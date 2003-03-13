Chocolate Cavity Maker Cake
Chocolate, chocolate, chocolate. This cake is so moist and rich there's absolutely no need for frosting. This cake made me an instant star with my clients. I quickly became known as 'that incredible chocolate cake lady!'
Absolutely fantastic! Used a devils food cake box, 1/4 cup Godiva and 1/4 Kamora(just like Kahlua but 1/2 the price!), and only one cup of chocolate chips (mini is best but not essential). Used cocoa to dust the pan, but you can also use a little of the chocolate cake mix if you don't have cocoa. Baked for 60mins. Had leftover chocolate ganache from a cake I made earlier in the week (that was WAY more work and not as good!) so poured that over the top, and it looked stunning! Have been experimenting with different liquors every time I make this - Baileys, Grand Marnier, dark rum...My favorite liquor in this cake so far has been Chambord (raspberry), although Grand Marnier is very good too. FYI: Tia Maria, Kahlua, Kamora and Cafe Ole are all coffee flavored liquors (the last two being the cheapest). Godiva and Creme de Cacao are good for the chocolate flavored liquors. You could also make this non-alcoholic by using strong brewed coffee.Read More
This cake was just okay for me. I'd say it definitely needs a frosting or a glaze to come close to the expectations raised by the recipe description and reviews. It really just tasted like a souped-up box cake. . . one with a little something added to it, but a box cake nonetheless. I'd give it three stars, but after all the ecstatic reviews, I was pretty disappointed. I won't be making this again.Read More
Yes, this is a very rich, sweet, moist, dense cake. Made this about 4 times and second time decreased chocolate chips to 1 cup, which is plenty sweet and taste better. I also used 1 cup of Irish cream flavored liquer, which tastes much better and added more flavor. Have also substituted 2 tablespoon instant espresso powder in place of the liquer and was fantastic. Espresso really brings out the flavor of chocolate. Have also used Andes Mint Chocolate baking chips and it was to die for! Also, use room temp. eggs, which makes cake rise better. (If in a pinch, soak cold eggs in very hot tap water for 5 min.) No need for glaze or frosting or this will be too sweet. Taste best with fresh strawberries/rasberries if available. If not, dust with powdered sugar and you're good to go. So easy and taste very homemade!! **TIP - You can use other cake mix flavors, such as Vanilla, and add the sour cream to make a moist, dense yellow cake.
This cake is a Chocoholic's Dream! You'd really never know it was a boxed cake - it's that good! It's very dense, moist, rich, and chocolately - what more could you ask for from such a simple recipe! You really don't even need frosting, just a dusting of confectioners' sugar which provided a nice contrast and didn't ruin the flavor. I did cut back of the chocolate chips using only 1 cup. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing! This cake is perfect when you don't have time to make a scratch cake but want something that tastes like you did!
Incredible cake! I almost break out in hives at the thought of baking a BOXED cake...but I must give credit where it is due. I tried using one cup of chocolate chips at the suggestion of other reviewers, and it's delicious. I prefer using the full 2 cups of mini chocolate chips though. I think it lends greatly to the gooey consistancy of the cake. Regular chocolate chips look like chips in cake...the minis seem to melt right in. I have also experimented with different liquors such as Kahlua and Godiva but try others for fun too. I think it's great with Bailey's which my husband liked, but when I used my Aramula cream liqueur...he declared it the best chocolate cake in the world. It needs no icing...try a light dusting of powdered sugar for asthetics. Make sure you dust just before serving. This cake is so moist...the powdered sugar is quickly absorbed (and may look less than appealing). Also, make sure you do flour the pan or use baker's joy. Once, I only used oil and the cake didnt fall out as neatly.
This is very good, but there are nearly identical recipes that are just as good and call for half the sour cream. Why double the sour cream if it doesn't really make the cake any better?
Everybody loves this cake - they says its "to-die-for" and I get multiple requests for it. I replaced the coffee liquor with chocolate milk. Baked for exactly 1 hour and it turned out delicious and moist. Thanks!
