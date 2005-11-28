Aunt Blanche's Blueberry Muffins
These are delicious and cake-like. I always double this blueberry muffin recipe and make huge Texas-style muffins.
These are delicious and cake-like. I always double this blueberry muffin recipe and make huge Texas-style muffins.
This recipe tasted great, but wasn't quite what I was looking for. I now understand the "cake-like" reference - they come out dense, moist, and filling, not fluffy like I was looking for. They taste delicious, however. I only put a cup of sugar instead of 1 1/4 and it came out just right - I don't like my muffins to be super sweet. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly, except that I reserved 1/4 of the flour to coat the blueberries so as to avoid them popping during cooking.Read More
I don't know what was wrong, but my muffins flattened out at the top and spilled over the pan. They didnt' make a nice shaped muffin with a mounded top. I was very disappointed in the appearance, but the flavor was good, but a little sugary or grainy. I probably won't make these again.Read More
This recipe tasted great, but wasn't quite what I was looking for. I now understand the "cake-like" reference - they come out dense, moist, and filling, not fluffy like I was looking for. They taste delicious, however. I only put a cup of sugar instead of 1 1/4 and it came out just right - I don't like my muffins to be super sweet. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly, except that I reserved 1/4 of the flour to coat the blueberries so as to avoid them popping during cooking.
THIS IS A WONDERFUL RECIPE. I MADE IT JUST THE WAY IT IS WITH THE EXCEPTION OF ADDING A TABLESPOON OF VANILLA, GIVE OR TAKE A LITTLE. IT MADE 30 AND IN LESS THAN 24-HRS THERE WERE ONLY 15 LEFT. I WOULD RECOMMEND THIS RECIPE TO ANYONE.
This is a classic muffin recipe in its ratios of sugar, fat, egg, and flour. The generation of cake muffins that most people come to expect didnt come around until the advent of betty crocker muffin mixes. So yes, it is soft, and very simple in ingredients ie: no lemon, orange rind, spices, etc. It is a delightful recipe similar to one in my mothers 1919 cookbook. Two things to note: muffin papers didn't exist when muffins came about. They developed a nice brown crust in the iron and steel pans they were cooked in. Do yourself a favor and make a traditional muffin in the traditional way and enjoy the golden crust that held the muffin together. The last thing to note: muffin recipes use baking soda and that means they really bake best with higher heat. 425F is the magic number for muffins. First it sets the crust quickly which controls the "spread" and forces the muffin up into a pretty crown. The creation of mushroom shaped muffins is a modern thing. So crank up the oven to 425 when you make this recipe and they cook for about 12 minutes. By doing that you can have a muffin that is 2/3 full and have a nice crown. Love the recipe!
FABULOUS!!!!!! This is the best muffin ever!!! The top comes out lightly crunchy without having to make a special topping. I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers and added 1tsp of vanilla, and I cut the sugar to just 1cup, but I totally could have handled the entire amount....I have a raging sweet tooth, though. Even though I cut the sugar, that's not to say that these weren't sweet. They were absolutely decadent!!! I HIGHLY recommend making this recipe!!!!
These muffins are fantastic. I added about a teaspoon of vanilla and a little more blueberries. I used frozen blueberries that I allowed to thaw. I also made a topping of; 1/2 C sugar, 1/3 C flour, 1/4 C butter and 1-1/2 t cinnamon and sprinkled on top before baking. Delicious!
What a happy thing it turned out to be that I had so much extra topping left over from "Rhubarb and Strawberry Crunch." (I recommend that recipe highly too, by the way) If it wasn't for trying to find a use for that topping I wouldn't have tried these muffins today. They're not an old-fashioned muffin in the traditional sense mind you, more cake like...but darned good cake. I added a teaspoon of vanilla (cake should have vanilla, right?) but other than that I stuck to the recipe. I got eight Texas-sixed muffins, and I had enough of that wonderful brown sugar oatmeal topping for all of them. When/if I make these again I'll probably make them exactly the same way!
These muffins are FANTASTIC!!! I made them with cake flour and "fresh blueberries" that exploded in the muffin while it cooked, to make a wonderful cake-like muffin that is absolutly delicious!!! If you like blueberry muffins I suggest you try this recipe!:)
I made these with sour cherries and used 1 cup flour, should have stuck to 1 1/4 cup. Very moist muffins, make sure to mix your berries with some of the flour before adding to the batter so they won't sink to the bottom.
These make a lovely thick batter. One little thing I did differently was to not completely fill up the milk measurement ad top it off with a little vanilla - we like vanilla in almost everything! :D This is my go-to recipe - they're not AMAAAZZZING but they are wonderful and easy to put together.
