Black Forest Cake II
Wonderful chocolate layer cake which is soaked in Kirsch liqueur, with cherry filling.
This recipe is very good...HOWEVER, here are my moderations: I made this in a hurry, so I had to use a dark chocolate cake mix, which was wonderful. -Soak the cherries in the kirsch overnight.-Because other's have said that it's too strong I used only 1\4c. kirsch and 1\4c. leftover cherry juice to brush onto the cake. It was potent enough.-Set aside 12 whole cherries for decoration and chop the rest for the filling.-Double the buttercream icing recipe to ice the layers, top & sides of the cake, and also reserve about 1c. of icing to use as rosettes later. (If you don't have an icing pipe, simply put icing in a plastic baggie and snip one of the corners. Press the icing out.) Press out 12 icing rosettes and use them as a base on which to put the 12 reserved whole bing cherries. It looks really pretty! Delicious cake!Read More
I get so irritated when people rate a recipe 5 stars when they've made a ton of modifications to it to get the recipe to that level. It is misleading and this cake is a perfect example. I followed the recipe to the 't' and was very disappointed. My husband took a bite, and could not continue eating it. I have never seen him do that in all of our years together. The Kirsh is waayyyy too strong and overpowers everything. The outside 'frosting' is not good at all and just has no taste except for the alcohol. This was really not what we were looking for. This cake took forever to make, especially with cutting the 2 cakes into half, and I am just so put out with the results...not to mention that after making a special trip to the store to purchase all of the ingredients it nearly broke the bank. I lived in Germany for many years and this is not authentic. I normally don't pay attention to the negative reviews but I should have on this one.Read More
I made this for my husband's birthday. Since he loves Black Forest Cake, and until now has only had the grocery store bakery version, this was a special treat. The chocolate cake part is pretty basic but the Kirschwasser lifts it up and the rich buttercream is a nice contrast to the outside coating of whipped cream. Notes: I used 9 inch cake pans so the cake was not too tall. Also, I added 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar to the whipped cream frosting. Even with the added sugar, the cake was not overly sweet -- it was just right. Finally, this is not a cake for kids -- the kirschwasser is pretty strong and the alcohol taste will probably turn them off.
This cake stole the show at a pre-Valentine Party and not a crumb was left afterwards. I recommend allowing a day for the syrup to soak through the cake in the fridge (covered of course, cakes pick up odors and flavors and dry out). The high alcohol content mellows out over time. I assembled the cake(with the cherry buttercream filling minus the whipped cream frosting) on a tin pizza platter - you know the disposable type. I was glad I did because the cake is quite fragile after soaking. I chose not to sweeten the whipped cream because I had an ample amount of shaved semi-sweet chocolate on hand to sprinkle over the entire cake which sweetened the whipped cream. I used 1/4 cup of Kirshwasser for the syrup and brushed it generously over the cake and opted to use maraschino cherries for garnish on top- just for appeal. I might use more Kirsh next time. I could hardly taste it. To those of you who had trouble finding Kirshwasser-I thought I was running into the same problen at my local liquor store. The vendor told me I was mistakingly looking in the Cordials section when I should have looked in the Brandy section of the store. Next to the cherry brandys were Hiram Walker™ Kirshwasser. Oh and another modification: Try using 1 stick (8 TBS) butter to 4 cups powdered sugar. It should take about 2-3 tbs. liquid to get to the right consistency. I find the original recipe is wayyy too sweet and doesn't produce enough buttercream.
I live in Germany, and this is one American recipe that I must admit is nearly dead on. However in the Black Forest fresh cherries are used which have soaked overnight in the Kirschwasser (Cherry Water around 40+%). My husband always says that if it is made correctly the room will spend when you stand up!
This cake was just great. I didn't have cherry liquer and so I used the syrup from the cherry jars, and it came out great. One thing I noticed is that the leftovers a day or two later seemed to taste even better, with the cake being extra moist and all soaked through. The whipped cream topping keeps OK too but for the best taste I would suggest putting the entire cake together a day or so in advance of when you will be using it (to give plenty of time for the layers to soak through), and then just frost with whipped cream right before serving. I also found it necessary to chill the coffee icing before use, to thicken it.
