One Egg Lemon Pound Cake

My Grandmother used to make this and it quickly became a household favorite.

By Kimberley

10
1 - 8x4 inch loaf pan
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) grease and flour an 8x4 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Cut in butter. Break 1 egg into a measuring cup and then fill to the 1 cup line with milk. Add to dry ingredients and beat well. Add vanilla and lemon flavoring.

  • Pour batter into an 8x4 inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of cake comes out clean.

272 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 45mg; sodium 413mg. Full Nutrition
