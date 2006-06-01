Gingerbread III

29 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This recipe yields a light and spicy gingerbread cake making it a terrific Christmas-time recipe.

By Jackie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch round pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 inch round pan. Sift together flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream shortening and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and molasses. Add flour mixture and water. Beat until smooth.

  • Pour batter into pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 182.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022