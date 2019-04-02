Fluffy Peanut Butter Frosting

2223 Ratings
  • 5 1725
  • 4 319
  • 3 85
  • 2 45
  • 1 49

The perfect fluffy frosting for brownies or chocolate cake. Sweet but not too sweet. Peanut buttery but not greasy. So wonderful and it won't over power your brownies!!!

By NICKIE75

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
325 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the butter and peanut butter into a medium bowl, and beat with an electric mixer. Gradually mix in the sugar, and when it starts to get thick, incorporate milk one tablespoon at a time until all of the sugar is mixed in and the frosting is thick and spreadable. Beat for at least 3 minutes for it to get good and fluffy.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 14g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 116.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/17/2022