Roasted Turkey Legs

Roasting a few turkey legs is a great way to have a small scale Thanksgiving dinner, or a delicious turkey dinner anytime of the year. You don't need to worry about cooking a whole roasted turkey from scratch, and this recipe can be increased very easily.
Good basic recipe. I added a few extra steps: I brined the legs with water & salt in fridge the night before. Rinsed the turkey legs. Added onions instead of celery into the legs. Mixed butter with sage, thyme, rosemary and bit of salt/ black pepper and put that between the meat/skin. I placed the legs in the pan, and sprinkled black pepper on top of skin. Poured 1 can of chicken broth in the pan and added baby carrots in the pan on the outside (love the taste), loosely cover with foil. And baked at 400 degrees instead of 350 (since I was using a small toaster oven - not the big oven, I was afraid that it wouldn't be hot enough) for 2 hours. About 1 hr 10 later, took out the foil and basted them occassionally. 30 min before taking it out, I sucked out a lot of the broth (using the baster) and used that for the gravy. This allowed for the skin to brown and crisp up. Served with potatoes, gravy and corn. It turned out good, meat broke off the bone cleanly and the skin was nicely brown and crispy. Next time I would probably keep the foil on there a bit longer and take it out a bit earlier probably 1 45 min instead of the full 2 hrs.
Good basic recipe. I added a few extra steps: I brined the legs with water & salt in fridge the night before. Rinsed the turkey legs. Added onions instead of celery into the legs. Mixed butter with sage, thyme, rosemary and bit of salt/ black pepper and put that between the meat/skin. I placed the legs in the pan, and sprinkled black pepper on top of skin. Poured 1 can of chicken broth in the pan and added baby carrots in the pan on the outside (love the taste), loosely cover with foil. And baked at 400 degrees instead of 350 (since I was using a small toaster oven - not the big oven, I was afraid that it wouldn't be hot enough) for 2 hours. About 1 hr 10 later, took out the foil and basted them occassionally. 30 min before taking it out, I sucked out a lot of the broth (using the baster) and used that for the gravy. This allowed for the skin to brown and crisp up. Served with potatoes, gravy and corn. It turned out good, meat broke off the bone cleanly and the skin was nicely brown and crispy. Next time I would probably keep the foil on there a bit longer and take it out a bit earlier probably 1 45 min instead of the full 2 hrs.
Yum. Great, easy recipe. I'm a huge onion fan, so I sliced up a white onion and inserted the pieces into slices throughout the drumsticks. It worked really well. I roasted them for about 45 minutes covered, basting regularly, then uncovered them and turned every 20 minutes afterwards. Total time was about an hour and 45 minutes. Thanks for the post!
This is a great recipe for those who love dark meat and don't want to be bothered cooking a whole turkey! I use broth instead of water. I also then half way through the cooking time surround the turkey legs with savoury stuffing. I keep a lid on the roasting pan until the last little while as well. It keeps the meat juicier, and then I just brown it toward the end.
Use a variation of this recipe, time and time again. I usually have to refer to this for the baking temperature. I foil-line a cookie sheet and rinse the turkey legs off and pat dry. I melt a little butter in a bowl in the microwave and brush it all over the legs and swipe some on the foil to prevent sticking. I then salt the legs, sprinkle thyme, then pepper them lightly, flip to the other side and repeat, reapplying the butter if it looks like it needs it. We prefer thyme on our turkey as opposed to other herbs like rosemary, as it can overpower the taste sometimes and we usually like something a little basic, but with flavor. Generally, this finishes before the 2 hour mark in the oven and I always make my special mashed potatoes with it. I remove the legs from the pan and scrape the drippings off the foil and put them into a pan, add about 1/2 cup (i don't measure) of milk and heat until the drippings blend well with the milk, THEN I add about a tablespoon of flour and simmer until blended and desired thickness (usually a minute or 2). Turkey drippings make THE best gravy, no seasonings needed, it's already there. Serve with another side like green beans or whatever I have on hand. AWESOME. Simple & fool-proof.
