Hot Vanilla
This hot vanilla milk drink is a nice alternative to hot chocolate. Substitute the 2% milk and sugar for skim milk and a no-calorie sweetener if you prefer.
What a great way to start off the fall season! I love hot chocolate so why not try hot vanilla! I used 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon and added 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg as I love the two paired together. All it needed was a little dollup of lite Cool Whip and oh what a treat! Next time instead of the cinnamon and nutmeg I might try pumpkin pie spice to see what that tastes like....
This was very tasty, even using skim milk and a cheap artificial vanilla extract. I found the texture of the undissolvable cinnamon to be weird, so I would consider using cinnamon candies / cinnamon extract next time to get that taste. Otherwise, the flavour of this drink is excellent, and the proportions are perfect. Thanks for the good idea!
Delicious, next time I will use half the cinnamon, it's a bit too much!
This recipe was amazing! I love vanilla flavors so when I found this I was very happy. I did however make a couple of small changes. Just as people said prviously cut down on the cinnamon. What made this recipe a five star for me was no cinnamon at all. It has a wonderful flavor on its own. If you have ever had a Vanilla créme from Starbucks you will love this because you can control how sweet it is or isn't.
Oh wow, sooo good. The perfect comfort drink. Suggestion: if you are using soy milk, add an extra teaspoon of sugar. Changes I made: I only put in 1/2 tsp cinnamon so I could taste the vanilla more. About the "slimey cinnamon"- I didn't encounter that problem. I mixed the cinnamon and sugar in the bottom of the mug first, then used the vanilla to dissolve it. Add the milk last. When you take it of the microwave, stir vigoursly (sp?) and it's fine. Thanks for the post, definitely making this again!
This was very nice. This is a great fall drink! I halved the cinnamon, but it all just seemed to float to the top. Next time I will soak a cinnamon stick in it to get the flavor. Try this..add a touch of cream to the milk and use a milk frother to make it nice and creamy! YUM! I just use my cappuccino maker. It has a separate compartment to put your milk in and it froths it as it pours into your cup. Add some spiced rum for a kick! Or my personal favorite, amaretto!
As written, cinnamon and vanilla overkill. A sprinkling of cinnamon sugar and a few drops of vanilla, on the other hand, was nice.
Mmmm....mmmm....good. I didnt really follow the recipe. I put honey in it for the sweetner, I put a little nutmeg and some pumpkin pie spice in it too. I love the basic idea of this recipe. I can fix it to my liking. My husband loved it too.
it was good but gave me a huge stomach ache from just a few sips..
Okay, this was a neat alternative to warm milk that i usually drink before bed. the only problem was, I think the amount of sugar (you figure the vanilla extract is sweet too!) in the drink kept me awake at night! and 1 tsp. of cinnamon is an awful lot for one mug of milk, so next time i will cut the cinnamon/sugar mixture in half. and i will also do what another reviewer did, put the cinnamon/sugar mix at the bottom, use the vanilla to dissolve it, then add the milk. Because my cinnamon didn't really dissolve and did get a bit "slimey". Overall though, a tasty drink, it tastes similar to a spice latte at Starbucks, without the hefty price tag! Thanks for sharing.
Very bland and the cinnamon just floated on top
htis drink is very good, although i wouldnt of put any cinnamon in it, it just floats on top. i would try soaking a cinnamon stick in it next time.
Ohhh my god this is awesome! I am a complete vanilla-holic and this hit the spot. Its very calming and keeps ur insides warm long after u finish it off. Thanks for sharing!
yummy! tastes like melted ice cream. I put in a cinnamon stick instead of ground.
Not a fan. I have to tweak a lot more on this one, but it was not what I expected and couldn't finish drinking the one cup I made.
YUM. I used skim milk and splenda. I reduced the cinnamon to 1/4 Tsp and that is plenty for our taste. Mmm, the vanilla really makes the warm milk taste great! THX
I used to drink this while I was pregnant at bedtime. I loved it!! And now my kids love it. It is just as yum without the cinnamon. We have even used it with lemon extract instead of vanilla. Think lemon meringue pie.
This recipe was amazing, though I didn't really follow it. Instead of using 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract, I only used one, and I had almost 1 1/4 cups of milk. I completely omitted the cinnamon, and yet it was amazing!
I'm sorry, I REALLY wanted to like this. Even mixing the cinnamon and sugar together resulted in TOO much cinnamon floating on top (and I like cinnamon).
i just made this, and it is very good. however, there is too much cinnamon. i'd cut it to 1/2 or even 1/4 tsp of cinnamon. i used soy milk, and added an extra tsp of sugar, as someone suggested. i also mixed the cinnamon and sugar together, dissolved it in vanilla, and THEN added the [soy]milk, which minimized bits of cinnamon floating on top. i also added a little chunk of semisweet chocolate, for a kick. it's good!
i love perfect for the hilidays
I used skim milk, and instead of the sugar I used honey. I didn't use quite so much vanilla, but maybe I'll use more next time. This was very good and made a great alternative heated drink to hot cocoa.
