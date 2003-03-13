Chocolate Cavity Maker Cake

I was in a crunch to make something for my mother's Thanksgiving dinner (since I had put it off forever). I picked this recipe because it looked so easy, though I doubted it would be as good as all the reviewers said--man, was I wrong! I don't even like chocolate very much, and I loved this cake. I only got a tiny sliver, though, because everyone else devoured it! I've already had requests to make it for every time the family gets together. I don't drink, so I didn't know what kind of liquor tasted like coffee--I picked Kahlua since it was a name I recognized, and it turned out really well (although I still don't know if it's coffee flavored or not--ha ha!). I also used half semi-sweet and half bittersweet chocolate chips, since that's what I had on hand. Luckily, my family is made up of dark chocolate lovers, so this went over very well. I tried to turn it out of the Bundt pan after 10 minutes, and immediately realized my mistake, since only the bottom half came out! So I put it back into the pan and when it cooled I turned it out again, and the cake had "sealed" itself up, it was so moist! Nobody but me even knew it had broken in half! I also sprinkled some confectioners sugar on the top, and it looked really great! Everybody kept asking me if I'd bought it instead of made it!