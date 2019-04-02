Artichoke and Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken

1 of 450

Rating: 2 stars This is what I don't understand about this site....tons of people raved about this, and I looked at the ingredients and thought, hmmmm.....doesn't sound that interesting, but it must be great with all those reviews. Well guess what...IT IS ULTRA BLAND!!! It tastes like chicken and canned artichoke with tomatoe sauce! I followed the recipe to the last detail and everyone was disappointed. The question is, why do so many people like this recipe? I really can't imagine! Just trust me....it is REALLY not good!! Helpful (390)

Rating: 5 stars Tweaked the recipe a little to give it bold, mouth-watering flavor and it turned out amazing! Added 3 (or 4?) garlic cubes to oil before sauteeing bite size chicken pieces. Added two cans of diced tomatoes with peppers and a pinch of oregano and simmered for about 5 min before adding MARINATED artichoke from a jar (makes a difference), regular pesto, and sun-dried tomato strips. Added chicken to sauce and tossed with penne. We absolutely loved it! Helpful (299)

Rating: 4 stars A very unique dish. The only change I made to the recipe was to add 5 or 6 chopped up sun-dried tomatoes. I think this dish would be better as a hot pasta dish instead of being a stand-alone dish. I hope to make this dish again and again but with a few changes: Dice up the chicken; add 1 cup chicken broth and boil it down to create a nice sauce; serve it over penne pasta and include the sun-dried tomatoes again. I look foward to trying it with the above changes. Helpful (150)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great and easy dinner to make. The first time I made it, we loved it, but I felt it needed some changes. The second time I made it, I diced the chicken, cut the artichokes more, added some sliced black olives and chicken stock to the sauce to thin it out and served it over linguine. Everyone loved the meal. The best part, is that this is so quick to make. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars This was a great recipe for company. I sauteed onions and minced garlic first. I seasoned the thin chicken breasts with salt pepper and garlic powder. Then I cut the chicken up into pieces and cooked them with the onions and garlic. I added in the sun dried tomato pesto I used more than the recipe called for. I added in the diced tomatoes and served it with whole wheat couscous. Delicious! Helpful (49)

Rating: 4 stars we gave this recipe 4 stars because we felt it was lacking something. We made our dish over a wheat pasta to add substance. When preparing the dish we cubed the chicken added sun-dried tomatoes and asparagus spears. Along with the salt and pepper we added Italian Herb seasoning to add a little more flavor. In all excellent recipe and would recommend it with these changes! Enjoy! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars My roommate and I made this for a dinner party came out great! I recently made it again but this time I dredged the chicken in some italian bread crumbs and then lightly browned it. WOW!!! Delicious! I doubled the tomato onion and peppers which made it more saucy and placed the chicken over penne pasta. This is so easy to make I LOVE IT! Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous!!! I served this with a mushroom tortelloni & used the sauce from the recipe...YUMMY!!! Helpful (28)