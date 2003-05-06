English Trifle
This dessert recipe came from a friend from England, Gill Overfelt. She is one of the best people in the world (an angel in disguise!). It is delicious and elegant looking layered in a trifle bowl or individual dessert glasses.
This is a yummy dessert, it makes plenty and is a crowd pleaser. It does not get mushy if you refrigerate over night overall it is a very light, summer dessert.Read More
I really wanted to give this recipe 4 stars, but just couldn't with so many adjustments. First, I made my own white cake which came out great, but 2 regular size layers were way too much...I couldn't fit it all in the bowl, and I have a standard size trifle bowl. Next time, I'll make only one cake and cut it in half through the mid-section to get two thinner layers. Also, I was surprised the recipe didn't call for any sherry, so I added 1/4 cup dry sherry to the bottom cake layer...really nice. Next, I've never had an English Trifle with a banana layer, so I omitted it...didn't feel the berries really needed it or like the idea of brown mushy bananas for leftovers. I also wasn't crazy about the taste and texture of the instant vanilla pudding...will try to make something better for next time, though it may take more time & effort. To the whipping cream I added 2 Tbsps sugar and 1 tsp vanilla...would have been pretty bland without it. Finally, I omitted the slivered almonds and maraschino cherries on top...didn't feel they would add anything to the already wonderful fresh berries. Overall, a decent base recipe that I will make my own...still glad I tried it!Read More
This is a yummy dessert, it makes plenty and is a crowd pleaser. It does not get mushy if you refrigerate over night overall it is a very light, summer dessert.
This is very good but I made my own custard(Idon't like packaged) I used my own frozen strawberries in winter and it's just as good with fresh peaches in summer
This is absolutely the easiest and most delicious trifle I've ever tried. I usually flop everything I make no matter how easy the recipe is, but there is nothing that I could possibly mess up with this recipe. My boyfriend said this is the best thing I've ever made. I wrapped some up for his mother and even she raved about it. I will definately make this trifle many, many more times.
This is a nice, basic trifle. It does make quite a bit, but the leftovers are still great. Mine were not runny or mushy at all. I will definately make this when I need an easy dessert for a group of people.
This was very good, light, and easy. I only used one layer of the cake, though, and that was plenty. Otherwise, I think the fruit and pudding would have been lost.
Awesome dessert. Used cheesecake pudding as well. Everyone in my familly gave it 5 stars. Next time will probably use twice the ammount of pudding though and create a bottom layer of pudding under the first layer of cake. Simply the best!
My family just can't get enough of this with fresh summer fruit and berries. So good and refreshing. I add 2 kiwi to the fruit listed in the recipe. It adds some nice color. Also, I use cheesecake flavor pudding rather than the vanilla. This is a great make ahead dessert.
Great recipe, however I made homemade pudding and homemade cake both from this site and the result was out of this world, well worth the effort.Thanks for sharing.
Fantastic dish to make for the family. I used Cool Whip which worked out great. Yummy trifle.
This was much better to look at than eat. It was just average, nothing great!
5 stars for sure!! I made my pudding by using half milk and half heavy cream- it comes out so delicious that way and I also made my whipped cream by whipping 2 cups heavy cream with 3/4 cup of confectioners sugar and a squirt of vanilla. Comes out better when you chill the bowl in the freezer for 20 minutes prior to whipping. I did put a whipped cream layer on top of the first layer of pudding as well as on top. I also used butter pound cake instead of the white cake because I had some to use up and it was yummy. It was gone in a heartbeat! And I got requests for the recipe. Good Share...
This is very close to the one I got from my friend's in England. The only difference is they use Angel food cake and you HAVE to put either Sherry or Brandy on the bottom layer of cake and let it soak up the booze to make it a proper English trifle . Depending on who poured it on in my family it was anywhere from 1/2 to 1 cup! Dad would add more.
I agree with a previous review who said this makes quite a large quantity. For me, my trifle bowl was...dare I say it...a trifle small. If you want to make a smaller quantity or use a smaller bowl, you can get away with only 1 cake sliced in half and not cubed. This also allows for more easy layering of the fruit. I did not use the whipped crease simply ran out of room! Delicious nonetheless.
