Black Forest Cake II

I made this cake yesterday to have for dessert after an Oktoberfest meal. The cake came out beautifully. I don't understand the point of putting 1 teaspoon of coffee in (even strongly-brewed) it had no effect on the flavor. I'm assuming that's what the coffee was for. The whip cream icing was a disaster but I saved it without even trying to. When instructed to whip the heavy whipping cream to stiff peaks, I did. THEN it says add the vanilla & kirschvasser - bad move !! By then it was too far whipped & in order to blend the vanilla & kirschvasser in completely the whip cream started taking on that dreadful "you've gone too far" look. Lumpy, like cottage cheese & not what I want on my cake. Other recipes w/ similar instructions add the flavoring(s) at the "almost stiff peaks" stage so as not to end up w/ the mess I did. By the time you actually get the vanilla & kirschvasser blended in adequately it should be just about at "stiff peaks" stage. Things were going so smoothly up to this point that I refused to freak out over the whipped cream so I just stuck into the fridge until the cake cooled enough to split the layers & do the filling & cherries. I gave the icing a couple of good stirs & began plastering it on. I could see that it was a darn good thing that it was good & cold cuz that's the only reason that it held it together long enough to ice the cake ! I just ate my 1st piece & it is very intense but SO enjoyable ! I've always wanted to make on of these & glad I did.