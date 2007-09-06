Cool Whipped Frosting
A light and cool topping vaguely resembling Bavarian cream.
Absolutley fantastic and that is coming from a fan of traditional buttercream icing. I thought the taste of this was delicious and even better was the texture. It's like a thicker, stiffer whpped cream. Not as pudding tasting as bavarian cream but not as thin as a whipped cream icing. Perfect for a strawberry shortcake. I used it on the Coconut Cream Cake I from this website and the taste was to die for. My husband brought that cake with this frosting into work and every co-worker asked for the recipe. And the fact that it takes about 2 minutes to make makes it a 10 star recipe in my book. Another reviewer commented that this is "artificial tasting." Let's be honest, if you like cool whip you will LOVE this recipe. If you are expected this to taste like real heavy whipped cream, you are being unrealistic. I love cool whip; it's light, it's not as fattening and this frosting really holds it's shape well. Not runny at all.Read More
Quick? Yes. Easy? Yes. Sets up well and can be used to frost layer cakes? Yes. Artificial tasting? Yes. With the first bite of cake I frosted with this, hubby said, "Cool Whip." I was embarrassed, and only glad I didn't serve this to anyone where I wanted to make an impression. Just substituting 8 oz. of fresh, whipped cream for the Cool Whip would be a vast improvement. There are few instances where there are any acceptable substitutes for fresh ingredients.Read More
This was exactly what I was looking for. No one in my family likes the store bought icings which are way too sweet, and I never had any luck with just using whipped cream as it melts away way too fast. This recipe was just right in between. Not too sweet and held up well on the cake even icing it the day before and leaving it in the fridge over night. I used it for a home made birthday cake for my son's 7th birthday party and all the kids loved it. It tasted delicious. I will definitely use this for all cakes in the future. Thanks!!
This is one of the best frostings. I got two puddings and 2 cool whips in hopes of making two cakes. The first batch I made was way too runny for piping so I decided to make the second batch with only 1/2 cup milk. This was too thick for my liking. So I combined the two batches together and it was perfect. I found out very quickly that I could not frost the two cakes I panned on making. I made a two layer cake and also used the frosting for the filling. I had to go very thin on my cake so I had enough to pipe with. This worked for this cake because I used crumbled cookies for the sides and cherry pie filling for the top. So other than desired consistancy and the amount wanted, this frosting tasted fantastic. When I read other reviews I had to laugh. If you dont want your frosting to tastes like cool whip or pudding, then do not pick a recipe that only has cool whip and pudding as its ingredients. Just a suggestion :)
I used this frosting in a double layer chocolate cake. I used it in the middle and on the outside. It was so good and very light. I used half of the amount of milk becuase I wanted it to stick to the outside layering.
I made this with home-made whipped cream...made from mixing (on high) 2 cups of heavy whipping cream, 1 cup powder sugar and 1 tsp or so of good vanilla...and it was sensational. The only reason I rated this a 4 instead of a 5 is because I made it with real whipped cream instead of nasty store-bought cool whip. I added red food coloring and refrigerated before frosting my strawberry cake. It was soooo smooth and easy to handel. Made a beautiful icing with the perfect whipped consistency. My guests who ate the cake could not get over this frosting and said it was the quality of a fine bakery. Thank you so much for this recipe, I will be using this from now on and am looking forward to playing with different puddings and flavors!
This is a very good and easy recipe - thank you. You can also use different flavors or instant pudding - my latest being white chocolate. Can also be put in small baked tart shells. Use your imagination.
This is very good. I used FF/SF pudding, skim milk, and fat free cool whip. I frosted a two layer cake with it which didn't work too well because the icing doesn't harden but it would be great on a sheet cake. It also was very yummy on its own:)
I used this recipe for a cookies and cream cake. I used plain cool whip, and french vanilla pudding, then folded crushed cookies into the frosting. I put this onto a devil's food cake, made from a mix. It is very simple and tastes great! Next time, I'm going to try chocolate flavored cool whip and chocolate pudding. I'm sure it will be amazing as well!
YEA! FINALLY! I will never buy a store-bought cake again due to their whipped frosting. This is it! It was perfect on my son's birthday cake, and I'm mixing up another batch for cake tonight. I'm using chocolate pudding and chocolate whipped cream. I'll let you know, but I'm POSITIVE it will be fantastic based on past experiences.
