Justin's Hoosier Daddy Chili

This is a wonderful chili recipe that I have used to win chili cook-offs in Indiana. It's hearty and spicy award winning chili that is sure to hit the spot on a cold winter's night. The key is in using name brand tomato soup, I have tried it with others but haven't gotten the same results. Your friends will never guess the secret ingredient. Enjoy!
With some minor modifications this was excellent chili and will become my standing chili recipe. My fiance really liked it and he's a tough critic. I did not use any chicken stock and I'm glad I didn't. I like my chili thick and I believe the stock would have made it more like chili soup. For a little more liquid I put about a half bottle of beer which was the perfect consistency for me. The only other change I made was I added 4 cloves of garlic with the onion and I cut back on the chili powder to 4 tablespoons - which was plenty. I used 3/4 teaspoon of red pepper - which was plenty of spice. I also used Bush's Chili Beans. Topped with cheddar cheese and slatines - YUM! Perfect for a cold night. I can't wait to eat leftovers tonight.
Not sure if this dish really qualifies as Chile. Taste isn't bad but it strikes me as more of a pasta sauce that someone added a lot of beans and chile powder and left out the Italian spices. In Chile the meat should take center stage and have a good balance of vegetables and spices regardless of the heat level. In this, tomatoes clearly dominate with the beans a close second. Meat flavor is seriously lacking and it is very thin and soupy even tho I followed other reviewers suggestions and cut the chicken broth amount in half and increase meat 50%-which are the only changes I made. Sorry Justin.
My husband and I entered this in a Chili Cookoff last night and won first place. To make it a little different we added mild italian sausage and reduced the chili powder to 2 tablespoons. Like others suggested, we added 1 can of kidney beans and 1 can of pinto beans. We mixed in some sour cream and cheese and it was excellent. This is really good with the amusement park cornbread recipe from this site.
I have tried this recipe out before and just made some tonight. I think the key here is what kind of chili powder you use. The first time I used the generic real cheap stuff at the supermarket. This time I used a really good, slightly expensive chili powder and toasted in a dry pan first. Let me tell you, it makes all the difference in the world. Before you make this chili, make sure you have a good chili powder in the cubbard. The taste of this chili is truly one of a kind. AAAA++++
I have to admit, partway through cooking, I was concerned about how this was going to turn out (the tomato soup was such an obvious flavour, and all I could smell was cumin), but fear not: After following the recipe exactly, this stuff is fabulous! Great flavour, great heat, great consistency. This is good stuff.
Easy to make and a real hit at work. Wonderful in a crockpot, just prep meat and onions, then add everything to the crockpot. Great for pot lucks served with grated cheddar and oyster crackers
Last reviewer is out of their MIND! This is what chili is supposed to taste like. You switched to beef broth instead of chicken broth thats the problem right there. This chili is very good stuff, and to me I think the chicken broth as wierd as it sounds is what makes this chili so good. Simply put, great chili.
This is the best chili I have ever made. I did make some modifications based on other reviews. I used only 1/2 can of chicken broth, and added 1/2 can of beer. I used one can of pinto and one can of kidney beans both drained, but not rinsed. And finally 5 teaspoons of chili powder instead of tablespoons. DELICIOUS!!!!
This recipe was simply fantastic! I have never been a fan of 'real' chili, but this recipe just changed that! Also, my fiance, who is a huge 'real' chili fan could not stop raving about it! Based on other reviews, I did alter the recipe a little. I only put in one can of chicken broth, I added an extra can of crushed tomatoes, and I added some macaroni to replace one can of the beans. The end result was thick, hearty, spicy and simply divine. Thank you for the recipe, Justin! This will be a regular staple in our house from now on!
This is great chili. I did use less chili powder- only 2 tbls, but I bought some serious chipotle chili powder that I think is more powerful than most. I would suggest tasting as you add the heat. Thanks for the recipe!
This is great stuff! I doubled the recipe right off the bat because it sounded really good! My whole family loved it, and has decided that it is our new chili recipe! It appears really liqudiy while cooking, but it ends up perfect once it reaches the bowl! I followed the recipe to a TEE, but skipped any additional ceyanne...next time I will add just a bit! If you're on the fence, try it! I think you'll be pleased!
