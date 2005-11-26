Pumpkin Roll II
This is the best pumpkin roll recipe I've ever made. Everyone who tastes it always asks for the recipe. Dust with additional confectioners' sugar, if desired.
Oh wow this was wonderful! Among pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and choclate cherry cheesecake, this Pumpkin Roll was everyone's favorite dessert this Thanksgiving. I too loved it and the filling is so yummy, I was scraping the bowl to get it all! ~~~~ I forgot to add the walnuts to the cake so I just tossed them in the filling and that was perfect, I think I will do that next time also. The filling is not too sweet, just right! I got so many compliments. My one suggestion is use a lot of powdered sugar when dusting your cloth before rolling. I skimped a little on the edges and my roll was almost stuck!! But it came out just fine and was really easy to do. I put my roll right in the freezer for about an hour to let it set up and then stored it in the fridge until serving, wrapped tightly in non-stick aluuminum foil. Yummy, easy, beautiful, and quick, what else could you want?!?Read More
I gave this recipe 3 stars for taste only, I am an experienced baker, cakes are my specialty. This roll cracked in several places despite rolling it and unrolling while cooling it as I do every roll I make. I also wonder why the originator posted that it takes 2 hours?? No way it takes that long. I had no fears going into this recipe except for the fact that the cake portion is most definitely not sponge cake which is what most easy/successful cake rolls are. I am still seriously doubting that this recipe needs baking soda, I think perhaps a change to powder might be in order as well as a change in the leavening{eggs} to produce more of a sponge. I will be working with this idea of producing a better pumpkin roll, I will be using my own cake roll recipe as a base as it starts with a sponge cake and has never cracked and I've made 100s of them. I'll post it when I get it perfect, until then look for my cake roll recipe, it's so good and so easy.Read More
I tasted the roll right after I made it and thought it was a bit too sweet and a little dry. But after chilling it overnight, is was moist and very good! The chilling is mandatory before serving to guests. I added 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice.
This is the best pumpkin roll recipe EVER! Last year my co-workers and friends wanted so many of them I had to start taking orders. I made about 60 of them. I am already up to 40 this season and will be making 20 more this weekend. Everyone said they are the most moist and creamiest pumpkin rolls they have ever tasted! Thank you so much for this recipe because now, in our small community, everyone thinks of me as the "Pumpkin Roll Queen", may the cream cheese live forever!
This is by far one of the best recipes around! My son entered it into the county fair last year and he was a GRAND CHAMPION bake-off winner! It netted him over $1500.00 too!!! Some tips I've learned over the years: Double the recipe (everyone requests a pumpkin roll from me for Christmas, so I double many times over). When doubling, add the entire can of pumpkin...makes an extremely moist roll that way. Line the pan with parchment paper...much less mess! Chop the nuts (I prefer pecans) to cookie bit size (or buy them that way) and add them to the cream cheese filling. The cake tends to hold together better with less cracking and the nuts give the filling a wonderful texture. I triple the filling mix for the 2 rolls (1/2 as much filling per roll), so there is a thick cream cheese layer throughout. That's what everyone raves about. Lastly, I wrap in plastic while they are still warm and place them in the freezer immediately....locks in the moisture. Enjoy!
This is a really GOOD pumpkin roll recipe with the exception of the omission of how much salt to use. Also, the ingredients include baking soda yet the directions use baking powder. Which is it?
I had a friend ask if I would bake some goodies for her craft show/sale. I had never tried pumpkin rolls before, but after reading the reviews I made a test roll and wowsers! So easy for a first-timer like me. I tried making multiple batches by blending more eggs at once, then splitting the mixture. It worked, but I did 'remix' the eggs a bit before making the second and third batches. I made 20 and they sold out in less than an hour.
This was a great recipe. It was very easy to follow. As a novice baker, I was proud of the result. I found my family in the kitchen fighting for the last piece!
