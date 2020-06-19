Ukrainian Red Borscht Soup

My friend's mother from Ukraine taught me this recipe for the classic beet soup. It's as authentic as it gets. It can be served vegetarian-style by omitting the sausage.

By Patti

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Crumble the sausage (if using) into a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir until no longer pink. Remove from the heat and set aside.

  • Fill a large pot halfway with water(about 2 quarts), and bring to a boil. Add the sausage, and cover the pot. Return to a boil. Add the beets, and cook until they have lost their color. Add the carrots and potatoes, and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Add the cabbage, and the can of diced tomatoes.

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, and cook until tender. Stir in the tomato paste and water until well blended. Transfer to the pot. Add the raw garlic to the soup, cover and turn off the heat. Let stand for 5 minutes. Taste, and season with salt, pepper and sugar.

  • Ladle into serving bowls, and garnish with sour cream, if desired, and fresh parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 626.3mg. Full Nutrition
