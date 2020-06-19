Dave's Coleslaw

This is a recipe I have worked on for a while and I think it is just about right. It goes well with just about anything from fried fish to hamburgers, and is to die for on a pulled pork sandwich. If you are going to use it with Q, reduce the amount of dressing you add to the cabbage so it's not too sloppy. For best results refrigerate over night to allow flavors to marry.

Recipe by R0XY24

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
8 hrs
total:
total:
Servings:
12
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix the cabbage, carrot, sweet onion, green onions, and dill pickle.

  • In a separate bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, buttermilk, dill pickle juice, vinegar, mustard, sugar, cayenne pepper, and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Mash together the remaining salt and garlic, and whisk into the dressing. Drizzle dressing over the slaw, and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours, or overnight, before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 8.6mg; sodium 462.3mg. Full Nutrition