I don't know what was wrong, but my muffins flattened out at the top and spilled over the pan. They didnt' make a nice shaped muffin with a mounded top. I was very disappointed in the appearance, but the flavor was good, but a little sugary or grainy. I probably won't make these again.
These tasted very good, but didn't cook up real well. Admittedly, it could be my oven. It's very tempremental and needs a new heating element. They were flat and didn't puff up like I was hoping. I used frozen blue berries as well and tossed them with sugar. The batter was great. They got eaten, but no rave reviews. I was disappointed - but again I think my oven was the real culprit here. Will try this recipe again and hope for better results.
These were great! I substituted 1/4 c. brown sugar for some of the white sugar, and also substituted 1/2 c. raspberries for some of the blueberries. They were absolutely fabulous!
This is a great recipe. I followed the original recipe and added a teaspoon of vanilla extract and extra blueberries (I used frozen and they worked just fine). I also topped the muffins with a streusel: 1/4 c butter, 1/4 c sugar, 1/4 c brown sugar, 1/3 c flour, 1 tsp cinnamon. I filled the muffin tins about 80% full and this made 15 muffins which didn't run over. They were light and fluffy (make sure your baking powder is not expired or old). Excellent!
These were quick and delicious. They were not what I'd call light and fluffy fall-apart kind of muffins. They were not dense like pound cake but like a normal cake. They held together for the most part when you bit into them which I appreciate as a mom of three! I used frozen blueberries and put them in so they didn't bleed blueberry juice all over and turn my muffins purple. This was a nice thing!! I absolutely will be making these again. One other thing, I doubled recipe so I could have more than one dozen muffins. I filled my four muffin pans to the top and a bit over the top in some cases and it came out to exactly 24 muffins. So... figure this into your calculations. You can stretch it out to more servings if you're conservative in your muffin size. Me? I like bigger muffins and they actually didn't get puff up huge... so I wouldn't make mine smaller than I did.
This is the perfect muffin recipe - super easy and versatile. I followed the lower fat version and doubled it to make 12 jumbo muffins. An instant hit with our family. Will make again and again ~ thank you!
The batter for these whips up real quick. And even though my kids didn't like them (I knew it was a long shot -- they don't like anything even slightly healthy. Or gooey.) I thought they were delicious.
Made these last night at 9pm....all gone by the time I got home from work today at 5:30. I think that's all I need to say!! Great Recipe!
Excellent cake-like muffins, I made these in extra large silicone muffin pan and cooked an addintional 7 minutes.
The first time I made this recipe I used a square pan instead of cupcakes. The resulting cake was wonderful - added a lemon glaze to the top. Now I use this batter for all my "cakes" just adding whatever berries I have on hand. I've used this for petite fours glazing the plain cakes and decorating with fresh violets, candied fruits, etc. What a wonderful recipe. Thanks to Aunt Blanche.
Absolutly delicious! They are best fresh. They have a little crunch of the top. Yum! The top wasn't crunchy after the first day, but they were still delicious.
These are yummy! I add sugar in the raw to the top of them for a little sparkle and crunch. Also- I've made them with fresh and frozen blueberries and both versions worked out well.
You know, with all the muffins I've made from the pre-made packages, and the flops I've created myself, I couldn't believe how easy this was to make. My daughter (3) helped me the entire time and they turned out fabulous!(Even with the apple substitution.) My kids devoured their entire muffin, something they have never done before. This is definitely the recipe i will be using from now on. Thanks Aunt Blanche! ;O)
Great muffins! They stayed soft and delicious overnight so we were able to enjoy them two mornings in a row.
Excellent recipe! The texture is awesome. This is a keeper.
These muffins were great! Took advise from others and added 1 tsp vanilla.....even teenage son whos not to keen on blueberries ate 3!!
made just as directed, except used frozen blueberries. turned out very moist and light.
Excellent! These were super easy the make and better then what you buy at a bakery. Use fresh blueberries and the flavor really pops out. I normally have a problem with my blueberries falling to the bottom of the pan. Not here. A word of caution...they stick to the pan, use muffin liners.
These were good, but not great. These are perfect if you want a no thrills and very simple blueberry muffin recipe. I will make these again because they are easy.
wonderful texture & flavor
These turned out delicious. I brought them to a party and everyone loved them. I used a little less blueberries and the result was great.
