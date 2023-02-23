Miso Noodle Soup

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Ramen noodles, combined with miso paste, a flavorful broth, and seasonings make a comforting dish.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on February 23, 2023
very close up image of brothy soup with enoki mushrooms and noodles
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs

  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil

  • 2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger

  • 2 teaspoons finely grated garlic

  • cup thinly sliced leek (green part)

  • 1 ½ cups thinly sliced cabbage

  • ½ cup enoki mushrooms

  • 4 ounces refrigerated fresh ramen noodles

  • 3 cups water

  • 2 tablespoons miso paste

  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce, or to taste

  • 1 teaspoon black sesame seeds, or to taste

  • 2 tablespoons sliced green onion, or to taste

Directions

  1. Crack eggs into a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook until outer edges become opaque, about 1 minute. Turn once; cook until whites are completely set, about 3 minutes; set eggs aside.

  2. Heat sesame oil in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir ginger, garlic, leek, cabbage, and mushrooms until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in miso paste; gradually whisk in water and bring to a boil. Add in ramen noodles; reduce heat and simmer until noodles soften, about 3 minutes. Season with soy sauce. Divide into two bowls; top each serving with egg. Garnish with sesame seeds and scallions.

Cook's Notes:

I bought my Japanese ramen noodles in the refrigerated section of an Asian market

You can use either red or blonde miso paste for this recipe.

I used a microplane grater to grate my ginger and garlic.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

429 Calories
14g Fat
59g Carbs
18g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 429
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 14g 18%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 186mg 62%
Sodium 1633mg 71%
Total Carbohydrate 59g 22%
Dietary Fiber 6g 20%
Protein 18g
Potassium 397mg 8%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
a top down view looking into a white Dutch oven with Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup in it.
Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup
30 Ratings
chicken noodle soup in bowl
Grandma's Chicken Noodle Soup
1,880 Ratings
close up view of Asian-Themed Beef and Rice Noodle Soup with an egg, garnished with green onions and sesame seeds in a bowl
Asian-Themed Beef and Rice Noodle Soup
29 Ratings
Chinese Chicken Soup
55 Ratings
Chicken Noodle Soup
1,075 Ratings
miso soup in white bowl
Chef John's Miso Soup
1 Rating
close up view of Ash-e Reshteh (Persian Legume Soup) in a white bowl
Ash Reshteh (Persian Noodle and Bean Soup)
11 Ratings
Awesome Chicken Noodle Soup
423 Ratings
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
2 Ratings
high angle looking into a slow cooker full of chicken noodle soup
Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
29 Ratings
Instant Pot Lentil Chicken Noodle Soup
2 Ratings
Taiwanese Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
8 Ratings
close up view of chicken noodle soup in a pot with a wooden spoon
Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
3,415 Ratings
close up view of Chicken and Veggie Miso Soup garnished with fresh herbs in a white bowl
Chicken and Veggie Miso Soup (Instant Pot Version)
38 Ratings
close up view of Vegetarian Pho (Vietnamese Noodle Soup) in bowls, garnished with fresh herbs and jalapeño slices
Vegetarian Pho (Vietnamese Noodle Soup)
14 Ratings
Chicken Noodle Soup with Egg Noodles
8 Ratings