This was the traditional topping for Jello poke cakes at our house. Its terrific on all kinds of cakes though. I like to use cheesecake pudding with French vanilla Cool Whip.
We LOVE this as the topping to all our cakes! I've read some of the reviews where there has been a problem with the consistency of this, but I have seemed to solve that. I use beaters to stir the pudding mixture and then right when you can tell its starting to thicken I put in the cool whip. The recipe says "gently fold it in" but I use the beaters to whip the cool whip in also. Perfect every time! I get a nice thick whipped topping. I am so happy to have something in the place of too sweet frosting. THANK YOU!
yummy! i've been wanting to make this for a while now, and tonight, I finally decided to do it. I am a die-hard homemade whipped cream woman, no cool whip for me, so I used heavy cream, 1/2 cup sugar, and about a tablespoon or 2 of dry milk powder to keep it from getting runny (that is the worst!) for mine. I whipped the cream first, then made the pudding mix, I used french vanilla, and only 3/4 cup of whole (hey, i'm already using heavy cream, why not go all the way?!) milk so it would be thicker. I chilled the pudding for five minutes, then added to the whipped cream. I am eating it as I type, and man is it good! I love the cakes Wal-Mart has, only for their whipped cream frosting-ha ha! No more Wal-Mart for me! Seriously, this is GOOD! For those of you looking for a "traditional" frosting, this may not be the right one for you, this is a very light, creamy frosting. Think Cool Whip-as the name implies. Wonderful, wonderful recipe!!!!
This is the easiest to make, yummiest frosting recipe I have ever come across. I made it to top a birthday cake and everyone just RAVED and gobbled it all up. Will definitely use again (and again and again...) Thanks Shirley!!! **UPDATE** I used this to frost the "Strawberry Cake II" from this site (the BEST strawberry cake EVER!) substituting chocolate pudding for the vanilla for a work potluck...my co-workers couldn't get enough of cake or frosting and are still following me around and asking when I can bring in more...this frosting is just fantastic - fool-proof, versatile, not overly-sweet and positively yummy. You MUST try it!!!
I have mixed feelings about this. First off, it's not a frosting AT ALL. Positives: the taste is definitely better than canned frosting, it's not too sweet, and the recipe is versatile. I think it would work fine for cupcakes and sheet cakes, but for layer cakes...I don't think so. While I was frosting them, my layers kept sliding. Then, when I served the cake, everyone's layers slid apart as soon as the forks hit the cake. I will try to work with the recipe, and add only half the liquid next time. UPDATE: I made this again for Easter using only 3/4 cup of milk, and it worked MUCH better.
This is a good recipe. I vary the recipe with different flavors of pudding. Chocolate is great. Been using this recipe for 5 years now, and am currently using it on homemade ice cream cakes...yummy!
This is the same recipe I have been using for years! It is always a hit with my family and friends. Guess my frosting secret is not so much a secret anymore! I have tried many different combinations, but my favorite is mixing the whipped cream with a package of vanilla pudding and a can of crushed pineapples. I got it from a magazine and it is de-lish! :)
I am a food snob & everyone I know knows that about me but even I know that if you're making a recipe that includes cool whip, it's going to taste like cool whip! It's entirely unfair to rate these types of recipes as if you expected something gourmet. This is a great, easy thing to whip up that you can top cupcakes with or use as a quick mousse. I'm not a fan of cool whip at all & rarely use it but my daughter likes to bake & she loves mousse so we've done this one several times & it's always a hit & so versatile too. We used it to top the Simple White Cake from this sight that we made into cupcakes & we have also subbed the milk for dark chocolate almond milk & it's great!
I hate making frosting, I don't like separating eggs or cooking it and waiting for it to cool, so I love how easy this recipe is. It is very fluffy and creamy and delicious! I make it all the time using different pudding flavors or extracts depending on what I need it for. I start out with 1/2 cup milk and then increase it if needed to prevent runny frosting. The recipe works best when using brand name Cool Whip and Jell-O Pudding. I've used off brands a couple times and it comes out runny and grainy.
