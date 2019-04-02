Fluffy Peanut Butter Frosting
The perfect fluffy frosting for brownies or chocolate cake. Sweet but not too sweet. Peanut buttery but not greasy. So wonderful and it won't over power your brownies!!!
yummy! i've made this several times and everyone loves it on brownies but i can never get it to be "fluffy" even though i follow the recipe and beat it for awhile...and it's usually rather greasy. any suggestions to get it to look like the picture shows?Read More
HORRIBLE experience!!! The stuff tastes ok, but what on Earth is the standard for "creamy" and "spreadable???" Not this recipe, folks. I have made frosting for years, but never came up with such an unspreadable mess, after following recipe exactly and using my Kitchen Aide to try to whip up this thick gooey concrete. Makes a really awful presentation. Guests were family members, and they all had a laugh at the look of the cake, but, in consolation, it did taste ok. Never again.Read More
Make sure you use butter rather than margarine. I've used margarine before and the icing comes out kind of greasy. Butter will give you beautiful, fluffy icing. Also, I add 2 tsp of vanilla when I make this.
Great multi-purpose frosting. Worked well for piping too. Had some left over, chilled it rolled it into balls and dipped in melted chocolate. You have to keep them in the fridge but they are incredible.
My sister found a box of chocolate cake mix in Mom's pantry today...and decided she needed cupcakes right then! Of course, she didn't look for frosting when she found the cake mix...so we tried this recipe. Holy cow is it good! And so easy! It made a lot of frosting though...too much for a batch of cupcakes. So, I'll have to make brownies later this week! Yummy!
Oh my gosh, as I sit here licking the spatula and swiping my finger into the almost empty bowl, thank you, thank you, thank you for this great recipe. I had no problems spreading the icing or mixing it. Other than making half a recipe, which frosted my 13x9 gob cake perfectly, I made it exactly as written. Thanks again!
So good I used it on the Best Brownie recipe from this site.....AHHHMAZING....
I made this to put on a chocolate cake, and I might as well have spread the peanut butter on it out of the jar. I found a different recipe that only uses 3 tablespoons of peanut butter,(butter, conf. sugar) and adds vanilla...Wow what a difference!
This frosting really surprised me! I'm not a big peanut butter fan but made these for my family, I ended up really loving this frosting! Easy to prepare and piped very easily.
I also give 3 stars for this recipe "as is." I took another reviewer's advice and used 1.25 cups peanut butter (Jif), 1.5 cups of powdered sugar; however, I didn't have cream at home, so I used 2 tbsp 2% milk (lactose free), and it turned out beautifully! I creamed the peanut butter & room temperature butter then added the powdered sugar 1/2 cup at a time, and adding the milk 1 tbsp at at time at the end. It spread very easily on my 9x13 devil's food cake and tasted delicious! Made this way, my family and I give it 5 stars!!!
The flavor of this frosting was delicious. However, it was difficult to spread and even more difficult to pipe. I tried adding more milk but the frosting "broke" into a greasy mess with a crumbly texture. I tried adding more sugar and peanut butter to fix it but it didn't work. How disappointing!
This is a nice, simple, peanut butter frosting. It's not sickeningly sweet, which I really appreciate. I recommend using heavy cream instead of milk as it makes the frosting creamier and richer. For best results be sure your butter isn't melty or super soft and beat until it's light in color and very fluffy.
I see how this could be an awesome frosting...and its my fault it did not turn out right. I did not have any butter left in the house, so I used country crock butter spread instead. DO NOT USE IT. It is in no way a butter substitute other than to use on bread. I knew this from past experience, but i decided to try again anyways since its a frosting not a cookie recipie (country crock does not work for cookies either) what I ended up with was a chunky, liquidy peanut butter spread. Not wanting to just put it in the all in the trash, I put the glob in the fridge and that helped a bit. The flavor was there-the frosting consistency was not. So this a warning to those of you like me who try to just use whats in the house-don't. I will be trying this again with butter and I'm sure it will be just as great as the other reviews say.
made this to put on the one bowl chocolate cake, which was just like my favorite restaurants. i added mini chocolate chips around the side and look as great as it taste. i will be using this recipe from now on. i did add a little extra sugar to balance out the deepness of the chocolate cake. 10 stars!
