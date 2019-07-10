Shrimp Butter

This shrimp butter is a great dip for parties. It goes a long way and is served at room temperature. I usually serve it on thin wheat crackers.

prep:
15 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Place butter and cream cheese into a medium bowl; beat with an electric mixer. Add shrimp, onion, lemon juice, garlic salt, and mayonnaise; beat until fluffy. Cover and chill for several hours. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 63.8mg; sodium 202.6mg. Full Nutrition