Wonderful recipe!!! My son needed a German recipe to make for his World History class and he chose this one. The class raved about it! We made a few changes. For the unsweetened cocoa powder he used Hershey's Special Dark (unsweetened) Cocoa. He used the cherry juice from the canned cherries instead of the kirschwasser. After reading the reviews, he used only 2 cups of confectioners' sugar and still added about a teaspoon of cherry juice to make it spread easier. He made three 8 inch layers instead of cutting the two into 4 layers (he just cooked them for less time). He cut the cherries in half to put between the layers and to decorate the top of the cake. He added the 2 tablespoons of dry milk while whipping the heavy whipping cream to stabilize it as recommended earlier and the frosting looked great on the cake the next day. At first he wanted to add sugar to the whipping cream to make it sweeter, but he decided not to. After tasting the cake the next day, he said the less sweet frosting complimented the sweet cake very nicely--he was glad he didn't add it! The cake came out nice and moist and the tastes blended beautifully after letting it sit over night in the refrigerator. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
The cake came out rather well. I used about 1 1/2 cups of sugar for the filling instead of 3 1/2 cups as suggested from the posts below. I also added one tbsp of coffee. The texture of the filling was absolutely fine and i had no problems with it. however, i think the next time i will double the amount of ingredients used as the filling was hardly enough to cover all 3 layers. I used cherry rum instead of Kirsch and soaked the cake overnight like some ppl said but i could actually hardly taste the alcohol at all. I'd suppose it is probably bcos it's not Kirsch. I also added about 1/2 cup of sugar to the whipping cream. ALl in all, the cake was not too sweet and it has a very good presentation!! Also, for those who cannot cut cakes into half, try using a thread and wrap it around the cake circumference. Pull it towards you and ta-da! a beautifully cut cake with no crumbs or uneven sides!
I made this cake as a birthday cake for one of our office staff. It was a HIT! I made a few small changes. I didn't feel like the cakes were large enough to cut into. So I just made a 2 layer cake. I only used 2 cups of confection sugar. For the cherry filling, I used one can of cherry pie filling. I used Kaluha instead of the coffee. To garnish I grated a square of chocolate over the top of the whipping cream, then placed Kirch soaked maraschino cherries around the edge of the cake a 4 in the middle. It was not only beautiful, it was Delicious, and the hit of the birthday party! Thanks for submitting...
I made this cake for my husband's birthday. Black Forest cake has been the traditional birthday cake in his birthday, but always purchased from the supermarket bakery. I was feeling competitive, and I chose this recipe, and I followed it almost exactly. The only change I made was to add 2 Tablespoons of Nonfat Dry Milk to the whipped cream before I whipped it. This stabilized the cream so that it didn't collapse during the week it took us to finish it up. This cake is great. The chocolate cake scared me at first, because it seemed so dry and and unflavored, but the sprinkling of kirsch made it moist and awakened the chocolate flavor. The reviewers who say that this cake gets better over time are correct! I didn't have "canned bing cherries" I had to choose canned "cherrries jubilee" over canned cherry pie filling. OH HE LOVED IT SOO MUCH!
A very yummy recipe. I was a bit frugal and used cheaper pie cherries instead of bing cherries and it still turned out nice. No coffee or liqueur but even without this turned out very moist. The frosting isn't sweet, which worked out nicely since I added chocolate shavings to the outside.
This is THE BEST CAKE!!!! It is not to sweet and enough kirsch to enjoy the liquer flavor. I was in a rush so I did make a box cake the second time I made this and it was just as perfect the 2nd time. Modification is that I used chocolate shards on top.. I make these by melting 4 oz. of bittersweet choco in double boiler and spreading on a 16" long piece of parchment in a thin even layer cover with a second sheet of parchement. Start rolling at short end in a narrow tube and refridge seam side down. YOU WILL ALWAYS HAVE SHARDS when needed for any cake. I put mine in the freezer wrapped well. Hope it helps!
The cake itself was soooo good! It wasn't too sweet, and it has a beautiful dark color. I adjusted the recipe to fit 3 pans, and it worked wonderfully. I did have to make some alterations due to ingredient availability. I didn't have any buttermilk so I substituted an equal amount of plain yogurt (thanks allrecipes). Since I was making this for a pregnant coworker, I eliminated the liquer and replaced it with strong coffee. The recipe calls for too much sugar in the filling. Take other reviewers' advice and cut it back - you won't be sorry. UPDATE: I've made this a few times already, and it seems to work a lot better with cherry pie filling and not the super sweet filling called for in the original recipe. Will be making this again and again.
This recipe is awesome. Love to bake, never made a black forest cake before and it definitely was in the top 2 best cakes I've ever made and this was a first try. I only made a few changes for extra flavor and color. I used 1 can dark sweet cherries and 1 can of red tart ones, added about 2 tablespoons of chocolate syrup to my whip cream and also added a couple spoons of the dark sweet cherry juice to the whip cream as well. Will definitely make over and over!