Very EASY, Simple recipe. You can't go wrong. I have tried this recipe twice and both times, I must say, they came out DEE-LISH-US! The first time I did not have any celery so I used slivered onions instead (very tasty). But last Sunday when I did have some celery I tried it again and OMG! The flavor those stalks put out was superb! I thought that the celery would be mushy and it was not. If was soft yet still had a firm feel when eaten. I seasoned my turkey with salt, pepper, garlic powder and a little parsley (for color). My meat was tender, juicy and fell right off the bone! We had with greens (with turkey necks), mac-n-cheese and cornbread (I uploaded a pic. I had to stop eating in order to actually take the picture. LOL). I will DEFINITELY cook my turkey legs this way from now on. I've shared with friends and they too enjoyed the recipe. Reminds me of the food my grandmother would cook everyday. Thanks for sharing Keryne!!!!
I totally agree, this is the greatest dish. I added carrots and potatoes that I had pre-boiled, for the last hour. I also added half a pear prior to that, after the legs had roasted maybe half an hour. I also didn't put butter under the skin but just added it to the roast and occasionally basted and I used no spices or herbs, just salt and pepper. In my 54 years of eating other people's good cooking (my Mom, sisters, etc.), I have to say, this is about the best turkey, the best potatoes, and the best carrots I've ever had (and I made it, still can't believe it). Thankyou so much for this. And it took 15 minutes of shopping and 15 minutes of prep time!
My children are very particular about what they eat. I stuffed the legs with onions rather than celery and I used a turkey injector and added some of my own seasoning which is simply spices from the cabinet and water. I made three my son ate two! We will definitely have this again.
I love this because I can do as little or as much with it as I want depending on my moods. What I really enjoy being able to do though is throwing a bunch of veggies in around them in the covered dish while they're cooking so that I can make a soup out of the broth later. Absolutely wonderful, thank you!
Thanksgiving is only 5 days away & I want you to know how much I appreciate your recipe. There are 6 family members that fight over the turkey legs. I don't think I'll have that problem this year> I'll use your wonderful recipe & we'll all be happy !! Legs for all!!(I've tried it already & its great)
While this may be a perfectly good recipe, the cooking time is way short. I started out w/thawed legs and cooked them at 350 degs for 2 hrs and they were tough, like they weren't done well enough (I did check internal temp). I like my turkey meat to fall off the bone and these were far from that.
Great recipe. I made a few changes, though. 1: I added thyme, rosemary, parsley, cayenne pepper, and red pepper flakes to the butter and made a rub I put under the skin and all over each leg 2: I punctured a whole in each leg near the bone and put a half clove of garlic and a roughly cut cippolini onion in 3: I added baby red potatoes, carrots, celery and onions all around the legs and used the remaining butter mixutre to coat each 4: I put a cup of chicken broth over everything. I cooked uncovered like the directions ask, but I turned up the oven to 375 to get them more crispy. They came out juicy and delicious and I didn't need gravy as the juices at the bottom of the pan were gravy enough. Definitely will make this recipe again!
I revised this recipe a little because I was out of an ingredient. instead of celery, I pressed large pieces of white sweet onions into each turkey leg. Then instead of salt, I used the "dry rub for all occasions" (see recipe - http://allrecipes.com/recipe/dry-rub-for-all-occasions/detail.aspx) and instead of water I used chicken broth. The meat was tender and juicy, the outside was browned really well and the taste was OMG!!! My sons (who are my biggest critics) loved them. Will be using this recipe over and over.
I am so glad that I tried this recipe as I found it to be a great 'base' recipe. I only had turkey thighs. I 'brined' the turkey thighs with salt water for 4 hours and won't do that again as it came out to salty (my fault). Put lots of butter under the skin and used s/p/season salt. Put butter under thighs in pan also. Needed to add about 15 minutes cooking time. Worked great!!! I will def make this again.
08/29/11 - I just prepared and cooked this for dinner tonight and BOY I MUST say Mmmm-GOOOD! I followed all the instructions, but adjusted the servings for two and added garlic salt. I cooked with white rice, collard greens and corn bread(like another reviewer). However, to cut time I purchased collard greens in a can by Glory ( I added onions, hot sauce, salt, pepper, & apple vinger), and purchased the corn bread from Publix bakery. YES, YES, & YES! just as good. I will try to post the picture, but I started eating then realized I did not take a pic. I normally get recipes from here but rarly have time to comment, but I had to post one NOW. This is my first time cooking smoked turkey drumsticks. This was SO SIMPLE and best of all ALL the ingredients are what you would normally have ON HAND.
