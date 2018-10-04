Grandma's Spinach Souffle Bake
This dish is a great vegetable side dish that my Grandma used to make. I used to hate spinach before I tried this dish and now I love it and make it for guests!
I read the reviews and many people were upset that this dish doesn't have the appearance of a souffle. I think that "souffle" may have been used simply because it is an egg dish. I made this dish the first time because I had a huge bag of spinach that was going bad. The dish was amazing and the leftovers went quickly. Nice thing about this is that it keeps well in the fridge for another day. I liked it so much I made it again within the space of a few weeks. Easy. Simple. Yummy. Both times I made this we used fresh, chopped spinach and we just added enough until it looked spinachy. I would say it was three large handfuls. Revision: I don't add the salt. Cheese is already salty. I have made this a few times with frozen spinach. 30 oz. is too much spinach for me--the dish is almost entirely green. When I use one or two, it is more of an egg dish with spinach. Much preferable for my tastes--and I am a spinach lover!Read More
Need to separate the eggs, and whip the egg whites until stiff peaks form, then gently fold them into the spinach and cheese and yolk mixture. THIS will result in a more "souffle-like" texture. As it is, it's just spinach, cheese and eggs cooked together. A little dull.Read More
Overall, this tasted good. I was just cooking for 3 people, so I cut the recipe into thirds. When I baked it, it just kind of sat there. It never poofed up like a souffle does. I'll make it again, but make a few changes.
pretty good - the cottage cheese was a bit weird - maybe ricotta would be better.
It's NOT a souffle, more like a block of spinach mixed with cheese. Souffles are supposed to be fluffy, this was a lead weight and nothing but a plateful of cheesy spinach.
I did make a minor change, but think it makes a big difference. I used Ricotta cheese istead of the cottage cheese - it is much smoother and creamier that way, and mixes in better.
Fine . Nice with Hollandaise Sauce over it served with some Shrimp on the side.
My grandmother used to make what she called spinach soufflé in a Crock Pot when I was a kid, and this is the closest I’ve found to what I remember. No, it’s not a soufflé in the sense that it doesn’t rise and puff, but it is delicious.
Really good
I'm not real great at sticking to the recipe, so I did use less spinach, switched the cottage cheese to ricotta, used Italian blend of shredded cheese in the spinach, but used shredded cheddar on top. (also used the reduced amounts suggested in the recipe when I typed in 8 servings instead of the 12). This was absolutely fabulous. It will be a regular around here, the best way to eat spinach that I've found! Original recipe makes way too much, and even my reduced one sent almost half of it to the freezer for another day.
Grandmothers always have the best recipes! This one was fantastic! I will definitely be making this one again!
Oh. My. Goodness. There is nowhere to go but up from this recipe. So not to our taste.
Could be good, but needs help! I even tried with ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese plus I whipped the egg whites and folded them in. Just a kind of dry, bland, flat mixture of spinach, egg, and cheese. ☹️