I really don't understand the rave reviews for this cake. While the basic chocolate cake was fine, everything else was terrible. Adding 1/2c of Kirsch liqueur makes the cake taste and smell like rubbing alcohol. I'm hoping it will become edible after sitting overnight but am worried about it drying out in the fridge. The filling between the layers is far too dry - I softened the butter prior to creaming, but after adding the sugar and coffee all I had was a thick paste. I had to add about 1/3 c of cream to lighten the consistency, but if you have reserved syrup from the cherries, definitely use that. And what is with the unsweetened whipped cream for a frosting? This cake was very expensive, took a long time to make, and was just strange (not in a good way). If you must proceed, I would definitely suggest making it at least a day in advance and covering it well so it doesn't dry out. Maybe this is what "real" Black Forest Cake is supposed to be like, but if that's the case I must say I don't care for it at all. Also, change the default picture... This cake doesn't have chocolate frosting!!
I definitely agree with the other reviewers who wrote the majority of people who rated this recipe highly, completely modified the recipe. Therefore the recipe on it's own needs a bit of tweaking. I thought I was going to be bringing a wonderful dessert for Thanksgiving dessert, but this cake was a flop. The butter creme was very sweet and the whipped cream bland (even after adding 4 tablespoons of confectioners sugar) and didn't even one another out. My cake was also very hard to slice without all the layers falling apart, leaving an unattractive glob on plates. In addition, this is a cake where you need to bite into all flavors at once to appreciate it and with the blob on plates it was kind of hard to do so. Although the chocolate cake alone wasn't bad, I'll continue to look for other Black Forest Cake recipes. God Bless! xoxo
I made three of these cakes at one time, for a big event at church. I used nine cake pans, three per layer, and that worked well, but it gave me nine chances to try sprinkling layers with different methods. I used half maraschino-cherry juice and half kirsch for the sprinkling of each cake. One thing I figured out, while doing this, was that if you pierce the cake layer carefully, about 20 or 30 holes, it helps the kirsch soak in better. I used a fork on one layer, and that didn't work as well, because the moist cake tended to stick to the fork tines. I used a long-handled cooking fork with two long thin tines for other layers, and was more careful in piercing the layer, and that worked better. On the layers that I didn't pierce before sprinkling, the top one-fourth inch of the layer was so wet that it was impossible to ice with the coffee-chocolate frosting. The pierced layers were much easier to ice. Also, I transported the stacked layers to the church to do the finish work there. This was not a good idea, it turns out, because these soaked cake layers are so fragile. One of the cakes basically broke apart while being transported, although I had carefully propped and packed each cake. So I would say, if you plan to serve this somewhere other than where you bake it, bring the baked cake layers to the destination BEFORE doing anything further. I used, with the 6 cups of whipping cream, three packets of powdered Dream Whip, about 1/4 cup of kirschwasser, and about 2/3 cup
I think I'm more of a traditionalist - preferring the whipped cream slightly sweetened, and no buttercream. I usually have a cherry filling, instead of just cherries. In my opinion, the buttercream was too sweet, and having two "icings" made the flavor inconsistent. I would rather have a more sweetened whipped cream and use that between the layers, with home made cherry filling, and the whipped cream as an icing. On the plus side, I did like the fact that the cake was brushed with cherry juice (instead of Kirsch since I don't use alcohol). This was one of my worse black forest cakes.
Good recipe and it was a hit for my father-in-law's b-day party. But I believe it's because I made the following modifications: 1) used cake flour; 2) soaked bing cherries in cherry brandy overnight; 3) used the buttercream frosting for in between layers, but used a different recipe for chocolate buttercream to frost the outside of the cake and just used the the whipped cream in this recipe for garnish/decoration along with cherry brandy soaked maraschino cherries; 4) used cherry brandy for the liquor instead of Kirschwasser; 5) Used Hershey's Special Dark Cocoa so the cake was dark chocolate (it is black forest not brown forest); 6) prepped the cake pans with the parchment circles and sprayed pan and circles with cooking/baking spray & dusted with cocoa powder (instead of flour). My in-laws used to have a German friend who made black forest cake for them a couple of times and my FIL said my version beat hers without a doubt! He said hers was so dry as to be inedible and this recipe came out super moist!
I made this for my husband's birthday. It was fantastic. The chocolate cake was easy to make -- I'm glad I didn't substitute a cake mix, which I thought about doing. The butter frosting was too dry, I used a total of four or five teaspoons of coffee before it was really workable. The whipped cream frosting was easy and fun. I made the cake the day before, then worried that the whipped cream frosting would get all sloppy and wet, but it all worked out fine. I kept the cake refrigerated overnight.
For the amount of time I put into making this cake I was very disappointed with the results. This cake was dry, did not keep well (frosted with whipped cream like the recipe calls for) and did not have a strong flavor. If I ever make it again I will simplify the recipe by a) follow other users' suggestions and simply use pie filling instead of the more expensive canned cherries b) use a dark chocolate cake mix c) frost with either more cherry pie filling or a light chocolate frosting
Tasted better then I expected. I only put in about half of the liqour. I put some on the chocolate and soaked the cherries in the rest overnight. For the icing that goes on the middle layers: It needs more than a few spoons of liquid (cherry,milk or coffee) to thin it up enough to spread onto the cake layers. This is my husband's favorite kind of cake and my first time making it. DO NOT skip the wax paper circle. I decided to just grease the bottom of my pans and it was very difficult to get them out (and one fell apart while doing so). Finally, the cake was made a week ago. Kept in the fridge and the slice I ate tonight was better then last week. Very moist!