Love it! The chili has a nice spicy kick to it with a bit of heat at the end. I did make some minor changes - added minced garlic, corn, and diced tomatoes. I also substituted kidney beans for the pinto beans and I cut the chili powder in half. Definitely a keeper! Thanks for sharing.
this is so close to my grams "easy fast chili" recipe!! Her recipe is so simple...1 lb gr beef, 1 onion chopped, 1 can tomato soup, 1 can chili beans, a dash of cumin and chili pepper. So simple and yet so good! quick too! Having it tonite! Try adding a can of beer as well...it's great in chili!
I am a bigger fan of Taco Soup, but this was good chili! The few changes I made was....one can of rotel rather than crushed tomatoes. I used one can of pintos and one of spicy chili beans rather than two cans of pintos. (I really like kidney beans, but didn’t have any on hand). I too like a thicker chili, so rather than two cans of chicken broth, I used chicken granules, dissolved in 1/2 C of water. I threw in a beef bouillon cube to the chicken granules. I cooked this in the crockpot on low for 8 hours. This had a great kick to it!! I took an easy route and served with crackers. For left-overs tonight, I am going to serve with grilled cheese sandwiches. Very good.....thanks!
We had this chili tonight and it was great. I've made it before, but I have never reviewed it. I've always pretty much followed the recipe, but tonight, I did make some changes per other reviews. I used 2 pounds of meat, 1 pound of ground beef and 1 pound of ground turkey. I added 3 cans of soup and only one can of broth. After browning the meat and onions, I finished it in the crockpot while we went to the movies. When we came home, the house smelled great and dinner was ready! Thanks for the recipe.
Mmmm! I'm not into to really hot chili so I only put in about 3 Tablespoons of the chili powder instead of 5, and didn't add any cayenne. It still had a kick, but in a very flavorful way! I used the pinto beans; next time I think I might put a can of them in and a can of red kidney beans just for some extra color. I put it in a crock pot and cooked it all day - chili was kind of soupy at first but I left off the lid for the last 1 1/2 hours of cooking and it was great! Perfect with cheddar cheese and cornbread. I think I'll enter this in a chili cookoff myself soon . . . giving credit where credit is due, of course. :) Thanks SO much - this is some of the best chili I've ever had, and much better than a lot of restaurants make. :)
This chili was amazingly soooo good! Who would think that tomato soup and broth would make an awesome chili. Made double for 4 people, and was worried that I would have to freeze half because it turned out to be alot. But today is a few days later, and I just had the last of it...and it was still amazingly good! Try it!
As good as described! I came across the recipe while looking for something to make for a tailgate party I was heading to. Main reason this recipe caught my eye was that EVERYONE rated it 5 stars! Its hard to find a recipe that everyone agrees on. Followed the recipe as described and it turned out to be the hit of the tailgate. Nothing better than people constantly asking for a recipe! Thanks for posting this one! I'll be using it again for sure!
I followed the recipe exactly, and the flavor of this chili is great. I thought the seasoning was perfect. Will definitely make again, with some minor changes, namely using red kidney beans. I thought the pinto beans were a little mealy for this chili. And, I will decrease the amount of chicken broth to about 20 oz. and use a little more meat. Overall an excellent recipe.
Original recipe I would give 4 stars but after tweaking it just a bit, this was darn good chili!!! I doubled the recipe but added an extra pound of ground beef (3lbs all together) In addition to onion, I added some green/red bell pepper. I added 2 cans of drained diced tomatoes and used kidney beans instead of pinto. Instead of the cayenne pepper, I used ground chipotle chili pepper and this I think is what made this recipe excellent. I added a generous amount and it gave it a smokey taste that was just DELICIOUS!
This is very possibly the best chili I have ever had. I followed the recipe but only added one can of pinto beans. Texans do not usually add beans to chili. Do be careful with the cayenne pepper "to taste". I would recommend 1/2 teaspoon.
This is great! I followed the recipe with one exception...I used red kidney beans in lieu of pinto beans. The recipe is wonderful. It is truly comfort food with you're looking for something to keep you warm on a cool evening. Enjoy!
LOVED IT!!! Seriously, I had a hard time sharing with anyone. Those who I did share it with either loved it as well or loved it but said it was too spicy. I opted to put the cayenne powder in it and those who complained aren't big on spicy foods. They said they really wanted the recipe, but would leave out the cayenne. Either way I, and they, highly recommend you try this!
Made this chili last night - wow! The only difference I had was that I made small cubes of beef out of a roast, I didn't have ground, and it was fabulous. The meat turned out tender, and what flavour! One of those things you can't stop eating, even though it's spicy. My husband loved it! Great for a cold Canadian evening!
