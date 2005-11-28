Aunt Blanche's Blueberry Muffins

This is a classic muffin recipe in its ratios of sugar, fat, egg, and flour. The generation of cake muffins that most people come to expect didnt come around until the advent of betty crocker muffin mixes. So yes, it is soft, and very simple in ingredients ie: no lemon, orange rind, spices, etc. It is a delightful recipe similar to one in my mothers 1919 cookbook. Two things to note: muffin papers didn't exist when muffins came about. They developed a nice brown crust in the iron and steel pans they were cooked in. Do yourself a favor and make a traditional muffin in the traditional way and enjoy the golden crust that held the muffin together. The last thing to note: muffin recipes use baking soda and that means they really bake best with higher heat. 425F is the magic number for muffins. First it sets the crust quickly which controls the "spread" and forces the muffin up into a pretty crown. The creation of mushroom shaped muffins is a modern thing. So crank up the oven to 425 when you make this recipe and they cook for about 12 minutes. By doing that you can have a muffin that is 2/3 full and have a nice crown. Love the recipe!