This cake is incredible. I have tried for a very long time to find a recipe like this one. It is moist and full of flavour. The first time I baked this cake I followed the recipe exactly and the cake turned out wonderful. The second time I used milk instead of the liquer and topped it with a chocolate ganache glaze since I love a rich chocolate cake. This cake has made the Allrecipe website my favourite one.
awesome cake!!! moist, chocolaty, easy as pie (so to speak!) i swapped lite sour cream for the full fat and it is just as rich. i also dust my bundt pan with cocoa which is a nice touch. i've made it with a tray of water in the bottom of the oven, and without--without works better. the cake rises up like crazy when it bakes--my boyfriend and i like to watch it cook. it does fall back down to normal size. it's a bit hard to test for doneness with all the melted chocolate chips in it--every time i've baked it for an hour, it's turned out perfect. i've made it with baileys and i've made it with kaluha. both are wonderful and get rave reviews. next i plan to make it with an orange liquor. yum diddlie umptious! it needs no glaze or icing--we love it just the way it is!
Just made this last night and thought it was very good. I used Kahluha in the recipe and 1 cup of mini chocolate chips. I also made a chocolate glaze for the top with Kahluha. Glaze: melt 1 cup chocolate chips and 1 1/2 T butter in microwave. Stir in 1/2 - 3/4 cup powdered sugar, 2 T Kahluha and 1-2 T milk. The cake was drier than I expected because it looked so moist! I only baked it for an hour like the recipe said...
BEST chocolate cake ever. One thing though...you don't have to add the liqueur...use milk, water, more vegetable oil, a combination of the three, or don't sub anything at all. It turns out dense and terrific if you don't sub another liquid. Milk makes it a little fluffier, and more oil makes it more moist. So whatever you want! It will turn out great no matter what.
I never thought something could be to chocolaty until I tried this recipe.
A very dense, rich, full of chocolate flavor cake. (I couldn't really taste the Kahlua in it though.) Everyone loved this cake! Thanks for the recipe!
My family's new all-time favorite! I don't keep coffee liqueur, so the first time I made it I replaced it with 1/2 cup of marichino cherry juice. Yummmmmmy! The next time I used 1/2 cup strong brewed coffee, also very good. My crew liked the cherry juice the best, so that is probably how I will make it from now on.
I've made this twice... The first one I made into a layered cake with a choc. buttercreme frosting. I took it to a ladies' party and was horrified as I heard a number of them discussing how it was WAY too rich, they would get sick if they ate it, and then they proceeded to the trash can to throw their slices away. I was CRUSHED and almost embarrased to take the leftovers to a family gathering afterward. They cheered me up as they proceeded to absolutely inhale the remainder of the cake and were outraged to find out that others had thrown their slices away. So, I made them another cake a few days later, except the second one I made into the bundt cake as the recipe calls for. That one quickly disappeared as well and most partakers claimed it to be the best cake they ever had. However, the general consensus among those that had tried some of both the layered and bundt cakes, agreed that the layered cake was better as the frosting made it even richer, creamier, and more moist. Lesson learned... don't take this to a party where it will only be served to ladies worried about their weight! One more quick point... If making a layered cake, be sure to check the cakes for doneness after 40 min. baking instead of 60!
I mae this cake for mother's day and made it using all fat free ingredients where I could!! I also put half of the batter in the bundt pan then added lite cherry pie filling then the rest of the cake batter on top. This made for a super moist chocolate cake with cherries in the center it was out of this world. I also dusted the top of the cake with some powdered sugar. Great Cake!!
Whew! This is a serious chocolate cake. Heavenly if you're a chocolate lover. I used mini chips as suggested, and every bite was moist and dense. I used chocolate ganache poured over it, and it truly sent it over the top. Great for those special occassions.
Very good, even with a pretty drastic change. I used 1 carton of silken tofu in place of the sour cream and it worked brilliantly. Also baked it in two 9-inch rounds instead of the bunt as it was a birthday cake. Plan to make it again for a picnic this weekend.
So simple and easy! This is really a delicious cake. I've made this cake at least once a month since I've discovered it. I do reduce the heat to 325 degrees and cook it for an additional 15 minutes. I also add v1 tsp. of vanilla extract. The true key though is to use the exact size bundt pan - having used "almost 10 inch" pans, the cakes overflowed and "fell". But with a true 10" bundt pan, there was neither problem. Thank You for a great cake!!!
My co-workers loved this cake so much, my boss asked that I make it for her birthday. I used Godiva Chocolate liquer for the alcohol, used mini chocolate chips instead of the regular (made the cake more consistent, Then, added a white chocolate icing for the topping. Melt a batter of white chips with a little cream. (wait until cake is cool) let icing drizzle down sides of cake...then after the icing has cooled, add more semi sweet chocolate chips to the top to finish the look!