Good recipe! Modifies well- I doubled the meat and used a combo of ground beef and ground turkey. I didn't double the wet ingredients, more like 2/3 double. I used 2 cans tomato soup, 2 cans diced tomatoes, 1/2 bottle of beer, no chx broth. It was really good and our non-adventurous friend loved it. This is the kind of recipe that wins chili cookoffs- good enough to please everyone! Thanks!
This is the best chili I've ever tasted. I didn't really like chili that much until I had this at my mom's house. I had to get the recipe from her. It's not too obvious from the ingredients, but this chili does have quite a kick to it, which I love! Give this chili a try, even if the ingredients do seem a little odd.
Very good! I did as others did, and cut the broth in half, added a half can of beer, and I didn't have any Pinto beans, but I had Kidney beans, so I used that. I also didn't have any chili powder and it still turned out great. I browned meat and onions, then threw everything in the slow cooker on low for 3 hours. Hubby even asked me to save the leftovers which is "the" sign that he loved it!! Thanks
Excellent! The only change I made is that I didn't use all the water that the recipe called for. Everyone just loved it. This is now my go-to chili recipe.
Look no further. There are a ton of chili recipe's on this site, and I have tried a lot of them. This is by far the best one out there. Planned on taking this to my aunt's birthday party but we ate it the night before, next time the recipe gets doubled.
Full TBSP of ground cumin on 1# of meat is pretty strong. Onion, if fresh is better lightly sauteed. To limit tomato flavor and its acidity try 1/cup of strong coffee. You will be surprised. If 2cans of beans are used, make 1of them the dark red beans. It ads flavor, texture and color.
My daughter and her friends made this and none were impressed. The cumin overpowered the dish, it tasted like canned tomato soup and it was way too thin. Chili is supposed to be thick and hearty like a stew, not a soup.
Excellent chili! I used a can of pinto and a can or red kidney. Next time I'll throw a can of peeled whole tomotos to suit our taste. I didn't measure any of the seasoning, just measured by eye and spiced it up to our taste. I didn't have cumin and used chili powder instead. The soup makes it an addicting chili that is delicious!
This recipe is very similar to a campbells soup crockpot chili recipe I modified to make stovetop that I LOVE. I have made it with or without red kidney beans (chili beans), black beans, can of tomatoes, macaroni (for chili mac) depending on what I had or didn't have in my pantry. I have also made a 3 or 5 way chili with it using spaghetti or I sometimes add macaroni & call it chili mac. I have even been known to serve it over cooked white rice. I have gone thru many chili recipes until I ran across the campbells recipe. Now discovering this recipe to have much of the same ingredients & contain many similarities, I know it is quite good and not surprised this recipe won an award. The only changes I would make with this recipe is to add less liquid so that it is more of a chili and less of a soup, and add garlic (2 cloves)--a must in my kitchen!
I made this tonight for dinner. I usually dont change a recipe first time making it, but this time i did. I like it a lot but for me and hubby I knew all that red pepper would be to much for me, and so i did 1/2 tsp and also i put in one can of broth becuz it seemed like 2 would be to much, a dash of cayenne and I used ground beef and some italian mild sausage also. was just the right kick for us. will make again
This chili ended up "the best ever", with a few modifications. It started out too soupy, so I simmered it, uncovered, for three hours. I used three tbsp. chili powder and it was plenty spicy. Didn't use beans. Instead of all beef, I used a pound of ground pork and a half pound of ground beef. One thing I'll do different next time is omit the salt, as it was a bit salty. Still, it was the best ever!
I think this recipe is excellent. I made it several years ago and got back on here to find the recipe. I was so excited that I was able to find it again. I leave it in the crockpot all day and by dinner mmmmm! Paired with some homemade cinnamon rolls it is a family favorite!
Very good. As most others did I slightly altered the recipe. I added 2 lbs of ground beef, substituted beef broth for the chicken broth and sub'd one large can of diced tomatoes for one can of the tomato soup. Made this for super bowl and everyone loved it. Perfect amt of spices even for my hubby who likes everything super spicy hot. I did this in the crock on high for 4 hrs and it was great. Would definitely make again.
We made this for a chili cookoff at church today. We made per recipe except we cut the chili powder to 3 tablespoons as we had read that it was over powering. Even with three tablespoons it was overpowering, and didn't even taste like chili.