OMG!!! was the first thing out of my mouth after my first bite. Soooooo good!!!. I followed directions exactly only to discover in the end that I had bought sugar free/fat free pudding, You would never know, this was so lite and good, I will be using this recipe often. I used it this time on a sheet cake. 10 plus stars!!!!. Update I can't tell you the amount of times I have made this, truly addictive, I change the pudding mix from time to time, choc is the bomb!!!.
Not sure what I was thinking to believe these ingredients would make a frosting I would feel comfortable giving to friends. I had to make a different recipe. Nothing like Bavarian Cream. What a shame to waste money I can't spare and food.
This is a very versatile recipe. I use many different flavors (whatever is available in instant puddings) butterscotch, and toasted coconut have been well received. I have added toasted coconut to it for variety. Also it is not too sweet as some frosting tend to be. You couldn't ask for anything simpler.
Awesome recipe. You can change it up so many different ways. I usedseveral kind of pudding. The cream cheese pudding ended up being our family favorite. This frosting is very light and whippy. I did use slightly less milk so that it was a little thicker. Even with doing this it is not a dense heavy frosting. Also added 1tsp vanilla to bring out flavor a little more. Piped different variations of this frosting on different kinds of cupcakes for my daughter's birthday. Everyone loved it.
This is delicious!! I made chocolate-mocha frosting by using chocolate pudding mix and ading a touch of coffee extract. It was absolutely delicious! I frosted a 2 layer 9" chocolate cake with it and there was enough to frost and fill the entire cake. I highly recommend this!
I made my own whipped cream instead of the tubbed kind (too many additives). Easy, versatile, and not too sweet! This is my frosting of choice.
This is such a terrific frosting. It's creamy and smooth and not too sweet. It's easy to spread too. Another great thing is that you can make it any flavour you want. I used lemon pudding mix on my little girl's butterfly b-day cake... yum yum.
I altered this recipe just a litte by using chocolate pudding instead of vanilla. This was a big hit with vanilla cake. It is cool and refreshing on a hot summers day. This one's a keeper for me!!
An excellent alternative to sickening sweet frosting! This was just perfect! I used on a 2-layer cake and it held up nicely. Followed the recipe exactly and still had some left over. Thanks.
Super frosting...light and not too sweet. Great way to shake things up and get away from those butter cream frostings (which to me are overwhelming). I used this with "Barb's Chocolate Cake" for a birthday party and was pleased...lots of compliments and people eating seconds (people who asked for a `small piece' originally : )! I refrigerated the cake and frosting before serving, as I didn't want it to get runny...the consistency was not as firm as a traditional frosting, but stayed put and was easy to spread.
Amazing whipped frosting! I keep eating it right off the cake--- a very unhygienic testament to its yumminess!
I made this topping for a 4th of July cake. I thought the recipe couldn't have been written properly cause mine turned out with the consistency of soup. When I added blueberries to the top they immediately sunk into the "frosting" and disappeared! I questioned if I should have blended (with a mixer) the pudding mix and let it chill/thicken before adding it to the cool whip. I had followed the recipe which only stated to "mix" the ingredients and stir gently. I went back and read others "least positive" comments and realized this had happened to many others. I put it in the fridge hoping for a miraculous recovery and I got it! The soupy mess, although light became fluffy enough to hold my berries. The taste was absolutely delicious. Everyone came back for seconds. Don't let first appearances fool you! I'm so glad I didn't overreact and throw it out.
Quite light and fluffy. After a couple days it seems to yellow and get a sticky finish. 2nd time I made it: I used coconut extract instead of vanilla for frosting the Coconut Cream Cake 1 from this site. Very yummy.
I never rate recipes but just had to rate this one! This is the best frosting I have ever made or eaten! My daughter, who hates traditional frostings because they are too sweet, loved this one too! I used cheesecake flavored pudding and used it on chocolate cupcakes. I was a little skeptical because some reviewers complained it was too runny...if your final product is too runny, you did something wrong! I piped this onto cupcakes and it held perfectly!! I will be using this recipe from now on! Thank you so much for sharing!
This was extremely easy to make and tasted okay if you have some extra cool whip to get rid of. It tasted like fake frosting. My toddlers liked it, but I will stick with more traditional frosting next time. You could really taste the vanilla pudding mix... a little too much.
