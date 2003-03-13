Chocolate Cavity Maker Cake

4.7
1594 Ratings
  • 5 1321
  • 4 179
  • 3 62
  • 2 18
  • 1 14

Chocolate, chocolate, chocolate. This cake is so moist and rich there's absolutely no need for frosting. This cake made me an instant star with my clients. I quickly became known as 'that incredible chocolate cake lady!'

Recipe by Caitlin Koch

Gallery
80 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, sour cream, eggs, oil and coffee liqueur. Beat until ingredients are well blended. Fold in chocolate chips. Batter will be thick. Spoon into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, or until cake springs back when lightly tapped. Cool 10 minutes in pan, then turn out and cool completely on wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
528 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 66g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 63.2mg; sodium 498.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022