This is the easiest frosting recipe I have ever made and it is definitely one of the tastiest!! One note is that I did not have to use all 3 tablespoons of milk and only used 1 as the frosting did not get too thick for my liking. I was a true cynic about using peanut butter in anything but a sandwich or on a cracker. I offered to make a birthday cake for a friend and she said she loved peanut butter and chocolate - so I had a task! I made this icing three days ahead of time expecting some sort of disaster and recovery effort, but it is wonderful!! I could not stop test-tasting it! Now I have a wonderful alternative to regular buttercream!
Wow! I am IN LOVE! Since I am a peanut butter freak and love all things peanut butter, I went in search of a peanut butter frosting recipe to frost my delicious Texas Sheath Cake I was going to bake. I didn't want an icing kind of thing, I wanted a nice fluffy, totally peanut butter tasting frosting and I am so glad I found this! I looked at several different recipes before deciding this one looked more to my liking. I am not a fan of sickening sweet frosting and usually no matter what recipe I use, I never put in the full amount of powdered sugar. Even with this recipe, I didn't use the full amount. But here's the kicker. I only had Laura Scudder's Natural Peanut Butter, the kind you have to stir because it separates. Not caring if it came out more dense, I went ahead and used it and my frosting came out fluffy and delicious! I'm wondering if the people who complained about the frosting being greasy only mixed the ingredients together. I used my old hand held beaters and put it on high and whipped the heck out of. As soon as I poured the cream into it (I used cream instead of milk), it started to look more fluffy. I rough guessed at the amount of cream I put in and then started adding the powdered sugar. It just beat up so nicely and as soon as it was sweet enough for me, I stopped whipping it and frosted my cake. I thoroughly enjoyed licking off the beaters and cleaning out the remnants of the bowl. Addicting, delicious and I'll be making this forever more.
This recipe did not work well for me at all. I too found it greasy. So much so it practically slid off my cupcakes. I never could get it to set-up correctly and yes I followed the recipe exactly as recommended by other posters. I will not make this one again. sorry
This frosting did not work for me at all. It was very greasy and didn't fluff up. I followed the directions exactly and didn't make any alterations. Don't know what happened, but I won't be making this again.
O...M...G... this was orgasmic. I am not a frosting person, but I could've eaten the entire bowl of this. YUMMMMMMMMM!!!!!!!!!!!!
Wow! This is a Very good frosting. It tastes just like Reeses Peanut Butter Cups. It's pretty easy to whip up, very creamy and fluffy. Pipes easily onto cupcakes with no problems and stays fluffed up. I used Adam's Creamy Peanut Butter as well as Skippy's Creamy Peanut Butter interchangably and frosted on, "Too Much Chocolate Cake," and " Brownie Batter+Cupcake=The SECOND BEST Cupcake. Ever," recipes also on this website.
This icing turned out perfect!! I topped a peanut butter brownie torte with the icing, finishing with chocolate ganache (ar recipe). Perfect Father's Day Dessert! Thanks for sharing!
I took the advice of Cyndie Schneider and this recipe still didn't work. It tastes like a overly sugary failed attempt at frosting. It would be cheaper to buy frosting (and it would taste better!).
This is a good PB frosting. I added more PB to give it a stronger PB taste, thus making it less "fluffy", but still pipe-able and yummy. It goes great on chocolate cupcakes!
Unfortunately, this was amazing.
