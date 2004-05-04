Sweet Potato Pound Cake
A light-tasting, fine-textured cake. Excellent for the holiday season.
This is one of the best pound cakes I've ever tasted or made. Used 2 1/2 cups of mashed canned sweet potatoes (1 40oz can) and sweetened it with a little brown sugar, extra cinnamon and nutmeg. Used a pineapple glaze instead of orange. A delicious soft, moist masterpiece. Will make again and again!Read More
This cake was dry and not very tasty. I was embarrassed when everyone tried it at the luncheon.Read More
This is an excellent cake. I made the recipe as written & it could not have been more perfect. Great texture and wonderful flavor (slightly milder & less dense than pumpkin). I pureed the sweet potato rather than mashing it, and I only had to bake my cake for about an hour. I am a pastry chef & am very fussy about my cakes, and I will be using this one again. Great cake!
This cake is marvelous. I can't keep it around long enough. I changed the flour to cake flour and it is even better. It's a real hit with my friends
I'm an avid baker and this one is a keeper! Perfect for Thanksgiving or Christmas or any other time you want a moist, spiced cake that smells heavenly. I used fresh sweet potatoes and everyone was so impressed with the taste. I think I'll add raisins to the mix next time to see how it comes out.
This cake was DELICIOUS! But I recommend using cake flour instead of all-purpose. It tastes a 1000% better that way!
This cake is awesome! I used Bruce's canned mashed sweet potatoes (just sweet potatoes - no additional ingredients) instead of cooking and mashing fresh sweet potatoes. It has been a hit every time I make it!
Absolutely Wonderful! I highly recommend this recipe. My family could not get enough. Before my husband could finish his second piece, he told me to make another tonight. I tweaked this recipe some for our family taste buds:I added extra 1/2 tsp vanilla, decreased nutmeg to 1/4 tsp, after creaming butter and sugar.,I added one egg at a time, then added two cups of hot mashed sweet potatoes, followed by flour mixture, lastly I added vanilla. Only baked for 35-40 minutes. Baked in Bundt cake pan.Wonderful golden/orange color. Immediately inverted to cake plate to cool.Cake was so good, I didn't even bother to make orange confection glaze. Cake was moist, dense, but not heavy like a brick. This cake could pass as a soft sweet potato loaf depending on what you bake it in. Again, fantastic recipe. Highly Recommended. This recipe is a keeper. Enjoy!
I made this for a ladies luncheon. While I enjoyed it immensely and thought it was great, not one of the ladies asked for the recipe, which is highly unusual for them. Instead of the glaze, I frosted it with Allspice Cream Cheese Frosting from this website, and it was very attractive. I found that the cake only needed to bake 1 hour and 5 minutes in my oven. Good thing I checked it then instead of letting it bake the entire hour and 20 minutes or I would have had a burnt cake!
This was a delicious recipe. I used the cake flour as recommended by other reviewers. I also did not need to bake it for the full 1 hr. 20 min. -- went about 55 minutes and it was well done. I will definitely make this again, perhaps bake for about 5 minutes less. Tastes like a spice cake.
Since I just learned how to use my kitchen, I am always looking for easy recipes for food days at work. THIS IS IT! I used canned sweet potatoes instead of fresh to save time. Friends and family all want this recipe. Take it from me, I currently have an icky mess in my kitchen that was supposed to be fudge. I will stick to this recipe from now on.
This cake was amazing...I am not usually the biggest fan of pund cakes, but now I have definitely changed my mind. I had it in the oven for no more than an hour. More than that would have made it dry. I also used cake flour. It was perfectly moist. I made double the amount of orange icing and mixed the zest in with it as well to give it extra flavor. While the cake was still hot I poked a few holes in the top with a fork and poured on half of the icing. This made the orange flavor sink into the cake.... DELICIOUS! After the cake cooled I topped it off with the rest of the icing. A great way to use up left over sweet potato caserole.
