Pumpkin Roll II

This is the best pumpkin roll recipe I've ever made. Everyone who tastes it always asks for the recipe. Dust with additional confectioners' sugar, if desired.

By BUCHKO

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 15x10-inch jelly roll cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 15x10x1-inch baking pan and line with parchment paper. Grease and flour the paper.

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs on high for five minutes. Gradually add white sugar and pumpkin. Add flour, cinnamon, and baking soda. Spread batter evenly in the prepared baking pan. Sprinkle walnuts evenly on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly touched. Immediately turn out onto a linen towel dusted with confectioners' sugar. Peel off the paper and roll cake up in the towel, starting with the short end. Let cool.

  • Filling: Mix 1 cup confectioners' sugar, vanilla, butter, and cream cheese together till smooth.

  • Carefully unroll the cake; spread filling to within 1 inch of the edge and roll cake up again. Cover and chill until serving. Dust with additional confectioners' sugar, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 54.3mg; sodium 168.9mg. Full Nutrition
