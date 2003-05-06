I really wanted to give this recipe 4 stars, but just couldn't with so many adjustments. First, I made my own white cake which came out great, but 2 regular size layers were way too much...I couldn't fit it all in the bowl, and I have a standard size trifle bowl. Next time, I'll make only one cake and cut it in half through the mid-section to get two thinner layers. Also, I was surprised the recipe didn't call for any sherry, so I added 1/4 cup dry sherry to the bottom cake layer...really nice. Next, I've never had an English Trifle with a banana layer, so I omitted it...didn't feel the berries really needed it or like the idea of brown mushy bananas for leftovers. I also wasn't crazy about the taste and texture of the instant vanilla pudding...will try to make something better for next time, though it may take more time & effort. To the whipping cream I added 2 Tbsps sugar and 1 tsp vanilla...would have been pretty bland without it. Finally, I omitted the slivered almonds and maraschino cherries on top...didn't feel they would add anything to the already wonderful fresh berries. Overall, a decent base recipe that I will make my own...still glad I tried it!

