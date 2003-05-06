English Trifle

This dessert recipe came from a friend from England, Gill Overfelt. She is one of the best people in the world (an angel in disguise!). It is delicious and elegant looking layered in a trifle bowl or individual dessert glasses.

Recipe by Teri

Ingredients

14
14
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice strawberries and sprinkle them with sugar. Cut the bananas into slices and toss with orange juice. Combine pudding mix with milk and mix until smooth. Cut the cake into 1 inch cubes.

  • Use half of the cake cubes to line the bottom of a large glass bowl. Layer half of the strawberries followed by half of the blueberries, and then half of the bananas. Spread half of the pudding over the fruit. Repeat layers in the same order.

  • In a medium bowl, whip the cream to stiff peaks and spread over top of trifle. Garnish with maraschino cherries and slivered almonds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
633 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 98.4g; fat 24g; cholesterol 28.6mg; sodium 537.2mg. Full Nutrition
