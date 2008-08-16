Coconut Lamb Cake
White Cake for Lamb Mold. Reserve some coconut to tint green and arrange around mold as grass. Use raisins for eyes and nose and a slice of maraschino cherry for the mouth.
I was lacking the lamb mold, as those are very hard to find, so I simply used the recipe to make a standard coconut cake. And let me tell you... the cake was absolutely perfect. I love coconut, so I have tasted many coconut cakes, but this one was really tops on my list. Many cakes have an overly sweet frosting, or tend to leave a sour aftertaste. This cake did neither... it was just a great, pleasing all around dessert. Now I just have to find a lamb mold...Read More
I made this into pastel coconut frosted cupcakes for Easter 2010. The best thing seemed to be the frosting which I tinted in pastels, added shredded coconut too and presented on green easter grass. It looked like a pretty tray of colored eggs. They were a very big hit. In addition I added coconut milk as the liquid in the cake mix, but nobody seemed to notice that at all. They were all stuck on the icing!! This was a very big hit!