Very good. I prefer to use berries only. I also add shaved white chocolate atop the cream layer. I prefer to make homemade whipped cream rather than to use store bought cool whip. It's a very rich and decadent dessert, so the more you control the sweetness and the richness of it, the better it will be.
Soooo good! I did not do glasses but, put it in a big serving bowl and it was just as good. I will be cooking this over and over!
I've been looking for a while for a GREAT recipe and this is it! I do make a few changes, no cherries and I use pound cake instead of baking a cake. Also, I use cool whip instead of whipping cream. This is always a hit at parties and looks just beautiful! I also tried using the cheesecake flavor pudding that others recommended and it was delicious but not that different in flavor from the vanilla.
I made this trifle yesterday for a family get together and it was the biggest of anything I've ever made. My family went crazy over it and there was none left to bring home. It is absolutely delicious and the men really enjoyed it. Thanks for sharing it.
Delicious! Perfect as a chilled dessert after a hot summer BBQ. The only real change I made was to use granola instead of almonds. I also put them into individual glass bowls (which only had room for one cake layer), and used strawberry glaze to make decorative swirls along the inside of the glass. Everyone loved them!
Slightly merged this recipe with Jello's Angel Lush recipe. Used an angel food cake instead, decreased the sugar to 1/8 cup, used 3 bananas, 1/2 cup oj to soak in, and cheesecake instant pudding. Also mixed in 1 cup of cool whip to the pudding mixture to thicken it. Layered cake, pudding, fruit and repeated. Left the whipping cream, almonds, and cherries off completely. The last layer of fruit makes a beautiful top. Everyone raved about it and asked for my recipe.
This is a good recipe, however proper English trifle is made with custard and not vanilla pudding. It really does change the taste. You can use canned fruit and mix with fresh fruit, and custard. Pour sherry over your sponge for a real classic Sherry Trifle - or try amaretto, which is good too.
Wow! What a light and refreshing summertime dessert. This trifle was a huge hit. I substituted kiwi for the bananas and used cheesecake flavored pudding - YUM! Thanks for sharing, Teri.
I brought this to an summer evening "work" picnic. It was light and refreshing and looked decadent, too. Two white cake layers was more cake than needed for the size of trifle bowl that I have. One to 1 1/2 layers would have been perfect.
I used splashes of Amaretto liqueur over cubed pound cake and also mixed a little in with the pudding to give it more flavor. I blended the fresh fruit with some frozen thawed fruit as fresh fruit is very pricey and not that great here in New England in the winter. Topped with fresh whipped cream...very good and very rich. I would like to try it in the summer when fresh fruit is better and more plentiful. Thanks for sharing.........
We made this for Diversity Day at my son's school and it was a big hit! The 2nd graders loved it. A great recipe to make with my son. Thank you, thank you!
Absolutely delicious!!! I used an Entenmann's fat free yellow cake and sugar free pudding. I made this for company and they loved it too. I will definately be making this again- it's awesome.
Everyone loved this!!! I made the cake the night before and then assembled the rest one hour before I served it... Next time I won't add the bananas because the next day leftovers had slimy brown bananas.
so good, I lined the inside of the bowl with carmel , then did the layering
I made this for memorial day and it was a smashing sucess! The only change I made is I used cool whip instead of making my own whipped cream to save time. This will be a summer staple from now on!
Soooo yummy and pretty! Served it along with a chocolate trifle for a bridal shower. It was a hit! A great dessert for a crowd. It really serves a lot of people.
Great recipe! Everyone loved it! I changed it a little to make it a little more summery by putting strawberries, kiwi, bananas, and pineapple. A very refreshing blend.
http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/English-Trifle/Detail.aspx# i used a duncan hines white cake mix but made it with vanilla pudding and almond extract to make an almond pound cake. used that instead of the plain white cake mix. Amazing. I also substituted fresh blackberries on the top in a nice pattern instead of cherries as that is what I had. everyone loved it. signature dessert
OH, my gosh!!!! This triffle was SOOOO good:) I used strawberries, bananas, blueberries and kiwi. This recipe was so easy and such a huge hit with my husband and our guests that I will definitely make it again.
Sooooo yummy!
Easy and delicious! Was a instant hit at a party last night and we were getting requests for the recipe.