Excellent recipe. Simple and the finished product is divine. The peanut butter flavor is just right... not too strong, but definitely there. I used this to frost Brownie Batter + Cupcake = The SECOND BEST Cupcake. Ever from this site. Great combination. Thanks! :)
So yummy! Who needs a cupcake when you have a spoon! I added just a tad more powdered sugar so it was thick enough to pipe and hold its shape. Fabulous on dark chocolate cupcakes. Thanks!
I love this stuff, Very taste very easy.
My best friend does not like buttercream - but adores peanut butter. I found this for his birthday many years ago and it was a hit! This icing has been a HUGE hit at my office: I am the "cupcake lady" and this icing is my top request, especially with chocolate-fudge cupcakes. Fluffy, wonderful flavor, not overly sweet. I owned a cake business many years ago - so I will tell you it is a bit thick to spread by hand, you really need to use a pastry bag with a large tip. If you really want to spread it, add another Tablespoon of milk. I *only* use whole milk in my icings because the flavor and texture whole milk adds does make a difference. Also, my butter is always room temperature, as is the milk. The temperature of the dairy will impact the creaminess and pipe-ability/spread-ability of the icing.
For all things good and Holy, you must make this! It's so creamy and delicious. I had no trouble at all spreading/piping mine. The trick is to get it to the consistency that is right for you... remember, the recipes are adaptable! This is KILLER. Thanks for sharing!
My goodness. I made the recipe EXACTLY as written, and oh my. This may be the most delicious peanut butter frosting I have ever tasted. I will always use this recipe for now on. (Frosted a Chocolate Cake with it)
Awesome recipe! Easy and tasty! I sifted the confectioners' sugar to help it mix easier and it turned out very creamy and fluffy. I also added 1/3 C cocoa and turned it into chocolate peanut butter frosting. I used it on chocolate cupcakes for a perfect flavor combo!
Delicious, a very nice creamy peanut butter taste, perfect on chocolate cake or between two chocolate cookies!
I am not quite sure how others had a problem with "separation" and it being "greasy" or "too stiff" my 13 y.o daughter made this last night with no problems at all. We did cut back on the sugar (I don't like sweet) and added more peanut butter (I love it!) And it came out great.
Perfect topping for chocolate anything! I made half the recipe to top an 8x8 inch pan of brownies. Very simple recipe which produces a velvety smooth, creamy frosting. Delicious.
This was NOT what I was looking for. My son wanted a chocolate cake with peanut butter icing for his birthday cake. I used butter and followed the recipe to the tea! The icing was greasy and would not spread on the cake. I ended up getting a grocery store cake for his birthday last minute. Too bad, peanut butter and chocolate sounded sooo good!
This frosting was about as fluffly as a tube of playdough. I followed the recipe exactly. I had to make 2 batches just to frost a 2 layer 9in cake. I will find another recipe. Also, heating up the peanutbutter before using didn't make it any easier to spread.
Followed the recipe exactly, turned out soooooo good!!!
SO good. Keeping this in my permanent recipe binder.
Good frosting and it was fluffy, as promised.
This was delicious!I used it on a chocolate cake - my favorite is the one on the back of the Hershey's cocoa can. I put this between the layers and on top and then colored some green and made pine trees and added gummy bears for a pine forest. Beat this frosting for quite a while and you'll get fluffy peanut butter goodness!
YUM !!!!!
YUMMY!!! Thank you, thank you for a delicious frosting! It's SO easy and not too sweet...everyone loved it! The only thing different that I did was use a stick and a half of butter to make it more fluffy, and a little extra peanut butter...whipped it up good and piped it through a ziplock bag. I made chocolate cupcakes and scooped out a little of the middle and heated up some marshmallow fluff and piped it into the cupcake and put the frosting on top (I know, I'm a cow! I was PMSing and wanted to make it even more of a treat than it was ;o). My cupcakes looked just like the one in the picture! This frosting is a keeper...I plan to use it constantly! Oh, and to the poster that said it was "too peanutty".........DUH!!!! From the recipe did she think it was going to taste like strawberry?!?!?!?! LOL! Thanks again for a great frosting!!!!
