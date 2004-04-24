Strawberry Muffins

These muffins were delicious. I would have never thought to put strawberries in muffins, but I had loads of strawberries and didn't know what to do with them - this was the perfect solution! I have to say that I did modify the recipe as others suggested (used 1 1/2 C flour, 1/4 C brown sugar and 1 t vanilla) so I can't really comment on the printed recipe. With the modifications, the muffins were great. Very good flavor and very, very moist. However, I do actually think that the original recipe would be pretty good - next time I think I'll follow the original recipe, but maybe add the vanilla (not so sure it really did need the brown sugar). I think this would make a great basic recipe for muffins - would probably be good with other fruit such as blueberries, raspberries, etc. Thanks for the great recipe!