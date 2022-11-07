Vegetables Squash Summer Squash Yellow Squash Skillet Zucchini and Squash Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Yellow squash, zucchini, onions, and red bell peppers are abundant in the summer, and they make a beautiful presentation in this easy side dish. Garnish with a few fresh chives, if you like. Recipe by Bibi Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 1 tablespoon olive oil ½ medium onion, chopped ½ medium red bell pepper, chopped 1 medium zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch slices 1 medium yellow squash, cut into 1/4-inch slices salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste 1 clove garlic, minced minced chives (optional) Directions Heat butter and olive oil together in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion once butter is bubbly; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add bell pepper and cook for 1 minute. Stir in yellow squash and zucchini slices. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, for about 3 minutes. Stir in minced garlic and cook, stirring, about 1 minute. Keep cooking, stirring continuously, until squash has desired texture, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle with minced chives before serving. Cook's Note: Adjust the cooking temperature to your specific stove and skillet. It should be set to a temperature where everything heats up quickly, but does not burn. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 84 Calories 7g Fat 6g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 84 % Daily Value * Total Fat 7g 8% Saturated Fat 2g 12% Cholesterol 8mg 3% Sodium 8mg 0% Total Carbohydrate 6g 2% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Protein 1g Potassium 288mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Skillet Zucchini and Squash