I used this wonderful frosting to frost the "Black Cholate Cake" and It was sooooo good! My husband was in chocolate and peanut butter bliss! I followed the recipe exactly. But only 4 stars because I found that it did not want to stick to the cooled cake. But very good otherwise!
This recipes does NOT work with natural peanut butter, which I used. It comes out thick and oily. It might be fine with "regular" processed peanut butter, don't know.
As is...this recipe makes a good tasting frosting, however, it looks a little bit unappetizing because of its separated appearance.
Really loved the flavor. Very easy and quick to make. only used 1C sugar and added the milk as needed, turned out great smooth and easy to spread.
I've tried making this twice now. It ALWAYS comes out greasy and with a horrible texture, like play-dough flavored like peanut butter. I've read the other reviews and tried adding cream to it, etc. It's just a mess! Oh, and don't try reduced fat peanut butter. It's even worse. Don't bother with this one.
I made this with all natural pb (Adams), and it came out out just fine. Not really sure why some others using the natural style might have had problems?? I made a 1/2 batch to frost an 11"x13" cake-like blondie recipe and was very enthusiastically gobbled up & enjoyed by everyone. :)
Excellent Recipe. For me this recipe was enough to generously frost 21 cupcakes. I probably could have stretched it to do 24 if I didn't use so much on the first few I frosted.
I have been searching for a really great PB frosting/filling recipes that does not have cream cheese in it.Well needless to say I HAVE FOUND IT! Yummy stuff,creamy and peanut buttery good! Thanks so much for the awesome recipe!
Two stars...only for flavor! I followed this recipe exactly, and it was not fluffy. It was greasy, unspreadable, and not at all "pretty" on my cupcakes. I had read reviews to mix it for a long time to get it fluffy...well, I used my KitchenAid for almost fifteen minutes and it still wasn't fluffy. Any suggestions?
Excellent frosting - not too sweet. Recipe works as written. I added a teaspoon or two of vanilla. I made sure to soften the butter and Jif Natural peanut butter and creamed them together. I didn't measure the half-n-half, just added a bit at a time until I liked the consistency. It spread beautifully. If you like very generous frosting on your 9 x 13 cake, I would scale this recipe to 1-1/2 times (24 servings).
OMG i cant believe i hadnt reviewed this.. this is the best frosting! add milk AS NEEDED, you may need less or more. Wouldnt change a thing!
I have no clue how people are not getting perfectly fluffy frosting if directions are followed to a T. I did not change a thing and i am so happy with the results. Do NOT use margarine. Margarine does not have the same consistency of butter and your frosting will not be as fluffy. Also it says to add milk AS NEEDED. I only needed about a tablespoon of the milk. If you use real butter and milk only as needed instead of the full 3T, than your frosting should turn out well. I made the too much chocolate cake from this site, with homeade chocolate frosting and bordered the cake and wrote all over the cake with this PB frosting. It was the perfect combo.
I just got done frosting my husband's birthday cake with this. I have to make him a chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting every year as it's his fave. This was great...easy to use and my son said it was the best frosting ever. Thanks!
This frosting is divine! I probably used about 1 1/4 cup peanut butter and only used 1 1/2 cups sugar. I substituted heavy whipping cream instead of milk to truly make it fluffy! Used on PBJ Cupcakes from website.
Tastes great. But, I have to wonder if I'm the only one that did not get fluffy frosting after mixing for a few minutes. Within a few seconds of mixing, the frosting was very fluffy and smooth but I kept mixing since the directions said to mix for at least 3 minutes. Doing this, I ended up with thick, dense, crumbles...even after adding more milk. So, I made a second batch and stopped mixing once all the ingredients were well blended and it came out perfect.
I added 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder to make a chocolate-peanut frosting. It's so good, I'm eating by the spoonful!
