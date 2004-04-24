I took some recommendations on other reviews for this recipe: added 1/2 tsp each vanilla extract and cinnamon, & left out 1/4 C of the flour. I wasn't in the mood for muffins, so I baked this in a 9 X 5 inch loaf pan. It worked really well. This bread was a wonderful treat for breakfast, toasted and spread with some homemade strawberry butter (1 tsp confectioners sugar, 3 strawberries, and 1 stick room temp butter combined in blender or food processor until smooth). Heavenly!! This is a really great way to use up strawberries that need to be used before going bad. I highly recommend this one!! Hope you like it as much as I did...
I took some recommendations on other reviews for this recipe: added 1/2 tsp each vanilla extract and cinnamon, & left out 1/4 C of the flour. I wasn't in the mood for muffins, so I baked this in a 9 X 5 inch loaf pan. It worked really well. This bread was a wonderful treat for breakfast, toasted and spread with some homemade strawberry butter (1 tsp confectioners sugar, 3 strawberries, and 1 stick room temp butter combined in blender or food processor until smooth). Heavenly!! This is a really great way to use up strawberries that need to be used before going bad. I highly recommend this one!! Hope you like it as much as I did...
So Yummy! I've never made strawberry muffins before! I took the advice of others and added some vanilla and 1/2 c more strawberries and they turned out great! Soft and moist and full of flavor! I dusted the tops with cinnamon and sugar before baking and it made an excellent crust on top! I definetly will be making these again! I'm going to use these for my VBS kids tomorrow, so we'll see what they think! I made mini-muffins for them! Definetly a 5 star muffin!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2004
I am 8 years old, and I went strawberry picking with my friend, and I brought alot of strawberries home, and I made my very own strawberry muffins with this recipe, and they are really yummy and my whole family likes them.
One of my biggest pet peeves is when people make alterations to a recipe and then review it...you're not reviewing the recipe because you changed it! With that being said, I made this as is and it tastes like homemade strawberry shortcake. I thought it was good...others said that it is "too bland," and I disagree...I thought it was a great texture and very good. Maybe next time I will incorporate some changes to suit my own personal taste...but I think this recipe deserves a chance before you go changing it. Thanks for sharing!
The best muffin recipe!! I was very successful using 1 1/4 cups of whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup all purpose white. I threw in some wheat germ and some nutritional yeast and just added a bit more milk (soy was great). I also used a frozen berry mix and they just turned out wonderful!! Thanks for the recipe :)
This was a wonderful and easy strawberry muffin recipe. Such a great taste and very moist. I added the 1/2 teaspoon of cinnimon, 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla and 1/4 cup of brown sugar. Perfect, not too sweet not too bland, just right! Thanks!
I made some modifications after reading other reviews, and they turned out DELICIOUS. They have stayed yummy and moist for 3 days. I added 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 tsp of vanilla, and about 3/4 tsp of cinnamon. I also substituted whole wheat flour for 1 1/2 cup of the flour and I used Splenda instead of sugar. Absolutely delicious.
These turned out wonderful. I used fresh chopped strawberries, a little over a cup, and did increase the sugar by about one quarter cup - I wanted a more dessert-type muffin. I had never had strawberry muffins before, and was pleased at how much the fresh fruit taste came through. A definate keeper. Thanks!
I made this recipe vegan (and thus changed it A LOT). The muffins were perfect!!! To make vegan: 1/2 cup SOYMILK + 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar instead of milk, 1/4 cup SOY YOGURT instead of 1 egg, 1.5 cups CAKE FLOUR instead of 1.75 cups regular flour. Also, I added 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/8 teaspoon allspice, and greased the pan with cooking spray instead of paper liners. Bake for 20 minutes.
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
05/17/2010
Needed a baked gift that I could throw together in a hurry so I made this in a loaf pan rather than muffins. I added 1 tsp. of vanilla and 1/2 cup of finely chopped rhubarb. I also added 1/4 cup of brown sugar to compensate for the tartness of the rhubarb. I topped it with a mixture of 1/2 c. sugar, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and 1 T. butter. Since it was a gift I couldn't sample it, but if looks and aroma are any indication of taste this was going to be very much appreciated by its recipient.
