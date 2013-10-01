Beer Cake II

4.5
13 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A wonderfully delicious chocolate cake with subtle beer overtone.

Recipe by Chris and Carole Koceja

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan. Sift flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream 2/3 cup butter and white sugar until light and fluffy. Add 2 eggs and 2 squares melted chocolate. Add flour mixture alternately with beer, buttermilk and cherry juice. Mix until smooth, then fold in cherries and chopped nuts. Pour batter into a 9x13 inch pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of cake comes out clean.

  • To make frosting: in a large bowl, combine 2/3 cup butter, 1 egg, 4 squares melted chocolate, confectioners sugar and milk. Beat until smooth. Spread on top of cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 55g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 50.8mg; sodium 295mg. Full Nutrition
