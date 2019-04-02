Yellow Chicken

3.7
38 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 14
  • 3 9
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

Skinned chicken breasts topped with bacon and a mustard glaze.

Recipe by REVOOH

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, mix the olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, turmeric, mustard, and garlic.

  • Arrange the chicken breast halves in a medium baking dish, and top each with 2 halves bacon. Brush with the glaze.

  • Cover, and bake 45 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove cover, and continue baking 15 minutes, or until chicken juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 77.4mg; sodium 286.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022