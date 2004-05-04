Sweet Potato Pound Cake

328 Ratings
  • 5 248
  • 4 54
  • 3 17
  • 2 6
  • 1 3

A light-tasting, fine-textured cake. Excellent for the holiday season.

By ANNE MCCULLOUGH

Gallery
82 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 10-inch tube cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan. Sift together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, nutmeg and salt. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla. Beat until well blended. Add eggs, one at a time (the batter will look curdled). Add flour mixture to potato mixture. Beat on low until combined.

  • Pour batter into 10 inch tube pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 1 hour and 20 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean. Cool cake for 20 minutes in the pan, then invert onto serving plate.

  • To make the glaze: in a small bowl, combine confectioners sugar with 3 to 5 teaspoons orange juice to achieve drizzling consistency. Spoon over warm cake and sprinkle with orange zest if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 64.8g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 88mg; sodium 280.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022