Passover Lemon Bars

This Pesadik variation of a classic recipe is actually yummy, not just 'pretty good for Passover'. Also great for anyone allergic to wheat or corn.

By Jeri Roth Lande

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
25 bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). In a medium bowl, mix together the almonds, 3/4 cup sugar, 1 egg and egg whites. Spread evenly in the bottom of a 9x11 inch baking dish.

  • Bake for 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the top is dry.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together 6 eggs, 3 cups sugar, potato starch and lemon juice until well blended and smooth. Pour over the crust, and return to the oven.

  • Bake for 30 minutes, or until the center of the bars no longer appears liquid. Cool over a wire rack, and cut into bars while still warm. The lemon topping will now be on the bottom, so invert the pan onto a plate to remove bars, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 24.8mg. Full Nutrition