I love this cake and make it whenever I can. I just had an opportunity again, but this time instead of making it with chocolate, I used white cake mix, vanilla instant pudding, butterscotch chips, and Frangelico. I'm a huge chocolate fan but I will definitely make it this way again. So many of my friends wanted the recipe.
yummy!!!!!!! also add 2/3 cup chocolate chips and 1/3 cup sweetened condesed milk....melt and drop by tablespoon onto top cooks into cake and makes a truffle filling (Christmas add 1/4 tsp peppermint extract to melted chips)
This recipe is amazing! The only things I did differently is replace the alcohol with a teaspoon and a half of raspberry extract! I also used white chocolate chips instead of choc chips. White chocolate raspberry dark chocolate cake?? Amazing! Best cake Ive had in years and it was made by meeeee!! Even better :) Im not sure why people are using nonfat sourcream instead of regular. It seems to be ruining the texture and for what? to save 80 calories? So I would only adjust the chips and the liquer/extract. Leave the rest of it alone, its there for a reason. i made this recipe for the second time and this time i made it into cupcakes! it cut the cooking time down to 21 mins and they were even more moist being so small! yummmmmy
My daughter requested a VERY CHOCOLATY cake for her birthday...so that's what she got...I baked in a 13x9 pan on 350 for an hour...and it was perfect. I also made a choc butter cream frosting...delish
wow this was amazing! used bailey's. thanks caitlin! *update* these are excellent as cupcakes! they were done in 15 minutes.
This is the best chocolate cake ever. The only thing I change in the recipe is switch out the liquor for Starbucks Mocha Frappuchino (cheaper alternative).
the cake turned out great! it is really easy and yes batter will be thick. the cake has a crispy surface and really moist texture. although it is a bit too chocolaty for me(i am not a fan of chocolate), but i guess that's good news for chocolate lovers! just one little note: do not attempt to remove the cake from pan when the cake is still hot!:)
Everyone in my family loved this cake. The first time I made it, I forgot to stir in the chocolate chips in the batter, so I added it in the bundt pan. It came out great because the chips didn't fall to the bottom of the pan and created a center similar to "molten chocolate cakes". Thanks for sharing!
This is amazing! Such a thick, rich batter. I used milk instead of liqueur and it turned out beautiful. And I only used 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips. I also highly recommend the "Satiny Chocolate Glaze" recipe on this website as the topping.
Ive tried many cakes from this site and none have thrilled me much. I loved this cake! The best thing about it is how easy it is to make. I only used 1 cup of chocolate chips and Baileys instead of Kaluah. I used Bakers Joy spray and the cake fell out of the pan after 25 minutes of cooling. This a very easy, quck delicious cake I will make often.
If I could give 10 stars I would! This is my kids favorite cake... tonight I made it for my son's birthday and used white chocolate chips and water instead of the coffee liquor. Once cooled made a white chocolate ganache to drizzle over the top. Perfect! Another trick that enhances presentation is to grease the bundt pan and use the powdered cake mix to "flour" the pan. This prevents the icky white residue.
This was delicious! I made it again & used milk in place of liquor. (I used white cream de cocoa last time.) I'm not a fan of liquor but wanted to try recipe as written. I also cooked it for 55 minutes and used 1 1/c cups mini chips as suggested by others. I cut baking time by 5 more minutes this time. Cake mellowed overnight & was great. I removed it from the refrigerator 30 minutes before serving. I kept it cold because I used a peanut butter pie filling for top, split layers & frosting. See my photo & recipe at bottom. The filling is a very simple and delicious for the 1st time I baked this. 1 pkg. instant chocolate pudding, 1/4 cup confectionery sugar, 2 heaping tablespoons cocoa. Mix together and beat in 2/3 cup milk and fold in 8 ounces of whip topping. I used mini chips sprinkled on top as it was a birthday party. This time I used peanut butter pie filling, see new photo. Used 8 oz. cream cheese, 1 cup peanut butter, 1/2 cup powder sugar, 2 TBSP. milk & folded in 8 oz. whip topping. Split bundt cake into 3 layers filled & frosted with this mixture. This way it was rich & could serve more people as there was a gang!
I will NOT be making this again! I have eaten 7 pieces in 3 days. If I don't literally throw it in the trash tomorrow I will destroy myself! It is sooooo good!
OK. This recipe scared me. TWO cups of sour cream! But, I made it exactly as written and it turned out fantastic. I used a devil's food cake mix and devil's food pudding mix, full fat sour cream, Kahlua and mini chocolate chips, along with the other ingredients listed. Served it for Father's Day and everyone raved about it. This recipe makes A LOT of batter and the cake overflowed the bundt pan, so next time I will keep out a cup or so of batter and make a few cupcakes along with the bundt cake. Make this cake-you will love it!
