Recipes Main Dishes Pasta Chicken Garlic Chicken Rigatoni Be the first to rate & review! This pasta dish layers flavors and can be made in under 30 minutes, add a salad and crusty bread and dinner is done. Recipe by thedailygourmet Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 5 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (8 ounce) package rigatoni pasta 1 tablespoon salt 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces 1 tablespoon herb-infused olive oil ¼ cup tapioca starch 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning ¼ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper ¾ cup water ⅓ cup sliced fresh mushrooms ¼ cup chopped marinated artichoke hearts 2 tablespoons chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes 3 cloves minced garlic ⅓ cup Chardonnay wine ¼ cup heavy whipping cream 2 ounces shredded aged Cheddar cheese Directions Bring a large pot with water and 1 tablespoon salt to a boil. Cook rigatoni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes. Drain and reserve pasta water. Meanwhile, combine tapioca starch, Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Add chicken pieces and toss to coat. Heat olive oil in a skillet until it shimmers. Add chicken pieces and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. You might be tempted to add more olive oil or butter, don't do this. Pour in reserved pasta water and add mushrooms, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, and garlic. Cook about 5 minutes. Mix in white wine, cream and Cheddar cheese. Whisk until sauce is slightly thickened. Add rigatoni and toss to combine. Add rigatoni and toss to combine. Serve immediately. Cook's Notes: You can use the oil from either the artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes or both instead of the herb-infused olive oil. You can substitute flour for tapioca starch but I just like the silky texture the tapioca starch gives. I used cave-aged Cheddar cheese for this recipe that I buy at a specialty store, but you can use Cabot extra sharp Cheddar cheese instead. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 425 Calories 14g Fat 42g Carbs 31g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 5 Calories 425 % Daily Value * Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 6g 31% Cholesterol 81mg 27% Sodium 1436mg 62% Total Carbohydrate 42g 15% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 31g Potassium 425mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Garlic Chicken Rigatoni