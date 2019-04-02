Yellow Chicken

I have made this a few times now. Here is what I did with it lately that makes it a great, easy dinner. 1. Make 1.5x more of the wet dressing. 2. Chop up some big chunks of: red bell pepper, sweet onion, mushrooms, two zuchinnis. Toss to coat with a few TBSPS of the wet dressing. 3. Pound the chicken breasts and roll them. Secure with toothpicks and drape with bacon. Roll them around in the wet dressing to coat. 4. Line a biggish pan with foil. Arrange the chicken breasts and pour all the veggies in between. 5. Let it sit in the fridge for about 4 hours. 6. Make a foil tent. 7. Bake covered @ 375 for the first 25 minutes, uncover for the last 20 minutes (or until chicken is done and veggies are fork tender). About 45-50 minutes. This is yummy. You could probably roll up some nice goat cheese in the chicken if you are cheesy. But it is a pretty good dish. I always add a little extra garlic and a little extra worcestershire and a coupla pinches of sugar to the dressing because I like to tweak things.