Delicious! Thanks for a great recipe Bevy. Followed recipe and added 1 teaspoon of vanilla and sprinkled tops lightly with natural cane turbinado sugar before baking. Took about 42 minutes at 350 to bake 6 jumbo muffins in paper liners. (had enough batter left for about 2 more. Need to get another Texas pan for the next time I make these which will be soon) Came out Golden on top, sides and bottom and loved the light texture inside. Had really large fresh gourmet blueberries that stayed suspended throughout the muffins.
the best recipe for blueberry muffins, I have made, its a keeper.
Nice recipe because dough had enough butter in it that blueberries didn't sink to bottom like some recipes. Doubled and made 2 doz (regular size paper cupcake liners). Easy, tasty, not too dry - added vanilla, replaced sugar with 1/2 Splenda, used 1 less egg, fresh fat blueberries.
These where really good... but muffin tops did not come out really big. I'd makes these again.
These muffins came out beautifully. I actually did as a reviewer suggested, using whole wheat flour, cut down on the sugar and used 1/4 unsweetened apple sauce and 1/4 butter. They turned out great and my family enjoyed them as well. Thank you.
I made these muffins with my 3 year old. They are easy, and quick. He helped do the dumping and mixing, and sprinkled the crumbles on top with a little help :). I didn't use fresh blueberries though (not in season). I actually tried canned blueberries for the first time, and drained the juice first. It worked GREAT. These are truly yummy muffins, and I am kinda a snob when it comes to muffins. I love the crumble topping and moist consistency. They tend to be a bit crumbly the next day...but still yummy! These were a hit with my son and husband and even my 10 month old!! I will never use a boxed mix AGAIN!
easy to make and good tasting but pretty standard. I prefer the "To Die for Blueberry Muffins" from this site.
Easy enough and quite tasty.
I subbed strawberries and kiwi and they were awesome.
these didn't turn out so good for me. they tasted much too milky and they fell apart very easily. i think the milk also made the mix much too liquid and they flowed around the top of the tin rather than rising like a normal muffin. i'll try another recipe next time.
Only added vanilla and more blueberries YUM! Thanks for a great recipe!! (I chose it because it's my mom's name) :-)
very moist. I cut down on the sugar to 1 cup, didn't add any salt because I used salted butter. Also I sprinkled brown sugar on top before I baked. Wonderful Saturday morning treat! Thank you for the recipe.
I subbed OJ for the milk, cut the sugar to 1c, and added vanilla. They were delicious served warm with fresh homemade honey butter!
These are fabulous and gorgeous! I didn't make any changes and they came out moist and cake-like, just how I like my muffins! I topped them off with some raw sugar before baking to add a little sparkle and crunch.
These muffins were good, however I thought that they were missing something. Next time I will add some real vanilla. I do not think that they were overly sweet. The top is crunchy and they are very cake like. They are really good.
It was pretty good!!!! My family enjoyed them A LOT!!!! The cake-like texture and taste + tart blueberrys made this arecipe I'll make again!!!!! And it wasn't to sweet eather, just right.
Oh my goodness these muffins are great!I'm a caterer and these are by far the best muffin I have tried. I'll be using this recipe in the future, instead of using commercial mixes.
These muffins were incredibly easy to make and delicious to eat. I also substituted frozen raspberries for blueberries and they were fantastic. Great recipe!
This was the first time I made blueberry muffins and this recipe is definately a keeper. Thanks!
These muffins were excellent! They really put boxed muffin mixes to shame. I added a bit of cinnamon sugar to the batter (maybe 1 tsp- 1 1/2 tsp) and topped them with sugar before baking. These were a big hit! My family gobbled these up in an afternoon. I wish I had doubled the batch- now I have to make them again!
YUM! This was my 3rd Blueberry Muffin recipe this week and was by far the best. So delicious. I used frozen blueberries (thawed) and they turned out fine. I added vanilla and just a tiny bit of Cinnamon Sugar on the top of each muffin before cooking. Will definitely make over and over again. Even the dough was divine (I know you aren't supposed to eat it because of the raw eggs but I couldn't resist!).
I don't know who Aunt Blanche is but she knows a good muffin. Never liked muffins with oil so this recpe suits us very well. It is a little heavy on sugar for our taste but cutting back by 1/4 of a cup works fine. Also, someone suggested cake flour and that would make them more like a cupcake - a good idea. Some lemon rind ups the flavor which is always good with blueberries. Please do not make too many changes to this recipe because it does not need them.....
