White Velvet Cake II
A change from the red velvet standard cake recipe.
I made this cake for the drummer of a band that I enjoy who was quitting (to pursue the culinary arts, as I found out later). I tinted the frosting lavender and decorated it with some candied violets I had made previously. He loved it, and asked me out on a date. We now are married, and have two children. Just kidding. He really did like the cake, though.Read More
The only good thing I can say about this cake is that the flavor is good.(a bit like a sweet cornbread) Turned quite brown in the oven, flattened, and although it's moist it's the greasiest cake I have ever eaten! Maybe some of you will have better luck.Read More
WHOA, this cake was moist and VERY rich! It didn't come out at all the way I expected but no problem, it was TASTY! It isn't white, looks more like a yellow cake and not at all like the cake mix cakes. Maybe because of using baking soda instead of baking powder? Anyway, I frosted with Hershey's Perfectly Chocolate cocoa frosting. VERY tasty! Not sure why but it needed an additional ten minutes to bake...no problem, though.
This recipe was really quick and easy to make- I loved that aspect of it! The texture is smooth and the taste is buttery. I served it at a small dinner party, and everyone really enjoyed it. Be aware that it's VERY rich, though! So whether you'll like it or not depends on personal preference. :)
This recipe is absolutely phenomenal! I made it as cupcakes and baked them for about 20mins which was perfect. I reduced the butter by 1/2c, although they were still a little greasy. One bit of advice is too sift the flour and too make sure the ingredients are blended very well. For the frosting I used my own vanilla bean butter cream which went perfectly.
This has become an all-time favorite for my family and friends. Royalties due to the creator. Very, very moist and very rich. Even when I goof it up, it is still a scrumptious delight! Note: I scale back to 3c of sugar for the icing.
TAMMERSANN called it: "A Sweet Cornbread." And, waaaaaaay too greasy - in fact, Hurt Your Tummy greasy! Won't do this one again.
After I started making this cake I thought I had left something out. But when I put the icing on and tasted it, it was really good. I'm glad I tried it out!
This was really greasy and heavy. The batter was very thick, almost like cookie dough. It baked fine and looked good, but it was really dense, not light and fluffy. I won't be making this again.
I really enjoyed this cake, it was very moist and easy to make. However I didn't enjoy the icing as much, I would have preferred something les rich, but if thats your kind of icing then definately whip it up. :)
Great recipe! Very moist and easy. I did add 1 tsp vanilla; just add it in with the buttermilk. I didn't bother to dissolve the baking soda in the buttermilk. I just added the soda to the other dry ingredients. I like the frosting, but I used butter instead of butter flavored shortning. If you store it in the fridge, take it out (or cut a piece) and let it warm up a little before eating. I think the texture is much better that way.
This cake turned out way too greasy for me. The batter was tasty, but it just didn't bake well :(
I have made many cakes and was really looking forward to trying this one. It turned out greasy and was not to my liking.
I made this cake for Thanksgiving. I wanted white velvet rather than the red so I didn't have to use food coloring. I thought it was the frosting was going to make it too sweet. But it wasn't. I got so many compliments on the cake that I had to make 3 cakes for Christmas.
It had the consistency and taste of cornbread! How weird is that...I double checked the recipe and I followed it to the letter so I don't think it was anything I did...
I made this recipe twice following the directions and it turned out ok-too dense and flat for what I was looking for. It ended up being a heavy, oily, over buttery tasting cake.
Yummy! This cake melts in your mouth, it is light and fluffy, but still dense and moist. I got a can of whipped buttercream to try and it was good. I am making this for my Wedding on Saturday and will use homemade buttercream. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!!!
I had to try this recipe twice before I was satisfied. The first time I did it exactly as it tells you to (minus the icing because I always use my own), and as most reviews here will tell you it came out extremely dense and greasy. The second time I made the following changes: reduced butter to 3/4 of a cup Instead of adding the whole eggs after creaming butter and sugar together I added the yolks, saving the whites for later, whipping them to form stiff peaks. I also added 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract at this point. After the flour and milk have been incorporated (and before you pour it into a pan) fold in the whipped egg whites. I also had to add another 5-10 minutes to the bake time. Everyone I served it to loved it.
We found this cake ok. I'd rate it is 3 because it had too much butter, making the cake too oily and heavy and tasting too much like butter and not much else. The frosting was sour/tangy and ok. I love cream cheese frosting but not this one. My husband rated it a 3/4.
I made this for my husband's birthday and he was very impressed. The cake was, and is still (a week later) very moist! It did bake kinda weird, but I will try it again and play around a little.
This is an excellent cake, no need for frosting. My daughter, husband and I make this and just snack on it, delicious!!
I wanted to add as well that we ended up eating it with no icing at all and it was absolutely perfect that way. No icing needed... the cake is just right the way it is.
Greasy! This recipe is very thick, mine ended up tasting closer to cornbread than cake and it sunk in the center. Still tastes good, but the name does not live up to expectations.
This cake is definitely full of butter will not make again.
The consistency of this cake was not exactly like the velvet cake that I have tried in the past, but I halved the recipe, so it's possible that is what made it taste kind of strange. It was ok.
I did not care for this recipe. Made no changes. Tasted like a sugar cookie with too much flour. Heavy, dense, sank in the center. Had to add 15 minutes to the cooking time and it still wasn't done in the center.
