Perfect Cherry Pie

This recipe was delicious! I did do a few things differently when I made it for a second/third time, but that was just for me. The first time, when I followed it down to the wire, it was perfect, but I like other berries more than cherries so I'm not going to lower the rating for personal taste haha. The only big thing I did differently was leaving out the stone tiles, I don't have any and can't afford to buy them right now, and honestly it didn't make a difference. I recommend using real cherries though, if you have a juicer anyway. The last time I made this, I used the Magic Bullet to make a juice out of fresh cherries(pitted of course), strawberries, and black berries. Then I used the starch and sugar to make the paste. The paste did take a while to form and I noticed myself needing to add a bit more of the cornstarch to help it thicken. All in all, this was a great recipe and I loved the crust, although, I heavily blended all my ingredients, it helped to make it thicker and crunchy, but there is certainly nothing wrong with the fluffier original version!