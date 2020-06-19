Cherry pie is just about the easiest fruit pie to make. Sour cherries — the kind you need for pie — are rarely available fresh or frozen, so the canned variety usually is the only option for most cooks. Not only do canned cherries make good pies, but there's also no peeling, coring, seeding, pitting, or slicing the fruit. Just drain, dump, sweeten, flavor, and thicken, and you're in business!
I am no pie baker!!! But this pie was so easy and delicious!!! The easiest pie crust I ever made. The pie looked just like the picture!!!!!It is worth trying. Only one drawback...the cherries cost about $10.00!!! But still worth it!!
I tried this recipe, thinking that the cream cheese in the crust may prove interesting. I wasn't impressed at all. If you like a standard flaky pie crust, chances are that you wont like this recipe. The cream cheese makes this a very heavy crust with very little flavor. And I wasnt really a fan of having to "freeze" the butter and shortening ahead of time. The flavor was good, however I wouldnt consider this recipe very easy.....not that it was hard, just a few too many steps for my taste.....My lesson learned.....stick to your standard pie dough recipe. As for the cherry pie filliing, I didnt find the instructions very explicit. I had to cook the cherry juice forever before it became a "paste"..this in turn left the cherry pie very thick and dry. My advice: Use a different recipe...this one strikes out.
There's a reason this pie is called "Perfect Cherry Pie". Absolutely everything about it truly is perfect. The crust is perfect-flavorful and flaky. The filling is perfect-thick and sweet and tangy. Even the recipe is perfectly easy to follow. My boyfriend told me that it was one of the best cherry pies he's ever had!
Incredibly delicious substantial crust and very tangy cherry filling. I didn't have the oven tiles, but baked on a flat pan and it cooked properly. After cooling an hour, we cut the first piece and the cherries dumped out (the filling was still pretty warm). Didn't care, but if I was doing it for company, I would make in advance and refrigerate so that wouldn't happen, hopefully. The best!!!
I made this pie as instructed and it turned out beautifully. Next time I would combine my potato starch and sugar before adding the juice as I had a few lumps and had to run it through a strainer. I thought the filling was delicious and a good balance of tart/sweet, but my husband who was raised on canned cherry pie filling didn't like this as well. Since the ingredients for this recipe made the finished product cost close to $12, I probably won't make it for him again.
Oh wow! This was a really great cherry pie that isn't too overly tart (like so many are). The only change that I made was that I had an extra Granny Smith apple left over from making apple pies so I sliced it up and added it to the cherries. It gave it that little something extra. And the crust was so good! I put it in the fridge for 1 hour then in the freezer for one hour. It was rich but a little flakey. And instead of just brushing on egg white I used an egg wash (1 part egg white and 1 part water). The crust goldened up so nicely!
Absolutely amazing pie. The crust is the best I have ever made myself. I made this out of my grandparent's cherries from their cherry tree, so I suggest to ANYONE USING FRESH CHERRIES to add about a half cup to a full cup more sugar, and another 1/4 of corn starch because they are much more tart than canned cherries. My grandma (YES! grandma! as in my mothers mom...) actually asked ME for my recipe. This recipe is a beat your grandma's best recipe type of pie.. 5 stars, all the way.
The pie crust was everything I thought it would be; flaky and tender and full of flavor. The filling I ended up with was too much to contain and it spilled over, but it sure did taste good. I'll definitely keep the crust recipe in mind for other fruit pies in the future.
Wonderful! The pie was as promised, and the crust is really different, somewhat lighter and less crusty than usual pastry. It comes out as in the picture and is very good chilled and eaten the day after. I used canned cherries.
This recipe is a keeper. I made this pie as a gift and they loved it--couldn't say enough good about it. I did make a few changes but I am still going to give it 5 stars. I didn't have potato starch so I used corn starch; I didn't have shortening so I used 4 TB lard instead; and I used vanilla extract instead of almond extract based upon personal taste preference. Thanks for the recipe!
I'm an Aussie, and my husband is American. We married 6 years ago and we live in Australia. I had never had a cherry pie, but I wanted to make one for him as he loves them! I found your recipe in 2008 and I've been making it practically every year for Thanksgiving. He absolutely LOVES this one - best one he has ever had - EVER. All of our friends and family also love it. The crust is delicious and the filling is just superb. I used Morello cherries packed in their juice (they come in jars) for the filling, Vegetable shortening made with coconut oil called Copha, Phylly cream cheese for the crust.... Yummmmm! Recipe is easy to follow, I had no trouble at all. Thank you Allrecipes.
This recipe was delicious! I did do a few things differently when I made it for a second/third time, but that was just for me. The first time, when I followed it down to the wire, it was perfect, but I like other berries more than cherries so I'm not going to lower the rating for personal taste haha. The only big thing I did differently was leaving out the stone tiles, I don't have any and can't afford to buy them right now, and honestly it didn't make a difference. I recommend using real cherries though, if you have a juicer anyway. The last time I made this, I used the Magic Bullet to make a juice out of fresh cherries(pitted of course), strawberries, and black berries. Then I used the starch and sugar to make the paste. The paste did take a while to form and I noticed myself needing to add a bit more of the cornstarch to help it thicken. All in all, this was a great recipe and I loved the crust, although, I heavily blended all my ingredients, it helped to make it thicker and crunchy, but there is certainly nothing wrong with the fluffier original version!
I didn't make the crust just the filling. My son loves cherry pie but I'm not a fan so I don't ever make it. I thought I would give this a try for him for Christmas. Glad I did because it was very good. Easy to make. I only could find 14.5 oz cans of cherries so that is what I used. Also subbed cornstarch for the potato starch. I also used a deep dish pie crust and almost couldn't fit all the cherries into it. The filling overflowed a little bit but not to much. Great pie!
It's a known fact Methodist women can't get into heaven with a pie or a covered dish. So it's saying somemething that I won first place over seven others in our our pie bake-off with this recipe. It's the first time I made a pie crust from scratch that actually worked. Thanks!
Just made the inside cherry part and it was great--had cherries that had been canned with a little sugar so reduced the sugar and it was terrific!
The instructions for baking the pie are excellent, best I have seen. My pie was already completely assembled and ready for the oven when I found this recipe, but I was glad to see the instructions on how to use the foil to prevent burning of the crust. I like that idea.
This is the best cherry pie, and my 'Go To' pie crust recipe. It's so easy to work with, and it's flaky and tender. The only change I make to the crust is to use 4 tablespoons of cream cheese instead of 8. I use 2 jars of Trader Joe's Morello Cherries which are so full of flavor. This pie wins rave reviews every time! Be sure to put the oven rack on the lowest position in the oven and use a pizza stone or tile if you have one. This is an easy recipe which results in an outstanding dessert.