Excellent muffins! I took other people's advice and made the following modifications: I used less flour, only using 1 1/2 cups flour. In addition to the recipe I added an extra 1/2 cup strawberries, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Before baking I sprinkled a sugar & cinnamon mix on top. They turned out so well... very tasty!
Didn't change one thing about this recipe and the muffins turned out wonderfully. One of the best muffins i've had! So easy and so tasty. But if you like the really sweet or spiced type of muffins then this is not for you since the taste is quite mild (BUT NOT BLAND!) All of those who gave this recipe less than 5 starts should question their taste buds. It tasted even better the next day! Definitely one of the best strawberry muffins!!!
I made these into mini muffins (baked 10 mins at same temp.) and they turned out great! I made the recipe exactly as written for my first pan, and then made the rest with some modifications so I could compare. I added cinnamon sugar to the tops of some and then added 1/4 of mini choc chips to the last 10. While the modifications were good, I actually preferred the "plain" ones. I felt like the other flavors competed with the strawberry. The "bland" flavor of the original muffin lets the flavor of the strawberries really shine through. Will probably be making these when my fresh raspberries come in!
I just made these and they're fabulous!!! I did what everyone else suggested and added the 1/2 cup of brown sugar, 1/2 tsp of vanilla and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and they turned out heavenly! The only thing I didn't understand was that my batch produced 12 instead of 8 muffins. I filled the cups about 75% of the way before baking and they turned out like standard muffins so I am not sure why I got more than the recipe said I would. Also, I used 1 cup of whole wheat flour and 3/4 cup of oatmeal ground into flour instead of the white flour, just to make them a little healthier. YUM! I can't wait to share them with my friends tomorrow!!
Five stars for basic recipe with the highly recommended modifications from other cooks: 1/4 C less flour, add 1/4 C brown sugar, 1/2 tsp (+) vanilla, 1/2 tsp (+) cinnamon. I also added the optional cup of milk chocolate chips. Very tasty! I ended up with 10 good sized muffins after the additions. I also didn't slice the strawberries since many people said they didn't like their texture after baking. I gave mine a fairly small dice, then sprinkled them with sugar and let them sit for about an hour. You still get definite bites of berry, but the texture is not so mushy. I can see adding pulverized oats and/or wheat germ to the next batch. I will definitely make this again. It would be good with just about any berry. Great way to use up fruit that's almost past its prime, too.
I've made these three times in the last two weeks at the espresso cafe I own. Everyone seems to like them and they've been selling great. We do a really large batch and we make the muffins in the jumbo muffin tins and they've turned out great every time. Thanks, Katie Mae.
Average. I'll definitely make this recipe again. It's acceptable and I can dig that. My kids loved them. Maybe a drop of strawberry extract would spruce them up a bit, they're mild in taste. Thanks Katie!
Very nice. I doubled the recipe and made two loaves instead of muffins. Next time I am going to make sure that the strawberries are nice and sweet prior to using them. Mine were a little sour and the bread ended up tasting like cranberries instead of strawberries. Still good though! If the strawberries are tart next time, I will cut them up and then let them sit in some sugar before using.
Very good basic muffin recipe. I made the sugar 3/4 cup and it made it the perfect sweetness. You could add just about any fruit to this and it would be great. Next time I might add a little cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice or a struesel topping, but the recipe doesn't have to have it to be good. Thanks for the recipe Katie!
These were fantastic! I also used a few others recommendations of: letting the strawberries sit for about an hour, adding 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/4 cup brown sugar - replacing 1/4 of the white sugar. Thanks!
This is a great, simple muffin recipe. I took the other recommendations and added a half teaspoon of vanilla and a generous sprinkle of cinnamon to the batter. They're quick and easy and a big hit in our family.