This recipe was very good. I tripled the recipe and cooked it over the stove. After reading other reviews about the cinnamon not dissolving, I took others advice and mixed it with the sugar, first. Then I whisked it into the milk. But most of it still settled on the bottom. It still tasted good, though!
Cinnamon did not dissolve.
I thought this was a great idea, and it is. I made it and it was very good. The only thing i didn't like was it over-flowed in my microwave. Except for that, it was great!
Not bad i used splenda and fat free milk. i didn't measure the cinnamon. and only used 3/4 tsp of vanilla. I'm pretty sure i wouldn't have liked it with the full amount. Its a very comforting drink.
Very good recipe. I followed the recipe. However, when it came to the Cinnamon, I measured "to taste". I didnt have a problem with floaters after I used a fork to mix it in. But, still very enjoyable. Has the taste of Fall...lol
Really yummy! Kinda of reminds me of Christmas.
Tasty, but not quite worth it. The cinnamon floated up after microwaving despite my trying the mix-with-vanilla-and-sugar trick. If you add the spices AFTER microwaving, that might help, because they were down when I stirred and then floated up while in the microwave. If you like hot chocolate, though, stick with that...especially if you make it with water and powder it is (imo) healthier than this drink, since this has quite a lot of sugar and a bit of fat from milk. Though the skim milk and no-cal sweetener would fix that. (If I can ever convince the rest of my family that skim milk is not evil incarnate!)
It was good, but better the second time around, when I made a few changes. First off, I cut the cinnamon in half and the vanilla extract to a half teaspoon only. I also mixed the sugar, cinnamon and vanilla in the cup first, making a bit of a paste, and then poured in the hot milk, stirring while I poured. this stopped the cinnamon from floating to the top. These changes made it a much better drink for my tastes. Reminds me of rice pudding without the rice! The warm creamy taste with vanilla and cinnamon. Thanks for the recipe!
This was something nice instead of the usual hot drinks. I placed a cinnamon stick in the mug before adding the hot milk mixture. I added a little cinnamon while using a small caffe froth. It dissolved the cinnamon and made the drink nice and frothy.
I used skim milk and Splenda sugar substitute. Heaven in a mug. Really relaxed me right before bed. I think I might use a combination of nutmeg and cinnamon next time.
Even halfed the cinnamon and it was overbearing. Cinamon floated on me also. I'll never make again.
I think this is a fantastic idea, but all the flavourings were far too heavy for my tastes. I halved the vanilla extract, added only a quarter of the cinnamon and omitted the sugar. Perfect! (For me at least) A word of waring for those expecting a smooth drink: cinnamon does NOT dissolve in most liquids,that includes milk. If you're put off by the idea of cinnamon floaties, I'd suggest using a cinnamon quill or some cinnamon syrup
I read the other reviews and decided to use a cinnamon stick instead of the ground cinnamon. I also used skim milk and Splenda. Not a bad hot drink for right before bed, especially since coffee, chocolate, and Earl Grey tea interfere with my ability to sleep.
This recipe is similar to "Milky Tea" and "Mom's Warm Milk" which are on this website too. But, HOT VANILLA is my FAVORITE!!!! I used 1% milk, 1 packet of Splenda, and vanilla and cinnamon to taste. The first time, I did not mix the Splenda and cinnamon so the cinnamon floated to the top and was chunky. The second time I mixed the cinnamon and Splenda together and the cinnamon was evenly spread on top; not chunky. I had to reduce the cook time to 1 1/2 minutes. I recipe was like "Mom's Warm Milk" but due to the nutritional benefits of cinnamon and it's one of the world's healthiest foods, I like this recipe more. I also find this a rather sweet treat that fills me up after a light breakfast or a calming, night cap. Loved the recipe
My kids love this. Great recipe.
My kids loved this! It only needs 30-40 seconds in the microwave for them. We squirted whipping cream on the top and add sprinkled only a dash of cinnamon and a bit of chocolate milk mix (or chocolate syrup) on top of that!
My 6 year old son loves this....did want to know what the brown spots were. I explained it was nutmeg and he was fine with it. He's not a fan of regular hot chocolate and chocolate gives me migraines, so I was pleased to find this hot drink we both enjoy.
