhobor babuska called these vareniki. I remember them with potato/onion and homemade cottage cheese. My favorite is the potato/onion. This is an excellent recipe Sheph577. Time to make another batch! Thanks for sharing.
They took me a little over 3 hours. They were also easy to work with. I would not mind that they took me that long, but they had a very bland taste after me adding onions, mushrooms, salt, and pepper. Guess we will stick to the store bought ones.
Thank you very much for the dough recipe. My mother and I have been making perogies for years, and every year we are looking for a better dough recipe. The search stops here! Thank you!!! We do a very basic filling with potato, lots and lots of cheddar cheese with salt and pepper to taste. Thanks again!
Awesome. Never had perogies before. I halved the recipe and there were still left overs for two of us. I saute'd 1 1/2 onion (sliced) with 1 Tblsp minced garlic in 5 Tbls of butter. I then saute'd the perogies in the onion/butter mixture, then transferred all to a bowl. I tried them with sour cream, ketchup, & alfredo sauce, but over all I liked them plain (since they had butter and onions on them). My honey liked his with salsa and sour cream. Will make again for sure.
A pasta rollin machine is an easy way to roll out the dough. It rolls out a long sheet of pasta,I put spoons of filling about 3 inches apart near center, fold dough over, pressing air pockets out, I use a round crimping cutter to punch out perfectly sealed pierogi's!
Very excellent repice , easy dough to work with. The first time I made I followed directions, I founf the potatoes to be "wet". The second time I used the microwave, shaved prep time down, made lots of carmelized onions to add to the potatoes, the texture was wonderful and the flavor was a hit. Also didnt have to peel any potatoes and the result was a dryer potato. Thank you for sharing. Darlene
I used the dough recipe as it was,and it's great,for the filling I used one package of Bob Even's mashed poatoes from the meat case and eight ounces of shreadded cheddar cheese mixed together to save time. They were great.
