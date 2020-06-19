Dave's Coleslaw

I found that this recipe makes a quantity of dressing suitable for a head of cabbage of about 3 lbs. or a little larger, weighed before trimming. For a thicker dressing, I increased the amount of mayonnaise to 1½ cups and decreased the buttermilk to 1½ cups. Cider vinegar works fine, as does Dijon mustard. I greatly decreased the sugar to 2 tablespoons (coleslaw isn't candy!), and added a teaspoon of ground black pepper. An entire sweet onion (which, as a measurement, is vague and unhelpful) is way too much, yielding sometimes more than 2 cups when minced. A third of a cup is plenty. I suggest using from 1 to 3 cups of grated carrot. (3 cups is very carroty. I bought 2 large carrots weighing 1 lb. together, before peeling and trimming, to get 3 cups.) All else was per the recipe. Do let the coleslaw macerate overnight. Stir occasionally, and always before serving. While this recipe doesn't have quite the classic coleslaw dressing taste, it's very good in its own right.