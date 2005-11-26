Pumpkin Roll II

I have made a lot of pumpkin rolls over the years and always use a different recipe and tweak it to meet my needs. This recipe was close to perfect as is. I used Pumpkin pie spice and a little nutmeg. I also put down fresh parchment paper on top of the towel before I wrapped it to be sure it did not stick. I put in freezer to cool. I did not use walnuts, as I never have and some people do not like nuts. I do think this would be a tasty addition, but I make them for gifts and wanted to be on the safe side. If this is your first attempt at a pumpkin roll: Your first 1 or 2 will not turn out as well as your next attempts. Make sure your cake is cooled enough. I use a "Pampered Chef" Cookie Stone and it is the perfect depth for the cake. It also bakes it perfectly, but make sure your oven is adequetly preheated before baking your first cake. The stone may increase your cooking time by 1-2 minutes. Do the minimum and then check it. If not springy yet, give it another minute...until it is. These make great Christmas gifts and I have even sold them to coworkers at Christmas to make a little extra cash!