Wonderful muffin recipe! I did make a few changes including, using 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 cup Splenda (instead of the 1 1/4 cups sugar), using half canola oil and half butter, and decreasing the amount of blueberries to 1 cup. I also used frozen blueberries and mixed them with a tablespoon of sugar in a separate bowl (last time I tried making blueberry muffins I found the blueberries to be a little too sour) and then I added them to the batter without any thawing. The muffins had just the right amount of sweetness, a firm outside, and a light, cake-like inside.
YUMMMM! These are so easy to make. My 5 year old daughter did everything (except the mixer)! They are so tasty, I will definately make these again. I followed the recipe exactly, except I used buttermilk instead of regular milk. Tasty!
Great and easy receipe, muffins come up very nicely one of the best muffin mixs I have used. Also you can subsititued cranberries and they are just as good! Thanks :)
these are exactly what i was looking for. fluffy, crumbly, and sweet. i doubled the recipe, so what happened to me might not be typical - the batter came out sort of like cookie dough instead of muffin batter, but i added 1 and 1/2 cups of milk and it was fine. they baked up perfectly and ill make these again and again
A very simple recipe. A good way to use my blueberries. It was lacking a little something. Maybe next time a little lemon zest, orange zest or cinnamon!
I have been searching for years for a nice, sweet blueberry muffin recipe, and now I found it! I used frozen blueberries as that is what I had on hand, and also added 1 teaspoon of vanilla to batter. Otherwise, followed exactly. Next time I want blueberry muffins, I will look no further than this recipe. Definitely a keeper, and I am so glad I found it! Thanks, Bevy!
These are really good. I made no changes whatsoever and would not want to. Everybody who tried them loved them.
I made these with strawberries and blueberries, and added some vanilla. Delicious!
Good recipe. I added some lemon extract and also 1/4 cup applesauce in place of 1/4 of the butter. I will make again!
This recipe is similar to the Best of the Best Blueberry Muffins also on this site although the directions are a little different. About the only change I made was to substitute buttermilk for the milk. (I actually used the powdered buttermilk) The 1 1/2 cups of berries equaled 2 pints. These were very good--not too sweet and have a great cake-like texture. I don't know if I have smaller muffin pans but I doubled the recipe and got 36 muffins. I did sprinkle a little sugar on the tops before baking. I'll definitely make them again.
I followed the recipe exactly but the mixture came out runny. I tried to add more all purpose flour to make the mixture less runny but this did not help. The blueberries sank to the bottom and melted and the muffins were flat and sour. Might try again without salt or the milk.
My goodness these are wonderful. I've been looking for a recipe similar to my favorite store bought mix. This is it. They are moist and cake like, but with a nice crunchy top. Perfect sweet. The only thing I added was a little vanilla.
Yummy, Versital, main ingredients all on hand! I substituted Mulberries. I had to do something with them! I added 1 tsp of almond extract to accent the Mulberries. This recipe is a keeper!
This made 6 very large muffins. I baked them in deli paper for 38 minutes. I do not suggest replacing 1/2 the white flour with whole wheat flour...the taste isn't right.
These are the best muffins ever. I tweaked the receipt slightly by adding some walnuts and a squirt of fresh lemon.
They turned out great! My family and I personally doesn't like them too sweet so I only put in 1/3 sugar in it. The taste of the fresth blueberries just comes right out
Wonderful, I did add 1 tsp of vanilla, but I like vanilla! I made them for the first time, and it was also for house guests and everyone raved about them, they were perfect. Extremely easy!
Just ate my 3rd one of these! Loved them. Been looking for a good blueberry muffin recipe for a while. These were sweet and cake-like. will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing!
My timer just went off for the last batch I had to bake and I already ate 3 from the first batch and so has my fiance. AMAZING!!! I must say that I did change it up a bit. I used 1 cup of wheat and 1 cup of white only because we wanted them a bit more healthy but didn't want the dryness of wheat flour. We also coated the blueberries in flour before we added them to help hold in some of the juice. We also egg washed the tops with egg whites and sprinkled them with brown sugar. Also added 1/2 tsp of nutmeg and cinnomin and 1 tsp of vanilla to give it more flavor since we used cheep blueberries. Also used only 1 cup of sugar which was just enough. PERFECT!!!!
delicious! the best recipe I've found so far on this site for blueberry muffins. They def come out more cake like, but the flavor is spot on.
Like mini blueberry cakes!
These turned out very, very good. Nice and moist. The batter was quite thick after everything was added, but like I said, they turned out very good.
Very good! They almost melt in your mouth. Thanks for a delicious recipe.
This is the best muffin recipe I have ever come across. It makes more than 12 muffins however...more like 16 or so. I have used all types of different berries and it comes out great every time.