It Rolled nice and it looked great but like the rest of my family I didnt care for It much,I will stick to pumpkin bars.
i made this for a get-together. i was very curious to see if it taste as good as it looks (i wouldn't want to bring anything that wasn't delicious) so i tried it. :). it was so good, i had to leave it at home for myself. my husband joined in and in less than 2 days, it was gone. each time i make this, i leave a little for home. it's so yummy.
made this for my family xmas party ! excellent! followed the recipe to a "T" - the cake was so full, a little bit stuck but was okay in the end... everyone loved it and there was nothing left ! thanks for the recipe !
This truly is a great recipe. I've never made a roll of any kind, but my husband and I have been using this recipe for 3 years and now we have about a dozen orders a year for pumpkin rolls. The big secret (if you're new to it like I was) is to make sure you beat those eggs the full five minutes and don't start till they are room temperature (about 30 min). That is what gives it the spongy texture that makes it easy to roll. I've never had ONE of these crack. One other hint: I never have cheesecloth and have used several substitutes. One of my favorites (dont' laugh) is to cut up one of my husband's white t-shirts (make sure it's clean!!). This not only works perfectly, but it's a great excuse to get rid of more of his tattered and tacky collection (after his first bite, he usually forgets his sacrifice). I also don't bake the nuts into the cake. I just put it in with the filling. Less chance of error that way. This is a great holiday recipe and people start asking for the pumpkin roll around Halloween. . .that's how good it is.
My first attempt at this and the roll cracked and split upon rolling it. Attempt #2 was a million times better. Here's what I changed: reduced baking soda to 1/2 tsp. and added 1/2 tsp. of baking powder. Instead of using the towel to roll the cake up, I just used the parchment paper. I first sprinkled some powdered sugar on top of the cake, slid it off the baking pan, and rolled! Voila! It was awesome, easy, and delicious!I opted to leave the walnuts out of the cake but added them to the filling as someone else did and it was wonderful! Thanks for the recipe and I hope this helps!
This was the first cake roll I've ever made and it couldn't have been easier to make. It turned out perfect. Cake stays moist and doesn't dry out. Can't get enough of it.
Unbelievable! I have tried a few different recipes, and this is the best! I made candied walnuts and sprinkled those on..yum!!
Mmm, I love it. This was easy to make (I've never done a jelly-roll cake before). I used Neufachtel cheese (it's smoother than lowfat cream cheese) to reduce some fat from the filling. I also used fresh pumpkin puree (see the preparation information on this website) and didn't add the nuts. The batter is really runny, but it turned out great when baked.
I have been using this recipe for years, and everyone always raves about it. It is the easiest recipe. I don't use the nuts, b/c not everyone loves nuts. And I cook it on wax paper sprayed with cooking spray, I also don't use a linen towel to roll it, instead I use wax paper with powdered sugar sprinkled on it. So much easier, IMO. Since they are so easy to make, I make 10-12 around Thanksgiving time and hand them out as small gifts. Everyone loves them. They keep very well in the freezer too!
Great Recipe! I have never rolled a cake and it turned out beautiful. The pumpkin bread is perfect. Next time I will add a bit less sugar to the cream cheese frosting, it was a little too sweet. Definetely making for thanksgiving. :)
I made this for an Easter dessert and it was a big hit! Thanks for easy directions that also made for a quick clean up. It was gone by the end of the day, next time I'll have to make more than one.
I make these every year for Christmas since the first year was such a big hit. I'm up to about 35 a year and the list of people who want one as a gift keeps getting bigger. This is a must have recipe any time of the year!!! But I make my people wait for Christmas :):)
This is a great recipe. My family looks forward to it every Christmas season.
If you are looking for the ultimate pumpkin roll recipes your search ends with this one. This is definately the best recipe ever. I have been using this recipe for the past 4 years and nothing else compares. I sell these at the holidays to make extra christmas cash and with sales well over 400 rolls I think that speaks for itself. If you decide to make 5 rolls (one 29 oz can makes that) these freeze beautifully. We found one roll about 7 mths after Christmas and it was just as moist and delicious as when first baked.