Awesome and easy. I used 3/4 cup milk and it was a perfect consistency for piping on cupcakes. Used name brand cool whip and jello because some people had problems with the consistency and I know their is a difference with the store brand jello and cool whip. I like to use a large swirl of frosting on cupcakes but nobody needs that much buttercream (especially hyper little kids). I hoped this recipe would be perfect and it was. It's light and not too sweet but still looks impressive. Also, I mixed everything with the mixer instead of hand folding the cool whip. It took 2 minutes to make, no lie.
I wanted a light, not too sweet icing for some cupcakes. I followed this recipe exactly and got a mess that was way to runny for icing anything.
So easy! I used fat free cool whip and fat free vanilla instant pudding and it still was SOO delicious. Melted quickly though, so keep refrigerated.
Excellent recipe- definitely a keeper! I used it on a jello-poke cake and everyone loved it. Will definitely make again!
This is a great versatile frosting. I used it on the coconut cream cake from this site and instead of using the vanilla pudding I used coconut cream pudding. It was excellent.
Very disappointed after all the reviews. Have to agree with those that said it is not frosting...it's not. A topping, filling, maybe, but not frosting. It does taste good, but not sure what I would use it for. Would be very nervous to put it on a cake that had to sit out at all.
This is sich a quick and easy recipie, I just love it! Frostings that are made from scratch are often too stiff, not to mention, practically all butter, I hate canned frostings because they tast so artifical. This is awesome every time. Super light, tasty and much better for you! A wonderful alternative for those who dont have a standing mixer to make butter creams, and awesome for the heath conscious too. Plus, there always enough for filling and coverage for a whole cake. Fast and easy too! Youll absolutly love it!
All I got was a runny mess. Had enough to try again and made sure to go exactly by what the recipe said and STILL ended up with another runny mess. Yes, I used instant vanilla pudding.
Wonderful! I used chocolate cool whip and chocolate pudding mix. Made sort of a mousse-like frosting. My husband said he could eat a dish of it like a dessert!
Oh my gosh this was so terrible to use as a frosting. It had the consistency of a filling but not a frosting for me. Yuck.
These is a great frosting, you can use any kind of pudding you want. I always use this recipe with chocolate pudding to put on top of my chocolate cake!!
Not really one for whipped topping on cakes, but this one is ok. It was incredibly easy to make and my family thought that it was good. I guess I am too picky, though. I still prefer buttercream on my cakes, but if you are looking for smooth, creamy, light and cool, then this would be great. (If you are looking to fill and frost a cake, I would recommend doubling the recipe as this did not make as much as I thought it would.)
I don't like frosting, but I LOVE this!! So wonderful! I have to say that I have subbed a pkg of chocolate pudding mix for the vanilla and it was great!!
This frosting is amazing. It is so much better and way less sweet than the store bought brands. Thanks for sharing!
My family wants to celebrate everything with a cake just so they can eat this frosting!! It's fun to experiment with different flavors of instant pudding. Our favorite is cheesecake. I'll add food coloring to little bowls of it and let the kids decorate. The result can get a little sloppy, since this is so fluffy and creamy, but it tastes SO good nobody cares.
This is very good and very light. I could eat it plain or surely as a fruit dip! Next time I will leave out the vanilla extract as I feel the vanilla pudding is enough. This would be great leaving the milk out and substituting in a can (with juices) of crushed pineapple. I used this to frost "Whipped Cream Cake II" from this site. FYI: It is not as thick as a regular frosting!!
Absolutely loved this frosting! I used it on a double chocolate layer cake and it filled and frosted the cake nicely with even some frosting left over! One suggestion to those users who would like a chocolate twist: add a little Hersheys chocolate syrup to the chocolate version of this...fantastic! Will definitely use this frosting over and over and over! I also might add that if once you make this if you'd like to store it before you frost your cake, the frosting fits perfectly back into the Cool Whip container!
This is a great recipe! So simple to make and got rave reviews! I can't wait to try it with different types of pudding and cake mixes!
So easy to make, yet so very delicious! I love how it's not too sugary sweet... this recipe actually allows you to enjoy the taste of the cake, too. Four of those who tried my cake said they aren't cake people, but they loved mine! They kept pointing out how light the frosting was. Those compliments made my day.