I thought this recipe was great! It was very moist and chocolaty, and tasted great with a big glass of milk! Mine didn't burn and I baked it for about 60-65 minutes. I checked it frequently after 50 minutes. I placed a shallow pan of water underneath it while baking to give it some moisture, which really made it moist. I drizzled white chocolate over the top after it cooled for garnish.
Oh wow!! I made this cake a while back and am just now getting around to writing a review for it. But oh boy do I remember how good it was. This was really moist and very chocolately. This is not your typical chocolate pound cake...but a more sinful version! Thank you Incredible Chocolate Cake Lady.
not as sweet as you might expect, but an absolute delight.
No doubt that this is the BEST chocolate cake I've EVER eaten!! And so sinfully easy to make! I switch up the liqueur depending on my mood but my favorite is a mix of amaretto and hazelnut! I bake mine in three 9 inch cake pans for about 25-35 mins. I make a chocolate mousse filling and a ganache topping using recipes from this site. You should definitely try it!!! Your friends will be begging you to make more cakes and give them you "secret" recipe! ;-)
Made it for My sister's birthday yesterday as well as a white chocolate cavitymaker cake.... Both were a big hit. It was about 50/50 on the tally. The vanilla cavity maker I added Praline liquor and white chocolate chips. I served them with whipped cream and raspberries....Yum! OK.... I've been making this for 7 years now without a failure and always rave reviews. I've made it for wedding cakes, birthday cakes and any occasion that comes along. My mother in law (a major chocoholic) requested it for a halloween cake for her bridge club. It holds up very well (drove 40 miles to deliver it). I need to add that you can make a perfect 9" 3 layer cake by doubling the recipe... Impressive!!
Thsi chocolate cake is amazing! I followed the receipe exactly! Everyone LOVES this cake! I whipped up a vanilla cream pudding and placed it in the middle of the cake and sprinkled mini chocolate chips on the cream. To make the cream just add one small box of instant vanilla pudding to one small tub of cool whip. It is yummy together!
I made this cake for a bake sale. It was so moist and delicious. The only change I made was adding brewed coffee instead of the liqueur. I baked it in my gas oven for 50-52 minutes. I probably could have left it in for a few more minutes, but I was afraid of overcooking. The sides were just starting to pull away from the bundt pan. Anyway, this was a wonderful recipe and I've had three requests to make this cake again!
This beats every doctored chocolate cake I've baked. I used Tropical Source choc chips from Whole Foods and they stayed gooey even in the cooled cake. Freezing not recommended as the chips may re-solidify. I preheat the oven to 355° since you lose alot of heat when you open the door. When cake goes in I decrease the oven to 345° and bake until done. Toothpick method doesn't work since choc chips stay gooey. I also sift the cake mix to aerate and remove lumps. Then I beat all wet ingredients well before blending in the dry ingredients on LOW for 2 minutes. It was a lot of batter, but it didn't overflow. I also took a spoonful of cake mix to dust the choc chips to help suspend them in the thick batter. It certainly doesn't need icing. Can't wait to bake it again.
I thought I had made this cake before and was unimpressed, but with all of the great reviews I decided to try it again. I'm by no means a cake snob, and have made plenty of souped up cake mix cakes which have been excellent, but this is terrible. It's heavy, dense and gummy and even with all of those great ingredients in there it has surprisingly little flavor. Complete waste of expensive ingredients.
Excellent. Made without liquor and used milk instead and mini mint chocolate chips. Super good.
I now know why this recipe has so many 5-star ratings. It is DEEEE-LICIOUS! I have actually made a similar cake to this one, something I sort of concocted last year around this time, but I never thought to put so much sour cream in it along with the liqueur. But this recipe is perfect. I will say that I only used 1 and 1/2 cups of sour cream because that's all I had left in the fridge. It actually turned out to be the perfect amount for me. And as per other reviewers' suggestions, I cut my chocolate chips down to 1 cup. I think if I had minis that 2 cups would have been okay. But the chocolate chips melted perfectly into the batter. I think in the cake I made last year I used 2 cups, and my cake was so moist and fudgy that it fell apart when I tried to get it out of the pan. So 1 cup worked out perfectly. I kept everything else the same, and the cake was perfect. It was very moist and dense but still retained just a bit of 'fluffiness' that some people like in a cake. I think that extra 1/2 cup of sour cream would have made it a little more dense. But this way I could actually use this batter to bake layers and decorate. Great recipe, thanks for sharing! Oh...and I just topped this with the shiny chocolate glaze from this site...worked out great.
