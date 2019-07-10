Shrimp Butter

My husband and I really liked this. As another reviewer said, after the first few bites it gets addictive! I used twice the amount of shrimp and not from a can, I used frozen cooked salad shrimp. Also, I didn't blend the shrimp with the rest of ingredients, I diced them up. The only thing is, I wish I knew what to eat it with! We tried every type of cracker we had as well as pita chips and tostitos and the only one we liked it with was buttery crackers. I'd love to have more options but i'm gonna keep trying because it is good! Next time i'm going to use sour cream instead of mayo and maybe more garlic or fresh (as another reviewer did).