I've made this recipe twice (a dinner party and church xmas party)this month! and each time i get many compliments! First its 'its to beautiful to eat' then its all gone! I like to pack it all tight, doing the cake this way at the bottom and then putting the strawberries (i used pie filling, its sweeter, and i like the syrup drizzle look when it seeps into the cracks of the cake) then putting each blueberry close to eachother around the glass. then laying the bananas laying on the one before it....it looks gorgeous...will make it for christmas this year...and my sister's wedding days after xmas! its a big hit!
Made this for a New Year's party and it was even better than I could have hoped! I used blackberries instead of bananas and also added vanilla to the whip cream. I also used about 1-2 cups of orange juice over the cake layers. I only needed 1x8 in cake layer, I have no idea how you could fit 2 in the trifle bowl.
I used homemade pastry cream instead of the instant pudding. This was lovely!
It was okay. I really like my Grandma's English trifle. Should be custard instead of pudding. Also tasted of too much banana. Looks like most liked this recipe on hear, but it wasn't a winner for me.
Made this Friday and it was a big hit. A few things I did differently: Crumbled the layers of cake (so it would all fit in my bowl), used cook and serve pudding instead of instant, used creamy cool whip instead of real whipped cream, and added a layer of cool whip in the first layer.
I was absolutely delighted with the results of this recipe. I used store bought sponge cake and, as it was not the time of year for fresh fruit, frozen strawberries and blueberries, partially thawed. A keeper!
I made this for a neighborhood progressive dinner and the crowd went wild. Had to use frozen fruit, but still turned out great. I can't wait to make it with different kinds of fresh fruit in the summer.
Easy to prepare but I didn't like the cake getting soggy. Like the idea of using lemon pudding.
This is an excellent recipe. I used a store bought angel food cake (it gets a little mushy but still tastes great) and I added crushed pineapple to the layers. I didn't have orange juice so used a little lemon juice so the bananas wouldn't turn brown. All fresh fruit in the summer is a plus! On the top I used fresh strawberry wedges and no almonds or cherries. The whole thing was gobbled down in about 5 minutes! Let it sit in the fridge for a few hours.
This is a great dessert. I made it for new year's eve party and it was gone in a minute. I didn't give 5 star because there is way too much cake in the recipe. I used only half packet of cake mix and 1.5 packet of vanilla pudding. I didn't use any almonds ( personal choice) and decorated it with sliced strawberries. made two layers and they were gone before any other desserts came out!! UPDATE-- I made it 3 times now, every time great hit. This time I used Pineapple cake mix and it taste sooooo good!! Try it, you will be happy you did.
This was wonderful! I tried to cut back on fat and calories because it was for home: I used a white cake mix that called for egg whites and 1/3 cup oil (I used half applesauce, and half oil). The sugar called for in the recipe is used to make the strawberries release their natural juices, but I used only 1 Tbl. It made for a little drier layer, but was still good. (You really need to let the strawberries sit for 15-20 minutes so they release their juices, by the way.) I also used skim milk for the pudding, and 8 oz. fat-free Cool Whip, spread as a middle layer as well as the topping. Very light, yet was still a great dessert! Thanks for the recipe!
Recently tried this recipe for two graduation parties and everyone loved it. I also tried Angel Food Cake instead of the cake for a quick fix and it still tasted great!
I have been making this recipes for about 6 years now...and I always get the best reviews whenever I make it! My brother, the toughest critic of them all requests it at least once a year!
Great recipe. I wanted a trifle recipe for an anniversary party and this one really fit the bill. I did pour brandy over the cake to make it really special. Yum. I also left out the banana's because I forgot to buy them. Very easy to make, and the end result is very pretty.
This is delicious! Try it with all different kinds of fruit...mango, kiwi, etc.
We love this recipe! It is delicious and light. You just want to keep eating it! It looks best if you use it on the first day. Left overs start to run together but they still taste fabulous! Yum! Thanks for the recipe!!
Made this dessert today and it turned out amazing. Rave reviews by all! I did make my own white cake and vanilla pudding from scratch(recipes from this website) and I think that added the perfect touch. I made the cake and pudding last night to save time. All in all it was absolutely delicious. I was expecting it to be heavy but it tasted like a light summery dessert...can't beat that!!
