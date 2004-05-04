Sweet Potato Pound Cake

This is a great recipe. I made it the first time by following the recipe to a tee but using organic ingredients where possible and it was super although I did not have to cook mine near as long as directed. I then made it a second time with the following changes: I used only 1 cup of organic cane sugar instead of the 2 cups of white sugar. I used 1 Tbsp. madagascar vanilla instead of 1 teaspoon. I used 2 and 3/4 cups of King Arthur White-Wheat Flour. I also added 1/4 cup mayonnaise at the end. I baked this at 350 degrees for 1 hour. For the glaze I did the following 1 cup organic powdered sugar 1 Tbsp. soft amish butter 2 Tbsp. pineapple, coconut juice with no sugar added and 100% natural 1 Tbsp. grated orange zest It came out just as good with the reduced sugar and the pineapple/coconut glaze was really good. This is really a great cake with lots of opportunity for different flavors. Thanks for sharing Anne!