This was a huge hit at my work Thanksgiving luncheon!!! It was really easy too, although I had a little trouble w/ the cake sticking slightly to the greased paper & also to the cotton towel... Also, once it is left unrefrigerated for a little bit (on a buffet or whatever), it gets a little messy so I may pop it in the freezer briefly before serving next time to make it stay cool a little longer.
Nancy thank you for such a wonderful recipe. My 7 year old daughter loves the pumpkin roll. I did use chopped pecans since that was all that I had in the house.
This was really amazing. I did use 4TBS of butter instead of 2TBS and I added 1TBS of Pumpkin to the Filling. Made it a bit more "pumpkin" and the filling was smoother and easier to spread.
I've made this twice today. The first time I followed the recipe to a "T" and it turned out okay.... the second time I read the reviews. I kept all the ingredients the same but I used waxed paper instead of a towel and I think my mistake the first time was letting it cool completly. The second time I only let it cool for about 30 minutes. Much more easier to work with.
This did not turn out well for me. I made this for my sister's welcome home and made it look like a sushi roll (she was coming back from a school trip to Japan). The cake was dry but manageable - there was very minimal cracking while rolling, but the filling was very dry and odd tasting as well. Sorry, but I won't be making this again.
This roll was easy to do and didn't crack when rolling. HOWEVER, i didn't like the flavor of the cream cheese filling, too "pasty?". Also, you have to guess the amount of salt (about 1/2 teaspoon?) because it is in the directions but not in the ingredients list. Make sure you let it sit at room temperature before eating or it will be too tough and weird tasting.
Been making this for years. The trick is too not overcook it. It will crack if overcooked. I check it around 11 minutes and watch it closely. I have had many turn out awesome and I have had a few flops. Definitely a holiday favorite!
I have made a lot of pumpkin rolls over the years and always use a different recipe and tweak it to meet my needs. This recipe was close to perfect as is. I used Pumpkin pie spice and a little nutmeg. I also put down fresh parchment paper on top of the towel before I wrapped it to be sure it did not stick. I put in freezer to cool. I did not use walnuts, as I never have and some people do not like nuts. I do think this would be a tasty addition, but I make them for gifts and wanted to be on the safe side. If this is your first attempt at a pumpkin roll: Your first 1 or 2 will not turn out as well as your next attempts. Make sure your cake is cooled enough. I use a "Pampered Chef" Cookie Stone and it is the perfect depth for the cake. It also bakes it perfectly, but make sure your oven is adequetly preheated before baking your first cake. The stone may increase your cooking time by 1-2 minutes. Do the minimum and then check it. If not springy yet, give it another minute...until it is. These make great Christmas gifts and I have even sold them to coworkers at Christmas to make a little extra cash!
This is the exact recipe I've used for years and I actually make these and sell them at thanksgiving to my co-workers. I have had a few crack but it was due to not spreading the batter evenly and not cooking long enough. I made fifty of these last year and only 2 cracked, I also season and bake the walnuts (sweet and spicy walnut recipe found on the back of the allspice bottle by mccormick) it gives the pumpkin roll an awesome flavor and it makes the walnuts softer!
I am not a big pumpkin fan, so try this. Replace pumpkin with 2/3 to 1 cup cooked, mashed sweet potatoes. And 1 more tsp cinamon, 1/4 ginger, 1/2 tsp lemon juice. Bake same way and filling same. Much sweeter and my family loves it much better! Good luck!
I've tried a few other pumpkin rolls, which were all good, but this one, oh boy! The cream cheese filling ended up tasting like I put cheesecake in rather than a frosting. Huge favorite with the family.
Turned out well, easy to handle, a good basic pumpkin roll! I found that I needed to add more confectioners sugar to the filling to suit my taste. Thanks.
Delicious, I increased the ingredients by 50% and used two 8x12 jelly roll pans.
Twice, I tried making the cake without it cracking when I rolled it - and both times it was a disaster. The third try, I used essentially the same recipe but replaced the baking soda with baking powder (at the suggestion of another reviewer) - then it was fine. If anyone has this problem, go with the baking powder instead. The cream was delicious though...good luck!
