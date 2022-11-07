Skillet Zucchini and Squash

Yellow squash, zucchini, onions, and red bell peppers are abundant in the summer, and they make a beautiful presentation in this easy side dish. Garnish with a few fresh chives, if you like.

Recipe by Bibi
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • ½ medium onion, chopped

  • ½ medium red bell pepper, chopped

  • 1 medium zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch slices

  • 1 medium yellow squash, cut into 1/4-inch slices

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

  • 1 clove garlic, minced

  • minced chives (optional)

Directions

  1. Heat butter and olive oil together in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion once butter is bubbly; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add bell pepper and cook for 1 minute. Stir in yellow squash and zucchini slices. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, for about 3 minutes.

  2. Stir in minced garlic and cook, stirring, about 1 minute. Keep cooking, stirring continuously, until squash has desired texture, 2 to 3 minutes.

  3. Sprinkle with minced chives before serving.

Cook's Note:

Adjust the cooking temperature to your specific stove and skillet. It should be set to a temperature where everything heats up quickly, but does not burn.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 84
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 7g 8%
Saturated Fat 2g 12%
Cholesterol 8mg 3%
Sodium 8mg 0%
Total Carbohydrate 6g 2%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Protein 1g
Potassium 288mg 6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

