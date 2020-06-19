Asian Potato Salad

1 of 57

Rating: 5 stars This potato salad is awesome! At first glance it doesn't seem like the combination of ingredients would work but they actually work beautifully. The bok choy and peppers add crunch and the soy sauce adds just the right amount of saltiness. I used maple cured bacon which is a little less salty then regular smoked bacon and it turned out great! I'm a cilantro lover so I added cilantro according to the recipe however I think that those who don't care for the strong flavor of cilantro could easily substitute parsley and not miss a beat. This is a great recipe and I will be making it again and again. Yum! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars HI I am the submitter of this recipe and just want to clarify the amount of potatoe to be used. If the potatoes are quite large than 6 should be enough of course if they are smaller than use 6-10. Use your judgement. Thank you for all your comments. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I can't stop eating this stuff! I omitted the cilantro - mine has been in the fridge for a week and was looking pretty sorry - and I'm actually glad I did. The flavors work SO well. I'll definitely be making this again! Thanks so much! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I can't believe I forgot to rate this recipe! So first let me state I am sad that I forgot to buy bok choy because I love bok choy. This recipe melded all the ingredients perfectly. You have the traditional asian ingredients soy sauce sesame oil and green onion which really liven up the traditional old potato salad. The bacon adds a nice crunchy texture the cilantro adds the cool crispiness and the sugar mellows out the saltiness nicely. The only thing I did differently was to had less mayo. Absolutely try this recipe you will not regret it! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars We weren't sure what to do with the bok choi in our CSA box but we were determined to find a better option than letting it go bad in the fridge as in past years. This recipe made great use of the choi as well as the green onions and cilantro also in the box and my girls LOVE potato salad so this seemed like a good recipe to try. The only change that I made was to skip the dry hot mustard because I don't have any. Nevertheless it was a big hit with the whole family. The Asian flavors are really clear and it is such a fun and different approach to potato salad than the norm. I just made a double batch again today to bring to a neighborhood potluck and hope that it is widely enjoyed. I know we'll be making it again as a family in any case. Yum! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Really unique flavor and just what I was looking for. I'd also never worked with bok choy before so I really enjoyed this recipe not only for its lovely flavors but for introducing a new ingredient in to my repertoire. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars Enjoyable for something different Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome job with them taters there! And I'm a life-long non-potato eater but when I saw this one something in my brain made a 'ding' noise and I had to try it. I love all the ingredients but my cilantro was in an even sorrier state (2 weeks in fridge) and was only able to use a scant amount of what was salvagable. My bacon was on it's way out too so I doubled up on the bok choy and onions and omitted the salt since the soy sauce was included. Nice and spicy and definitely something I'll make for company or wherever I'm invited that says 'bring dish'. It'll be brought!! Helpful (5)