Strawberry Muffins

Strawberry muffins that can be made with fresh or frozen strawberries. If using frozen berries, thaw slightly, then chop with a knife.

By Katie Mae

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) Line 8 standard-sized muffin cups with paper liners.

  • Lightly beat milk, oil, and egg in a small bowl.

  • Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Toss in chopped strawberries and stir to coat with flour. Fold in the milk mixture until just combined. Divide batter evenly among the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the tops bounce back from the touch, about 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool for 10 minutes in the pan before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Editor's Note:

Please note the different yield, as well as the addition of vanilla when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 35.9g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 24.5mg; sodium 283mg. Full Nutrition
