Recipes Main Dishes Pizza Recipes Spinach-Artichoke Garlic Naan Pizza Be the first to rate & review! If you're a fan of artichokes and spinach, just wait until you taste this flavor bomb combination on a garlic naan flatbread pizza. Recipe by lutzflcat Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 10 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 3 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (9 inch) garlic naan bread 2 ½ tablespoons olive oil, divided ½ teaspoon minced garlic 2 teaspoons minced fresh parsley ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese 3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese, divided 1 cup baby spinach, roughly chopped ¾ cup marinated artichoke hearts, drained and chopped ½ cup halved and thinly sliced red onions 2 tablespoons chopped sun-dried tomatoes salt to taste Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, garlic, and minced parsley in a small bowl; brush onto the naan. Sprinkle naan with mozzarella cheese, followed by 1 1/2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Toss spinach, artichoke hearts, onion, sun-dried tomatoes, and salt with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Spread evenly over the flatbread. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese. Transfer naan flatbread to the prepared baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until the bottom and edges start to turn golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Slice and serve warm. Cook's Note: If you have a pizza stone, use it for this recipe. If you can't find garlic naan flatbread, use plain naan bread, and you'll be fine. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 301 Calories 19g Fat 23g Carbs 12g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 3 Calories 301 % Daily Value * Total Fat 19g 24% Saturated Fat 4g 22% Cholesterol 20mg 7% Sodium 493mg 21% Total Carbohydrate 23g 8% Dietary Fiber 5g 17% Protein 12g Potassium 162mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Spinach-Artichoke Garlic Naan Pizza