I think it tastes great. I love it. I had no problems with consistancy, and I did use the all natural peanut butter. I will say though that my boyfriend did not care for peanut butter flavored frosting.
This was an OK recipe! Will not use again.
Very good on a chocolate cupcake. Mine was not greasy and didn't separate. I made it according to the recipe.
What a great frosting, I used this to frost chocolate chip cupcakes. I followed the recipe exactly, not sure why some reviewers said it was difficult to handle. The key is to give the first few ingredients a good mix, which made it so light and fluffy. I'm sure I will use this the next time I need to give a cake a peanut butter kick. Thank you for sharing.
Loved loved loved it! The key is to not overbeat this, and to use a good peanut butter (like creamy Jiff). I beat the butter and peanut butter until really creamy - probably a good 3-4 minutes in my Kitchen Aid with the paddle attachment. Add the sugar and a little milk at a time, mixing well until nice and creamy. If you over beat, it will start to separate and look "chunky". Stop when it's still creamy, and you won't be disappointed. I used this to top the Brownie Batter + Cupcake recipe (also from this site), and the combination of the two was out of this world! Can't wait to use this one on plain brownies in the future! Thanks for the recipe!
Was dry and the milk would not mix in. Almost burned out my mixer making this. What a waste of time and food! Had to throw it out.
Was awesome!! on top of the "Brooke's Best Bombshell Brownies" !!!!! Chocolate and peanut butter??? How can you go wrong!!!!!!!
WOW yum! Taste like a reese's! I used this recipe on chocolate cupcakes and they tasted great. When it was at room temperature it was about a 8 but after I refrigerated them the frosting taste and texture really shined through and the frosting was definitely a 10.
YUM! My brownies were in the oven (Best Brownies Recipe from hall of fame section) and I got this brilliant idea to add peanut butter frosting on it. So I hurriedly looked thru this site and found this recipe. I made very little (cutting the ingredients by 1/2) cuz I didn't know how it was going to turn out and BOY DO I REGRET IT! IT is THE BEST Frosting EVER! I'm anxiously waiting for the brownies to cool so I can lather on the frosting and take a huge bite. I'm making these for a potluck tomorrow but I doubt any will last by then. This gets 5 YUMS!
I don't know what happened, but my icing would not become fluffy or blend well at all, it just stayed lumpy. I tried microwaving it as another suggested, but didn't work for me. The only things I can think of that I did a bit differently were that I halved the recipe (as someone else did with success) and used natural creamy peanut butter instead of Kraft because I do not like to eat hydrogenated oils/trans fat. The "icing" would not spread and only tasted okay. Wasted high quality icing sugar on this :( Just wanted to warn others who use natural peanut butter that it might not work!
I made this recipe written as-is the first time around. It had great flavor but still not the texture/consistency I was looking for. I needed something that wasn't overly sweet but that would still pipe rosettes beautifully around a bundt cake. So the second time around I needed to double the recipe. Here's what I used: One 16-oz. jar of PB, 3 C. sifted powdered sugar, 9 Tbsp. of half and half, 1 stick of butter (1/2 C.), and 1/2 C. of shortening. I first creamed the butter since it was firmer than the other ingredients. Once the PB started to increase in volume and turn lighter, I slowly added in the shortening and PB. Then, one half cup at a time, I slowly mixed in the sugar and a few Tbsp. of liquid at a time. I wanted to try and get this smooth, but at the end it still has a lot of air in it, which is okay since I won't be smoothing it over a large area. So I basically had to decrease the sugar amount by 1/2 C. and increase liquid by 2 Tbsp. if looking at the original recipe. I also added in a cap of vanilla extract. The best way to make an actual frosting is to use a standard butter cream recipe and just simply add in a 1/2 C. of PB. The PB flavor isn't as strong and the frosting is sweet, but it will actually be a frosting you can smooth out and decorate. But the flavor of this recipe is much better. I would def. use it as a filling or frosting for chocolate cupcakes!
