Shrimp Butter
This shrimp butter is a great dip for parties. It goes a long way and is served at room temperature. I usually serve it on thin wheat crackers.
Excellent, fast and easy (no jokes about my ex, please, LOL). I squeezed the juice from a whole lemon and used 2 cans of shrimp, one can of tiny shrimp and one of the bigger ones. People love this.
I have made this recipe that I found in a Charleston Junior League cookbook. Theirs only used 4 Tablespoons of mayonaise, but the rest is the same. It is delish!
This was fantastic!!! I don't like mayo so I used sour cream. and I minced a clove of garlic, because I put garlic in just about everything! It was heavenly!
We really enjoyed this dip. It's different, but after a few, it's somewhat addictive.
This was really good. I made it as an appetizer for our Christmas Eve dinner, and it was very popular. However, is NOT good at all the next day. I would suggest making just the amount you need or you'll end up throwing it away.
Absolutely delicious--and so different that people ask for the recipe! Wonderful with a tablespoon or two of chopped celery added. High 5 for sure!
My mother-in-law made this all the time and it was so good! I lost the recipe but am super excited to have found it on All Recipes (so is everyone else)!!
Awesome! Will go into my heavy recipe rotation. Perfect for any party or potluck! My husband has already requested this for Superbowl Sunday.
This is just a fabulous addictive dip/spread. And simple to make. I make it with horseradish instead of garlic salt for a little bite. Every time I go to friends' homes they ask me to bring it.
I've known this recipe to be in existence since 1968; (my mother made this for social functions for my father's co-workers.) I did do one thing different I learned from my mother - add Old Bay seasoning instead of Garlic powder/Garlic salt. It is so much better. I also add red onion, I guess because my mother did. We also add fresh shrimp and just a "tad" bit more than what the recipe calls for. All in all it is a wonderful dip for any occasion and any holiday. I suggest when serving with crackers, try to avoid overpowering crackers...Use crackers that enhance the shrimp flavor.
My husband and I really liked this. As another reviewer said, after the first few bites it gets addictive! I used twice the amount of shrimp and not from a can, I used frozen cooked salad shrimp. Also, I didn't blend the shrimp with the rest of ingredients, I diced them up. The only thing is, I wish I knew what to eat it with! We tried every type of cracker we had as well as pita chips and tostitos and the only one we liked it with was buttery crackers. I'd love to have more options but i'm gonna keep trying because it is good! Next time i'm going to use sour cream instead of mayo and maybe more garlic or fresh (as another reviewer did).
Spread on small French bread rounds and broil until bubbly, delicious.
Yes, this was the best! I added some dill weed for some extra flavor. Use it as a layer in a sandwich loaf! My friends and family just love it,
I use to make this years ago, but I had misplaced the recipe. I am so grateful to have found it because it has always been a crowd pleaser at my family's gatherings.
This has been a staple party food for me. I add fresh garlic and dice onion up very fine with my bullet, it is better made the night before.
Great dip! Even my niece and nephew that “don’t like seafood” is devouring it on some buttery ritz crackers. Would be good on any cracker of your preference though, even those pretzel thins. I would make it a couple of hours before serving and just let the flavors meld before serving and leave it on the counter so it stays creamy and smooth for dipping. Made as written and it’s perfect! Way better then normal shrimp and cream cheese ball with cocktail sauce on top.
A family favorite!!! I Substitute the man eats with plain Greek yogurt? & add celery.
I doubled the recipe for a large party and it was just so-so, ended up bringing most of it home. I used about a pound and a half of cooked frozen medium shrimp, thawed and chopped up in place of the canned shrimp, also added a teaspoon of chopped garlic and a teaspoon of prepared horseradish. The shrimp flavor was barely negligible, overall a disappointment. Rather than following other reviewers suggestions, I will try it one more time following the recipe exactly and update my review.
This was really delicious. I used tiny shrimp and it was exactly like my mom used to make and we all loved snacking on it! SO easy too.
It’s a 5* every time.
had it at a party yummmm