So easy and offers a great flavor! I used 2/3c milk. My husband doesn't care for buttercream so this will be my go-to frosting from now on!
The best! I used this as a fruit dip, in a strawberry shortcake dish, and piped it on cupcake cones (it looked so good! like soft serve ice cream!).
Super easy, super yummy. I made a chocolate version with chocolate pudding. we used the leftover frosting to top hot chocolate. White chocolate pudding with a small amount of raspberry extract is AMAZING.
Very good. Light and not sweet. It's a hit with my family.
It is really a misnomer to call this "frosting" since it does not conform to anything you would normally have in a frosting recipe. Better to call it a "topping" because that is what it really is. That said - I've been making this for years - always with good results. I use it to top a lemon cake that has been poked with holes and then had lime jello poured over it. Mix the cool whip with instant lemon pudding in this case. It is very refreshing on a hot summer day.
so yummy!! I used non-fat milk and fat-free store brand cool whip. DELICIOUS!! Thanks so much for the easy-yummy recipe!
I got this recipe from a friend and usually make it with white chocolate pudding and no vanilla (she didn't give me that option), I ALWAYS get rave reviews (I always get asked what kind of frosting I used because it tastes so light and fluffy)- it does set up very well and decorates beautifully. I usually blend the milk with the Cool Whip in a mixer first, then sprinkle the pudding in little by little which helps result in a smoother frosting. I have also used chocolate flavored pudding, cheesecake flavored pudding, lemon, the possibilities are endless. Such a malleable recipe!
This is the only frosting recipe I use now, and everyone always raves on how good it is! It's light but doesn't have the over-powering cool whip taste, I think the pudding mix adds extra flavor. I also found that after you frost the cake, if you refrigerate it for an hour or so, it helps the frosting set up a little thicker. You can also add food coloring if you want to make it a color other than white- I once used lemon pudding mix and added a few drops of yellow food coloring and frosted a lemon cake. It was delicious and the light yellow frosting was very pretty!
This was just OK. It tasted decent, but was nothing to write home about though. The 3 stars I am giving it are for being quick and easy. If you are low on time, this is a good way to go. If you have more time however,I would explore other options.
I really liked this; I used it to frost a 2-layer strawberry cake for my boyfriend's birthday and got lots of compliments. Besides, it was so easy! Thanks for the recipe :)
Use canned EVAPORATED milk. :)
I tried this twice and both times it was horribly runny. Both times I used slightly less milk than the recipe called for. Also, this had very little flavor.
Really good when you want something other than sickening sweet canned frosting. Lot's of different flavor combinations possible. I used this on a Coconut Cream Cake and used white chocolate pudding with a squirt more of the coconut cream instead of the vanilla extract. The pudding takes away the Cool-Whip flavor very nicely.
I didn't care for this as much as I'd hoped. We ate it, but I didn't think it had authentic flavor. I think the whipped topping made it taste a bit artificial. It was really fluffy though. Next time, I'm going to try it with fresh whipped cream, and I think it will be delicious.
I'm with a few others on "I don't get the buzz on this frosting." I made the chocolate version, with chocolate whipped cream and chocolate instant pudding and milk. It was just "ok" - it tasted greasy and the consistency was very runny after 20 minutes or so. My intention was to use it as filling for a chocolate/strawberry layer cake, and then frost the outside with regular chocolate butter-cream frosting. I did just that - but when I set the cake down after frosting the outside, the top layer completely slid off because the filling was so slippery from the pudding being in the mix. I'm a baker, I bake all the time and I've made dozens of cakes and dozens of different kinds of frostings. I will try the vanilla recipe, simply because it's the original recipe and the one everyone raves about - but I just don't see it as replacing any type of traditional frosting, especially for cupcakes???? Why would you want something that is semi-runny, pudding-like on your cupcakes? I certainly would not frost an entire chocolate layer cake with this recipe. Maybe a sheet cake, that is still left in the pan, but not something that needs to last for any length of time. My slices of cake that I save in the refrigerator are now more like "pudding cake" than frosted cake.
