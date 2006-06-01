Gingerbread III
This recipe yields a light and spicy gingerbread cake making it a terrific Christmas-time recipe.
This recipe yields a light and spicy gingerbread cake making it a terrific Christmas-time recipe.
I loved this recipe. I did make a few changes. I substituted applesauce for the shortening to make it lower in fat. I also used 1 teaspoon each of ginger and cinnamon. I did not have any molasses so I used pure maple syrup. The end result was a moist and flavorful cake Thank you for sharing this recipe!Read More
I would not make this cake again even though it was very tasty. The cake crumbled into pieces with every slice. The recipes instuctions talks abouts "eggs", however there is only one egg in the recipe. I wouldn't know how to bind this recipe to make it stay together once baked.Read More
I loved this recipe. I did make a few changes. I substituted applesauce for the shortening to make it lower in fat. I also used 1 teaspoon each of ginger and cinnamon. I did not have any molasses so I used pure maple syrup. The end result was a moist and flavorful cake Thank you for sharing this recipe!
The cake came out light, fluffy, crumbly and delicious. I followed the recipe except for using 2 eggs instead of one and baking in a tube pan. My husband says it is the perfect cake.
I would not make this cake again even though it was very tasty. The cake crumbled into pieces with every slice. The recipes instuctions talks abouts "eggs", however there is only one egg in the recipe. I wouldn't know how to bind this recipe to make it stay together once baked.
This is so light and yummy. I substituted golden syrup for the molasses, it has a much lighter taste. Sueie
We served this light gingerbread with applesauce and whipped cream. Loved it! Not too strong/spicy for the kids, nor too "Christmassy" for use in other seasons. Thanks!
I have been trying to find the perfect gingerbread recipe, and this is it. I added a scant 1/8 tsp. cloves for a little more spice, but it would be fine w/out it. Also, I used regular molasses because I didn't have light. Everyone loves this gingerbread.
I had already made my gingerbread men for the season, but every year the rest of the carton of molasses sits in the pantry until it gets icky, so I went on a search for a recipe so the rest of my molasses wouldn't go to waste. I liked this recpie immediately because it was suitable for a bedtime snack for my children, and wasn't another super saccharine cookie recipe. My 3 year old son and I worked on the recipe together, and we had such a blast! We used a 2nd egg, as another reviewer suggested so it was extra moist. It was so easy to make, and the whole time my son kept saying "Mm...this smells good!". Even with a 3 year old in tow, we were done in about 10 mins, and I wish I could bottle up the smell that wafted from my kitchen as it cooked! The cake didn't rise much, but it was moist and very good...my son asked for seconds! I agree with the reviewer who said it needed more spice..I would have been happier with a little more zip with some added cinnamon in the recipe. I made a glaze with icing sugar, and a hint of vanilla to drizzle on top. I will definetly tweak the recipe and try this again.
This is a great recipe. It was so easy to make and so light and fluffy too! I will make this again. Thank you so much. I used butter flavored Shortning.
This recipe was wonderfull all my friends wanted me to make them a loaf of this wonderful bread. Very easy and I have everything on hand.
just pure fine
Hubby doesn't eat sugar, so I replaced the brown sugar and molasses with 3/4 honey. I also at least double the spices, because I like my food to bite back sometimes! It came out a bit light in color since I didn't use molasses, but was a hit, even cold the next day rather than served warm.
This was an absolute amazing recipe. It came out soft and rich. My advice, double the spices, and add one extra egg. This makes it have a better flavor, and the egg keeps it from crumbling. The smell of gingerbread filled the whole house. It was a great experience making this recipe.
I love this recipe very much. I serve it with wipped cream. Also I use honey instead of mollases and the result were preety good.I make it all the time!
I used 1 t ginger, 1 t cinnamon and 1/8 t cloves, 1/2 c melted butter. I reduced the molasses to 1/4 c and increased the brown sugar to 1/2 c. I made it as 12 muffins, baked at 180C for 25 minutes. Oh, and I put raisins in half the batter. Delicious!
This cake was super moist, but not very sweet at all. And a little bland actually. I think if I were to make this again, I would use an additional 1/4 cup of white sugar, and maybe a little more ground ginger. My husband thought it tasted like a weird steak marinade. Not the reaction I was hoping for. :(
This was really good. Didn't have shortening on hand so I used margarine and had regular molasses. Turned out very good. I always add extra spices. We love it spicey. Thank you for the good recipe!!!!
This recipe was a GREAT hit with my family. I read the other reviews and added a cup of applesauce and doubled up on the spices. Excellent recipe!!!
This is the best gingerbread receipe i've found. The loaf is so light and fluffy it's delicious. The only difference is that I sprinkled sugar on top of the loaf before baking. I had to cook it much longer then specified.I could eat a whole loaf in 1 day it's that good.
Tasted good, but I added an extra egg and it was still crumbly. Also not as rich as I'd have liked, but I did use milk instead of water.
It was a wonderful recipe. Was this submitted by Jackie Smith aka Aunt Jackie????
I really liked this recipe the ratios worked perfectly and the texture and flavor are great. I did make it once using oil instead of vegetable shortening once only because I was being lazy and measuring out vegie oil was easier :-) and it still turned out fine. Slight difference in texture but still good and cake like. Not too sweet so you can certainly add a sweet frosting or glaze to this if you wish but a good not too sweet snack cake for the kids too. It also double well the ratios make it really easily done.
used maple syrup instead as suggested by an early review and it turned out excellent!
This is a great recipe. I Served it with apple sauce and whipped cream. Big hit with the kids.
The taste of the gingerbread was delicious and thoughts of falling leaves and the holidays occupied my head. However, it was rather dry.
I liked that is wasn't too sweet and I liked the flavor. That being said it all fell apart and so CE I had doubled the recipe it was a lot of Ingredients wasted!! Not sure if adding more eggs would help? I like giving my sweetbreads away!
I noticed the recipe calls for shortening, but the directions listed butter. I opted to use butter instead of shortening. Also, I only had an 8 X 8 Pyrex instead of a 9 inch round. The cake was moist and not too crumbly. I topped it was powdered sugar. I would cut back on the salt just a bit next time. It was noticeable to me, but not others.
This receipe is so simple and delicious! I'm still very new at baking and the only thing I changed was doing 2 eggs, because I read some comments that it was a little dry. I made it in a small loaf pan and it is just amazing! Perfect Christmas treat :) Thank you!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections