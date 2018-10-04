Grandma's Spinach Souffle Bake

I read the reviews and many people were upset that this dish doesn't have the appearance of a souffle. I think that "souffle" may have been used simply because it is an egg dish. I made this dish the first time because I had a huge bag of spinach that was going bad. The dish was amazing and the leftovers went quickly. Nice thing about this is that it keeps well in the fridge for another day. I liked it so much I made it again within the space of a few weeks. Easy. Simple. Yummy. Both times I made this we used fresh, chopped spinach and we just added enough until it looked spinachy. I would say it was three large handfuls. Revision: I don't add the salt. Cheese is already salty. I have made this a few times with frozen spinach. 30 oz. is too much spinach for me--the dish is almost entirely green. When I use one or two, it is more of an egg dish with spinach. Much preferable for my tastes--and I am a spinach lover!

Read More