Very first recipe I have made from this site...believe the hype, this cake is amazing! Even better the next day...I followed the recipe to a tee *without the coffee though, used water instead* and it turned out perfect! So easy and so so rich...you have to make it to believe it!
We loved this cake! I didn't have any liqueur, so I used the same amount of coffee to replace that liquid. This is so easy and SO GOOD! LOVE LOVE LOVE it!
Have made at least 50 times. Everyone who tastes asks for the recipe. Just tell them its my grandmother's recipe that I cannot give out lot. So easy to make and nobody can tell it starts with a cake mix...highly recommend!!!!!!
I've made a "Chocolate Kahlua Cake" for years but lost the recipe in a move. Low and behold, this is the recipe! My friends and family will be so happy because this cake is their favorite and made me a hit at any occasion I took it to. For an adult-only event, I pour a generous amount of Kahlua (the real stuff, it tastes best) on the serving tray and set the warm cake on it and let it soak up the Kahlua overnight. Yum!
I have to confess, this is the only chocolate cake I've made on this site. Why change? It is the most DELICIOUS bundt cake. My husband has taken this numerous times to a men's fellowship...everybody fawns over it. We've made this cake for several years now. Just be sure to coat the bundt cake well. I always coat well with non-stick spray. It's perfect sprinkled with the confectioner's sugar. Love this cake!
Fantastic cake, super moist and insanely chocolately - without being too sweet. I used Starbucks coffee liqueur, which has a stronger coffee flavor than others. I only topped it with a dusting of powdered sugar as anything else would have been too much. The only problem is that I cannot get it to come out in one piece - ever. First time the chocolate chips sank to the bottom and glued huge chunks of the cake to the pan. So I skipped them and prepped the pan with nonstick spray and a dusting of cocoa powder (to avoid the white-flour issue). Still stuck. Didn't detract from the taste, just isn't the prettiest once pieced back together. I'll keep trying.
My three-year old and I made this for Valentine's for my hubby and we all loved it! Mini chips are definitely the way to go. I used about 1/3 of the batter in a heart insert in my springform (make sure there's a double layer of foil underneath) and the remaining in a bundt pan and it filled it up, so maybe mine isn't a true 10". I used Carolan's irish cream liqueur and the flavor was very nice, I could taste it mostly in the very moist inner parts of the cake. I might use a splash more next time...either that, or I will drink a splash more when I'm making it; either way, I'll enjoy making this killer cake for years to come!
This cake turned out great. My husband likes chocolate okay, but prefers just about anything else over chocolate, and he cannot stop talking about this cake. I used chocolate milk instead of coffee liquer, and dusted the pan with cocoa powder. This one is a keeper!
Delicious cake. I topped it with the Satiny Chocolate Glaze also found on this site, and it was sinfully delicious. Make sure you have a cold glass of milk handy; you will definitely need it!
Great Cake!! Loved it and will make it again!! No such thing as too much chocolate!!
Made this for Thanksgiving...my 5 year old nephew took one bite and said that this was 'icky'. He was right--tasted fake and chalky. And I followed recipe to the letter.
Fantastic cake! Everyone loved it. Followed the recipe, but used the coco powder instead of the flour and it worked beautifully. Added a dusting of powdered sugar and red and green decorative icing around the base to give it a christmas feel. Will be making this cake again.
This cake is THE BEST cake in the world! I get the most complements on it and I love the cake. If you have a craving for chocolate this is your best bet.
Fantastic! Serve with cherry ice cream!
So rich and gooey...YUM! I've made this numerous ways and eveytime is a winner. I've used Godiva liquer, kahlua, Bailey's. My favorite combo is with strong coffee instead of the liquer and peanut butter chips. try this, you won't be disappointed!
Wow!! My family raved. This cake can satisfy anyone's chocolate cravings. I like using the mini-morsels best. Also, I followed someone else's suggestion to use chocolate syrup instead of the liqueur. Hershey's makes a "special dark" syrup that worked great. I agree that it's definately rich enough not to need icing but I couldn't let it go without adding a satiny chocolate glaze. A little whipped cream on the side is the perfect addition. Note: This is an excellent cake for parties. As a bundt cake it slices wonderfully. And this cake is so rich a little goes a long way. You could get 30 servings out of one. Bring along a can of Readiwhip and you'll a hit.