I thought this recipe was fantastic! I followed the recipe (almost) exactly, starting with butter that had been left at room temperature for a few hours. Once softened, I beat it in a bowl with a hand mixer until whipped. (this doesn't take long!) Then I added the peanut butter and whipped again. I followed with the sugar mixed by hand a little and at that point, added a little milk. (I didn't measure it, but I would guess a tablespoon or 2.) I mixed together on low speed with my hand mixer and it was perfect!! The consistancy and the taste was great!! I would definitely make again.
I'm giving this recipe a 3 star due to the directions, because to me they seem a little off. I made this last night exactly how the recipe states and it was a disaster. After gradually adding the last cup of confectioners sugar the "frosting" seized, big time. After reading others suggestions I gave it another try today. I used the exact measurements of all ingredients, except I added the confectioners sugar about one tablespoon at a time. Once I got through the first cup of sugar I added the first tablespoon of milk. Once the last cup of sugar was in I added the other two tablespoons of milk. The frosting was too thick for my liking so I added about three more tablespoons of milk. Finally!! Iced my cake and now ready to eat. This frosting isn't overpowered by peanut butter, nor is it too sweet. I will admit, however, that it is a little difficult to ice the cake with this frosting. Overall, it's an ok recipe. I will use again if I don't find another that I like.
I also made this recipe and it flopped the first time. It was very oily and thick, almost like fudge before it hardens. I re-made the recipe, this time using butter instead of margarine. (The recipe calls for butter, but I substitued margarine the first time.) With real butter, the recipe turned out awesome!
YUM! I wanted a dessert in a pinch so I made this to go on top of a quick chocolate cake recipe I found on this site. The cake is still in the oven, but I just finished preparing this icing to top it, and it's really good! It has a better consistancy than store bought icing, but I prefer just a bit more of a peanut butter taste. I'll adjust it for the next time I make this. Groovy!
made chocolate cake from scratch,and also this frosting.It came out perfect.I used heavy cream only because I needed to use it up. If you follow as written you should not have any problems. I could eat just a bowl of the frosting. will def be my go to frosting.Hope the dietitians in my office like it.
This was a really great recipe, I made it just as described but I think I need one more tablespoon of milk. I poured it over a bundt cake so I heated a bowl of the icing in the microwave for 15-20 seconds and then poured it over the bundt, it looked and tasted fabulous.
Delicious! I ended up using 4 T. milk to give mine an extra little "fluff". I served it over the Chocolate Peanut Butter Marble Cake recipe also found on this site. Perfection!
This is the best pb icing ever. This is one of those recipes you pass on to your children and grandchildren. I'm a pb freak, so I added a little extra pb and vanilla.
This was very tasty, but very greasy too. I think next time I would use less or zero butter.
This recipe is so easy to make and great on chocolate cake.
I used smuckers all natural peanut butter Amazing! best pb icing ever!
Will not make again. I followed to directions to a T, but this was just way to sweet for me. This coming from someone with a big sweet tooth.
Yum...a very light peanut buttery taste. It didn't really spread that well but it can be adjusted
delicious on brownies. I think it would also make a good filling for crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies.
If you like peanut butter you will love this frosting. Easy to make and what flavor. I put it on the "Brownie Batter & Cupcake=The Second Best Cupcake. Ever" recipe from this site. It is fantastic on them.
This is so light and fluffy. Not too sweet like alot of crossings. I put this on dark chocolate brownies and it was delicious. I'm a peanut butter lover and I can't say enough about this recipe. It's actually a 10 star recipe.
Very peanutty, but sure not sweet enough. The other recipe on this site has a much better ratio of sugar to peanut butter in my opinion (and my mom's).