Delicious!!! Doubled the butter for the icing, and added extra coffee. Would probably use cherry pie filling next time to save the extra work. And covering the sides of the cake with chocolate curls/shaving was time consuming and a pain, probably just do the top next time.
This is sooooo wonderful!!!! It was not hard to make at all. I used Cherry Brandy for the kirschwasser. I had to add cherry juice to the confectioner's sugar mixture to make it the correct consistency. I couldn't find Bing cherries so I used canned pie cherries (the tart kind). It was the absolute BEST cake I have ever tasted! My husband doesn't even like cake and fought for the last piece...
This is my family's favorite cake recipe. We save it for special occasions like Christmas eve and birthdays because it is THAT GOOD. It is decadent, yet not overly sweet. The flavors of the cream, chocolate, cherries, and liquor all come together for a perfect, elegant cake. Seriously. You won't be disappointed. And it is EVEN BETTER on the second day, so I try to make this cake at least a day in advance if I can. If not, that's fine---it just means better leftovers :).
This was the first cake I've ever made from scratch and it turned out fantastic! Granted, my kitchen was a battlefield of flour and cocoa powder, but it eventually turned out decent. I made this for my husband's birthday and was grumbling the whole time because I'm not a huge fan of chocolate and cherries (so I was expecting to not get to eat the cake I spent so long on!) and I was insanely surprised at how much I liked this. I didn't add half as much Kirsch as it was calling for because I panicked while looking at the 1/2 cup full, but I can see how easily it all can be added and will definitely add more for the next cake. All I could find was Maraschino cherries and that's all I used. I added the cherry juice from that into the frosting and probably would have doubled the frosting recipe next time because I was running out (I always have frosting issues on cakes). The taste of this cake is addicting! It's not a sickeningly sweet cake, so after eating a slice, you don't feel like your stomach is exploding, so that was a major plus for both me and my husband. I will definitely use this recipe for whenever I want to make a Black Forest cake. I don't even see a reason to try other recipes because I enjoyed this one so much.
This was a MASSIVE hit. And I made some changes: 1/2 the sugar in the cake, added another 1/8 c cocoa Blanched fresh cherries for 120 seconds, then fermented in grappa for 2 weeks. When I assembled the cake, I drizzled some of the cherry grappa on the top and bottom layers of the cake only. I mixed the liquored cherries with regular ones when I put them in the layers. I sprinkled cacao nibs on the whipped cream frosting. So delicious!
This cake is wonderful, but it is time consuming. I used 2 jars of maraschino cherries and the juice instead of the cherries and Kirsh it called for. I also used cool whip instead of heavy whipping cream. It worked very well and the whole cake kept well (in the frig) for over a week. My sister had some after she returned from Germany and said it tastes very similar to the Schwartzwald Kirsche Torte (Black Forest Cake) she had there. Yummy! I'd make it again.
super easy and it can make a great dessert for any occation. but if you want to make this recipie even better switch the unswettened cocoa powder with half regular sweetened cocoa it will come out even better. ;P
AWESOME!! The first time I made this I skipped the strong coffe addition. The second time I used esspresso. Man what a difference!! So tasty!! I will be making this again and again! Small problem with the cherry liquer leaking out of the cake as it sits. But not a big deal.
Excellent cake! I made for a German dinner party and it was a hit.
I kinda cheated and used a boxed cake but either way this cake was a hit!
It was better the first time I made it. I can't remember what I did, but I believe I took other reviewers suggestions. This time I did it exactly as it was written. 1) too sweet. 2) too dry. 3) Buttercream proportions are way off. Turned out more like a fondant. Still yummy, but not really wow, omg, worth the work.
I made this cake as directed except that I used 3 8 inch cake pans to form three layers and, since my company couldn't drink alcohol, I replaced the kirsch with the cherry juice. The cake was a huge hit! I plan to use the cake itself for my husband's birthday with chocolate mousse icing and a chocolate ganache filling.
I've made this recipe twice now for my husband's birthday and it has been a hit both times!
I made this cake for a friend's husband and he said it was the best Black Forest Cake that he has ever tasted.
Perfect recipe.
SO AWESOMELY YUMMY! I made it for a contractor friend at work for her birthday today. I replaced the butter w/ canola oil and the milk for 1 can of diet cream soda (I have a dairy allergy). It was SO MOIST and PERFECT! Thank you SO MUCH for sharing a WONDERFUL chocolate cake recipe!!