Oh. My. Word! This was amazing! Moist and tender and oh, so chocolately! I did make one small change: I used a double shot of espresso from the coffee shop instead of the coffee liqueur. So yummy! I'm definitely going to play with this recipe--use different flavors of cake mix and pudding, add different chips to the chocolate recipe, etc. Thank you, Caitlin, for this recipe!
This is quite a cake - After such raves in the review section, I expected a whole lote of chocolatey-ness, and I wasn't disappointed. Just some points I took note of... 1-The recipe itself is a bit on the pricey side... it's definitely the kind you have to go and buy ingredients for, so convenience wasn't great, however... 2-Because of this, the recipe was SO fast and easy to prepare... Five minutes, tops, guys! 3-DO NOT omit the chocolate chips... I thought 2 cups seemed a bit much, especially since the batter was quite chocolatey as it was, so I cut it down to 1 1/2 cups...It still tasted fabulous, but the chips really are vital... 4-I think you can get at least 16 servings, not 12. Thanks for the terrific recipe - it was devoured by the lucky tasters, and I will definitely be making it again!
Like all of the other 154 cooks, I have to say this is one of the best chocolate cakes for chocoholics like myself. It is extremely moist, rich and chocolatey.Is great without icing or filling, but I elected to drizzle it with the raspberry sauce found on this website! Yummy!
Liqueur and chips made it too rich for us.
OMG omg omg omg....Oh....My....God!!! Absolutely the best choloclate cake ever. Made exactly per recipe. Was worried the batter seemed really thick. Didn't have any chocolate of coffee liqueur, added a little over a 1/4 cup brown rum... Found that the rum taste comes across too strongly for my taste. Will probably not use alcohol in the batter in the future - but absolutely the moistest, most sinful, richest chocolate cake ever. To die for!
A big hit with everyone I've served these to! The one big recommendation I'd make is to use chocolate liqueur instead of coffee .. the chocolate just makes it! Trust me, no need for icing or frosting, a simple dusting of powdered sugar and fresh rasp- or strawberries makes it decadent and fancy. (I made this in mini bundt pans and they were adorable!)
Made this cake for a birthday party. Filled it with White chocolate ganache. Garnished with Chocolate covered strawberries.........OGM.......Sinful. This cake is really easy to make and the results.....priceless!!!
Decadent and delicious! Followed recipe.. with the exception of adding 1/2 cup baileys irish cream. Also..made a simple caramel glaze of 1/2 cup butter, 2 T. milk, 1/2 cup dark brown sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla..bring to a boil..pour over cake. Served with whip cream on an ice cold plate and drizzled with extra sauce. Rave Reviews! Thank you for the recipe.
I have made this cake 4 times in the last 2 years. Each time it has been a hit with my family that is full of people that CAN COOK! Each year it is a festive cooking parade of who can bring what that is mouth-watering, 100% delicious. Each time I make this cake I use a higher quality ingredient. This year I went out and used the best of the best. I used Godiva chocolate liquer, Land O' Lakes sour cream, Ghirardelli cocoa powder (to flour the bundt pan with) and Hersheys mini kisses. I decided to pipe chocoloate fudge frosting around the bottom of the cake and make rosettes on the top 1/2" apart from each other for presentation. Last year I used strawberries dipped in chocolate for presentation. No matter how to decorate this cake it is a hit all by itself!
i made this for my friend's birthday cake and every one loved it. i didn't use a bundt pan i just used a regular 9x13 and it worked just fine. i added minimal amount of chocolate frosting and it came out great!
Unbelievable when it's straight out of the oven - it's so light moist and not too heavy. I used free sour cream and I can't believe it's not butter instead of butter and eggbeaters and only one cup of mini chocolate chips nd it's just incredible when it's warm. When it cooled down, it wasn't as good, so I like to heat it up, b/c it just seemed like a super light chocolate cake - but that's also b/c I tried to make it low fat! :) Also I baked it at 325 for one hour and it was perfect :) I prefer this over the Deep Dark Chocolate Cake on this website. This cake is more chocolatey and richer and fluffier - not as sugary.
I made this cake twice. First time: followed the recipe except used half the amount of sour cream (I was trying to be somewhat healthy) and used Bailey's Irish Cream with hint of Creme Carmel. The cake tasted more like a chocolate chip muffin - which was delicious but I wanted it to taste more like a cake. Second time: followed the recipe exactly (again used Bailey's Irish Cream with a Hint of Creme Carmel) and it definitely tasted like a cake. It was moist and delicious. Everyone raved about it and wanted to know what the ingredients were. My sister even went for seconds! Topping: The cake is very rich and heavy. I wanted something light to top it off so I filled the center with fresh strawberries and drizzled white chocolate ganache over the top (search: Chocolate Ganache - I used Ghirardelli Classic White chips and didn't add in the rum). The ganache is very rich but because only drizzled it, it added a hint of another flavor and made the cake look like it came from a fancy bakery.
