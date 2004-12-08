White Velvet Cake II

This came out nice with some modifications, suggested by other reviewers. I reduced the butter by half and creamed it for 3 minutes until it was very fluffy on its own, then added the sugar and creamed again for another 3 minutes. Then I added the egg yolks, setting the whites aside. I added the baking soda in with the first cup of flour, then the buttermilk, then the remaining cup of flour. In another bowl, I then beat the egg whites and one teaspoon of vanilla until stiff peaks formed and folded that into the batter. I poured/spooned the batter into two pans, greased and floured. The cakes cooked for 25 minutes and were a little too brown on the edges. This is a nice cake, fluffy and light, but if you want the richness of a velvet cake, I would only cut down the butter to 1 cup. I think that will give the moisture and richness without making it overly greasy, of which other reviewers have complained. I'd also start checking the cake around 20 minutes or so. I'm guessing it cooked more quickly because I cut out half the butter, but I'm not sure. I'm also wondering about the lovely tangy taste that red velvet often has. I wondering if there is a way to replicate that, since the buttermilk didn't do it (although I didn't use real butter milk per se--I did the trick with milk and vinegar.) I'll update if I make this again.