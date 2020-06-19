Passover Lemon Bars
This Pesadik variation of a classic recipe is actually yummy, not just 'pretty good for Passover'. Also great for anyone allergic to wheat or corn.
Probably the best Passover dessert I ever made--doesn't "taste like Pesach" at all. I made it even lighter by by using 2 cups sugar, 1 cup splenda for the lemon portion. Will be making this every year.Read More
I am unsure what type of oven was used originally 400 is way too hot. I tried this recipe 3 times to finally get it right! The crust burnt in 10 minutes at 400. So did the topping/filling. Tried 350 seemed to be okay. But everything was stuck and came out yucky. Definately reduce sugar to 2 cups and grease the pan if you actually want them to come out of the pan. Do not use the parchment trick as the filling is so thin it seeps under. Not bad taste for a Passover dessert but what a waste of time and ingredients if your information is incorrect.Read More
Excellent concept for a Passover cookie, but needs considerable tweaking. Many almond macaroon recipes say to bake on greased parchment--solves the sticking problem. I like grinding 1 c. blanched almonds (not sure what the weight is) w/ 1/2 c. sugar in food processor and mixing w/ 1 egg white. Another option that doesn't need parchment is to make a crust by mixing 1c. finely ground almonds, 1/4 c. light brown sugar, & 1/3 c. melted margarine, and press into baking dish. Both types are baked for 10 min. at 350 deg.. Different lemon bar recipes vary widely in the proportions of the ingredients, but, on average, for 6 eggs they call for the juice & grated zest of 6 lemons, 2 c. of sugar, and 1/3 c. flour (translating into 1/4 or 1/3 c. potato starch). Potato starch is just a slightly stronger thickener than ap flour. The filling is baked at around 325 deg. for approx. 35 min.. Despite the flaws, I appreciate the suggestion to make lemon bars for Passover. I love them, and would never have thought to make them for the holiday myself.
This was definitely interesting, although it was more like a lemon pie than bars. The crust was a good, chewy texture, and the filling was OK, but a little too sweet for my taste.
Not worth the trouble. As written it is too much work and does not come out. The crust stuck to the pan all 3 times I tried. I suggest you cut the oven temp. and the amount of sugar you use. Try a 350 oven and only 2 cups of sugar. Be sure to grease the pan, too. I might try another time just because I'm stubborn.
Taste was good but they didn't turn out texture wise -- crust burned so I took them out, but were undercooked. I like the idea and might try again with some of the suggested modifications.
What a disaster! Baked too hot, eggy soupy topping. Could not cut or get out of the pan.
We followed this recipe exactly in my foods II class & it just smelled eggy. The topping stayed a liquid which just boiled in the oven.
This is a disaster. 400 is too hot, the top burned and was an eggy goo. I put it in the freezer, maybe that will harden the goo. Avoid this recipe.