BAM!!!!This is chili at its best. If you want a chili that is BIG on flavor, this is the recipe for you. Best chili I have EVER eaten, bar none.
I've used this recipe over a dozen times now. And anyone who's looking for a recipe this is where I direct them. The only change I make is I add tobasco sauce instead of cayenne. Yum, making this again this week!
My husband and my in-laws absolutly loved this chili. It has some great flavor to it, didn't change much but left out 1 tablespoon of the chili powder and added a little extra cumin. I also added some green pepper and mushrooms(His family is mushroom crazy). Will definitly make this again, woderful recipe.
The flavor of this chili is great. In my opinion, the beans are necessary. I like use half pinto and half kidney. Also, there is WAY too much chicken broth in this recipe. I think it has to be a mistake. Use half the amount of chicken broth at the very most. I use even less than that. Otherwise, it becomes more of a broth that tastes like chili. This chili is great when garnished with sour cream, chives, lime wedges, and cilantro.
Tried this recipe for Poker night for my husband and his friends and they loved it. Would not change a thing.
This is good for a fast chili. I followed others' suggestions and omitted chicken broth and used a half bottle of beer instead. I liked the thickness, but my husband said it could have been even thicker. Good flavors -- I substituted chipotle chili powder for one of the tablespoons of chili powder -- that gave it a good, smoky quality to it. I'll probably make it again when I need a fast chili.
Served this up for Superbowl Sunday, and it was a hit! I have some pretty picky chili eaters in my family, but even our die-hard texan had to admit this was pretty darn good chili! It was super easy, and with my new reynolds wrap slow cooker bags, clean-up was a cinch! Now if only the Seahawks had won....
I made this for Halloween and everyone loved it! They said it was THE BEST chili they have ever had. I made this with the Amusement Park cornbread and it was the perfect cold weather meal.I have never been the best at cooking, but since using ALLRECIPES.COM everything I have tried has been awesome!
Great chili! The only change I made was I used one can kidney beans and one can pinto beans. I made this with the amusement park cornbread (here on recipenotes) and it was a great dinner for a cold south texas night. Will definitely keep this recipe. Thank you!
The first words out of my husbands mouth when he tasted this chili was "YUM"! This is so easy and soooooooooo good. My family loves another chili recipe on this site but I think its just been out done. I used ground round to keep the fat content down. This is a 5 star recipe not just on taste but on how how easy it is!
Who'd have thought... tomato soup and chicken broth in chili???... could taste so good?! My husband loved this recipe. Next time, I may add more onion and maybe some green pepper.
This is the first recipe I just had to write a review for. YUMMY!!! The only things I did differently were to only add 1 can of chicken broth and a little less chili powder (since my son doesn't like things to spicy). This is very similar to my mom's chili and my family loved it. Thanks!
Hot Dang! This is some good chili, even for a Yankee in Indiana, Ha. Be careful with the cayenne though, I made a double batch and put a T in it and burned for days. Next time I'll use kidney beans, more meat and less broth.
All I can say is I'm glad I don't live in Indiana if this is how Hoosier's enjoy chili. I should have known better, tomato soup and chicken stock don't belong in chili in the first place. I decided to try it again, only this time changing a few things around per other reveiwers comments, it turned out somewhat respectable, but certainly not the best I've ever had. Sorry Justin, I'm tossing this recipe. I guess I'll have to post my own recipe.
Wonderful!! Ihave made this over & over and shared with several folks who love it as much. It IS rather thin but this can be changed by using the juice/paste that comes in cans of Pinto Beans. I love it both ways!! Yummm
Good Chili. It tastes a lot like my mom's. Some of us added a little bit of spaghetti to cut the heat. I cut the beans to 1 can and the chili powder to 1 tbsp and it still had a kick. Family said it's a keeper.
A delicious chili recipe! Good for those who don't like beans in theirs. I followed the recipe exactly, and the flavor was delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
Just made this the other night for a church function. Awesome!! There are just two factors you look at depending on how like your chili. If you like it thinner, you could leave out 1 or both cans of chicken broth and if you like it not so spicy, definitely watch how much chili powder you put in there. I put 2tbs in there and that was enough for me.
Darned good chili Justin. I thought this was going to be a boring bland chili wit the soup, but it was far from it. It did turn out very thin though and we would have liked it much thicker. I let this simmer for a couple of hours and served it with spaghetti, corn chips, sour cream, cheddar/MJ cheese and chopped onions so everyone could personalize their own meal. It had a little kick but wasn't hot. We'd rate it medium with an attitude. This would be great for camping as it takes few ingredients and all are pantry staples. Thanks Justin for the great recipe. I'll fix this again.
