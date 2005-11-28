Aunt Blanche's Blueberry Muffins

590 Ratings
  • 5 405
  • 4 138
  • 3 24
  • 2 15
  • 1 8

These are delicious and cake-like. I always double this blueberry muffin recipe and make huge Texas-style muffins.

By BEVY

Gallery
98 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour muffin pan or use paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • Sift flour, baking powder, and salt together and set aside.

  • Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs and beat well. Add milk and flour mixture. Beat until combined. Stir in blueberries.

  • Fill muffin cups 2/3 full. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 40.1g; fat 9g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 249.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/24/2022