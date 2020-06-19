Asian Potato Salad

Rating: 4.52 stars
58 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 36
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Want to try a new and completely different potato salad? Then look no further. The ingredients - bok choy, cilantro, soy sauce and sesame oil - blend together beautifully to give a unique Asian slant to a potato salad.

By NainInCandia

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
6
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool, and chop into bite-size chunks.

  • To make the dressing, mix together the mayonnaise, sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil, mustard powder, and salt.

  • Combine the potatoes, bacon, bok choy, red pepper, green onion and cilantro in a large bowl. Pour over dressing and mix well. Refrigerate for at least one hour to allow flavors to blend, and serve.

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 12.7mg; sodium 319.8mg. Full Nutrition
ryanandkylesmom
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2006
This potato salad is awesome! At first glance it doesn't seem like the combination of ingredients would work but they actually work beautifully. The bok choy and peppers add crunch and the soy sauce adds just the right amount of saltiness. I used maple cured bacon which is a little less salty then regular smoked bacon and it turned out great! I'm a cilantro lover so I added cilantro according to the recipe however I think that those who don't care for the strong flavor of cilantro could easily substitute parsley and not miss a beat. This is a great recipe and I will be making it again and again. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(20)
NainInCandia
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2010
HI I am the submitter of this recipe and just want to clarify the amount of potatoe to be used. If the potatoes are quite large than 6 should be enough of course if they are smaller than use 6-10. Use your judgement. Thank you for all your comments. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Caroline C
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2007
I can't stop eating this stuff! I omitted the cilantro - mine has been in the fridge for a week and was looking pretty sorry - and I'm actually glad I did. The flavors work SO well. I'll definitely be making this again! Thanks so much! Read More
Helpful
(9)
The Messy Cook
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2010
I can't believe I forgot to rate this recipe! So first let me state I am sad that I forgot to buy bok choy because I love bok choy. This recipe melded all the ingredients perfectly. You have the traditional asian ingredients soy sauce sesame oil and green onion which really liven up the traditional old potato salad. The bacon adds a nice crunchy texture the cilantro adds the cool crispiness and the sugar mellows out the saltiness nicely. The only thing I did differently was to had less mayo. Absolutely try this recipe you will not regret it! Read More
Helpful
(7)
HAPPYCOOK23
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2010
We weren't sure what to do with the bok choi in our CSA box but we were determined to find a better option than letting it go bad in the fridge as in past years. This recipe made great use of the choi as well as the green onions and cilantro also in the box and my girls LOVE potato salad so this seemed like a good recipe to try. The only change that I made was to skip the dry hot mustard because I don't have any. Nevertheless it was a big hit with the whole family. The Asian flavors are really clear and it is such a fun and different approach to potato salad than the norm. I just made a double batch again today to bring to a neighborhood potluck and hope that it is widely enjoyed. I know we'll be making it again as a family in any case. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Theresa Angus
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2010
Really unique flavor and just what I was looking for. I'd also never worked with bok choy before so I really enjoyed this recipe not only for its lovely flavors but for introducing a new ingredient in to my repertoire. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Pam
Rating: 3 stars
07/27/2010
Enjoyable for something different Read More
Helpful
(5)
becks
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2007
Awesome job with them taters there! And I'm a life-long non-potato eater but when I saw this one something in my brain made a 'ding' noise and I had to try it. I love all the ingredients but my cilantro was in an even sorrier state (2 weeks in fridge) and was only able to use a scant amount of what was salvagable. My bacon was on it's way out too so I doubled up on the bok choy and onions and omitted the salt since the soy sauce was included. Nice and spicy and definitely something I'll make for company or wherever I'm invited that says 'bring dish'. It'll be brought!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
CandiceSteele
Rating: 4 stars
07/11/2006
This turned out much better than expected. Delicious with Asian Tuna Patties and some pineapple chutney. It was even better the next day. Read More
Helpful
(5)