Everyone loved it! I cheated and used two angelfood cakes because they were buy one get one free and it was too hot out to bake a cake! I just broke it into pieces and did everything else the same. Yummy!
Awesome stuff!! I didn't have the cherries for the top so I used kiwi, also used angel food cake and cool whip, but that's what I like about this recipe is almost anything goes....Definately will make again.
This was a HUGE hit at our families get together. However, the next time I will omit the almond. Most of the men in the family complained how it ruined the texture.
This is so delicious and beautiful! I took it over to a barbeque, and even my friend who is a chef went on and on about how great it was. The only change I made was to sprinkle 1/4 c. of brandy over each layer of cake (I used angelfood cake). I can't wait to make it again!
Very good- the only changes- left out bananas and since I like to taste my whipped cream, I added 2 tbsp powdered sugar to whipped cream. Every single person went on and on about these. Simple, pretty and tasty! Thanks for the recipe!
I made this recipe according to the instructions and it is wonderful! The only note I would add is to let the juice from the cherries drain off before putting them on top. The cherry juice runs on the whip cream. This is just a presentation issue, because it tastes great. I think next time I will try to make my own pudding to see if this adds anything to the recipe.
This dessert will bring ooh's and aah's wherever you take it. It's beautiful and easy. First off, I don't make the cake - buy a pound cake or angel food cake! I do use a egg slicer to slice the strawberries. I don't use bananas with OJ nor the cherries or almonds. I top it with a few neatly placed strawberries. Excellent!!! I never thought I'd ever have a use for my trifle bowl but this recipe keeps it busy!
Everyone loved this more than I did but I have to admit that I used a sugar free Angel Food cake recipe for the cake instead of what was called for. I'm probably just not a huge English Trifle fan.
LOVED IT! Great taste, and combonation. It was a hit!
I made this for my ultra health conscious brother-in-law and it was ahuge hit. Perfect light summer dessert.
I LOVE trifle! One of my top five favorite desserts (which is saying a lot!) I don't want to make traditional trifle, and this one works out fabulously in it's place. I made this for Thanksgiving last year and everyone raved. It's so pretty, and it's really easy for the little ones to help make, which makes it special as well. I used pineapple/orange juice to soak the pound cake - you could probably use any kind of juice. Thank you for this awesome recipe!
Delish! Very easy to do and tastes great! Not too filling and will serve a good size group. Although my people kept having seconds so maybe not;) I used banana pudding and it was great. Next time i will try it with lemon cake instead. I think that will be delightful.
This was delicious! Loved it!!! Everyone wanted recipe!
I made this b/c my daughter needed to bring in a recipe from another country. It was a hit in her class! The director of her preschool took the leftovers home and said it was a hit with her family! Thanks for this recipe.
I turned a failed cake (didn't rise) into a nice desert using this recipe. The crowd enjoyed it. I think that adding some liqueur would be a nice touch.
awesome, but make your own vanilla sauce
Excellent and yummy - I took short cuts by using a lemon pound cake bought from the store, lemon pudding and some lemoncelo liqueur if serving to adults - also couldn't find blueberries so I substited with a can of crushed pineapple with the juice - wow - so many compliments from everyone. Topped it with Light Cool Whip and decorated with small pieces of sugared pineapple pieces and strawberries. Thank you for this recipe....
This was a hit at Easter dinner! I used 4 kiwis instead of bananas and cheesecake flavored pudding. I increased it to 2 small packets of instant pudding and had some left over. I just filled a couple of custard cups and snacked on it later. Everyone was impressed with how pretty it was! Definetly a keeper!
I also made this a couple weeks ago and I am just now getting around to reviewing it. I made this for Bunco Night. The girls raved about it! It is a basic trifle that is VERY easy to mix up. Mine turned out a tad runny, I dont know if it was the custard I used or if the berrys I used let off alot of juice. However it was very well recieved and I will make this again. Thanks for the recipe!
Family really enjoyed this trifle. A Perfect desert for a BBQ during the summer.
This trifle was very good - even my Mother-in-law loved it ! Suzanne
Too much banana taste
A nice looking dessert. I used sugar-free vanilla and cool whip instead of whipping my own cream. Also added raspberries, instead of the cherries and used pound cake, which gave a good texture to the dish.
