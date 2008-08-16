Coconut Lamb Cake

White Cake for Lamb Mold. Reserve some coconut to tint green and arrange around mold as grass. Use raisins for eyes and nose and a slice of maraschino cherry for the mouth.

Recipe by Trena

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).grease and flour a lamb mold. Prepare cake mix as directed on the package.

  • Pour batter into the face half of well-greased lamb mold. cover with back of mold and wire or tie mold together. Place mold face down on baking sheet.

  • Bake for 15 minutes at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake 35 minutes longer.

  • Remove mold from oven and remove the back of the mold. Allow lamb to cool in face half of mold for about 5 minutes. Loosen cake from sides of mold and remove carefully. Stand lamb cake upright on cake rack until cool. When cool, frost with snow frosting and cover with coconut.

  • To make Snow Frosting: In the top of a small double boiler, Combine egg white, sugar, dash of salt, water and light corn syrup. Beat with rotary egg beater about 1 minute or until thoroughly mixed. Cook over rapidly boiling water, beating constantly with rotary egg beater 4 minutes, or until frosting will stand in stiff peaks. Remove from boiling water, add 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and beat 1 minute, or until thick enough to spread.

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 4.8g; sodium 229.1mg. Full Nutrition
