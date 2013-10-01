Apple Cake V

1 of 343

Rating: 4 stars I made this cake one time as written, and of course it was great - it was nothing but fat and fruit! WOW! So, knowing how many calories I could save, I made some modifications, and this is now one of my most-requested recipes. My modifications: Instead of 3 cups all-purpose flour, I use 1 cup whole wheat flour and 2 cups AP. I use 1.5 cups white sugar instead of the full 2 cups. I use 1 1/4 cups unsweetened applesauce in place of ALL of the oil. I use 3/4 cup of eggbeaters in place of the eggs. I increase the chopped apples to 4 cups. I omit the nuts. I make the topping as written, but serve it as a sauce on the side rather than dumping it on top. That seems like a lot of changes, but it's really a fabulous cake that CAN BE less awful for you!! :-) Helpful (278)

Rating: 5 stars I like spice in my apple cake so I added a heaping tablespoon of cinnamon. I used tart green Granny Smith apples. Make sure to mix the flour and the oil mixture well before adding apples and nuts. That should stop the problem of "crumbling" that some people are experiencing. I baked this in a 9X13 stoneware baking pan. It came out moist and stayed that way for days. I used dark brown sugar in the topping and added 1/8 tsp of salt in the glaze to make the tongue more receptive to all the flavors (a baker's trick). Be prepared to have trouble putting the fork down!! This is habit forming! Helpful (128)

Rating: 5 stars Good cake though I made some modifications. I reduced the oil to 3/4 cup and added 1/2 cup of applesauce. I also added a sprinkle of nutmeg and a tsp of cinnamon. (Next time I'll add more nutmeg and cinnamon) I beat the eggs and oil together before adding them to the dry ingredients. I was sure to mix the batter thoroughly. The consistency was not dense but moist and light. Personally I prefer a dense cake but since I was making this for co-workers I wanted the cake to be more cake-like. Most of my co-workers like fluffy cakes. I highly recommend this recipe. Helpful (95)

Rating: 5 stars This cake is delicious. So rich though. When I make it again I will replace the oil with apple sauce as previous users have suggested to cut down some on the fat and calories. Helpful (62)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this several times and keep forgetting to review the recipe. I really have nothing new to add except that this cake truely is wonderful! It is one of those cakes that just keep getting better and better each day. I stick pretty closely to the recipe except I do add some cinnamon. I chop some of the apples in small pieces and leave some in larger chunks. I also omit the walnuts because my DH does not like them. But definitely try this one. It is a keeper. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Usually when I make a 9 x 13 cake some of it ends up getting thrown away - Not This One! The kids were fighting over the last piece and the husband guy loved it too! While I was mixing the batter I thought that maybe I had left out some of the ingredients as it was VERY thick (I read in the directions that it would be thick but this was thick thick!) I baked it anyway and it came out perfect! The only changes that I made were adding some cinnamon (can't have apples without cinnamon can you?) and substituted pecans for walnuts just cuz thats what I had on hand. The carmel glaze was fantastic - do not omit this step! Thanks for a keeper recipe! Helpful (28)

Rating: 4 stars This was really nice. I added 1 tsp. cinnamon 1/2 tsp. allspice 1/4 tsp. cloves and about 1/2 tsp. fresh nutmeg. I only had one apple which yielded about 2 cups chopped but it was still fine. The cake has a very nice texture and the perfect sweetness; in my opinion serving it with a glaze made it too sweet so I'd suggest serving it without the glaze. The next time I make this (which will be soon) I'll substitute applesauce for half of the oil because the cake was VERY greasy. A lovely recipe! Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars Good moist cake. Some points: WAY too much sugar. I cut it down to 1.25 cups and still seemed very sweet. Reduced oil to 1 cup. Used 2 apples and 3/4 cup applesauce. Could probably have used more. Added: 1/2 t cinnamon couple dashes of nutmeg cloves cardamon. Yum! I baked it in a 11 x 7 in pan for close to an hour. Raised the temp to 370 for the first 40 minutes which gave it a nice dark crust that is really yummy. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars this is a wonderful cake!!! I did as suggested by a previous review and only added 3/4 c. oil and 1/2 c. applesauce. The cake is still very moist and I love the consistency. The glaze is a great addition and very tasty. Thanks for the great recipe. Helpful (21)