Overall the recipe was okay. The best part of it was the actual chocolate cake, the amount of Kirswasser added was perfect. However, the pic shown with the recipe is not representative of the recipe itself. the frosting is not chocolate, it's just cream with *too much* Kirswasser. The filling is way too sweet.... I thought I was doing something wrong, but later comments revealed that people had to make additions for this cake to come out "authentic". If you don't follow the advice of the commenters, this cake is so- so.
I've made this cake for my birthday. It's turned out so great that we didn't have any leftovers. The reason I'm giving it 4 stars is butter-sugar icing that you need to use in between layers. I think 3 1/2 cups of sugar is way too much. I've omitted butter icing completely. Instead I've added some sugar, coffee and Kirsch to whipped cream and used it between layers as well as to frost top and sides of the cake (2 cups of whipping cream generates plenty of cream).
I used black cherry pie filling because I couldn't find canned black cherries. The cake required some time to make, but it tasted very good.
I used this recipe for christmas---it was great and a big hit. To save time, I used a devils choclate cake mix, over did it with the Kirsh, and let the cakes (soaked in Kirsh) sit in the fridge for two days. The buttercream filling, with the chocolate cake and whip cream frosting was a good mixture. I can't wait to make this cake again. Recipe was easy to follow and the cake was easy to make.
Way too many alterations had to be made. I wasted a lot of time and money trying to improvise to make the perfect cake. The cakes came out way too flat to cut in half. So, I ended up doubling the cake recipe just to have 4 layers. I uncurled a paperclip and used that to poke holes in all the layers. Then I sprinkled each layer with 1/4 cup of kirshwasser and let it sit overnight. I pitted about 2 lbs of bing cherries and soaked them overnight in kirshwasser for the filling. After soaking, be sure to dab the cherries with a cloth to remove excess brandy before putting them on the cake. Otherwise, it'll water down buttercream and make the cake too damp. For the filling and frosting I only made buttercream frosting. Whipped topping wouldn't hold up well over a day or two. With the buttercream, I used equal parts coffee liqueur and the liquid that came from soaking the cherries. Just add until the consistency is just right for spreading. The liqueur and brandy gave the frosting a great subtle flavor, and a warm color that complimented the chocolate. I topped it all with a ring of brandied cherries. No chocolate shavings were necessary. Once the cake is frosted, chill in the fridge if necessary so the frosting sets. Making the cake this way, felt much more authentic. It was a huge hit. My friends and I literally got tipsy after having one piece. The cake tastes even better the next day. Not as strong, but the flavors had time to mingle and mature.
This is a very good cake.
Great moist cake..very good taste as well..made it for my husband's birthday and got loads of appreciation.
I made this recipe for my German family. I think it was fabulous. Like others, I didn't use all the sugar for the buttercream frosting filling and actually doubled the butter, which worked well. If you have a hard time finding the liquor I would suggest to keep looking because it really made the recipe and I can't imagine the cake being nearly so good without it. I made and assembled it the night before and frosted it shortly before serving and I thought that worked really well to take the bite off the alcohol. I will definately make this again!
I used a generic cherry brandy and the cake tasted way too alcoholic...not good...do not try this...the cake was barely eaten. Also I had to really tweak the frosting to give it a good flavor.
The butter cream filling is so stiff you can't spread it and even after adding an ENTIRE second stick of butter, the filling got hard-- not firm...HARD. as in crunchy-- after being in the fridge over night. (the humidity was very high that day, too!) the plain whipped cream tasted like horse slobber after i put in the kirsch. (this can be remedied by adding some sugar, but mine went flat after playing with it too much to try and fix it.) try this idea using traditional butter cream filling, cut the kirsch "sprinkling" down from 1/2 cup to about 1/4 and make a sweet whipped cream frosting. you will be SO much happier. you might even want to switch to amaretto rather than use the kirsch. it is less bitter. i was so frustrated with every step of what should be a simple cake that i would truly say this cake is not worth it.
Made this for my bf's birthday, and it turned out great. I subbed a chocolate buttercream frosting for the sides and top, with the whipped cream in between layers (with buttercream dam) and accented in the middle on top. The layers were bing cherries with a few maraschino thrown in. I used a German cherry liquor (not Kirschwasser - something more stout), and it turned out great. The cake realllllly started to soften after about 4 days, the bottom layer leaking the liquor and cherry juice. I kept it in a cake carrier in the fridge, and the flavor was great, but it turned soft. The bf still ate it up. It was my first four-layer cake, and turned out great. He was very impressed.
Yummy cake. As the cake was for adults and kids I made it a 3 layer cake with the kirschwasser, and kept one layer and made into a 2 layer half-cake without kirschwasser. Kids and adults were very happy with their cakes :)
YUM...wonderful!