This came out nice with some modifications, suggested by other reviewers. I reduced the butter by half and creamed it for 3 minutes until it was very fluffy on its own, then added the sugar and creamed again for another 3 minutes. Then I added the egg yolks, setting the whites aside. I added the baking soda in with the first cup of flour, then the buttermilk, then the remaining cup of flour. In another bowl, I then beat the egg whites and one teaspoon of vanilla until stiff peaks formed and folded that into the batter. I poured/spooned the batter into two pans, greased and floured. The cakes cooked for 25 minutes and were a little too brown on the edges. This is a nice cake, fluffy and light, but if you want the richness of a velvet cake, I would only cut down the butter to 1 cup. I think that will give the moisture and richness without making it overly greasy, of which other reviewers have complained. I'd also start checking the cake around 20 minutes or so. I'm guessing it cooked more quickly because I cut out half the butter, but I'm not sure. I'm also wondering about the lovely tangy taste that red velvet often has. I wondering if there is a way to replicate that, since the buttermilk didn't do it (although I didn't use real butter milk per se--I did the trick with milk and vinegar.) I'll update if I make this again.
This was wonderful. Made cupcakes and I used powdered buttermilk and water, and light butter instead of full fat and it worked perfectly. Not greasy at all. Instead of milk I used a tablespoon of fat free greek yogurt in the frosting which cut the sweetness. Sounds gross but it was quite good.
It was too buttery for me. The icing would have been much better if vanilla flavoring was added.
My hubby liked the taste of the cupcakes I made from this recipe. They turned really brown and than sank, so they didn't look at appealing at all. won't make again!
the cake tastes like sugar cookies!
Super, super recipe! My whole family loved this cake.
It tasted just like a sugar cookie like another reviewer said. My cake was so moist that it fell apart and I couldn't turn it out onto a cake stand. It also was so sweet that none of us could finish our pieces. I don't think I would make it again.
I was extremely dissappointed with this cake. It was bland and heavy. I do not recommend this.
i made the recipe exactly they way it said and it came out very moist and oily. i didnt have a problem taking it out of the pan. the thing i didnt like was it tasted like corn bread. its a very yellow cake just like corn bread. no white at all, i wont make it again
is this cake suppose to have no flavoring added and the consistency of paste? and it didn't rise very much...just wondering if this is the cake or me! smells delicious tho and looking forward to tasting it! very easy to make for sure!
I was a but worried at first because the batter seemed so thick, but after it was finished, I really enjoyed it! I am going to make this cake again except I would like to try a different icing or maybe even some type of boston cream middle (I dont know if that would work) but I'll give it a try. Thanks!
This recipe is absolutely delicious, however, the cake sinks. I have followed the directions to a tea and the cake sank :( If someone knows what I might have done wrong, please tell me. It is really delicious!
This was the best cakes I have done.
Mmmm... this is delish. I have made in several times into cupcakes. It's my favorite cake recipe I have found. I made into cupcakes, cream filled cupcakes, and topped with a buttercream recipe. Everyone loved it. I got told they were the best cupcakes they'd ever had.
Very greasy cake. I wasn't able to get it out of the pan in one piece and ended up with cake chunks everywhere. Won't be making this one again.
My friends LOVE this cake. I do think it is a little on the difficult side to make. It is so moist it is hard to get out of the pan, in an attractive way... But the flavor is to die for. I get asked to make this cake over and over.
This cake was absolutely delicious. This was my first time using this site and I was pleasantly surprised. I added a little more buttermilk to the recipe, but I probably didn't need too.
I made this cake for a friend's daughter's birthday. It was her sweet 16 and everyone LOVED the cake and wanted more. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
My family loved it. It is unusual for the young children to actually eat the cake & not just the icing. I will defenitely keep this one in my favorites.
Have been a baker for 20+ years.... this was awful.... so dense and terrible. Do not recommend this EVER!!
Folowed this recipe almost exact, subsituted cake flour for regular flour. Turned out very nice, baked about 4 minutes longer than recipe states. Made this as a layer cake with Rick's Special Buttercream Frosting in this site, instead of the frosting in recipe. Very moist, and nice texture, and rich flavor.
I made this for my husbands birthday. He loved it and the kids loved it. I will probably make it again, but with a different icing. I didn't care for that icing too much.
This cake tasted like Bisquick or cornbread...but it was okay with icing, I just used a regular butter cream. Really dense and moist.
My grandmother, who is constintally on a diet, couldn't put this cake down! I added a few drops of red food coloring, and some strawberries, and reduced the butter and sugar by 1/4 cup. Everyone I gave it to loved it. (I, unfortinitly, couldn't eat the cake, but it looked amazing!) Next time I might cut back more on the butter, nobody complained but I don't want to give my family a heart attack!!!
I love this cake it is soooo moist. Great recipe.
This was excellent. It will be used over and over again.
Moist, velvety and so tasty. For the icing I used 1 stick butter, 8 ounces cream cheese, 1 box powdered sugar and 12 ounces milk chocolate chips melted then added. I was making it for a fellow at church who liked white cake with chocolate icing. Delicious. Great recipe, thanks.
To the buttermilk mixture, I added vanilla extract and almond extract. It elevates the flavor. Quite moist and delicious!
GREAT Cake!! A favorite at family gatherings!
Made this cake a few weeks ago, and really enjoyed its richness. Actually, I made two cakes, the first turning out pretty well, but sticking to the pans. I learned with this cake that you have to really let the layers cool before you remove them. I wanted a coconut cake, so I added a cup of coconut to the batter, with a little vanilla extract, and made a buttercream icing, pressing coconut on the sides and top of the cake. Delicious cake, but definitely not for dieters!
I followed the directions exactly and 30 minutes in a 325 oven was not enough time to cook. Now that it's done it looks really greasy and brown. Won't be making this again.
This cake was very RICH! It was good, but too rich for my taste. Its very moist though. I used a buttercream frosting on it, which made the cake even richer. It had a yellow color to the cake, probably due to all the butter.