I've been making something similar to this for about 20 years, but I always used vanilla syrup (like you use in coffee) and a sprinkle of nutmeg. I decided to give this a try, but the cinnamon is just too much for me. And I absolutely love vanilla, but cutting back to 1 teaspoon would be enough for me in this. Vanilla sugar would probably work well, but I didn't care for the cinnamon.
Not bad but the cinnamon was too strong and would only float on the top. Maybe try cinnamon schnapps instead of powder.
Yummy! But for my apartment where I don't have a microwave, I add 3/4 cup boiling water to 1/4 cup half-&-half cream, with the same amount of vanilla, cinnamon, and sugar (or sweetener). Just a delish, and you don't need a microvvave!!!!
My daughter hates chocolate. So, I found and made this for her and she love, love, loved it!!! Me, too!
i made this for my sister she loved it but i thought it was too gross to drink so I threw it away. it had too much cinnamon and it was all floating on the top so it tasted funny. I will never cook this again
Wow, this is a great drink. For additional flavour, I added 1/4 tsp of cocoa. Thanks so much for submitting this recipe. Just fabulous!
Too much cinnamon made this drink hard to stomach (it just rested on the top in odd clumps). Couldn't get the cinnamon to dissolve, but will try this recipe again with some variations.
I'm a poor little college student with a cold and I needed a little pick-me-up. This was perfect! I'll definitely make it again, maybe try some nutmeg and stir the cinnamon more before I put it into the milk. All around yummy!
It was quick and easy to make and tasted amazing!
Really great, but next time I'll definitely use less cinnamon. It was way overpowering.
wayyy to much cinnamon and make sure you use a big mug when microwaving, mine overflowed! Generally delicious though.
I wanted a substitute for hot chocolate since I've been drinking it for a quite sometime now. And then I found this, and it surely did not disappoint. I poured some 2% milk, mixed the one sachet of sweetener, a pinch of cinnamon and 2 tsp of artificial vanilla extract. It did satisfy my hot drink craving on a cold December night.
This didnt work out for me, but it was kind of good.
Great bedtime treat!!!
I always thought that hot chocolate was all way too ...well...chocolatie..I love the hot vanilla! I'm hooked!!
I love the flavor but the un dissolving cinnamon ruins it.
I found the cinnamon taste to be a little strong. I would do 1/2 tsp next time, but still a very good drink
I will use nutmeg next time and MUCH less cinnamon. That was far too much. I scooped it off with a paper towel. I may try almond extract.
I used the basic idea and adjusted the sugar and cinnamon to my taste. Good to have in the cold weather.
Super tasty! Though naples has a point about the ratios, it's not really hard to eyeball up and see that it's somewhat overwhelming in cinnamon. I used Vanilla Almond milk, ~1 tsp Siagon cinnamon , ~1 tsp vanilla (cause I love vanilla!) and left out the sugar. Great night-time drink and yes, the cinnamon will sit on top but I find an excellent remedy is dipping pieces of muffin in it :)
Definitely not one of the best warm drinks I've had. cinnamon was all over the place. would have it next time I make it.
I've tried this twice - once as written and once with modifications. Prepared as written, the cinnamon was gritty and detracted from the recipe due to the texture and the flavor, plus it wasn't sweet enough. The second time I increased sugar to 1 tablespoon and omitted the cinnamon, and preferred it much better. Halfway through the cup, I added a dash of nutmeg to see how that would taste, and it was delish (much nicer than the cinnamon).
Ugh, not sweet enough and the cinnamon turned out slimey. I couldn't stomach it. On the other hand my boyfriend liked it. Guess it depends on your taste.
Very good! I used a cinnamon-sugar mixture I had made previously and cut back on the amount. I did put in a bit of brown sugar, though. Nice soothing and relaxing drink! Thanks for the recipe!
It was good but 1 minutes and 40 seconds made it explode in my microwave which made a mess
The first time I had tried this Hot drink i thought it was really really good. I could taste the vanilla and cinnamon in it. That was a great idea to make and to try.
Just to let y’all know where I come from it’s called fairy milk. Make up some story about a fairy and this drink. Your kids will love it plus they won’t think twice. We all have that kid that won’t try anything new. LOL ??
I've tried this and it was really milky with this recipe, so what I did was add the same amount of milk as you did, but I added about 1/4 cup of vanilla, just a pinch of cinnamon, heated it up, and then topped it with marshmallows. But yours is really good if you like a lot of cinnamon. Thanks :)
This was great! I enjoyed this more than hot chocolate. It's a great vanilla flavor and everything I keep in my house. Thanks Penguinchef!
The cinnamon is a bit overpowering so I'd recommend cutting back.