I too put in brine (Boiled water with salt, so the salt will dissolve, bay leaves and some vinegar). I did that before finding this recipe. Added salt, pepper, Thyme, Paprika, a little olive oil and garlic. Rubbed. I put Basil in the pan, not on the Leg. I added a little chicken stock in the pan. Covered loosely for 1-1.5 hours at 400 degrees. Took out of over and let sit. Very good! and moist!
I finally had a chance to try these the other day...I wish I had done so sooner, they were delicious!!! I followed the recipe exactly, it was so fast and easy. The turkey legs turned out so moist, tender and flavorful. I had one leg left over and pulled the meat off it for my husbands lunch the next day. I asked him how is sandwich was and he said it was awesome. I've found another keeper, thanks!!!
Sorry, I know this is kinda like cheating. But the baking method of this recipe is AWESOME! I used the seasoning from the Sticky Rotissierie Chicken and baked according to this recipe's instructions. I had one turkey leg and baked it for about 1 hr 40 min, basting with olive oil for about 6 times. The turkey was SOOOO moist. Plus, the skin was very crispy too. INSANELY DELICIOUS!!
I have made these many times and is a super easy dish. My only recommendation is to make sure the turkey legs are moderate in size, I made it once with huge legs and it wasn't nearly as good. I also add some onion in with the celery and don't use as much butter. This has become a favorite in our house.
i followed reviewer ink's directions and it came out really good. i will say that if i didn't.. i don't believe it would have come out as tasty. still sorta tough, though. i guess turkey will never be as juicy as other poultry.
I made one turkey leg a few night ago - instead of celery though i put some dried herbs behind the skin, pepper, salt, and same on the skin with some olive oil. i roasted it in cast iron pan. the meat came out tender, with nice crunchy skin. My daughter who is picky about what meat she eats ate it all up (next time i will make 2 legs - it was so good that my husband and 2 kids did not left much for me). It also depends on what meat you get - i like getting turkey from farmer's market, the store ones don't taste as good. will be making again!
I made this recipe tonight using fresh turkey legs and while the taste was all right the meat came out a bit tough. I will have to find another recipe for turkey legs where they will come out more tender.
I did not care for the celery and actually substituted it for onion. I like my turkey legs just bone and meat, nothing stuffed. Also I took another persons advice and roasted it with bbq sauce, it was great! I think I will add more sauce next time. This recipe really is just a basic recipe which one can definitely play around with.
The recommended cooking time is WAY too long. They came out really dry, even with my oven thermometer showing the right temp. The second time, I shortened the cooking period, and they were much better, but we didn't love them.
I rarely modify recipes, but did on this one. I used the recipe for the seasoning from the"roasted rosemary turkey recipe" for the legs and used the cooking details from this recipe. Turned out wonderful! Had the "Apple Pecan Cornbread Dressing" from allrecipes to go with it for an early-bird mini-Thanksgiving meal.
I made this recipe. I used frozen diced onion instead of celery to stuff the the turkey legs, and margarine instead of butter. I used an all-purpose seasoning instead of plain salt. I basted the legs in their own juices several times. It was very easy to make and the legs were quite tasty!
First I want to say thank u for this. What I did was use onions not celery . When I did did the butter part before I put the skin back I seasoned the meat with mckormicks perfect pinch all purpose season. Then I rubbed the outside with a little little olive oil for sticking purposes. Seasoned the outside . Then I used aluminum pan.( didn't have a roaster) and let's just say I had a great night....I made two. Took about 2 1/2 hours ... loved it. Oh the oil was cause o used very little water. I didn't want them to stick. I wanted crispier skin..... Now that I have made this several times... when I make the pockets and stuff the butter and the onions down in them, I sprinkle it heavily with McCormick Hamburger seasoning (its a must) pepper salt season salt garlic .powder/salt . Sometimes I make an herb butter to use inbetween the skin... I stuff it really really full ... seasoning every section as I stuff it. .. makes a huge difference!!
I found some fresh Turkey legs at Winco store the other day. Made this but used celery and onion inside the legs. Then covered the skin and under with garlic herb butter. Sat it on a few celery stocks and broth and slow roasted at 325 for 3 hrs. basting every so often. Surrounded it with red potatoes and asparagus the last hour till both were tender. The skin was to die for and the flavor permeated throughout the meat and making it tender also. For in the middle of the week dinner it was just wonderful for us. Thanks, is in my rotation for sure :)
Made these with onions and celery. Used some sage, poultry seasoning, seasoned salt and pepper mixed with the butter to spread on the turkey leg. Very tasty. Made soup with the leftovers, and that was very tasty also.
