Gingerbread III

I had already made my gingerbread men for the season, but every year the rest of the carton of molasses sits in the pantry until it gets icky, so I went on a search for a recipe so the rest of my molasses wouldn't go to waste. I liked this recpie immediately because it was suitable for a bedtime snack for my children, and wasn't another super saccharine cookie recipe. My 3 year old son and I worked on the recipe together, and we had such a blast! We used a 2nd egg, as another reviewer suggested so it was extra moist. It was so easy to make, and the whole time my son kept saying "Mm...this smells good!". Even with a 3 year old in tow, we were done in about 10 mins, and I wish I could bottle up the smell that wafted from my kitchen as it cooked! The cake didn't rise much, but it was moist and very good...my son asked for seconds! I agree with the reviewer who said it needed more spice..I would have been happier with a little more zip with some added cinnamon in the recipe. I made a glaze with icing sugar, and a hint of vanilla to drizzle on top. I will definetly tweak the recipe and try this again.