NOT WORTH THE EFFORT. The inside frosting (even with the reduced 1/ 1/2 cup proportion) is way too sweet! The outside frosting is so bland and does not come out like the picture. People who say this recipe is a 4 or 5 are talking about a completely different cake, with so many modifications it might as well be a different cake. A waste of time, ingredients, and patience.
I made this cake for my wedding as a groom's cake. A year and a half later I still get calls for the recipe. No left overs of this one! The only problem I had with it was the cherry filling was a bit runny so it soaked through the icing and I had to keep fixing it. This would probably be fixed if it was iced after letting the built cake sit over night (?). Anyway, great cake! My husband has me make it for anniversaries now.
This was a delicious recipe. I substituted canned whipped cream in a pinch, but it lacked the flavor of whipped cream mixed with kirsh, and it also started to run after a few minutes. Had I followed the recipe completely it would have been perfect! I will try this recipe again!
Marvelous cake recipe; my family inhaled it! I halved the amount of buttercream and still had enough to give the cake a wonderful punch.
Made my Black Forrest Cake for the first time today. I drained the cherry pie filling I had and added a little hot water to the syrup to thin it out and used it in the cake. I baked the cakes in 2 8 inch square pans instead of round ones I do not have in flex ware. They came out of the oven looking good. I had to used cocoa powder in the cakes. The cake was delicious tonight with the cherries between the four layer cake with the coffee flavored frosting (I added about 3 T. coffee to the frosting to make it creamy) hit the spot: cherries-chocolate-coffee yum-o. I left out the whipped cream part, but frosted the top with the coffee frosting and drizzled melted chocolate on top.
This is a fair amount of work, but not as much as the traditional method of preparing Black Forest cake. If you find the kirsch too strong, mix it half and half with either cherry juice (from the can) or simple syrup (1 cup sugar dissolved in 3/4 cup water). Be careful if you use frosting rather than whipped cream to cover the cake as it is heavier and this cake is quite delicate and may not hold up under the pressure...learnt that one the hard way! And there is a typo in the recipe somewhere with the butter frosting ingredients - there was not enough liquid to mix all the sugar in - I just added a splash of milk and it worked great. Other than that, delicious!
I thought because of the reviews this would be awesome. I make a blackforest cake every year for my sons birthday. It's his ablsolute favorite. This weekend we have company and I thought that I'd try this recipe only to be dissapointed. The cake is too fragile, but tastes ok, the buttercream measurement needs to have the liquid increase. I used about 3 tablespoons more cherry juice to make it smoother for spreading. Whipping cream is made with confectioners sugar and that was missing from the recipe. I added about 3 1/2 tablespoons to it. Because there was so many modifications, I give it a three. Also, this is going to make me post a black forest cake that is tasty and not soo sweet! Perhaps you can rewrite the recipe a bit and then get a perfect star : )
I found the filling to be slightly unstable with the temperature of the kitchen I was working in and required many trips to the fridge to keep it cool.
I used kahlua instead of coffee in the filling, and I "oopsed" and forgot to put the cherries on the first layer, but it still tasted great. It was actually better the second day after the flavors blended, as the first day it was too sweet. I also can't cut a cake in half at all (my talents lie in other areas), so I divided the cake batter into 3 cake pans and baked it for a little less time, and it worked out great!
This cake was a hit with my guests, but I had to use much less sugar in the filling (it is too thick with 3 1/2 cups, I used about 2 and still had to add cherry juice). Also the 1/2 cup of Kirschwasser is pretty potent, so I used less. If I made it again, instead of sprinkling the Kirschwasser on the cake I would soak the cherries with it and put it in the icing.
Loved this cake but next time I will use a little less Brandy.. bottom layer was a little soggy. Instead of the half cup I will use 1/4. Beautiful cake, but not for a beginner.
great cake!! very easy to make the only change i made was to the frosting i added 6 teaspoons of powdered sugar. it made it taste a little sweeter. the frosting was great stood up beautifully! everyone at work enjoyed it!!
much too alcoholic (and I'm no prude). The recipe for Jenny's Black Forest Cake is much better.
I made this cake yesterday to have for dessert after an Oktoberfest meal. The cake came out beautifully. I don't understand the point of putting 1 teaspoon of coffee in (even strongly-brewed) it had no effect on the flavor. I'm assuming that's what the coffee was for. The whip cream icing was a disaster but I saved it without even trying to. When instructed to whip the heavy whipping cream to stiff peaks, I did. THEN it says add the vanilla & kirschvasser - bad move !! By then it was too far whipped & in order to blend the vanilla & kirschvasser in completely the whip cream started taking on that dreadful "you've gone too far" look. Lumpy, like cottage cheese & not what I want on my cake. Other recipes w/ similar instructions add the flavoring(s) at the "almost stiff peaks" stage so as not to end up w/ the mess I did. By the time you actually get the vanilla & kirschvasser blended in adequately it should be just about at "stiff peaks" stage. Things were going so smoothly up to this point that I refused to freak out over the whipped cream so I just stuck into the fridge until the cake cooled enough to split the layers & do the filling & cherries. I gave the icing a couple of good stirs & began plastering it on. I could see that it was a darn good thing that it was good & cold cuz that's the only reason that it held it together long enough to ice the cake ! I just ate my 1st piece & it is very intense but SO enjoyable ! I've always wanted to make on of these & glad I did.
