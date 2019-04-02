Justin's Hoosier Daddy Chili

This recipe is very similar to a campbells soup crockpot chili recipe I modified to make stovetop that I LOVE. I have made it with or without red kidney beans (chili beans), black beans, can of tomatoes, macaroni (for chili mac) depending on what I had or didn't have in my pantry. I have also made a 3 or 5 way chili with it using spaghetti or I sometimes add macaroni & call it chili mac. I have even been known to serve it over cooked white rice. I have gone thru many chili recipes until I ran across the campbells recipe. Now discovering this recipe to have much of the same ingredients & contain many similarities, I know it is quite good and not surprised this recipe won an award. The only changes I would make with this recipe is to add less liquid so that it is more of a chili and less of a soup, and add garlic (2 cloves)--a must in my kitchen!