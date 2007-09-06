Cool Whipped Frosting

I'm with a few others on "I don't get the buzz on this frosting." I made the chocolate version, with chocolate whipped cream and chocolate instant pudding and milk. It was just "ok" - it tasted greasy and the consistency was very runny after 20 minutes or so. My intention was to use it as filling for a chocolate/strawberry layer cake, and then frost the outside with regular chocolate butter-cream frosting. I did just that - but when I set the cake down after frosting the outside, the top layer completely slid off because the filling was so slippery from the pudding being in the mix. I'm a baker, I bake all the time and I've made dozens of cakes and dozens of different kinds of frostings. I will try the vanilla recipe, simply because it's the original recipe and the one everyone raves about - but I just don't see it as replacing any type of traditional frosting, especially for cupcakes???? Why would you want something that is semi-runny, pudding-like on your cupcakes? I certainly would not frost an entire chocolate layer cake with this recipe. Maybe a sheet cake, that is still left in the pan, but not something that needs to last for any length of time. My slices of cake that I save in the refrigerator are now more like "pudding cake" than frosted cake.