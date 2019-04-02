Fluffy Peanut Butter Frosting

Wow! I am IN LOVE! Since I am a peanut butter freak and love all things peanut butter, I went in search of a peanut butter frosting recipe to frost my delicious Texas Sheath Cake I was going to bake. I didn't want an icing kind of thing, I wanted a nice fluffy, totally peanut butter tasting frosting and I am so glad I found this! I looked at several different recipes before deciding this one looked more to my liking. I am not a fan of sickening sweet frosting and usually no matter what recipe I use, I never put in the full amount of powdered sugar. Even with this recipe, I didn't use the full amount. But here's the kicker. I only had Laura Scudder's Natural Peanut Butter, the kind you have to stir because it separates. Not caring if it came out more dense, I went ahead and used it and my frosting came out fluffy and delicious! I'm wondering if the people who complained about the frosting being greasy only mixed the ingredients together. I used my old hand held beaters and put it on high and whipped the heck out of. As soon as I poured the cream into it (I used cream instead of milk), it started to look more fluffy. I rough guessed at the amount of cream I put in and then started adding the powdered sugar. It just beat up so nicely and as soon as it was sweet enough for me, I stopped whipping it and frosted my cake. I thoroughly enjoyed licking off the beaters and cleaning out the remnants of the bowl. Addicting, delicious and I'll be making this forever more.