I just served this cake last night for a birthday party and everyone LOVED it....I made the following changes: the base cake is fine as is...as one reviewer mentioned it can be fragile so use extreme care and finesse when handling the layers. I only used about half of the amount of Kirshwasser mentioned (approx. 1/4 cup)...I was afraid it would be too strong...regretfully you couldn't really taste it with 1/4 a cup...so next time I will put closer to the required amount of 1/2 cup. The buttercream frosting is interesting...everyone has made changes to it, it's one of those things that you taste and you add what you think it needs as you go along. I only put some of the sugar called for...probably more like half (1.5 cups) because it was very sweet, I doubled the butter and added about 6-8 tablespoons of coffee. If you want it to have any coffee taste you definitely need more than 1 tablespoon of coffee. It tasted great, next time instead of putting 2 sticks of butter, maybe I'll keep it at 1 or 1.5 so the butter taste is a little less. I did not put cherries in the cake, only put maraschino cherries on top for decoration. The whipped cream frosting is very nice, I left out the kirshwasser and added about 3 tablespoons of granulated sugar as it was better with some sweetness instead of blandness. Excellent cake, I will make again.
Delicious! This has become the official birthday cake for a close friend.
I made this cake for a 50th birthday. I now have a lifetime contract... Following a previous comment, I too used only 1/4 cup kirsch which I mixed with 1/2 cup cherry juice. It was a Delite! As the recipe specifies, I used the whipped cream to garnish the whole cake, I did not have enough whipped cream. I had to whip some more and did not necessarily like the looks of it. The picture shows it all in chocolate. I will garnish it differently the next time I make it.
Very good cake! Everyone raved about it! My recommendation is to put the kirshwasser on the cake layers AFTER you place each on the stack and before you spread the filing and cherries. I sprinkled kirshwasser on each piece and then tried to stack up the cake, but the liquid made one of the layers fall into pieces and I had to mold it together with the filling. I was a tad thrown off by the picture--I thought it was going to have chocolate frosting until I started making that portion of the recipe and realized it is white frosting. Delicious though!
This cake tasted wonderful. There was a small problem, however. When I made the whipped cream icing, it turned out white, not dark brown as the original photo of the cake was. I remedied that by mixing in espresso, powdered sugar, and cocoa powder. It turned out to be delicious mocha-cream frosting. The cake was very moist as well, but instead of chopping the cherries for the filling, I used them whole- which turned out to be very interesting.
this was a really wonderful cake...I only cut it into two layers; after soaking up the alcohol it was kinda dense...also I put half the cherries and frosting between the layers and put the rest on top...everyone was sooo impressed. I guess the amount of coffee is the frosting has been corrected; I actually used more like a tablespoon as well as a bit of the liqueur, and it was really good
I've tried this recipe 2 times. It turned out pretty tasty but the cake itself was too dry both times. I haven't baked much before, but I took a friend's suggestion and added a tablespoon of oil to the batter and placed a bowl of water in the oven while the cake was baking. It didn't seem to help to make the cake more moist. A delicious cake though.
This was very good, but I had a hard time getting the heavy cream to set thick enough. I frosted the cake, but it looked a little messy. I may add just a little confectioner's sugar to help the cream set well.
I also live in Germany and find this cake to be pretty accurate. Two weeks ago my family and I spent the weekend in the Blk Forest. We ate cake everyday. Some is too strong for our 13 yr. old. We bought a cherry likor that is 25% and made her bday cake w/that instead. The only thing I dont like is the shortening.
I though thecake was o.k. The layers are tasty and easy to prepare but the filling is very grainy and sugary. The second time I made the cake I used a Mascapone, Sugar and Baileys filling instead which is smooth an complements the layers very well. The cherries go well wth that, too.
This is the best Black Forest Cake recipe I've found. I cheat a little - the last two times I've made it I used a chocolate cake mix for the layers.. then followed the rest of the recipe.
I had never made a cake from scratch before this one. It was amazing! I couldn't get fresh cherries because of the season and used candied ones. Next time I will definitely soak the fresh ones overnight in the kirsch. I used a thread pulled tight to cut the layers in half. Thanks for this, will make again.
A long run for a short slide. I only used about half the kirschwasser called for and it was still way too strong, while the whipped cream frosting didn't have much flavor to it at all. Not worth the effort.