I would give this one 10 stars if I could! This is SOOOOO good. I made this for my husband for Father's Day. He said it was one of the best, if not THE best pound cakes he has ever had! This is a HUGE compliment because his mom has made fantastic pound cakes his whole life. I am a novice at pound cakes and it turned out so yummy! I microwaved the sweet potatoes (it took 3 med/large ones). I added them hot which melted the butter. If this happens to you, decrease the cooking time by 20-25 minutes. (I will make it every time this way! It cuts the prep./cooking time substantially.)
awesome pound cake! I like extra spice, so I added 2 tsp of cinnamon instead of 1, and 1/4 tsp of ground cloves. I also added 3/4 cup of ground walnuts. I'm lazy so for the glaze I used dulce de leche from a jar. My husband and daughter loved it!!
I made this late on Thanksgiving Eve - discovered after I mixed it all up that I didn't have a tube pan so I had to use an old bundt pan. I also tried to pop it out of the pan too soon after it came out of the oven. It broke in half but it still tasted delicious. Our family was pleasantly surprised to have yet another dessert option on Thanksgiving. Thanks.
09/07/10 - I made this again for a Labor Day barbeque and also made cinnamon whipped cream topping with cinnamon oil that just made this pound cake sing. I also used slightly more sweet potato and added some vanilla yogurt and an additional egg. I dusted the pan with a cinnamon/sugar blend instead of flour before placing in the oven to bake. This cake is just wonderful, flavorful and an elegant dessert. 07/15/10 I make large batches of homemade dog food twice a month and sweet potatoes is a key ingredient so I always have cooked sweet potato on hand. I made this last night and with two people in the household only 1/2 of the cake is left today. Great moist, dense and flavorful cake. Loved this, wonderful flavor and great color.
I have been making this recipe for years and it is always a hit. Instead of a tube or bunt cake pan I use two loaf pans (This recipe will make enough for two loaf pans). I bake till a toothpick comes out clean. I start checking around 45 minutes into the baking.
This week at our school we had a multi-cultural day, and I was representing the American South. Making a zillion sweet potato pies was too hard, so I found this recipe and decided to try it. EVERYONE that tried it absolutely adored it, and many came back for seconds. I'm glad that I made two cakes! I would recommend this cake to anyone. Thanks for the recipe!
Now when I saw the orange glaze, i knew i had to have cardamom in this recipe! I cut the cinnamon down to 1/4 tsp, nixed the nutmeg, and added 1 1/4 tsp ground cardamom (next time, I think I will add even more). I went with the cake flour suggestion as well as reducing the sugar to 1 1/4 cup (this is only if you don't enjoy really sweet cakes; i prefer enjoying the flavors of the spices and sweet potato).I also reduced just two tablespoons of confectioners sugar down with the orange zest and juice on the stove, and using a mixture of water, lemon juice and cornstarch to thicken it up to glaze consistency; it gives it a really nice tart flavor that compliments the cake very well.
I can't believe I'm actually writing another review, but this was really good, per all the raves I got. I also did 1c. white, 1 c. brown sugar. I'm a little stingy when it comes to my real butter so I did use 1 stick butter,1 stick margerine. Bake according to what u know ur oven can do. My bundt only took 55-60 mins. Had to give quite a few saran wrapped slices away because it was toooooo dangerous to keep in the house.(Yes, that Good!) Very moist. Oh yeah, and I didn't use any glaze. This cake holds it's own. I'm already getting request for full cakes.
I love this recipe. I printed it on Friday and made it on Sunday evening. I substituted 2 cups of my "special" sweet potatoe pie filling for the 2 cups of mashed sweet potatoes. It was a hit my husband and the ladies at the beauty salon said it is WONDERFUL!!!!!
Use applesauce or prune puree instead of butter/oil to make this more healthy!
Just made this one a few hours ago as one of our Christmas desserts. It's wonderful. I modified the recipe just slightly by substituting 1/2 cup brown sugar for part of the white sugar. Also, instead of the orange glaze, I made a maple brown sugar glaze using butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, and half n' half (to smooth it out). Both my husband and I have tasted a small slice and it's incredible. I'll definitely use this recipe again.
I've been baking this cake since 12/31/2000. Family and friends love it. I've stuck to the original recipe, baking for just 60 minutes and it comes out perfect. This cake is a must for the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
Excellent. I served it for Easter and the orange color and flavor were nice and springy. SECOND TIME AROUND: Still wanting more orange flavor, I halved each of the spices and substituted Grand Marnier for the vanilla--very good; less "spice cakey" and more orange. THIRD TIME: left out all the spices called for and used 1 1/2 t cardamom and again, the Grand Marnier instead of vanilla. So good!
Made this for my family over Thanksgiving. Everyone loved it. will definitely make it again. I do recommend NOT cooking for 1 hr. 20 minutes. My cake was done in about an hour. I will also change the orange glaze to a lemon for a tangier flavor.
I just made this for our Thanksgiving meal...Oh my goodness this was the best dessert by far! I did modify the recipe a bit but I think as written it would have been great anyway....Instead of the full amount of white sugar I used half white and half brown sugar...I did add a bit more vanilla, just for personal taste...After reading the reviews I came across someone saying they used a brown sugar glaze over it...I couldn't find a recipe for brown sugar glaze, so I made something up. I melted a stick of butter added some brown sugar (just eyeballed it) and a shot of vanilla extract...I baked the cake in a springform pan, and let it rest for a few minutes. I put it on a cake platter poked several holes in it with a wooden skewer and poured the glaze over the cake...The outcome? The most moist wonderful light cake I have ever had!!! Great recipe, this is a keeper and will be on my families table every holiday! Thank you!
This is a terrific cake. I made it with vanilla confectioner's icing and it came out great! And as mentioned before, it does make your kitchen smell fabulous.
This is pretty tasty. I didn't use the glaze because I didn't feel the need to add more sugar to a perfectly sweet cake. Next time I'll add a little orange zest to the cake if I omit the glaze. It was moist and had a delicate crumb. The light spice flavor is perfect with a dollop of homemade whipped cream on top. You can also bake it in two 8.5" x 4.5" loaf pans for about an hour.
I made this cake yesterday and it was delicious. Despite the fact that my one yr. old turned the oven temperature up to 475 degrees and the cake only took about 45min. to bake, it still came out great! Did use the cake flour-made it nice and light.
This is a great recipe. I made it for Christmas and everyone loved it. It was really moist and orange glaze added great flavor. I will definitely be making again.
The cake was very good, my suggestion is; when mashing the sweet potatoes include a can of cream of coconut(goya)and orange juice
This recipe is also another keeper! I used 1 cup of sugar instead of two, and I used freshly ground cinnamon. It tasted wonderful! It almost tasted like a pumpkin bread. Next time I want to try different glazes just to experiment but this cake was quite good!
I give this cake five stars because my whole family loves it, but I thought it was heavy and dense. I think my mistake was my sweet potatoes were warm when I added them to my fluffy butter and sugar and the butter melted and was very runny until I added the flour. Maybe I will try the canned kind next. The cake was really good though.
This was more of a regular cake than a pound cake texture. It was good - not great. Mine was just slightly overdone at 62 minutes. I should have taken it out sooner.
This is so far the best pound cake I have ever baked the texture is so soft and fluffy...I made this cake for my family and they absolutely LOVED it. The orange zest on top of the pound cake added a great touch to it.
Delicious!
I liked it very much esp with the glaze cuz I like my cakes to be sweet!
I tweaked it a bit because I saw no liquid was in recipe. I used 6 vs 4 eggs, 1 1/2 cup real butter (3 sticks), 1/4 cup of milk and about four shakes of cinnamon. OH MY GOODNESS!! Super Moist and tasty.
My daughter begged me to make this cake again. Again I made the recipe as written...soooooo good, moist and no glaze needed. I will be making this for Thanksgiving.
I had made too many sweet potatoes for Thanksgiving and wanted to try something other than sweet potato pie. This is a great alternative. I just pulled it out of the oven and tasted it warm. It is so good! I think I'll make another one.
I had 4 cups of leftover mashed sweet potatoes, so doubled the recipe and made one bundt cake and 8 mini loaves... so good & moist!
This recipe is a keeper. Made it exactly as directed except I took it out at 1 hour and 10 minutes. At 1:20 it would have burned. It had a fine, velvety texture using the all-purpose flour called for. The flavor was subtle and really nice overall.
Loved it. This cake came out very moist and tasted just like sweet potato pie. I sprinkled a little brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg to the mashed sweet potatoes and used cake flour as suggested by other reviewers. I will definitely make again.
great recipe. I made cupcakes with the batter, and they turned out sooo good. It made 21, perfectly rounded topped, cupcakes. I frosted them with cream cheese frosting and topped it with a small piece of candied ginger. I made them for a potluck and everyone loved them.
What a lovely cake. My daughter had to find recipe for school and this was one we choice for her to make, she got very good marks for it too! A lovely moist cake, the only change I made was to use self raising flour instead of plain. Will definitely make this again.
Very good recipe - potatoes whether white or sweet always make a very tender dough. I made in a bundt pan and followed the recipe. I added a streusel filling with finely chopped walnuts. I love the ribbon effect. I glazed it with a simple vanilla cinnamon glaze. Is a permanent in my recipe box.
The first time I made this, I followed the recipe exactly. Some of the people who tried it, really liked it but I was not impressed. I just made it again using cake flour as suggested by some other posters. I also added 1/2 tsp. of allspice as I do when I make a sweet potato pie. The result was fabulous. The cake seems lighter and the allspice added a little kick.
This cake was just ok. There are many other pound cakes I would make before I would bake this again.
This will be the third time I have made this cake in three weeks. Everyone at my job and my family LOVE this cake. Orange glaze is really good, but I am going to try a Praline Pecan Glaze.
I LOVE this cake. Easy to make, always perfect and super moist. Last time I made it, I substituted pumpkin for the sweet potatoe and it was GREAT!
Yummy. I halved the recipe. Used 1/2 c sugar & 1/2 c brown sugar. 1 t each of pumpkin pie spice & cinnamon. Baked it in a 9x13 for 30 mins at 350. So good will make again for sure
Came out beautiful! So tasty and moist, and sure it won't last either. I added ginger into the mix, it's just awesome!
Not really spectacular. Good, and a nice way to sneak in sweet potatoes, but just ok.
This was good. I will make again. The citrus of the orange was a little much for me so I will do a vanilla icing next time. I also decreases the sugar in the cake by a half cup.
Since my husband loves sweet potatoes and I wanted to make him something to take to work for a morning break snack, this fit the bill perfectly. It came out moist and tasty. Kinda reminds me of pumpkin bread. I skipped the glaze and my husband said it would taste good with whipped cream. I also baked fresh sweet potatoes instead of canned, and sifted my all purpose flour twice.
Very simple to make. A big hit, very moist and tasty. Cant wait to make it again!!
Excellent ... used fresh, boiled sweet potatoes.
This cake is an old favorite of mine. Only had it as a kid around Christmas time. DELICIOUS! My family did not use the orange juice and orange rind though, they used rum in the batter and rum in the icing,and pecans. But I like this variation too! And there was a bakery nearby where I used to live that made this cake with pineapple. I miss that bakery that went out of business. They also made great sweet potato pies that tasted like they were made at home. Sweet memories.
Absolutely beautiful. Seriously. Loved it!! So did my neighbour (she also wants to bottle the scent for an air freshener). Only changes I made was to bake in 2 loaf pans and I omitted the glaze. Fantastic!!!! Thanks for the recipe - it's a keeper!