I made this for Easter and everyone loved it! I was short on time and used Cool Whip on the top rather than whipping cream.
this is excellent start to a great recipe! I made mine a little more like I would make a chocolate trifle--with more layers (3 instead of 2). It really changes the look of the dessert. I used lady fingers instead of white cake and let the strawberries mascerate (juice) overnight, so the lady fingers has something to soak up. This recipe can also be really light--using lite cool whip and fat free pudding. So easy, so fun to make, so delicious! thanks.
I took this to our family Father's Day BBQ and it was a hit. Even the men raved about it and they usually don't comment on desserts! I used vanilla pudding, but I think I'll try using lemon next, just for a new flavor. Thanks!
I have made this many times and just got around to rating it. Great tasting and very appealing to the eyes!
I served this recipe to 22 people at our Easter Dinner...what a hit, They raved about it. It was the perfect end to a large Easter meal. I will make it again and again...it was a family hit!
Everyone loved it, a little pricey to make but well worth it!!
This is a good recipe. I used angel food cake. I think I will trying using sugar free things for my diabetic family members. I think they will really like it.
Easy and a very tasty treat. I recommend this recipe to anyone who wants to make a quick but good cake.
Yummy! Looks great and tastes even better. And better yet the next day as a leftover!
This was easy to do and tastes divine! :) I had a bit too much white cake leftover though. I put my trifle into a large glass bowl, not an actual trifle bowl. But, I'd definitely make it again.
This was very easy to make and tasted great. I used raspberries instead of the cherries on top - it seemed to go better with the other fruit. I also suggest not letting the pudding set so that it soaks into the cake cubes better. Nice dish to take somewhere - looks mor complicated than it is!
Made this again this past weekend. I use leftover pound cake. Delicious!
Wow! What a crowd pleaser!!! SO easy to make, so easy to adjust, and so impressive looking. My first attempt at a trifle, and I couldn't have been happier with it. Thank you for a wonderfully simple recipe that I can put together for any fancy occassion! P.S. I made this for Valentine's day, so I used white cake but colored some of it pink and some of it red to have more Valentine color. Adorable!
This gets rave reviews whenever I make it for a party or potluck. SOOO delicious, you won't be able to get enough of it.
Took this Trifle to a Memorial Day picnic where it received RAVE reviews. All my relatives loved it and exclaimed what a gourmet cook I was...if only they had known how easy it was!! I followed the recipe to a T, the only thing I would do differently is make the pudding in advance because mine took a while to cool.
WONDERFUL! I used sugar free pudding and angle cake instead of regular cake. I can't wait to make this in the summer months, when the berries are sweeter. I added more almonds, but only becuase we love almonds! Thanks for the recipe.
I served this last night at a family get together and everyone just raved about it. I used premade mini jelly role cake, I doubled the pudding/milk amount and used blueberries instead of bananas. I also mixed in some cool whip with the pudding to lighten it up.
really good i did make several changes i used lemon pudding , i added blackberries , and i added strawberry jello squares . i added orange zest to the whipping cream . everybody love it .
My sister-in-law made this for Mother's Day. Very YUMMY! A nice Spring/Summer dessert and definitely a crowd pleaser!
Really really delicious
Was looking for a recipe to use up a bunch of fruit. This is it. It does make a lot so give some to the neighbors. I used strawberries,pears,bananas,blueberries the family loved it. Used cooked pudding we do not like instant.
I've made this for 2 different dinners this weekend and it was a hit both times! The first time, I made my own cake. The second I didn't have time so I picked up a store bought one. Both were great. The only thing I left out were the bananas. I just don't like bananas! I'll make this again for sure!
Made this today for a light Christmas dessert. I used angel food cake, 2 packs vanilla pudding, 1 tub Cool Whip, 2 bananas, 2 kiwi, pineapple slices, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries. Didn't do strawberries as my guy is allergic. FANTASTIC - you can't go wrong with this - any berry/fruit will work.
Tastes great. A family friend would always make this, but to add an extra kick, try adding 1/2 cup of brandy to the bottom of the bowl while making it.
