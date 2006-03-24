Poppy Seed Cake III
A moist pound cake. Can be baked in tube, Bundt, or 2 loaf pans.
I love this recipe! I add almond extract to it and make it an almond poppy seed cake. I also like making a nice glaze out of melted butter, almond extract and powdered sugar, then I press sliced toasted almonds to the glaze. It makes such a pretty cake.Read More
This cake was easy to make and the ingredients were on hand but had no flavour and tasted more like bread.Read More
This is the easiest Poppyseed Cake recipe I have ever used! It is great. I added orange zest, and a orange glaze. So delicious, you won't go wrong with this gem.
My mother made poppyseed cake all during my youth, and this is the absolute closest I've ever tasted to those moist, aromatic, flavorful loaves she used to make. This recipe is a dream to make; very easy and everybody loves to eat it freshly sliced, toasted and spread with cream cheese, or split and sprinkled with liquer and fresh fruit and whipped creme. As another reviewer did, I served it with orange juice glaze (oj, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, almond extract). A little advanced warning: make it in two loaf pans and hide the second way back in the freezer. Otherwise, you could end up eating the whole tube pan in a few days!
I love this cake! The only thing I do different is grease and dust the bundt pan with sugar instead of flour. No frosting needed that way.
This is the easiest Poppyseed Cake recipe I have ever used! It is great. I made this with Custard filling. So delicious, you won't go wrong with this gem. I would like to share the one i made myself.
This is a nice basic cake for poppy seed lovers. I add 2 tsp. vanilla and some grated citrus peel. Good plain or dressed up with fruit or various sauces.
This was so delicious! I baked it for as two loaves, for a Christmas loaf exchange. Well let's just say I had to make more because my family insisted on taste testing before I gave it to someone else and they got eaten up. Very easy to make, very moist...just plain good!
This was EXCELLENT!!!! I have never made this type of cake before, but I will definately make it again! I did add half of a lemon and 1 tsp. lemon extract to make it different.
This was delicious. Not overly sweet. I made a lemon glaze for it- made it perfect!
Not only was this cake delicious and easy to make, it kept very well in the refrigerator. It was a definite hit with everyone, including my father who loves poppy-seed cake, and my three year old. I also added lemon zest. This is a wonderful recipe, easy to whip up and fun!
Great recipe! My family loved eating this for breakfast. Thanks!
i do a similar recipe...but i use poppyseed pie filling from pennsylvania!!!!try it! it works!otherwise, its the same recipe....
Fantastic cake! Super easy. Tastes like my grandmothers.
I made this this morning and made 12 muffins and 1 loaf and it was absolutely perfect. The only thing I did differently wad that I did not use vanilla and used 1 tsp of pure lemon extract, wonderfully lemon - poppy seed flavor. No glaze for us, they were sweet enough just like they are.
This was good stuff!! I did use some poppyseed solo brand filling I had in the fridge I also switched out the evap. milk for 1 3/4 scant cup of half and half (had no evap. milk on hand), and added a lemon glaze. The cake is very moist and tasty!! Will be making this one again =))
My boys love this recipe. I would probably add some orange zest or something, I like orange and poppy seeds together. But the kids just enjoyed this. Thank you.
A nice basic cake recipe with real ingredients, and very easy to make, too. This recipe is just as easy as the ones that use cake and/or pudding mixes. I used half whole wheat flour and added a little lemon zest & juice. This is a keeper.
My kids really did not like this recipe....they LOVE poppy seed muffins, but this they said did not taste like what they are used to....will not make again.
This cake came out great. I did something a little different with the glaze though. I made a sugar, water, butter sauce on the stove and added a quarter cup of orange juice and a quarter cup of 43 Liqueur and then poured half the mixture back into the bundt pan and put the cake back into it. I then poured the rest of the mixture on top of the cake and let it soak it all up. It landed up giving it a nice orangy flavor and tasted awesome. Next time, I will put some of the 43 Liqueur into the cake batter.
The flavor on this cake was nice but the texture was coarse, not a delicate cake. Easy to make except my can of evap milk only had 12 oz not 13 so had to improvise and if I made it again I would cut the sugar back a little bit.
This cake came out perfectly! It was the right texture and the flavor was delicious. It also freezes well if you have any left overs.
Love it. Added almond flavoring and toasted slivered almonds. Used lemon filling (found on here) and buttercream to finish.