This is a very good and very easy muffin recipe! I did as so many members suggested...I added 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract. I used frozen strawberries that I chopped and thawed. These muffins had just the right amount of sweetness. This recipe made 13 muffins not 8. I will be making these often!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2005
These muffins were delicious. I would have never thought to put strawberries in muffins, but I had loads of strawberries and didn't know what to do with them - this was the perfect solution! I have to say that I did modify the recipe as others suggested (used 1 1/2 C flour, 1/4 C brown sugar and 1 t vanilla) so I can't really comment on the printed recipe. With the modifications, the muffins were great. Very good flavor and very, very moist. However, I do actually think that the original recipe would be pretty good - next time I think I'll follow the original recipe, but maybe add the vanilla (not so sure it really did need the brown sugar). I think this would make a great basic recipe for muffins - would probably be good with other fruit such as blueberries, raspberries, etc. Thanks for the great recipe!
I read alot of the other reviews (which were helpful) and did the following adjustments: decreased flour by 1/2 c., used 3/4 c. ww flour, used homemade applesauce instead of oil, used 1 tsp each of cin. & van., added 1/4 c. brn sugar, used almost 3 c. thawed strawberries. No, the muffins didn't brown and yes, they stuck slightly to the paper and had a spongy consistancy, but that was okay. I really liked the muffins! I'll use this recipe again.
These are delicious! The only changes I made were to add a little vanilla extract and more chopped strawberries. Some of us thought they tasted like strawberry shortcake and some of us thought they tasted like muffins with strawberry jam inside. Either way, everyone liked them. Thanks for a great recipe.
Followed the recipe as written, but did take the suggestion of one reviewer to dip the top in a little melted butter and sugar (used turbinado) after they came out of the pan. I made mini muffins, and the yield was 24.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
07/11/2001
The dry to wet ration of the mixture was WAY off! I ended up having to add another egg and some applejuice to get the batter anywhere near ready!
The batter was very thick and almost elastic like bread dough...I triple checked the recipe to see if I had mismeasured an ingredient but hadn't. So I added a little more milk. They came out VERY bland. The batter doesn't seem to be sweet enough.
These were really quick and easy. My 3 year old loved them. I did modify them a little just to make them a little healthier. I used 3/4 cup whole wheat flour 1/2 cup white flour and 1/2 cup rolled oats. I also added 1tsp each vanilla and almond extract. Just before baking I also sprinkled a little sugar over top. Even my husband who rarely eats muffins said they were really good. Next time I may try adding nuts or even ruhbarb.
OKay...I loved this muffin...but, I tweaked it differently from everyone else. I used the same ingredients and portions except I put in 1/2 cup of buttermilk, 2 eggs, 1/3 cup of oil(I had organic sunflower oil and I used what I had), plus 1 tsp. of vanilla. I sprinkled some sugar over my strawberries to juice them a bit and then chopped them. This changed the flour to make the muffins pink rather than white as pictured. Mine were delicious. I based my changes on the fact that buttermilk makes better cake batter always than sweet milk! It is strange to me to add cinnamon and other spices as this in my opinion competes with the fresh strawberry flavor. (I'm 64 and have a lot of experience with cooking/baking!) My version made a dozen in the reg. size muffin tin.
This was a good, dense breakfast muffin. The tartness of the strawberries are there and it's not very sweet. I didn't add the brown sugar as others suggested but I'll probably try it next time. The cinnamon and vanilla were good additions. Great with a cup of coffee. ONE LAST THING: I think the yield is wrong. It says 8, so I changed the yield to 12 since I wanted to make a full batch, but that batter made enough for 21-22 muffins. I'm thinking the actual recipe would be perfect for 12.
I love it!! it's not overly sweet, which I really like, you can really taste the strawberry, if you love strawberry you will love this! it's very moist on the inside. I took others advice and put 1/2 tsp of vanilla and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and replaces canola oil with 1/4 cup strawberry yogurt. turns out lovely!