My folks thought it was wonderful. I don't like nutmeg so substituted butter nut vanilla flavoring for the nutmeg and used butter nut vanilla flavoring and milk in the glaze. I have made 3 in 2 days. We took one to a function and everyone was asking for the recipe. Thanks for a recipe that will be used over and over at our home!!!!!!!!!
This cake was easy and delicious although I didn't add the drizzle, I did add 1/2 teaspoon of ginger. I will definitely be making this again.
Absolutely delicious! Freezes well. Leftovers are grat for breakfast.
Loved this cake!! My family is a big fan of sweet potato pie so I was a little skeptical at first but I couldn't have been more pleased with the result. I did as others suggested and only baked the cake for about 1 hour. Other than that, a really excellent recipe.
This Recipe is Great!!! I followed the recipe as is with the exception of the orange glaze. I tweaked a lil and used the powdered sugar to sprinkle and added almond extract in place of Vanilla . Taste Great !!
I don't fare so well in the kitchen, so I was leary to attempt this. It is delicious! My family devoured it and I can't wait to make it again!
Thanks for a great recipe, Anne. I made this at the weekend and it was a perfect cake to take into work. Not too sweet, even with the glaze, easy to cut and pretty light. I made the following modifications based on previous reviewers: - half butter substituted for apple sauce - more spice with 1tsp mixed spice, 1/2 tsp ginger - baked for an hour I should have put the glaze on earlier, I waited 20 minutes before inverting and glazing, the cake wasn't warm enough to fully absorb the glaze. Will definitely make this again.
Great recipe, turned out really good. I used a 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 1/1/2 cup of regular sugar, I also used 2 tsp of cinnamon instead of 1. Great consistency and texture. I also garnished the top of cake with pecans prior to cooking and made a brown sugar glaze. I will make this cake again.
Real sweet potatoes are difficult to find where I live so I substituted yams. Make sure they have cooled before adding to the batter. I would recommend testing after 1 hour - my cake was done in 1 hr 5 minutes. Nice moist pound cake, excellent texture.
Very good! Added some pecans to the bottom of the bundt pan. Nice and moist. It did take longer to cook, but it was worth it!
Was ok... probably won't be making again, but worth a shot if you've got the ingredients on hand.
Delicious! I made a different glaze for the cake. I used confectioner's sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and water. It was great!
Delicious, moist, flavorful, heavy. I substituted about 1/4 of the butter with applesauce and was short on the sweet potatoes, so I used a little applesauce there too. Also left out the nutmeg becuase I'm not a big fan. Yum!
I made these as muffin/cupcakes and the kids loved 'em! At least it has SOMETHING healthy in it, right? Took about 40 minutes in the oven and made 24.
My husband tried baking this cake twice and it did not come out well at all. It was very heavy and dry. Not sure what went wrong but we were totally disappointed!!
Delicious!
Great texture & taste.
I will give this 4 starts because I changed the glaze to my own recipe consisting of powdered sugar, syrup from canned yams, vanilla, cinnamon and water. I love this recipes and so does my whole family. I will definately make it again for the holidays. Thanks for the great recipe!
Great Cake!!!Everybody loved it I bakes 2 since Thanksgiving!!Easy too
My only recommendation, is to use a baking stone to keep this cake moist and delicious!
This cake was a big hit with my entire family. I did use 2 1/2 cups of sweet potato and mine turned out looking a different color but was completely tasty!
Excellent recipe! I used fresh sweet potatoes and seasoned them with cinnamon,brown sugar, and nutmeg before I added them to the mix. Thanks!
I've been making this recipe for the last two years and it's always a requested cake by many family and friends during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. I love that it's less ingredients than the traditional butter pound cake I always make...and it's lighter. My picky eater child even loves it. I've used both butter and margarine...didn't see or taste a difference. I usually add another tsp of vanilla too. And my gas oven cooks hot and fast so my cooking time is only 1 hour at 325 degrees. Any longer or hotter and it dries the cake out.
