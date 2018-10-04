Grandma's Spinach Souffle Bake

This dish is a great vegetable side dish that my Grandma used to make. I used to hate spinach before I tried this dish and now I love it and make it for guests!

Recipe by FRKLS4D

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease sides and bottom of an 8 inch square baking dish.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the cottage cheese and eggs. Stir in spinach, salt, nutmeg, and 11/4 cups of shredded Cheddar cheese. Mix until well blended. Spread evenly into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until firm. Remove from oven, and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 8g; cholesterol 67mg; sodium 406.5mg. Full Nutrition