Good muffins BUT you have to read the reviews and use the advice offered. I decided to make them "Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Muffins" by adding about a cup of chocolate chips. I added the brown sugar, vanilla extract, and lessened the flour a bit (like the reviews suggested). They were good but the strawberries got kind of mushy, making the muffins a little mushy inside. But all in all, very good. The chocolate chips were a VERY good addition. I would definately reccomend it!
Excellent recipe. First I made strawberry chocolate chip muffins. Adding chocolate really made a difference. I used the recipe for 6 muffins and ended up making 9!! Everyone loved them, and by the next day they were all gone. So I decided to make banana chocolate chunk muffins following the same recipe, and I got 10 muffins out of it. Not quite the same as our favorite bakery, but still excellent muffins.
They didn't last long around my house. They were so good. I did change a couple of things after reading reviews. I only used 1 1/2 c flour and added 1/4 c brown sugar, 1/2 tsp vanilla, and 1/2 tsp cinnamon. Yummmy
I added 1 tsp. vanilla and 1/4 cup brown sugar and used 1 cup all-purpose flour and 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, and these muffins came out perfectly. It is a great recipe for using up extra strawberries. They are especially tasty warm right out of the oven!
I did only a couple of modifications, such as I didnt have Canola Oil,so I just used vegetable.I also added 1 tsp. Vanilla, used 3/4 cup of white sugar, and added more strawberries (close to 1 3/4 cup). Me and my picky husband think that they turned out really well. I think that if I would have only put in the recommended amount of strawberries, it definetly would not taste that well. The strawberries give it a very nice moistness. so i would bump it up to like 2 or more cups next time. The recipe only made 6 Jumbo muffins for me (Oddly enough,I only have Jumbo tins or minis!) But they are very nice. I also REALLY sprayed the pan, cause I really hate it when they stick. Overall, very easy to make and delicious.
I absolutely love this recipe! I've done it a few times, and even started doing my own variations, for example: - You can add cinnamon and/or ground ginger on the dry mix. - You can 1 cup of any fruits u'd like, and it works. - U can sprinkle sugar or brown sugar on top before baking, and it makes an awesome top. Here are some ideas I tried to substitute the strawberries: - bananas + strawberries - blue berry + strawberries + raspberries + blackberries + a little of lemon zest - Apple + cinammon + raisings - Mango + orange zest + golden raisings. For this one, instead of 1/2 cup of milk, I added 1/4 cup of milk and 1/4 cup of orange juice. This one is, so far, my favorite! Next, I'm gonna try pinapple and other not usual/tropical comboinations.
I am disappointed in how these muffins turned out. I too wish I would have read more of the reviews before I made them. I doubled the recipe, but did not make any modifications. The batter was very thick and the muffins turned out very dry and bland. I doubt I would make them again, but if I do, I would make some of the changes recommended in other reviews.
I'm not sure how these got a 4 star overall rating, they were only ok at best. Even after following some of the past reviewer advice and adding the "extras" I just found these to be very bland. 1st time I've ever been let down by choosing a recipe on the site by user ratings. Sorry this one was not a keeper!
Delicious muffins! I tripled the recipe and made 24 good-size muffins. I agree that the muffins will be even prettier if you have a few extra strawberry pieces to tuck on top of the muffins before baking.
This was my first time making strawberry muffins, and they turned out pretty good. I did sprinkle the tops with some sugar before baking. The only thing I didn't like was the strawberries were kind of bitter after baking. Maybe it was just my strawberries and no fault of this recipe. The recipe also yielded me 11 decent sized muffins, instead of the 8. I will most likely try again when strawberries are abundant and may add just a tad more sugar.
Although they did not look the prettiest, they tasted pretty good! I used frozen berries that were not the greatest anyway and I think that affected the appearance. I added the brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla as recommended by other reviewers. I sprinkled sugar on top before baking, would probably add a streusel topping next time.
I did the following, as recommened by some: add 1 t cinnamon, 1/4 cup of brown sugar. Micro frozen strawberries (1 1/2 cups or so) til soft enough to smash with a spoon. Add strawberries and liquid. Makes 12 med-sized strawberry muffins, bake for 20 minutes. Great!