I think the difference between a broken greasy blob and a wonderfully fluffy frosting is twofold. 1) The proper ingredients at just the right temperature, and 2) a stand mixer vs a hand-held mixer. I used a stand mixer, Jif Natural peanut butter, and organic butter that was room temp. For a few brief seconds I saw 'fluffy' and then it turned 'lumpy and greasy'. I used it anyway as the filling for my cakes, since it tasted fine. Then I took the leftovers and stiffened them up by adding several tablespoons of cocoa powder and a bit of heavy cream. I would suggest using the cream instead of milk, since the water content of milk will tend to increase the risk of breaking. Likewise I would recommend using a handheld mixer to make the 'fluffy' stage a little easier to spot before it disappears. The cocoa-stiffened leftovers became writing icing, and I ended up frosting the cake with a chocolate buttercream. It all worked out in the end, but I did want to suggest not using the stand mixer for other folks who try this in the future. Personally, I found the peanut butter flavor a bit weaker than I wanted. The recipe definitely needs some salt to get back that 'reese's cup' type flavor. I probably won't end up using this one again because of that. Maybe a stronger flavored peanut butter would help.
I made a review a few days ago, but I'm coming back, because I made this again. I realized that only 2 TBSP of milk is sufficient, and that if you beat it for the recommended 3 minutes, that it's not as fluffy as the 1.5 minute mark. I overbeat it again. Next time I won't go as long.
Great frosting for brownies!
I used crunchy peanut butter-natural, no sugar added kind. Super easy and really good.
Note to self - do not make this recipe again. However to be fair to the submitter I will give it three stars. After all, the majority of the 771 reviewers loved it. My experience was - the mixture separated during the beating process, clogged my electric beaters putting a strain on my mixer, and the goop in the blades was like caramel. Oh well, not the perfect fluffy frosting I was hoping for.
NOT being a master baker by any means, I carefully read the recipe and through many reviews. I followed it exactly. It was fantastic, if you are a peanut butter lover! I must say, I agree with us others, for those who felt the recipe wasn't up to par, were not following the directions. It is "FLUFFY" Peanut Butter Frosting, which means lots of whipping. I blended the butter, then the peanut butter with the butter, then added the sugar, etc... Just Like it states. This takes a few+ minutes. It came out wonderful, easy to spread, and best- tastes great! Excellent, easy recipe.
This doesn't work with natural peanut butter! I don't know how it is with the unhealthy stuff.
didn't like the flavor with 2 cups 10x- added another cup and it turned out much better. I used margarine and it was fine.
Not the prettiest frosting on the planet...but it tastes amazing!
This is fabulous! I used it to frost heart shaped brownies for my husband for Valentine's day, and it made a LOT. It was thick, but all you have to do is add a touch of milk and keep mixing until it's the consistency that you want. I had so much I also put it on top of Chocolate Mousse that I made, and still have some left over. I would suggest don't add any milk until it gets too thick to mix, and then add a tiny bit at a time until it's just right for you. I highly recommend it!
Totally awesome! I think mine could have used a little more milk which I will add next time. I put this frosting on chocolate peanut butter brownies.This is a keeper. Thanks for sharing.
I can only guess that it doesn't work with natural peanut butter, mine was Adams brand. All seemed fine when I mixed the butter and peanut butter and gradually added the sugar and milk. When I turned the speed up on my Kitchenaid to beat it for 3 minutes, it separated and produced a white liquid. I tried adding a bit more sugar to absorb the liquid, but it didn't help. I beat it for several minutes more and the concoction seemed to be turning into some form of juicy concrete. While it had a good flavor, I could think of no use for it.
By far THE BEST peanut butter frosting I have had!!! Came out very fluffy, not too peanut buttery but had enough flavor, sweet but not too sweet (if you like sickening sweet frostings you wont like this one) and NOT greasy which most peanut butter frostings tend to be. AWESOME!!! Will be using this recipe for my peanut butter frosting from now on. (Great with Dark Chocolate Cake I from this site!!!)