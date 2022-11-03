Garlic Chicken Rigatoni

Bring a large pot with water and 1 tablespoon salt to a boil. Cook rigatoni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes. Drain and reserve pasta water. Meanwhile, combine tapioca starch, Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Add chicken pieces and toss to coat. Heat olive oil in a skillet until it shimmers. Add chicken pieces and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. You might be tempted to add more olive oil or butter, don't do this. Pour in reserved pasta water and add mushrooms, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, and garlic. Cook about 5 minutes. Mix in white wine, cream and Cheddar cheese. Whisk until sauce is slightly thickened. Add rigatoni and toss to combine. Add rigatoni and toss to combine. Serve immediately.

Cook's Notes:

You can use the oil from either the artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes or both instead of the herb-infused olive oil.

You can substitute flour for tapioca starch but I just like the silky texture the tapioca starch gives.

I used cave-aged Cheddar cheese for this recipe that I buy at a specialty store, but you can use Cabot extra sharp Cheddar cheese instead.