Oh my gosh this was a great recipe for turkey legs! i used chicken broth in place of the water, half a cup to start then added more during the cooking process...perfecto! I also did not add celery, just rubbed the legs with butter, salt and pepper...roasted at 350* for 90 minutes.
I don't really even like turkey legs, but seriously, these were the best tasting ones I ever ate! I did brine them first for about 5-6 hours. I rubbed fresh sage and various herbs into the butter, which went under and above the skin, and followed various advice from other reviewers here. And they came out crisp on the outside, and juicy and flavorful on the inside. I added simple gravy on using a bouillon cube based recipe, and soaked some extra sage in there, and added in some canned mushrooms. Delicious meal that I will make again! Yum. Oh and most of my modifications were based off of this particularly useful review: http://allrecipes.com/recipe/84456/roasted-turkey-legs/reviews/1578810/
I made this recipe, and followed the instructions exactly as written. This turkey was amazing! Something about the celery makes this sooo good and juicy, and my kids don't even like celery. Next time I will add garlic and thyme for more flavor, but that is just an option for a different flavor, totally not necessary to enjoy this turkey.
Great basic recipe. Easy, tasty. I didn't baste my legs, just put some butter under and over the skin, flipped them after an hour. Total cook time for 3 legs was 1 1/2 hours. Came out at 180 internal temp. Will use again.
I used both celery and onion, just inserting into the skin with my fingers. The butter didn't soften up when I needed it, so I just melted it and brushed it all over. I used salt-free seasoning (because I liked the herbs in it) but did add salt to the legs, as well. I used chicken broth in place of the water and had to add more about half-way through because it was drying out. I covered loosely with foil for the first 45 min and baked another hour, turning once. I would have liked them a little crispier, so I'd turn the oven to 400degF for maybe the last 30-45 min. These were OK. I may make soup or turkey salad with the remainder.
This turned out good, but not great. I used onions instead of celery, and added carrots and onions to pan to roast. Put in about 1.5 cups of water to pan. I dry patted the legs, added salt, pepper, oregano and used oil to coat. Made enough gravy. Next time I will add more seasoning and cook for a longer time at a lower temp to get a moister turkey.
This is a great recipe! I stuffed the leggs with onions and the flavor spread throughout the entire leg. The meat is so juicy and tender, I also roasted vegetables along side it to complete the flavor. For a side dish, I cooked some wild grain brown rice. This dish takes a little time to make, but it's well worth it. I give this recipe 2 ???????? thumbs up.
I have a gas oven. I cooked three drumsticks at 350 degrees and they were done after 1 hour and 10 minutes. I peeled back the skin and sprinkled Slap Ya Mama seasoning on the meat. I pulled the skin back over the meat and sprinkled a bit more Slap Ya Mama seasoning. I drizzled with a bit of olive oil. Came out perfect. Cooked on a cookie sheet covered with nonstick foil.
I have made this recipe many times, but am finally adding my rating. Easy and delicious... make a few extra and have them with salad and curry mayonnaise dressing. Low carb, high flavor, easy and inexpensive. What else could you ask for.
Favorite Roast Turkey meal when you want to have that thanksgiving taste in a hurry. The Wow factor of everyone getting their own Leg is a big hit with my family. :) I used celery and celery salt to season instead of regular salt. Amazing!
We added a few thin slices of sweet onion with the celery and it really added flavor to this already amazing meal . 5 stars for sure and we have been enjoying this easy meal for years. The aroma in the house is amazing, just like XMAS or Thanksgiving dinner.
I'm still making it. Looks great. I didn't use anything in the cuts. I used 4 legs. For the butter mixture I melted 2 sticks into 1/2 cup of chicken stock. I spooned it over the dry legs. I seasoned the legs with emeril legasi's Cajon Rub and and equal amount of Lemon Pepper. I drizzled butter during cooking at 1 hour and again at 1:45 hours in the cook time. I laced the pan with 3 extra large carrots in the spots where no legs were. I finished the pan with the heads of broccoli which don't look very good after two hours. I may not serve these. The legs look a little smaller but they smell WONDERFUL. I'm going to eat them now. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1638108516444409&set=a.1380499158872014.1073741830.100007358285547&type=3