Fabulous muffins. It made 7 large ones. I gave a couple to my neighbors and she asked for the recipe right after. Really turned out just like a cake batter. I made some more today using 2 nectarine (or I guess peaches would do the same) and again, they came out yummy. This recipe is a keeper for sure. Thank you aunt Blanche.
I didn't like the texture so much, it was cake like and not the best recipe I've tried
I had some HUGE blueberries, so I thought might were a touch soggy,BUT my kids absolutely destroyed (by eating!) the entire batch, so we will be making these again! Seeing that my kids ate the whole batch, I didn't get a pic this time!
Good Blueberry Muffins if you like moist cake like taste. I added a little more milk, baking powder, added vanilla and more blueberries. Also made it with fresh peaches with the blueberries. Very good. Will make again and may try other fruits.
Although these muffins were very good, they were definately cakelike. I just prefer my muffins to be like muffins. Since these were more cakelike than muffinlike, I probably won't make them again.
Thank you for sharing this recipe - it's wonderful! I've made these muffins a few times now. I just finished baking a double batch for visiting family who will be heading home on a plane today and one of the teens (who doesn't normally like blueberries) had 3 muffins in one sitting and then said he wanted to take a bunch home with him. Absolutely delicious and incredibly easy to make with basic ingredients. Thanks again!
Pretty basic blueberry muffin. I used whole wheat flour and cut the sugar back to 3/4 cup. I think I might have overcompensated by adding more sour milk than I needed because my muffins turned out a little wet. I'll try these again and see what happens the second time. Though wet, they turned out nicely. Before baking, I sprinkled just a touch of white sugar over the top.
I made these according to the recipe, but cut the sugar down to 1 cup, and added 1t of vanilla. They were amazing! The batter ended up thicker than most muffin batter, but they cooked up great! I think next time I will cut the sugar down a bit more (they were still very sweet), and try substituting apple sauce for half the butter, like someone else suggested. And possibly use some whole wheat flour for part of the flour. It was a GREAT recipe though - would just like to make it a bit healthier, and less sweet.
This is the best I've found.
I'm giving these 5 stars even though I didn't taste them. I left them to cool and went to run errands. I came home to an empty plate! Will make again.
This is a super-easy, super-fantastic recipe!! I did add the teaspoon of vanilla, like other reviews suggested, and they came out perfect!! Will be our new "go to" muffin recipe.
not "it."
Allinfun's review is right on the mark. I baked mine at 400 for 20 minutes in a steel pan without paper liners and they were excellent. I also used buttermilk powder in place of the milk and only 1C of sugar. This is a wonderful basic recipe everyone will enjoy.
I followed the recipe and turned out to be fantastic! I uesd frozen blueberry as fresh ones were too expensive. I coated frozen bluberry with sugar first so they won't sink to the bottom. It was a big hit!!
best blueberry muffins I have ever made
Aunt Blanche is a GENIUS. I made these this morning, and while I can see the argument for adding a bit of vanilla, I went ahead and just followed the recipe...and they are DELICIOUS. And so incredibly easy! I've saved this recipe now, and will be using it as my go-to recipe for All Things Muffin. Thank you, Aunt Blanche, for making breakfast taste so good!
These are Wonderful!
These were flavorless...essentially blueberry filled blandness. I'm not sure why they have such good reviews. Typically, the ingredients are listed in order of use also...it could mix someone up if they didn't read twice.
Excellent! As others have suggested, I added a teaspoon of vanilla extract and cut the white sugar down to 1 cup. My flour is always a mix of white and wheat. I used large fresh blueberries and probably put in almost 2 1/2 cups! The batter was thick enough to suspend the many blueberries perfectly, no falling to the bottom. The recipe doesn't say what kind of milk, I used 1 percent. My oven runs very hot, and I found 21 minutes at 350 was perfect, for me. No liners for me, just a metal pan sprayed with Pam. They came out easily, with a lightly crunchy top. A dense, cake-like muffin which my family prefers over light and airy. A recipe I will use again!
This & the Jordan Marsh recipe are very similar. I blended the recipes. I made with half cup margarine, 1 cup sugar, 2 cups berries, 1t vanilla. Pretty good, but not "it," again.
A little dry
These are the best muffins I have ever taste, followed the advise of others and only used 1 cup sugar and added 1 teasoon of vanilla and of course an extra 1/2 cup of blueberries. Will definily be making these again and again!
These are soooo good. So easy to make, no complicated ingredients, they came out so sweet and cake like. We LOVE them - my husband and 8 year old think they are the best Ive made
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections