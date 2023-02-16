Recipes Main Dishes Pasta Pappardelle Bolognese Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Most Bolognese sauce recipes are labor intensive and are a labor of love. This recipe is faster, but doesn't skimp on taste or quality. Feel free to use any pasta shape, because the true star of this dish is the Bolognese sauce. This sauce can be used for lasagna as well. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on February 16, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 1 hrs 15 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 25 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 small onion, cut into 1-inch pieces 1 medium carrot, cut into 2-inch pieces 1 celery stalk, cut into 2-inch pieces 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 2 cloves garlic, minced ½ pound ground beef ½ pound ground veal ½ cup Cabernet Sauvignon wine 1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes 1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano ¾ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ½ cup milk 1 pinch freshly grated nutmeg, or to taste 1 (16 ounce) package pappardelle pasta Directions Add onions, carrot, and celery to the bowl of a food processor; pulse until finely chopped. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat; cook onion mixture, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook until fragrant, about 45 seconds. Add beef and veal and cook, breaking meat apart with a wooden spoon or spatula, until no longer pink. Stir in wine, tomatoes, oregano, salt, and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a gentle simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 hour. Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Stir in pappardelle and return to a boil. Cook pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 7 minutes. Stir milk into sauce. Stir in nutmeg if desired; season with salt and black pepper. Serve on top of cooked pappardelle. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 576 Calories 19g Fat 71g Carbs 27g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 576 % Daily Value * Total Fat 19g 25% Saturated Fat 6g 32% Cholesterol 65mg 22% Sodium 505mg 22% Total Carbohydrate 71g 26% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Protein 27g Potassium 910mg 19% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Pappardelle Bolognese