I hate giving a recipe a bad review but this just didn't do it for me. It had way too much cinnamon & vanilla and not enough sugar. I guess I was expecting a warmed up version of my riceless horchata which uses all of these same ingredients in different quantities, but served cold. Even after thinning this out twice with more milk it was still overwhelming for me.
i tried heating it up before putting in the cinnamon then i stirred in the cinnamon after and there was less cinnamon floating on the top
Yummy, warm and just what I am looking for on a cold winter day. It's a unique and great alternative as well as very simple. thanks for the recipe.
If you add a little bit more cinnamon this tastes just like chai tea! Loved it.
Delicious! Never Thought To Make Hot Vanilla Before. I'm A Big Fan Of Cinnamon But This Was A Bit Too Much For Me So Next I'll Cut It In Half.
pretty good. Tastes wonderful. however, a lot of the cinnamon does not dissolve in. next I might try it in the suace pan
It was good for what it was.
Needs more sugar less cinnamon and vanilla
I gave up chocolate & coffee for Lent. This recipe was a wonderful find! I substituted a cinnamon stick and heated it on the stove. It was too sweet for my taste so I added another cup of milk. I will fix this again using these changes (and possibly substituting a bag of spiced black tea for the cinnamon.)
I have never heard of this and happened across the recipe by accident. The kids had about 20 minutes until the bus came on our coldest day of the winter and this was a nice surprise. I hate that I only had one tsp of vanilla left though they still enjoyed sharing the cup. I went with some of the reviews saying to cut the cin. to 1/2 tsp and add 1/2 tsp of nutmeg and it was enjoyable. Thanx for the recipe.
As is, I'll rate this as a 3 star recipe. Next time I will follow some of the reviews and mix the sugar and cinnamon first, then the vanilla, and finally the milk. I will also add another tsp of sugar, as it wasn't quite sweet enough for my taste. Still, a good starter recipe - thanks for sharing!
i've been making this since i was a kid only without the cinnamon. it's very good! i do like it with cinnamon too, but the other reviewer is right, it only floats on top so i mostly skip it.
Really good beverage recipe. Plus you can play around with the spices, I love that. I'll be messing around with the measurements of this recipe for a long time for fun ^^
This was pretty good. A nice chagne from hot chocolate. I never have 2% milk in the house, only skim so I used that. Otherwise I followed the recipe exact since it was the first time making it. I too experienced the cinnamon floating...but hey tree bark is a very bouyant substance what do you expect. After I heated it for about 40 seconds I stirred again and some of the cinnamon blended then once it was done I stirred more and much more of the cinnamon blended. I would cut back on the cinnamon next time and maybe add a dash of nutmeg, but over all pretty good.
No cinnamon would make it better, but otherwise delicious!
yummy! this tastes just like steamers i order from coffee shops. My 4 year old enjoyed this too. thanks. Oh and i always use a cinnamon stick, so i dont get the cinnamon floters.:)
Yummy! It really did make me sleepy. I found that just a sprinkle of cinnamon on top worked better for me, however.
very good! - perfect for a warm night at home - i found my new favorite drink! thanks for the recipe, it was delicious.
Delicious! Definitely should mix the sugar and cinnamon first to keep the cinnamon from floating to the top. I would also half the cinnamon if you want to really taste the vanilla. It's good with the full amount of cinnamon, but it's more like hot cinnamon, not hot vanilla. Great drink for those who are tiered of hot chocolate, but don't want coffee or alcohol!
I thought it was kind of gross. My husband said "you shouldn't chew a beverage" because the cinnamon did not mix properly.
Yum, this is really tasty! I didn't exactly measure out the ingredients, though (just played it by ear). Also, I used soy milk rather than 2% milk.
I have been making this for years.It reminds me of rice pudding. I only use a sprinkling of cinnamon on top instead of a whole teaspoon and use 1tsp of vanilla instead of 2.
This is so yummy!!! I use skim milk instead of 2%, and instead of sugar, i used the splenda sugar blend. It' still sweet enough. I also started using a cinnamon stick vs. ground cinnamon b/c the ground cinnamon kept floating to the top and getting chunky!
I just sprinkled the top with cinnamon when I finished microwaving it. That way you get to smell the cinnamon with every sip, but no real "floaties." It's a keeper!
Memories of my childhood...my Nana used to do this to get me to drink my milk. Nothing makes it better than sugar and vanilla ????
Proportions taste good, but I couldn't dissolve that cinnamon, even with a drink frother (adds a nice frothy top!). **UPDATE** I now make it with Lactaid milk, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon.
A nice alternative to traditional Hot Chocolate. Try it with a chocolate flavored topping. Mmmmmmm!
Yum. Half a spoon cinnamon is fine
Goes very well with Irish cream!
This was very tasty! I used vanilla soy milk and the drink was warm, comforting and delicious. I am not a milk drinker but this could change my mind. It's perfect for the holiday season!
