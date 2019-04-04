Roasted Turkey Legs

Roasting a few turkey legs is a great way to have a small scale Thanksgiving dinner, or a delicious turkey dinner anytime of the year. You don't need to worry about cooking a whole roasted turkey from scratch, and this recipe can be increased very easily.

By KERYNE

Ingredients

3
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Rinse the turkey legs and pat dry.

  • Stand the turkey legs upright (as if the turkey were standing). Press a knife downward into the deep tissue, creating 2 or 3 long pockets. Press a piece of celery into each opening. Pull back the skin on the legs, rub with butter, and season with a little salt. Put the skin back into place, rub with more butter, and season lightly with salt. Lay the turkey legs in a roasting pan.

  • Roast uncovered for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, until the legs are golden brown and the internal temperature is 180 degrees F (82 degrees C) when taken with a meat thermometer. Add more water if needed while roasting, and baste occasionally with the juices or butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
643 calories; protein 73.1g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 36.9g; cholesterol 239.4mg; sodium 399.4mg. Full Nutrition