Easy to make and every liked. I used pecans and chilled for more than 8 hours before serving. Also - wait to dust with powered sugar right before serving, otherwise all the sugar soaks into the cake.
The recipe is great and the end product is wonderful. However, you forgot the salt! There isn't an amount in the recipe although further down in the instructions it tells you to put it in. I added 1/2 tsp per roll and it tastes great.
Tried this for the first time and boy was it a hit at work! Easy to do. I put the walnuts on top of the cream cheese filling before it was rolled so that they could be picked out if necessary.
Very tasty, but I had a lot of trouble with the cake sticking to the pastry cloth, even though I had put quite a lot of sugar on it. I will likely make this again, but I need to figure out the secret of rolling it up. I'd give 5 stars if not for that, because it really is yummy!
Very pretty and delicious. I made two rolls - on the second one I added some ground ginger (1/2 - 1 tsp.) and nutmeg (1/2 to 1 tsp.) I liked that roll a little bit better. I got rave reviews when I took them to a Halloween party. Will be making again!!
This recipe was so quick (30 minutes) that I made another! I made 2 pumpkins rolls--1 with the nuts in the cream cheese and 1 with the nuts in the cake. My husband and I liked the one with the nuts in the cream cheese best.
Excellent! Thank you for sharing! Merry "Messiah"mas!!
I made this yesterday to serve as a dessert for our Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow. I was very careful flouring and greasing (I used butter) the baking pan and waxed paper. I am so pleased that it turned out so well. There is a demo video on this site which helped explain the rolling up method. The directions in this recipe are quite clear too. I tried to be very patient and really took my time rolling, unrolling and rerolling. I let it cool off for a few hours. It was almost perfect - no major tears or cracks. Next time I will try to roll it a bit tighter. I don't usually like walnuts but with the other flavours they tasted very nice. I'm glad I have planned to bake a pie as another dessert because this pumpkin roll is more than half gone. Thanks for a wonderful recipe.
I don't do a ton of baking, but I wanted something autumn-like for a bake sale that was taking place in October and I stumbled upon this recipe. I was initially hesitant as I had never made a pumpkin roll, but everythi8ng turned out great. The two rolls that I made were a huge hit! I received so many compliments and several people asked me for the recipe. I found this recipe easy to follow. I used greased/floured parchment paper, for the rolling, rather than a towel, and it worked out well enough for me. I made one roll with the nuts and one without. Both rolls tasted equally great.
I thought this cake was just average. It has good texture, handles well rolling up, but cake flavor was just OK. Didn't have much of a pumpkin taste, couldn't even taste (or smell) the cinnamon. Might try again using pumpkin pie spice, but I'm not hopeful. Something is missing.
This is AWESOME. I remembered this roll from when I was little and it turned out just as I remember. It was so easy and fun to make. I only baked 13 minuted to make sure it was moist and added a little extra cinnimon. Overall OUTSTANDING!!
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was such a big hit with everyone that they asked me to make it again for Christmas! The filling is delicious...just the right amount of sweet without being sickening. I'd always thought that pumpkin rolls were complicated, but I couldn't believe how easy this was to make! I made two back to back (one can of pumpkin makes two rolls with just a little left over), so the first one had a longer time to cool before I unrolled it since I was working on the second one at the time. It was much easier to unroll than the second one, which I didn't let cool for as long. If you're having problems with the cake splitting while unrolling, my advice would be to wait a while longer next time.
The pumpkin roll was delicious and came out SUPER moist. It was gone in less than 24 hours. The one criticism that my family and friends had was that the cream cheese was too overpowering for the pumpkin flavor. This recipe would be better with a lighter filling like whipped cream, especially for someone who wants to actually taste more pumpkin.
