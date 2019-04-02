Artichoke and Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken

Rating: 4.46 stars
450 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 276
  • 4 star values: 125
  • 3 star values: 36
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 5

Chicken is browned, and then cooked with artichoke hearts, tomatoes, and sun-dried tomato pesto in this simple, elegant recipe.

By LMB27

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
14 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season both sides of chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place chicken in skillet; cook, turning once to brown each side. Remove chicken from pan, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Pour tomatoes into pan; cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly, and incorporating any brown bits from bottom of pan. Stir in pesto and artichokes, and return chicken to pan. Cover, and reduce heat to medium. Simmer for 5 to 10 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 30.5g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 865.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (450)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Ernestina Sanchez
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2007
Tweaked the recipe a little to give it bold, mouth-watering flavor and it turned out amazing! Added 3 (or 4?) garlic cubes to oil before sauteeing bite size chicken pieces. Added two cans of diced tomatoes with peppers and a pinch of oregano and simmered for about 5 min before adding MARINATED artichoke from a jar (makes a difference), regular pesto, and sun-dried tomato strips. Added chicken to sauce and tossed with penne. We absolutely loved it! Read More
Helpful
(299)

Most helpful critical review

JONWEEKLY
Rating: 2 stars
02/18/2006
This is what I don't understand about this site....tons of people raved about this, and I looked at the ingredients and thought, hmmmm.....doesn't sound that interesting, but it must be great with all those reviews. Well guess what...IT IS ULTRA BLAND!!! It tastes like chicken and canned artichoke with tomatoe sauce! I followed the recipe to the last detail and everyone was disappointed. The question is, why do so many people like this recipe? I really can't imagine! Just trust me....it is REALLY not good!! Read More
Helpful
(390)
450 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 276
  • 4 star values: 125
  • 3 star values: 36
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 5
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
JONWEEKLY
Rating: 2 stars
02/17/2006
This is what I don't understand about this site....tons of people raved about this, and I looked at the ingredients and thought, hmmmm.....doesn't sound that interesting, but it must be great with all those reviews. Well guess what...IT IS ULTRA BLAND!!! It tastes like chicken and canned artichoke with tomatoe sauce! I followed the recipe to the last detail and everyone was disappointed. The question is, why do so many people like this recipe? I really can't imagine! Just trust me....it is REALLY not good!! Read More
Helpful
(390)
Ernestina Sanchez
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2007
Tweaked the recipe a little to give it bold, mouth-watering flavor and it turned out amazing! Added 3 (or 4?) garlic cubes to oil before sauteeing bite size chicken pieces. Added two cans of diced tomatoes with peppers and a pinch of oregano and simmered for about 5 min before adding MARINATED artichoke from a jar (makes a difference), regular pesto, and sun-dried tomato strips. Added chicken to sauce and tossed with penne. We absolutely loved it! Read More
Helpful
(299)
RogueOnion8
Rating: 4 stars
03/14/2006
A very unique dish. The only change I made to the recipe was to add 5 or 6 chopped up sun-dried tomatoes. I think this dish would be better as a hot pasta dish instead of being a stand-alone dish. I hope to make this dish again and again but with a few changes: Dice up the chicken; add 1 cup chicken broth and boil it down to create a nice sauce; serve it over penne pasta and include the sun-dried tomatoes again. I look foward to trying it with the above changes. Read More
Helpful
(150)
Advertisement
lsvilar
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2006
This is a great and easy dinner to make. The first time I made it, we loved it, but I felt it needed some changes. The second time I made it, I diced the chicken, cut the artichokes more, added some sliced black olives and chicken stock to the sauce to thin it out and served it over linguine. Everyone loved the meal. The best part, is that this is so quick to make. Read More
Helpful
(57)
KEDELMAN
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2006
This was a great recipe for company. I sauteed onions and minced garlic first. I seasoned the thin chicken breasts with salt pepper and garlic powder. Then I cut the chicken up into pieces and cooked them with the onions and garlic. I added in the sun dried tomato pesto I used more than the recipe called for. I added in the diced tomatoes and served it with whole wheat couscous. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(49)
L7
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2006
we gave this recipe 4 stars because we felt it was lacking something. We made our dish over a wheat pasta to add substance. When preparing the dish we cubed the chicken added sun-dried tomatoes and asparagus spears. Along with the salt and pepper we added Italian Herb seasoning to add a little more flavor. In all excellent recipe and would recommend it with these changes! Enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(41)
Advertisement
ILove2Cook
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2006
My roommate and I made this for a dinner party came out great! I recently made it again but this time I dredged the chicken in some italian bread crumbs and then lightly browned it. WOW!!! Delicious! I doubled the tomato onion and peppers which made it more saucy and placed the chicken over penne pasta. This is so easy to make I LOVE IT! Read More
Helpful
(40)
oceangirl
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2005
Fabulous!!! I served this with a mushroom tortelloni & used the sauce from the recipe...YUMMY!!! Read More
Helpful
(28)
amyphotogal
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2006
We love this recipe. We have made it several times and every time it is wonderful so easy and delicious. The only thing we add is fresh parmesan on top. Great lunch left overs too. Read More
Helpful
(25)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022