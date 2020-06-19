Ukrainian Red Borscht Soup

This was a pretty good recipe. I hadn't had borscht in a while, but it tasted like I expected it should. My modifications: boiled beets in the water I used like others suggested for about 25 minutes and then sliced instead of shredded, added two beef bullion cubes to this and some pepper. I also added to this about one tbsp of cider vinegar and probably about 2 tsp of lemon juice for a little more acidity. I threw in lots of fresh dill too, about 3 tablespoons or so. I skipped the parsley though, I bought it but forgot to use it. I used 4 beets instead of 3, skipped the tomato paste. I also added about 3/4 cup of shredded beet greens around the same time as the potatoes. Overall I was quite happy with how it turned out. If I make it again I would definitely skip the sausage. I skimmed some of the fat off the top as it was boiling, but it still ended up a little too greasy. The meat didn't really add anything to the flavor anyways, I just saw it as added protein for protein's sake. If you want protein with this just serve with cheeses on the side like I did. I'm sure that's not very traditional, but it turned out to be a great meal. Next time I make it I'll probably throw in extra bullion cubes to compensate for the lack of meat. Whatever you do, serve it with a nice dark rye bread. I baked Russian Black Bread with a recipe from Smitten Kitchen to go with it and it turned out fantastic.