What a beautiful dessert! I was a little nervous---when I spread the icing on, it looked a little thin (like I needed more). I went ahead and rolled it and tried to roll it as tight as I could. I couldn't wait to see what it looked like, so I cut the end off. I was dissapointed! It looked so whimpy! I put it in the fridge and let it sit overnight. The next day when we had guests over, I cut into it and it had "filled out" overnight! It was so perfect; I couldn't have hoped for it to look any nicer! And the taste had also developed, as well. Thank you so much for a beautiful and easy sweet!!
Im a rookie and this came out amazing.Made exactly as written. Was gone in 2 days... and theres only 3 of us :p I didnt have a linen towel so I just used parchment paper to roll it and it came out fine. Moms already requested this for our cookout next week.
I've been making this roll for the last 3 years and people die for it every single year! I looooove it. This year I made it for my office and my neighbors and it is always a huge hit and people always ask for the recipe. I'm not a huge fan of nuts so I just leave that out - doesn't make any difference and the only other change I make is in the cream cheese filling I use 4 tbs of butter instead of 2, it makes it creamier and really takes the roll over th edge. Its pure magic in your mouth! Also, the recipe doesn't indicate this but I always trim the edges off before I package it for a gift - gives a better presentation and recipients can see the swirl.
I make it every year and this is the best recipe I have tried!
This recipe was OK. I could not get the texture I remember pumpkin rolls having. I will keep looking! Thanks, anyway.
Great recipe! For the filling, we added two tablespoons of pumpkin and a teaspoon of cinnamon to the cream cheese.
My daughter made this and I thought it was better than mine so I am switching recipes. This one is lighter and fluffier than the one I bake.
Delicious! Turned out perfectly. Loved the texture of the walnuts!
This pumpkin roll was easy and yummy! I was hesitant to try this as I am a rather new cook and never tried anything close to a pumpkin roll, but it was easy and turned out great...no cracks, no sticking, no problems!
An absolutely knock-out recipe. Not overwhelming 'pumkinny' - it just wowed the masses at Fat Friday at work today! Don't be put off by the rolling technique - it's much easier to make than it looks. There are videos online showing how to actually rollup the jelly roll.
These are so easy to make. I have received many compliments and have found myself making them for everything around the holidays. This is just great recipe, so good and not too spicy.
Hi all, Just got done making these pumpkin rolls for the first time! They a sooo easy to make and delicious! I found that using a baking spray such as pam worked better than the butter and flour when it comes to greasing the pan and parchmant paper. Mine did stick a few times then I tried the baking spray. I think I put to much powdered suger on my towel, when I unrolled it, the powdered sugar stuck to the roll and kinda crystalized... like little hard rocks of powdered sugar. But other than that, it was great, easy and delicious! I used the 29 oz can of pumpkin and made 5 rolls very quickly!! Happy baking!
I gave this one a four star rating. I had no trouble rolling and unrolling the cake itself, and it had a great texture. The downfall for me was that something in this recipe, either the cream cheese filling alone, or the marriage of the pumpkin roll and the filling, just didn't suit my pallet this time around. (Normally I love cream cheese filling.) Luckily I made two of these rolls at the same time and I used maple buttercream to fill the second one. OMG ... Heavenly! My kids and I couldn't get enough! I highly recommend trying this one with a maple buttercream filling!! Just use Wilton's basic buttercream recipe, but sub maple syrup for the water. Make sure you wrap the roll in plastic wrap and chill it or it doesn't taste nearly as good. Eng result is delicious!
This turned out great! Everyone love it.
I made these for a Halloween bake sale this year but no one bought them haha. Maybe they were too expensive at $3 a slice but my roommate said she's pay that much for them lol. And now she will be eating most of them herself for free, lucky girl. I added 1/2 tsp nutmeg and allspice and 1/4 tsp ginger to give it more of a pumpkin pie taste. I used pecans instead of walnuts and like another reviewer recommended, I put the nuts in the frosting. Very yummy.
I am not a great cook, I wouldn't even call myself good. But at a thanksgiving party on friday night, nine out of 15 people voulentarily offered compliments on my pumpkin roll. Infact, I was standing with my back to a couple and heard them say "Man this is really good, did you get the pumpkin roll, it's awesome!" All that for a guy who doesn't really cook. It was an easy recipe to make, I added about a half teaspoon of allspice and about a teaspoon of freshly ground nutmeg, that really set it off. It was great, delicious and easy to make.