I use this on the Coconut Cream I cake from allrecipes and it is so good. Instead of vanilla pudding mix I use cheesecake flavored pudding. The vanilla pudding is sort of yellowish and the other is whiter in color, making for a prettier cake. I just add 1/4 teaspoon coconut extract. I have used this many times and it's so quick and easy. I let the pudding and milk thicken up a bit before gently folding in the cool whip. It holds up well and it's even great with fat-free, sugar-free, pudding and cool-whip. Thank you!
This definitely has limited usefulness as a frosting. As other reviewers have said, you can definitely taste the Cool Whip-like taste even after the pudding and milk have been fully incorporated. Also, it doesn't hold it's shape well enough to use as anything other than a simple topping - you won't be using it through a pastry bag or making designs with it, probably. That being said, it's very fast and easy to make, and if you wanted a simple and sweet tasting dessert topping this would probably work well for you. I probably won't set out to make this again, but if I'm ever in a pinch I might make it.
i loved this frosting! i made it recently for my boyfriend's birthday. he and i do not like overly sweet frostings, so i hoped this would be perfect. and it was! it does help to let it refrigerate for a while. while my cake baked (i used a cookies and cream cake mix cake from the duncan hines website. also excellent!), i prepared the frosting. i let that get icy cold in the fridge (about an hour) and took out about a cup to color with food coloring to use for piping "happy birthay" on the cake. i put that in a seperate storage container and colored it with coloring. i than let that set up in the fridge for about 30 mins. after the cake was cooled, i frosted the cake and than i let that frosting set up for about 20 mins. and than piped the wording onto the cake. it is time consuming, but it's so worth it. the frosting complimented the cake well, without being too sweet. it's also light and fluffy, and not heavy at all. this will for sure be my go-to frosting from now on. what i also loved is that the ingredients are easy to find, and you don't have to have any special ingredients from cake shops or specialty food stores! no more canned frosting for me!
I love this! Made it 3 times now. I used 8 oz Lite Cool whip, small box chocolate pudding mix, 3/4 cup skim milk, & 1 tsp vanilla, used on my usual rich chocolate sheet cake. Family loved the frosting, couldn't tell what it was made of, only that it was light tasting and good. Way better than canned frosting, which is too sweet (that's saying a lot as I have a sweet tooth!). I can't taste Cool Whip in it, but I do like Cool Whip to begin with. (Oh, I made this once using sugar free chocolate pudding mix, didn't care for that one as much myself, but Hubby loved it) Those of you who want natural ingredients and don't like Cool Whip, well, you probably shouldn't be trying this recipe.
4 stars for the recipes AS IS. I think it could be a 5 star recipe if you use these modifications. 1. Like other people said, use whipping cream and whip your own...makes a difference. 2. I used white chocolate pudding instead of vanilla...deliciously rich tasting but also light feeling...good. 3. chill it after you ice whatever your icing, and it will be BEAUTIFUll.
I love this whipped cream frosting. It's the beat one I have ever made. For a long time I was looking for the perfect whipped topping for my bizcocho de tres leche (three milk cake) and I finally found it. This was perfect. I used half the milk because I wanted it to stick to the sides of the cake. Other than that I wouldn't change a thing.
This is not a favorite. It's easy to make and tastes ok. It's just too plain jane for me. You can automatically taste the Cool Whip. Tastes fine on its own though. Also, you might want to lessen some of the ingredients since mines came out like water even though I followed the ingredients and instructions step by step. Less milk would probably help. Sorry but only 2 stars for me.
So good but I modified it. I used 1 1/2 container frozen whipped topping (12 oz total) --- 2 (3.5 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix --- 2 cup milk --- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract --- 1/2 can (6 oz total) Betty Crocker Whipped Vanilla Frosting.
Nice light frosting.....I use a little less milk, and have no problem frosting a layer cake this way. My family really appreciates the lightness this frosting adds to a dessert. Not to mention that it is far less sweet than most icings. I sometimes use a chocolate pudding mix in this on a rich chocolate cake to cut the heaviness. Using a lemon pudding mix is also really good on a white or lemon cake.
THIS WAS EXTREMELY LIGHT AND WONDERFULLY DELICIOUS, I DEFINITELY HAVE GIVEN THIS ONE OUT TO FAMILY AND FRIENDS.
