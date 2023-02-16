Pappardelle Bolognese

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Most Bolognese sauce recipes are labor intensive and are a labor of love. This recipe is faster, but doesn't skimp on taste or quality. Feel free to use any pasta shape, because the true star of this dish is the Bolognese sauce. This sauce can be used for lasagna as well.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on February 16, 2023
Pappardelle pasta with Bolognese sauce
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
1 hrs 15 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
6
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 small onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

  • 1 medium carrot, cut into 2-inch pieces

  • 1 celery stalk, cut into 2-inch pieces

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • ½ pound ground beef

  • ½ pound ground veal

  • ½ cup Cabernet Sauvignon wine

  • 1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes

  • 1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano

  • ¾ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • ½ cup milk

  • 1 pinch freshly grated nutmeg, or to taste

  • 1 (16 ounce) package pappardelle pasta

Directions

  1. Add onions, carrot, and celery to the bowl of a food processor; pulse until finely chopped.

  2. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat; cook onion mixture, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook until fragrant, about 45 seconds.

  3. Add beef and veal and cook, breaking meat apart with a wooden spoon or spatula, until no longer pink. Stir in wine, tomatoes, oregano, salt, and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a gentle simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 hour.

  4. Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Stir in pappardelle and return to a boil. Cook pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 7 minutes.

  5. Stir milk into sauce. Stir in nutmeg if desired; season with salt and black pepper. Serve on top of cooked pappardelle.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

576 Calories
19g Fat
71g Carbs
27g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 576
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 19g 25%
Saturated Fat 6g 32%
Cholesterol 65mg 22%
Sodium 505mg 22%
Total Carbohydrate 71g 26%
Dietary Fiber 6g 21%
Protein 27g
Potassium 910mg 19%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Pasta Roni
Homemade Pasta Roni
a serving of Bolognese sauce on rigatoni pasta in a white bowl
Slow Cooker Bolognese
272 Ratings
Easy Gluten-Free Vegetarian Pasta with Boursin
2 Ratings
Eggplant Bolognese
25 Ratings
Quick and Easy Parmesan Noodles
29 Ratings
close up on a large bowl of garlic noodles
Garlic Noodles
84 Ratings
creamy cavatappi pasta with tomato sauce and cheese
Creamy Veggie Cavatappi Pasta without Cream
1 Rating
North Italian Meat Sauce (Ragu Bolognese)
69 Ratings
close up view of Chili Mac with beans and a cheese sauce in a bowl with a spoon
Dorm Room Chili Mac
53 Ratings
Lemon Butter Herb Pasta
78 Ratings
close up view of Creamy Linguine with Clam Sauce with cheese and fresh herbs on a white plate
Creamy Linguine with Clam Sauce
23 Ratings
looking down at a plate full of tomato and garlic pasta
Tomato and Garlic Pasta
258 Ratings
close up view of Maple Curry Penne with chicken and peppers in a white bowl
Maple Curry Penne
7 Ratings
close up view of Bolognese Sauce with pasta in a white bowl, with a fork
Bolognese Sauce
328 Ratings
Tomato Basil Pasta
239 Ratings
Habanero Pepper Cream Pasta
102 Ratings