Hot Vanilla

117 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 44
  • 3 14
  • 2 10
  • 1 7

This hot vanilla milk drink is a nice alternative to hot chocolate. Substitute the 2% milk and sugar for skim milk and a no-calorie sweetener if you prefer.

By PENGUINCHEF

Recipe Summary

prep:
3 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 1 servings
Directions

  • Pour milk into a microwave-safe mug. Mix cinnamon and sugar together to prevent cinnamon from floating on top; stir into milk. Stir in vanilla.

  • Place mug in the microwave and heat for 1 minute and 40 seconds, or longer for a warmer drink. Stir before drinking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 19.5mg; sodium 101.1mg. Full Nutrition