Nice, light flavor. Mine was a little runny and didn't work real well for a layer cake. It would've been fine for a sheet cake, though.
SO yummy! VERY tastey, not very rich (I am not fond of rich, heavy frosting) and light in taste. Perfect on gelatin cake! However, it was not stiff like some reviewers said. It turned out rather sloppy. This recipe would be five star HANDS DOWN... IF it was lighter and fluffier. I think it was partially because I used generic whipped topping... Use the real deal!
Didn't really care for this frosting, it just tasted like cool whip. I was looking for something that tasted like a whipped frosting and this wasn't it.
the idea of this recipe is good, but i didn't want the store-bought cool whip taste so i improvised. i followed the directions but replaced the cool whip with homemade whipped cream, which i made by whisking 1 cup of heavy whipping cream with 1 tablespoon of sugar. then i used coconut pudding in place of the vanilla since i was frosting a coconut cake. it was perfect! not too sweet and the perfect consistency! i kept the frosted cake refrigerated until serving.
I thought this tasted very good. Not exactly what I was looking for. I wanted a replacement for the whipped type frosting that the deli makes. After reading a review that stated it was like Walmarts I thought I had found it. But alas I'll keep looking. This would be a great topping for angelfood cake. I used it on my sons birthday cake. The frosting held up well, but the icing writing I used spread out into huge blobs in the frosting. I'll use it again, just not on birthday cake that requires decoration.
Tasted a little too artificial.
a no go...it was so thick that i'm thinking i was not supposed to use 3 ounces of pudding mix as the recipes says to
If you want a thicker texture, suitable for piping, reduce the milk to 3/4 cup and refrigerate it for at least 20 to 30 minutes before using.
It was good. I agree a little more whipped topping flavor and less pudding flavor would be good.
Wonderfully light and oh so delicious! BUT, if you like coconut you must try coconut pudding instead of vanilla and use coconut extract instead of vanilla extract. Try it on a white cake and you get a delicate, fluffy, coconut dream!
This frosting is not only delicious, it's super easy to make! It isnt heavy at all, which is very important to me. If youre looking for a fantastic frosting for your cake that is just as wonderful as the bakery whipped frosting, then this ones for you!! (2nd rating 5*'s again..Made this with chocolate pudding today...yummmmm) Thanks Shirley for the awesome recipe! I'll be using this one constantly~
Found this recipe in time for Easter. I made vanilla filling for a chocolate cake and it was so delicious. A few days later I dedided to test the chocolate pudding version and it was great, too. Can't wait to test with other flavors. I did let the pudding set up before folding in the Cool Whip as another reader suggested.
This frosting is delicious!! I put it on black magic cake from this site and many other cakes I have made! Always requested by the family!!! Thanks!
This recipe was ok. It wasn't bad, is pretty much all I have to say about it.
I read the advice on several of the reviewers notes and decided to try another flavor. I used Coconut Cream instant pudding and Coconut Milk (half the milk for thickness) and omitted the vanilla because the flavor was already there. It came out a good consistency and combined nicely with the red velvet cupcake. I will try other flavors and definitely use this easy recipe again. It does hold up in the fridge and tastes yummy!
Easy and yummy. I used Cool Whip Lite and used this recipe to frost Jackie's "Chocolate Pudding Fudge Cake" from this site in a 9-x-13 pan, and it was incredible.
Good recipe! I made this one twice, once with French vanilla pudding and once with chocolate. It was so simple and yet tasted so good! I doubled the recipe the second time because my husband and son loved it by itself! As a side note- I used one box of sugar-free chocolate pudding and one box of regular, and it still tasted great. Thanks for a nice alternative to the usual frosting!
Yum, Yum, Yum. thats all I have to say. I'll only frost my cupcakes with this, from now on.
This is a light and delicious frosting. It was perfect on a box chocolate cake and worked out perfect w/oreo dust sprinkeled on for halloween. I will use for many others also....
I made a green/red Jello cake (you know the type--white cake with Jello drizzle) and topped it off with this frosting. It was excellent, if I do say so myself. Thanks for this frosting recipe, we loved it.
we used silk vanilla soy milk, and didn't add any vanilla extract, and it was perfect. i'm sure i'll use this recipe again! thanks!