Made this for Thanksgiving, and it was delicious! Everyone loved it. Very moist and creamy. The filling was the best part. Made exactly to recipe, minus the walnuts.
I made this on Christmas Eve. It was awesome. I will definitely make it again. (I opted to leave the nuts out.)
good
Wonderful and so easy to make! Followed the recipe exacly except for using the walnuts and powdered sugar and it turned out delicious and beautiful!
I have been making this for years and lost my original recipe. I picked this one and it was fabulous. Just remember, oven temps may vary. Make sure the cake is done completely before rolling in a towel or it will stick and fall apart. That happened to me with this one so I added 2-3 minutes onto the baking time with the next one and it worked perfectly. Thanks!!!
The best ever! I messed around a little bit and think made it better, insted of using the regular canned pumpkin, i used the pumpkin pie mix and insted of baking soada used baking powder it makes it rise much higher and did not add any walnuts. I sell them every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas its a town fave lol
I have made this twice and it is always a hit. Just follow the recipe. Be careful about the timing on the cake. Also they do say a linen towel. I used linen the first time and a cotton waffle weave the next time. Linen works better. It was still a wonderful dessert. Highly recommend it.
Good recipe, I added pumpkin spice and nutmeg to the batter and added a little cinnamon to the filling! Very moist and shaped easily. I would definitely wrap the roll in a soft kitchen towel to let cool completely and it shouldn't break or crack. Yummy thank you for posting it!
Perfect!! I followed the recipe exactly except I used parchment paper instead of a linen towel and it worked great.This type of baking would normally intimidate me but it was actually easy. Thanks for a great recipe.
I've made this twice during the holidays; once for the family Thanksgiving dinner and once for my hubby to take to the office Christmas thingy. Both times it was gobbled up. Everyone seemed to love it. I thought it was very good. I used pecans instead of walnuts because that's what I had in the house. It's not diffucult to do and makes a pretty presentation.
this was good w/ some variations. i used 2xs as much filling and about 2xs as much pumpkin(made it much moister). i also used pecans instead of walnuts and added nutmeg too. at our thnxgiving dinner everyone there said it was the best they ever had.
Yummy! I haven't even had a roll yet (it's cooling) but my little nibbles here and there with a taste of the filling blew me away. I didn't use a dusted linen, but rather used waxed paper on both sides dusted with powder sugar. We did have a couple cracks in the cake, but this is probably due to our error mostly (first time making a roll cake). Next time I think I will add a little bit more pumpkin and add the walnuts in the filling rather than on the cake it's self. We made this a few days before Thanksgiving in case it didn't work - but I think it might all be gone before the big day!
I make this pumpkin roll all the time and it is always a hit. Easy to make...DELICIOUS...
First time I ever made any kind of cake roll and it was quick and easy- came out tasting great. I substituted things to make it vegan and still tasted wonderfull. Thanks!
Have people lining up for this pumpkin roll and requesting it for EVERY holiday and if I say I'm bringing something else they get upset! It was easy to make and tasted great!
This was my first pumpkin roll and it turned out excellent! I wasn't sure about the rolling it up in a linen towel step - we searched and we don't have any linen towels! So I used a smooth cotton one and had no problems. This was a big hit w/ the hubbie & coworkers.
There is nothing I can say besides that this is delicious!
Much easier than you would think. Thanks.
This was my first attempt at a rolled dessert...easy and delicious. I wouldn't change a thing and plan to make this often.
This was AMAZING! We really loved it. It was a great way to use the leftover pumpkin I had from another recipe. I used pecans instead of walnuts and whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose, and it turned our great!
I am not a professional baker. This recipe turned out perfect, the cake did not crack, the filling is delicious. The only change I made was to roll in waxed paper instead of a T-towel because I feel uncomfortable rolling my food in material. It works fine rolling in waxed paper and it also saves on washing an additional T-towel.
