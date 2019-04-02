Yellow Chicken
Skinned chicken breasts topped with bacon and a mustard glaze.
I have made this a few times now. Here is what I did with it lately that makes it a great, easy dinner. 1. Make 1.5x more of the wet dressing. 2. Chop up some big chunks of: red bell pepper, sweet onion, mushrooms, two zuchinnis. Toss to coat with a few TBSPS of the wet dressing. 3. Pound the chicken breasts and roll them. Secure with toothpicks and drape with bacon. Roll them around in the wet dressing to coat. 4. Line a biggish pan with foil. Arrange the chicken breasts and pour all the veggies in between. 5. Let it sit in the fridge for about 4 hours. 6. Make a foil tent. 7. Bake covered @ 375 for the first 25 minutes, uncover for the last 20 minutes (or until chicken is done and veggies are fork tender). About 45-50 minutes. This is yummy. You could probably roll up some nice goat cheese in the chicken if you are cheesy. But it is a pretty good dish. I always add a little extra garlic and a little extra worcestershire and a coupla pinches of sugar to the dressing because I like to tweak things.Read More
Quick and easy. Flavor was ok, but not great. I followed the recipe exactly and it would have gotten one more star if it had called for boneless, skinless breasts.Read More
Our chicken turned out wonderfully moist, but I just couldn't taste the flavorings. I even pierced the skin of the chicken and brushed some glaze over the chicken before putting the bacon on, then brushed it some more and let marinate in the refrigerator for several hours. Perhaps doubling the glaze would help? That said, everyone still loved it.
Excellent, you have to try this one. The family loved it.
We loved this chicken dish. My husband doesn't like chicken normally but he loved this one! Tastes great and is easy to prepare.
Cooking these in a pan leaves everything submerged in a very large amount of bacon grease...and I used center cut which has less fat. This was good enough that I might make it again (wrapping the bacon around chicken tenders and placing in a skillet in a skillet) but bacon tends to make everything taste good...I'm not really sure if I could taste the spices. UPDATE: I made it again. This time I upped the mustart to 2 tablespoons and added dry parsley and 1 teaspoon liquid smoke (hickory) to the glaze. Then I baked it on a rack to allow the fat to drain. Much better; yet the recipe as is still is only a 2 star at best.
Very easy and a great taste! Different enough to serve to company.
This was NOT good!
My family loved this dish. It is just exotic enough to be different and interesting without putting anybody off.
Made this for easter lunch, and everyone commented on how yummy it was. Will be making this one again :)
Great tangy recipe. I substituted the Worshteshire for regular soy sauce, but it still came out great.
Chicken was very moist but flavor was a little bland
This recipe was very easy to make. I like all the ingredients that went into it. It was just bland to me and lacked flavor for my taste buds. I would not make it again, my fiance said he would eat it again, but it did lack flavor. I am going to try it again but jazz it up saucier. I like the mustard and tumeric idea so we will see what happens.
Awesome! I made this dish for my sister and brother-in-law. He doesn't like chicken in fact he hates almost everything except spaghetti. He would eat spaghetti 7 days a week if my sister would let him. Anyway, he was leery, but tried a bite. I am so glad I made double the recipe because he ate 4 serving himself.
Maybe I'm just used to foods with a lot of flavor, but both my fiance and I found this recipe to be incredibly bland.
I and my family really enjoyed this recipe. It was good. Probably the next time I make it I will marinate the chicken breast in some of the sauce the night before I cook it. I'd like for more of the flavor and seasoning to penetrate the meat. Also I will use chicken worchestershire next time. It is lighter in color and more mild in flavor.
Husband really liked this dish. Very quick and easy and good taste. Thanks for sharing!
This is a very nice, simple recipe. I put the glaze and and refriherated the chicken for a few hours before baking it to help the seasoning settle in. The chicken came out very tender. I served it with peas and garlic mashed potatoes and everyone enjoyed a great Sunday dinner.
Not bad. I made this in the crockpot and am a bit irritated bf put it on earlier as I didn't want the chicken to be over cooked. But regardless that the chicken was a bit dry, it was good. I doubled all of the sauce ingredients except the oil and added a can of chicken broth since I was putting it in the crockpot. I also put in already cooked bacon. Thanks for the recipe! Bf liked it too.
The kids gave this a 2 star rating but my husband and I gave it a 4 star rating. It is very easy, looks impressive and is tasty.
This was quick great and full of flavour My husband since his cancer hates chicken I am always trying to due new things cause I love chicken. This is a keeper thank you
Odd as it sounds, because 'everything is always better with bacon', this really isn't. I've done it with bacon, and another time leaving the skin on, and the second had much better flavor and moisture. Something in this mix just doesn't meld well with the flavor of the bacon (when you can taste the bacon at all, usually you can't). I pan-seared the skin for about 5 minutes, then cooked this at 400 for 20 minutes (an hour at 350 is much too long, and I'm using rather large breasts). Because I bake this in an oven-safe pan rather than a baking dish, it's quick work to make a very nice pan sauce with what's left over. Other than the bacon and cook time, very tasty!
Very good and very easy, I just added a few more seasonings. Very moist and tender. I love easy recipe to do when I get home from work!
Fantastic! The flavors mixed well together.
I substituted curry powder for the turmeric since I didn't have any I also added some paprika to give it a little bit of smokiness along with the bacon. I also added some mushrooms and onions. The only thing I regret is putting the bacon between the halves of chicken. The bacon ended up soggy, undercooked and not crispy like I like it. But besides that it was amazing.
I loved this and my husband said “delightful change from our regular [baked] chicken”. Recipe did not say to eat with or discard bacon. I served it with the chicken. Delicious. Not really strong spice flavor but am sure it would have tasted different without them. Love the yellow color from the Tumeric!
This was very good. Some reviewers said it was bland, so I pricked the meat, and seasoned the breast with salt, pepper and garlic powder. I used minced garlic from the jar in the sauce. I doubled the sauce and rolled the breast in the sauce. Then put on the bacon and followed the directions. It came out very tender. I'll definitely make this again.
