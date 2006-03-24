Poppy Seed Cake III

A moist pound cake. Can be baked in tube, Bundt, or 2 loaf pans.

By Anne Fikaris

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube Pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 10 inch tube pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix flour, baking soda, salt and sugar. Make a well in the center and add eggs, vanilla, oil and milk. Mix well and fold in the poppy seeds. Pour into a 10 inch tube pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
420 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 52.6g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 61.6mg; sodium 180.1mg. Full Nutrition