Man, this is good! I omitted the cayenne pepper. Cooked everything else just as recipe said. It came out perfect. Just the right amount of heat. Not too hot, but has a kick! If you like it even spicier, just add the cayenne pepper as suggested. It was a little watery, but after I added crushed corn chips and shredded cheese (my personal favorite toppings), it was just right! This is a new favorite in my chili file!
This chili was outstanding!!! Everyone who tried it loved it! I think next time I will add more stuff to it, maybe more meat, green peppers but the flavor was out of this world. Also, I didn't add the cayenne pepper at the end. I thought it was spicy enough on it's own already. This is a keeper and I will be serving this many more times! Thank you!
I gave this 4 stars because I had to change the recipe a bit. It was too soupy as is so I added a can of tomato paste, another pound of ground beef and used only one can of chicken broth. I added 3/4 of a Corona beer. It is a fabulous chili with great taste and a kick!
This was pretty good chili, but not spectacular. It was easy to make, lasted well in a crock pot, and was just about the right heat for a party.
extremely great chili recipe. So simple to make, made me wonder why I haven't been using chicken broth in chili before, adds a very rich component to the finished product. Try this one, you'll be glad you did. Thanks Justin :-)
I made this last night and even my 4 & 7 year old kids, who normally don't like chili, gobbled it up. My husband went back for 2nds. I followed the recipe exactly, except for leaving out the cayenne all together, since my kids are sensitive to spicy foods. The red pepper flakes gave it just enough, kick on it's own, without being overwhelming.
wow you werent kidding this chili is SUPER hot! and I didnt even add any cayenne. I may decrease the amount of chili powder by 2 TBSP, and I used drained chili beans instead of pinto, but it turned out very good just super hot. I also used rotel tomatoes with green chilis instead of crushed tomatoes so that could be why it was hot as well. Thanks Justin!
Itmay be a regional thing, but I believe that chili should be THICK and meaty. I followed the recipe as written for the first time, but now I know how I will change it. There is not enough meat in it and it is way too soupy. The canned tomato soup gives it a sweetness that is unexpected and I'm not so sure that is a good thing. I only used 3 tablespoons of the chili powder and none of the cayenne pepper. It definitely has a spicy kick. Next time I will follow the advice of the other posters, less chicken broth, more meat, garlic, and maybe some beer! As for now, it will be served over pasta, but next time, hopefully it will be the thick, meaty chili that I come to expect.
Took this to a Chili cook-off we had at work and it won 1st place. It was the only chili we ran out of, I actually had to make more and bring it in the next night. I left out the beans and added some chipotle chili peppers to my tasting. My family also loves it, gonna have to be the new family recipe, thanks for the recipe.
Tried this recipe for the holidays and it was a hit! I used diced tomatoes instead of crush which made it soupy. I added extra meat and a little sausage for an extra tang. However, I wouldnt recommend the sausage because the chili is flavorful enough. It was so good and my friends couldnt figure out the secret ingredient. Next time, I will stick with the recipe and use crush tomatoes to give it more texture and leave out the sausage and add more vegetables such as green peppers and tomatoes. This is a hearty meal thats sure to warm the soul.
My goodness 5 tablespoons of chili powder sounded like too much, so I used 2. Used one can pinto and one can kidney. Used 1/2 ground beef and 1/2 sasauge (will just use all beef next time). The reason I am not giving 5 stars is because it's a rather runny chili; otherwise, the taste is pretty darn good! P.S. The pictures are pretty, but I was wondering who serves chili on a plate? Oh I guess that just might be an illusion, sorry!
Awesome start to a chili that continually "WOWs" my superbowl party guests. My modifications to make it less soupy, more hearty? Small cubes of steak instead of ground beef, and more of it (like double). Halve the chicken stock. Make half the tomatoes diced instead of all crushed. Mix up the beans with some tougher dark red kidneys.
After trying many different recipes this one has been our favorite & I've made it many, many times. Everyone says it's the best they've had. Like other reviewers suggested, I cut back on the chicken broth. I also double the meat because we like our chili meaty.
This chili was pretty good, but not a favorite of ours. I thought it had too much of a tomato taste, or at least more than I like. All three of my boys did eat it without complaining though. Thank you for the recipe!