Cooking is certainly my passion, however, to me, baking is a chore; therefore, when I do have to bake, I try to find easy and delicious recipes that don't require a lot of time. This cake couldn't have been any easier or more delicious. Thanks so much Caitlin for the perfect ending to our dinner party!
Loved it! A huge hit! This cake is a foundation...build it anyway you want. I didn't have chocolate pudding so I used vanilla pudding and devils food cake mix. My hubby doesn't like the flavor of coffee so I used a 1/2 cup of water and 2 tsp of vanilla. It turned out GREAT. The next time I made it I used a lemon cake mix, lemon pudding, omit the coffee liqueur and again used water and vanilla and added poppy seeds instead of chocolate chips. Think of the possiblities...
Added about a tablespoon of vanilla and only used one cup of the Ghiardelli semisweet chocolate chips. Cake turned out nice and moist but maybe next time I will use 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips to please true chocolate lovers but I thought this was chocolatey enough with the one cup. Extra chips would also make it gooey which might also make it even more special. Used a strawberry glaze recipe I found elsewhere on this site which added a nice color contrast (this was even commented on by one of the men eating the cake!) and which provided a contrast in flavor as well. Next time I think I will use a raspberry glaze instead since I think that goes better with the dark chocolate. Everyone was pleased with my results though, I liked it as well, so I'll definitely be making this again.
I have a chocoholic boyfriend and am always looking for new, easy recipes. Made this one for Christmas Eve and it was a huge hit. Couldn't find my bundt pan so made it in a 9x13 metal pan and it turned out great. Will definitely make this one again!!
Very good. Easy to make and tastes great! I did this as my Easter Dinner dessert. I also took a small bag of unsweetened frozen raspberries, 2 tsp sugar, 2 tbsp of cornstarch and 1/2 cup of water and cooked this up on the stove. When we had the cake I spooned the raspberry sauce on top. It was a hit! The cake was moist and chocolatey and the raspberries were a bit tart so it was a very nice combination. I'll definitely make this again.
Yummy! The regular size chocolate chips sink to the bottom. Next time I will use mini chocolate chips.
This is the BEST chocolate cake EVER! The only trouble I had was the cake stuck a little in the bundt pan. Not to worry though. I got to eat the cake that was stuck in the pan!
Outstanding! So easy to make and so incredibly good. I did not add the coffee liquor because I don't like coffee. You would never know this cake came from a box. I normally would never eat cake without frosting but this really does not need it. Everyone in our house loved it.
I've made chocolate cakes using this recipe countless times, including two birthday cakes. It's really a morale booster to an amateur cook when you see the reception this cake gets! I remembered my cousins literally jostling one another for more cake! One of the birthday cakes I made served over 80 people and was wiped out within a couple of hours. I've learnt to add the chocolate chips (I use the mini ones) after pouring the batter into the pan, and since I started doing that, none of the cakes have stuck to the bottom. I've also substituted the coffee flavored liqueur with chocolate syrup each time. And when making in a regular pan instead of a Bundt pan, my baking time exceeds an hour. Thanks Caitlin for this great chocolate cake recipe!
So easy, so fast, so yummy! I've only made it once, and it's already a family favorite. If I hadn't made it myself, I would never have believed it was made from a mix. If you love chocolate, you have to try this!
My sister-in-law recently made this cake and brought it over and it is soooo delicious! Easy to make to!
Can't type ... I'm in a sugar coma! SO delicious!
The cake was very moist and beautiful and fluffy, and it vanished practically overnight! The first day, I didn't care for it; the godiva chocolate liqueur (substituted for kahlua) was way too overpowering. But the next day, the flavor set and the cake was DELECTABLE!!! Does not taste like a cake mix cake at all.
Voted best chocolate cake ever by all of my family. My husband even stopped himself short from making teasing comments; that's how much he wants me to make it again. The only changes I made were that I used Hersey's special dark chips and instant fudge pudding mix. I topped it with fresh whipped cream & strawberries. Absolutely 5 Yummmmmmmmmmmmmm cake!