Excellent, super easy recipe. We added a simple muffin struesel topping which brought a touch of sweetness and finished them off just right. Fresh berries are the way to go if you've got access to them.
After complaints of lack of sweetness, the second time I added 1 tablespoon honey and I topped it with a mix of 1 tablespoon sugar & 1/2 teaspoon lemon peel from another recipe. I used olive oil instead of canola oil.
These muffins were great! You'll probably want to double the recipe :) I found that it was nice to put a few pieces of strawberry aside and then gently press them into the top of each muffin right before you put them in the oven.
I added the 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/4 cup brown sugar as other people have and found that it really improves the flavor of the muffins. Also, I try and find the hardest strawberries possible because they cook better than the mushy ones. I also cut a strawberry piece and place on the top of the muffins. My b-friend absolutely loves them. He is allergic to eggs, so instead of eggs I use 1/4 hot water and 1/2 teaspoon of yeast abstract diluted together, and even use Splenda instead of the regular white sugar. They taste perfect even with substitutes.
These muffins are perfect for breakfast, They are not super sweet which is exactly what I was looking for when I was searching for a strawberry muffin recipe. I have only used fresh strawberries so far, so I am not sure how well they do with frozen ones. I added a crumb topping but next time I will forgo that and just eat them plain. This is a really awesome recipe and it will be added to my permanent collection.
after reading the other reviews i added 1 tsp of grated lemon rind, 1/4 brown sugar & topped the muffins with a mixture of 1 T sugar, 1 T brown sugar & 1/2 tsp cinnamon...they were baked through but the strawberries make them seem "wet" >> hubby liked them yesterday...i hope he likes the one i put in his sack for breakfast this moring!!! i'll have to wait to see how he liked it before i'll decide to make them again!
These muffins turned out yummy! I made them for a class I am in and got rave reviews! I am glad I checked the reviews before making these as I did add the extra brown sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. I also used fresh strawberries! This will be a good summer recipe since I love strawberries! Next time I will sprinkle a little cinnamon/sugar on top for more sweetness.
Okay so I tried the original recipe and it wasn't all that special. The muffin was dry and not very sweet or strawberry like. Technically I'd give this recipe a 3. But with these following changes I'd give it 5 stars. Add 1/2 tsp vanilla extract, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 more cup strawberries and I substituted coconut oil for the canola oil. Cut baking time down to 18 minutes and they are perfect
Girrrrrl, my house smells like Heaven! I have a new neighbor and wanted to bake something to take over to her and her family. My strawberries were at the use 'em or lose 'em stage and I found this recipe. OMG, I hope I can keep Hubby out of them so there's enough to share with our new neighbor!! I did increase the amount of berries. Worked like a charm.
the only changes I made, after reading many reviews, was to add 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp of cinnamon. I did not add the extra brown sugar as suggested by others, as I didn't want to make it 'unhealthier' :). They turned out great! Very moist and flavourful. I did scale the recipe down to 6 muffins, and sprayed with pam instead of using liners. I will make this again, in a large batch, and freeze them.
I make these muffins at least once a week in the summer with fresh strawberries. (I've never made it with frozen) I follow the recipe exactly as written and have amazing light and fluffy muffins every time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2002
Wonderful! I used fresh strawberries, and these muffins turned out moist and tasty, just right. Very easy to follow. This recipe made six (6) jumbo size muffins. I wouldn't change a thing. My daughter says they are the best I've ever baked. Will definitely make these again!
Really great recipe! I had a few hiccups, but managed. First, I didn't have milk, so I substituted watered down half and half :( Not a good substitute, but I was desperate. haha. I was pleasantly suprised. Also, I doubled the batch, thinking that 8 was a small yield. They must have been large muffins, because I ended up with about 24+ muffins. There was batter all over the place! Have to say they are yummy!