I have made this cake atleast 6 times and it is sooooooooooooooooo good.
Really good toasted, with butter. I used some brown sugar to replace white and wound up with something browner than the photo shown here. I backed off on the butter because the sweet potatoes I used were leftovers which were already sweetened and spiced somewhat. I added addition spices and some orange zest. I would make again.
Beautiful presentation for Thanksgiving. Nice fall colors, and the sweet potato adds an interesting flavor. Will make again.
I love this recipe! Turned out so wonderful, a very big hit with all of my family. Kind of tastes like a spice cake to me. Excellent texture as stated. Not too dense, just perfect!Also a very simple recipe to make, made 4 within 2 days! I will be including this in my holiday baskets this year!! Thanks so much for posting this recipe!!
I made this for my daughter's first birthday party, and it turned out great! I made it exactly as directed, using canned sweet potatoes and baking it in a bundt pan for 1 hour. Whoever said to bake it for longer than an hour must have had an oven that wasn't working right, an hour was plenty! It turned out great, and tasted fantastic, everyone loved it, even the birthday girl!
My husband lost the recipe that he used a few years ago. This recipe is similar to what he used to make. All the other recipes we tried from books and other sites didn't quite match. All we can say is thank you. WE LOVE IT!!!!
This is a great recipe. I made it the first time by following the recipe to a tee but using organic ingredients where possible and it was super although I did not have to cook mine near as long as directed. I then made it a second time with the following changes: I used only 1 cup of organic cane sugar instead of the 2 cups of white sugar. I used 1 Tbsp. madagascar vanilla instead of 1 teaspoon. I used 2 and 3/4 cups of King Arthur White-Wheat Flour. I also added 1/4 cup mayonnaise at the end. I baked this at 350 degrees for 1 hour. For the glaze I did the following 1 cup organic powdered sugar 1 Tbsp. soft amish butter 2 Tbsp. pineapple, coconut juice with no sugar added and 100% natural 1 Tbsp. grated orange zest It came out just as good with the reduced sugar and the pineapple/coconut glaze was really good. This is really a great cake with lots of opportunity for different flavors. Thanks for sharing Anne!
I made this cake today it's delicious only reduced the sugar. I will be keeping this recipe for sure. Did add a few raisins.
5-stars because 5 people finished it off in a day and a half, AND I've been recruited to make it for Thanksgiving. Good thing it is really easy. Used brown sugar instead of white and maple flavoring instead of vanilla and only had to bake it about 55 minutes. I thought a pineapple glaze sounded better than an orange one, but I didn't have pineapple juice on hand.
Delicious! My daughter, who does not like sweet potato, loved this cake. I served it with a maple glaze with chopped pecans...yum! :-)
It was pretty good. Not a real rave whith the family, but that could have been my fault. I'm working on my baking.
Vegan substitutions of purred banana and olive oil for eggs and Crisco for Butter, the results were magnificent. Moist and delicious.
The most requested cake by my children during the fall and winter months! With or without the frosting.
I'm going to keep trying with this recipe, since I don't think the kind of flour I used (the first time) did it any favors (whole grain pastry flour). Also, the second cake I made with this recipe, I used AP flour, and I added 2 T cocoa, an extra tsp of cinnamon, a tsp of pumpkin pie spice, and 1/2 tsp of ground cloves. It turned out MUCH better. I like the extra spice, and the cocoa adds a little something extra I like to the flavor. I think it's a recipe worth having. I'm not an expert with cakes (I'm more of a pie girl, really), but this is a keeper. Probably some cake flour would make a huge difference, and I intend to find out.
This cake was not as good as I thought it would be. I have other pound cake recipes I like better. I thought it would taste more like pumpkin pie than it does. My husband, however, loved it.
score! Easy, moist, my guy ate it up. microwaved the sweet potatoes (I had yams) and when they cooled, they peeled so easily. Because I used yams, it was prettier than the picture, more pinkish. I did add more milk when I saw that it didn't have a cake batter consistency.
