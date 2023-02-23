Recipes Soups, Stews and Chili Recipes Soup Recipes Noodle Soup Recipes Miso Noodle Soup Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Ramen noodles, combined with miso paste, a flavorful broth, and seasonings make a comforting dish. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on February 23, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 2 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 large eggs 1 tablespoon sesame oil 2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger 2 teaspoons finely grated garlic ⅓ cup thinly sliced leek (green part) 1 ½ cups thinly sliced cabbage ½ cup enoki mushrooms 4 ounces refrigerated fresh ramen noodles 3 cups water 2 tablespoons miso paste 1 tablespoon soy sauce, or to taste 1 teaspoon black sesame seeds, or to taste 2 tablespoons sliced green onion, or to taste Directions Crack eggs into a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook until outer edges become opaque, about 1 minute. Turn once; cook until whites are completely set, about 3 minutes; set eggs aside. Heat sesame oil in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir ginger, garlic, leek, cabbage, and mushrooms until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in miso paste; gradually whisk in water and bring to a boil. Add in ramen noodles; reduce heat and simmer until noodles soften, about 3 minutes. Season with soy sauce. Divide into two bowls; top each serving with egg. Garnish with sesame seeds and scallions. Cook's Notes: I bought my Japanese ramen noodles in the refrigerated section of an Asian market You can use either red or blonde miso paste for this recipe. I used a microplane grater to grate my ginger and garlic. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 429 Calories 14g Fat 59g Carbs 18g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 429 % Daily Value * Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 186mg 62% Sodium 1633mg 71% Total Carbohydrate 59g 22% Dietary Fiber 6g 20% Protein 18g Potassium 397mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Miso Noodle Soup