These turned out GREAT!! I recommend the recipe to anyone who feels like a fluffy yummy muffin! all I changed was used brown sugar rather then white, and added extra strawberries...otherwise there was no need for extra sugar, or less flour (As some other reviewers suggested) they were sweet and so yummy, I ate 3 of them as soon as they came out of the oven, ha ha
I used egg substitute, about 1 1/4 c frozen strawberries, and per other reviews added a dash of cinnamon and vanilla to the batter, and sprinkled a little Splenda brown sugar on the tops. The brown sugar makes a HUGE difference, a nice thin crispy crust. The flavor of the muffins is pretty nice, nothing spectacular, but definitely nice. They looked beautiful, puffing way up over the tops, and I got 10 rather than 8 out of the batch.
I made these last night and I must say that they are yummy. I did make a few changes though after reading previous reviews. I added 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, increased the strawberries by 1/4 cup and decreased the flour by 1/4 cup. I also sprinkled the muffins with a cinnamon sugar mixture before placing them in the oven. They turned out awesome and I will be making these again soon.
I also added: 1 tsp vanilla, 2 TB lemon zest and 2TB lemon juice. Added 1/4 c. brown sugar as well. I also used 1/2 whole wheat and 1/2 white flour. I used the recommended amount of flour because I used frozen strawberries. Before i put them in the oven I also made a crumb topping with flour, sugar and butter then baked as directed. Yummers! The lemon strawberry really works!
With the added 1/2 t cinnamon and 1/4 c brown sugar these were absolutely the best muffins EVER! I've never had strawberry muffins before - these are excellent. The kids even chose these over the double chocolate chip muffins I made...now that says something!!!
I added 1/4 brown sugar as suggested by other reviewers and included the vanilla essence as well. The muffins came out a nice light brown, the texture was spongey! The best bit was that the flavour of the strawberries was eccentuated. I made chocolate fudge sauce to drizzle on top just for fun. I would use this recipe again but add more strawberries or try another fruit.
These were okay in my opinion, nothing special. I love strawberries, but had never had strawberry muffins before. I followed joshtymom's recommendations and added vanilla & cinnamon and used less flour. Their consistency was good and moist, the flavor was just lacking something.
My family loved these muffins and they did not last long. I wish it made more. Next time I'll have to double the recipe. I added about a teaspoon of strawberry extract (flavor) and sprinkled a little sugar on the top of each before baking. Delish!
Whoa what went wrong with mine. I used frozen berries and they turned out awful. They are bland and the berries turned to brown slime. If they aren't better after completely cooling I will have to throw them away.
These were very good. My first time making muffins, or baking anything and they turned out very well. I did add a bit of extra sugar and some brown sugar and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. The Sweetness was just right for me. I used frozen whole strawberries and put them in muffin cups. Thanks for the easy recipe!
I made these this morning for my daycare kids:) but they are picky so I wont base my review on them, I tried one warm from the oven, delish! I did make the changes that alot of reviews did, I first doubled the recipe, added the cin,van. I used veg oil because that is what I had,cut the flour down a 1/4 CUP for each recipe., used frozen strawberries and thawed in micro, then mashed them,also made the struesel top. I think they could have baked longer but could be my oven, baked them for 22 minutes. I would definetely make these again. Tomorrow thinking I will make blueberry muffins :)
Amazingly moist! I took advice from others and added a bit of extra milk,nutmeg,cinnamon and a pinch of ground clove. I also mixed in brown sugar and splenda baking blend instead of regular sugar. I mixed half wheat and half regular flour and threw in a handful of chocolate chips. Instead of oil I used applesauce w/ 1tbsp of veg. oil mixed in. I topped muffins with a sprinkle of sugar and chopped pecans. My boyfriend was very pleased!
I liked these, they were tasty and light. However I only used 1/2 cup chopped frozen strawberries and added ~1/2 cup smashed bananas which made it a little sweeter. Next time I will add more strawberries with the bananas.
I've already eaten three of these today----I added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. vanilla, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg and 1/4 c. brown sugar to the recipe, as several had suggested. I sprinkled cinnamon sugar on the muffin tops before baking. The muffins were perfectly done at 22 minutes. Very tasty, easy to prepare, and something new to make with fresh strawberries. Definitely a keeper recipe!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.