Passover Lemon Bars

Excellent concept for a Passover cookie, but needs considerable tweaking. Many almond macaroon recipes say to bake on greased parchment--solves the sticking problem. I like grinding 1 c. blanched almonds (not sure what the weight is) w/ 1/2 c. sugar in food processor and mixing w/ 1 egg white. Another option that doesn't need parchment is to make a crust by mixing 1c. finely ground almonds, 1/4 c. light brown sugar, & 1/3 c. melted margarine, and press into baking dish. Both types are baked for 10 min. at 350 deg.. Different lemon bar recipes vary widely in the proportions of the ingredients, but, on average, for 6 eggs they call for the juice & grated zest of 6 lemons, 2 c. of sugar, and 1/3 c. flour (translating into 1/4 or 1/3 c. potato starch). Potato starch is just a slightly stronger thickener than ap flour. The filling is baked at around 325 deg. for approx. 35 min.. Despite the flaws, I appreciate the suggestion to make lemon bars for Passover. I love them, and would never have thought to make them for the holiday myself.