This is a cake for those with a preference for dark chocolate. I used duncan hines devil's food cake mix and jello devil's food instant pudding mix. When I took it out of the oven it fell in the middle--maybe I took it out too soon--but it was fine when I turned it upside down out of the bundt pan. Served it warm with Chocolate Ganache Icing, per LadyJaypee's example, and my Mom & husband loved it and gave it a 5. I will make it again and use 1 cup sour cream instead of 2 cups--I just think 2 cups is too much. I used 1/2 coffee and 1/2 chocolate liqueur. Very moist & tender and would be fine with just a dusting of powdered sugar but the ganache puts it over the top. I'd like to try with the kahlua next time.
This the best cake you will make, bar none !!!!I am a baker and my husband says this is the best thing I have ever baked...hmmm!! I was leary about a boxed mix but you will not be able to tell the difference, I used a Betty Crocker Triple Chocolate Fudge cake mix. If you want raves, this is the cake for you. Thanks Caitlin for sharing this wonderful recipe with us
I can't say enough about this recipe. I have mixed up the recipe a bit to make, Mandarin Orange, Key Lime cake, Chocolate Andies mint cake, Chocolate cherry cake, Lemon cake, Carrot Cake and many more. They are all delish. TFS
I was in a crunch to make something for my mother's Thanksgiving dinner (since I had put it off forever). I picked this recipe because it looked so easy, though I doubted it would be as good as all the reviewers said--man, was I wrong! I don't even like chocolate very much, and I loved this cake. I only got a tiny sliver, though, because everyone else devoured it! I've already had requests to make it for every time the family gets together. I don't drink, so I didn't know what kind of liquor tasted like coffee--I picked Kahlua since it was a name I recognized, and it turned out really well (although I still don't know if it's coffee flavored or not--ha ha!). I also used half semi-sweet and half bittersweet chocolate chips, since that's what I had on hand. Luckily, my family is made up of dark chocolate lovers, so this went over very well. I tried to turn it out of the Bundt pan after 10 minutes, and immediately realized my mistake, since only the bottom half came out! So I put it back into the pan and when it cooled I turned it out again, and the cake had "sealed" itself up, it was so moist! Nobody but me even knew it had broken in half! I also sprinkled some confectioners sugar on the top, and it looked really great! Everybody kept asking me if I'd bought it instead of made it!
I'm not one for using boxed cakes to cut corners, but this cake is worth it. I just use coffee instead of liqueur
This chocolate cake was awesome. I didn't have coffee liqeur was so I used kalua instead. Came out great. Definately a keeper. Thanks for a great chocolate cake recipe. Teresa
The cake was fabulous. Tastes much better if let to sit for a day before serving. Excellent with pecans added.
Wowsers! I know my comments will sound repetative but what can I do!? This is SO easy and SO delicious!!! I have made this twice and it turned out great both times. I sprayed the bundt with Pam with great results. Also, don't skip on the Godiva - well worth it, adds a rich delicious gourmet flavor. Also, use the chocolate chunks rather than regular chips - they are so much more fun. And don't bother with any frosting or anything, totally redundant with this rich cake. The ladies at work are in awe that a cake of this quality was made by a man!!!! If you leak the fact that a store-bought cake mix was involved I will have to track you down!! Let's keep this our little secret, okay? Well, enough ranting about this cake, I need to go give myself a insulin shot!!! :)
DEE-LISH!!! I used amaretto in place of the coffee, heavenly taste! One warning, don't overestimate cooking time, I baked 45 min. at suggested temp, toothpick test came out wet, but the extra 15 min. made the outer edges too crispy. Next time I will follow recommendation and lower oven temp. Will DEFINITELY make again and again!!!!
This cake was awesome! I used 1/4 cup Kahlua and 1/4 cup Godiva Chocolate Liqueur for the coffee flavored liqueur. The cake took exactly one hour to bake and I didn't have any problem getting the cake out of the pan after letting it cool for 15 minutes. I took the advise of another reviewer and topped the cake with melted white chocolate that I thinned with a little cream. I will definitely make this again.
I give it five stars for being the perfect cake for a chocolate craving. I am not a fan of dark chocolate so I was a bit nervous but don't fret over the dark chocolate...just try it out. I used the Kahlua but I can't taste in in the cake. One warning, like the recipe says the batter is super thick. It got so thicj in my beaters that it started rising and almost got in the motor part so be careful with that. Have a spatula on hand to scrape as you mix.
This cake was easy to mix together and baked beautifully. It was very moist as well. However, it was kind of bland. It definitely needed frosting.
