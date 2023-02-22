Easy Air Fryer Whole Chicken

Using an air fryer to cook a whole chicken is the way to go. You'll end up with super crispy skin on all sides and even the white meat stays tender and juicy. Don't skip the resting step as this allows the juice to absorb back into the meat.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole
Published on February 22, 2023
Prep Time:
10 mins
Fry Time:
1 hrs 5 mins
Rest Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 2 ½ teaspoons Italian seasoning

  • 2 ½ teaspoons poultry seasoning

  • 2 teaspoons paprika

  • 2 teaspoons salt

  • 1 (5 pound) whole chicken, giblets removed

Directions

  1. Preheat an air fryer to 360 degrees F (180 degrees C) according to manufacturer's instructions.

  2. Whisk olive oil, Italian seasoning, poultry seasoning, paprika, and salt together in a small bowl.

  3. Pat chicken dry using paper towels. Brush spice mixture over entire chicken, including underneath the wings.

  4. Place chicken in the basket of the air fryer breast side down; cook, undisturbed, for 45 minutes. Carefully flip the chicken over using tongs; cook until an instant-read thermometer reads 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), about 20 minutes. Remove chicken to a cutting board; let rest for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 34
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 4g 4%
Saturated Fat 1g 3%
Sodium 487mg 21%
Total Carbohydrate 1g 0%
Dietary Fiber 1g 2%
Protein 0g
Potassium 24mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