Overall a very good recipe, but the icing need a lot more fluid than the recipe indicates and it might work better with chopped cherries.
the cake itself was great, i messed up on the kirsh(couldnt find it @ stores), so i bought chocolate liquer. i didnt like the top frosting, so i changed it to buttercream. it was ok, the forsting i used from here was too sweet. too much work otherwise. wont make again.
My finance's favorite desert is a black forest cake so i was a bit nervous about making him one from scratch. I made this for x-mas and it was a hit by all. the only changes i made was I added just a little confectioners sugar to the whip cream and used Mr. Bosten wild cherry brandy instead of the kirch. (it was a little cheaper)
I followed the directions to the T and the basic chocolate cake part of the recipe was good but once you add everything else to it the flavor of the cake itself got overpowered by the Kirsch liqueur and ruined the flavor. If you like the alcohol taste then you may like it but if you don't leave it out. I was disappointed and it was a waste of my money and I now have a bottle of kirshwasser Kirsch liqueur I do not now what to do with. The cake itself is good, but I have better recipe for a basic chocolate cake.So I'll just stick to mine. I cook all the time and bake a lot and This is not a cake i will cook again.
The brandy is way too strong and the filling is way too sweet. Do not try this unless you are a good cook and know how to modify it to make it work.
Made this for my husband's birthday - best cake ever! To split layers I always use strong thread. Soak your sweet (not tart!) cherries overnight. It was an unbelievable success. Thank you!
The cake it self was great, unfortunately the icing wasnt. There was no direction to add the chocolate. I improvised and used a Betty Crocker Chocolate icing, and got rave reviews on the cake.
The recipe and cake its self was very good. But I think the measurement for 1 cup of coffee is wrong. What is the consistency of the filling in the middle suppost to be?
In the end all I kept from this recipe was the actual cake part, and it was great! I never make cake, and found this recipe very simple and delicious. I used fresh cherries because they were in season and got excellent feedback from everyone. TIP: Don't skip the parchment paper in the bottom of the pan! I broke one of the layers trying to get it out of a non-stick pan.
Delicious cake, very moist and flavourful. I made the mistake of using only half the amount of kirschwasser, because I was scared the cake would be too wet and run, but next time I'll use the full amount. Also I only had bigger baking trays so the cakes came out too thin and I couldn't cut them in two - it didn't really matter though - I just made an additional layer out of the halved recipe and ended up with three thicker layers. Will definitely make again.
Wonderful! I added about 6 tsps of the cherry juice to the cream mixture (butter, confectioner's sugar, salt, and coffee) because it was way too thick.
This was an easy recipie to follow. I made this cake for the guys in my office. They all loved it. They want me to make it again.
make sure you pour the kirsch on after the layer is on the cake... I poured it on one layer first and couldn't lift it because it was too moist. I also used sour cherries in the cake (people found some pits which was not good) Turned out amazing though and everyone still loved it.
This desert is heavenly! It should be served when your guests will have some room for a "rich dessert!"
The recipe for the layered cake is wonderful. I made it twice in the same week - once for my son's party with friends and the other for our family. I did not use the frosting recipe but used lightly sweetened whipped cream instead. My entire family loves Black Forest and this is one of the best. Thanks!
I just had to use this recipe for a 40th birthday cake for my brother who is German and a black forest cake connoisseur. It got rave reviews and I thoroughly enjoyed helping him eat it!(Even the kids liked it). I'll have to agree with another rater in that the ratio of coffe to sugar in the butter filling was off. I ended up boiling the coffee til it reduced to half a cup (made it more concentrated). I didn't want to lose the coffee flavor by just using half a cup. Perhaps the recipe should be modified accordingly.
I don't like overly sweet desserts, and this was one of the best cakes I've ever had. I took the advice of the previous reviewers and brewed 1/2 cup of really strong coffee for the buttercream, and it was definitely plenty of liquid. The coffee flavor went really well with the chocolate and cherries. I also saved the syrup I drained off of the cherries, added a little lemon juice and almond extract, cooked it down until it was thick, and drizzled it over the cake after I put on the whipped cream and before I put on the chocolate curls. There's a lot of kirsch in this cake--even the adults got buzzed off of it, so I wouldn't recommend giving it to children.
I used this cake for a birthday present to one of my best friends and he said it was the best cake he had ever had!! I also had a lot of fun making it!!
Very very delicious and rich. The recipe halves very well. Made it for my husband's birthday. A very romantic dessert.
Very good, but made some changes. Couldn't find the kirschwasser anywhere...so I just use cherry juice, I made sure not to make it too soggy. I only used 3 cups of confectionsers' sugar...and I still thought it was a little too much. Icing I used Cool Whip instead of the whipping cream mixture. It was amazing!