Easy and good as is. I would like a "spicier" flavor, though. Next time I will add more cinnamon, a bit of nutmeg, and ground cloves.
This is a near perfect recipe. I swapped out the baking soda for baking powder and added extra cinnamon, used 1/4th tsp of salt. I had no problems "turning the cake onto the towel" .. but, when you go to unroll to frost I could certainly tell why everyone said to put a healthy amount of powdered sugar on the towel.. so REALLY coat your towel. My cakes only baked for 10 minutes until they were done at 375, so. I doubled the recipe and made two rolls; mixing up the cake batters separate but making the icing double batch in the same bowl. Either I put a little too much filling on the first roll (which I don't think I did) or I could have used a bit more icing.. so, maybe make a smidge more icing if you're making two of these. When consulting with my Grandmother (who insisted I wouldn't be able to make this Thanksgiving standard without her recipe) she informed me I probably would crack/break the first one I make and that I should make two, just in case -- but no, no cracks. I'm glad I made two though, they turned out wonderful. Great recipe.. add nutmeg, swap out the soda for powder and don't bake quite as long. And maybe make more filling. Thank you for sharing!
My very first "roulette" type of dessert - and I am excited to say that it was NOT a disaster! :-) I didn't have a 15x10 pan (mine was larger.. maybe 18x13?).. but it seeemd to work just fine. :-) The parchment paper/oil/flour is a must! Rolling was easy, and mine did not break. Thanks for the great recipe!
LOVE this recipe! I added an 1/8 teaspoon of allspice and an 1/8 teaspoon of ground cloves to the pumpkin cake to give it a little more spice flavor. I also changed flavoring in the filling to be 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and 1/4 teaspoon almond extract. That gives it just a hint of almond that makes this a 5 star recipe! I don't use the nuts since so many people have an aversion to them, and so I've never had one crack upon rolling. I've been making these to sell in my cake business over the last 2 weeks and I have made 15 so far with several more orders for Thanksgiving! I pipe cream cheese frosting along the outside with a shell border in the top and then sprinkle shaved white chocolate. I add some white chocolate leaves and pumpkins for a fun fall flare! Thank you for the fabulous recipe!
So delicious! its a huge success
Great recipe!! Thank you so much!!
My mom made this every year for Thanksgiving and I have carried on the tradition. It's a hit with everyone! I'm not a big nut fan so I leave them out.
this was a really good pumpkin roll recipe, though i agree with one reviewer that the sponge has a tendency to crack, and it is not as soft and "roll-able" as the usual jelly roll-type sponge is. also, there really is no need to unmold the sponge onto a linen towel and roll it up and store it in the fridge and all that. i work in a pastry kitchen and all we do is unmold the sponge onto a cooking rack, let it cool for a bit, then peel off the parchment paper and let it cool completely. and you could do the filling while this is baking and since it cools down pretty quickly, you could be done with everything in and hour or less. this really does not take two hours to make.
I have not perfected this yet. I have tried twice and both times the roll has been somewhat moist, making it difficult to roll and cut. It could be my fault. Next time I am going to completely let the roll cool before filling - I only let it cool 30 minutes or so. I may even put it in the fridge prior to rolling. Also, this is just too much filling for the roll. The filling spills out and makes a mess.
Great pumpkin roll recipe. Everyone loved it and I ended up making it three more times for friends and neighbors.
This is a very easy recipe! It was very tasty, but just a tad dry...the cake that is. I will change the cake up a bit and add a bit more spice as well... overall a good recipe.
I thought this recipe was wonderful and I am famous for messing up these rolls. No mess-ups here!! I did add a tad more confec. sugar to the cream cheese mix. I used an off brand and was not crazy for the taste. The extra sugar helped.
FABULOUS! I had never tried a rolled cake of any type, but this was super easy. Couldn't believe how fast it was to prepare. I made them as halloween gifts for the neighbors. Thanks for sharing a wonderful recipe!!
