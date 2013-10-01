Beer Cake II

My cherries and walnuts sank to the bottom of the cake. This didn't ruin the cake, it still cooked thru properly, but I even just laid the cherries on top of the batter right before putting it in the oven to try and prevent this. Another way to prevent this is to coat your fruit/nuts with flour lightly before mixing them in, BUT in some cakes this results in a dry spot around your goodies (that wouldn't be a problem with fresh or frozen fruit but it might have been a problem on these nuts). The cake baked up pretty sturdy but the batter was not sturdy enough to hold these add-ins up. I used a standard ganache in place of the frosting here as raw eggs skeeve me right out. (2c heavy cream, heated & poured over 1.25 lbs chopped bittersweet chocolate, cover 5 mins, then stir to smoothness. Add vanilla or whatever. That recipe is also on this site.) My daughter & hubby thought it was amazing, I give it 4 stars bc of the sinking and probably also bc I don't love chocolate or cherries as much as normal people. Might revise this to 5 stars if the remaining 18 servings (I sectioned it into 20 pieces, it's a very DEEP cake) are raved about at hubby's work. Thanks for sharing!