One Egg Lemon Pound Cake

Quick, easy and very, very tasty! Decided to try it on a hot July afternoon in Texas! Why? It sounded so good and it was. Made it nearly exactly as written with a few changes. Here they are: 1. Sifted the flour. 2. Used the zest and juice of one large lemon which made it so much fresher than using an extract. 3. Did not have that size loaf pan. My cake pan sub chart suggested an 8" round which I didn't have either, so used a 9.5" round. Worked just fine. 4. Baked in a convection oven at 325 for 38 mins. Began checking at 30. Top was not golden but bottom was. 5. Cooled in pan 10 mins., then turned out on a rack. Lovely golden color, very moist and tasty and spouse enjoyed it also, especially with ice cream on top! If you like lemon this is for you. Enjoy. Thought about adding fresh blueberries too as I love the lemon/blueberry combo. Next time. Thanks to Kimberley and her grandmother for this wonderful recipe!