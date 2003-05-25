One Egg Lemon Pound Cake
My Grandmother used to make this and it quickly became a household favorite.
This recipe was incredibly simple. I added a lemon syrup made of 1/4 c lemon juice and 1/4 c of sugar. Placed on low heat until sugar dissolves and pour over cake. I also added a lemon glaze made of 1 c confectioner's sugar (sifted) 1 3/4 Tbs of lemon juice whipped together until smooth, and poured over a completely cooled cake. It was outstanding. Thank you for the recipe.Read More
This recipe has compelled me to write a review! Do not make this cake. I did not care for this recipe. And if I could have given it a negative star I would have. It took over an hour and a half to cook, not 30 minutes. The crumb was uneven in many places as well as flavors. And of course the crust was hard as a rock, but amazingly despite the 1hr 45 min cooking time , the inside was moist. I was forced to make a glaze because the cake isn't sweet enough. The Glazed Lemon Bundt Cake is much better. All that said... I wish people on this site would rate recipes only if they've actually used it as is. Frankly I am tired of people listing the dozen or so changes that they make to a recipe then giving it 4 or 5 stars!Read More
This recipe makes an excellent pound cake in my estimation...there's just not enough lemon flavour to justify its name. That's the only reason for four stars instead of 5. I added lemon zest to the batter; then drizzled a lemon juice/sugar solution over the fresh-out-of-the-oven cake and the lemon flavour was still very subtle. However, that being said, this is still an excellent pound cake and I won't hesitate to use this recipe again. By the way, I didn't cut in the butter as per instructions. I creamed the butter with sugar & egg, added the extracts, then added the dry ingredients alternately with the milk. Took about 50 minutes until done.
This recipe works best for muffins! I used the same ingredients, but first mixed the flour, b.powder & salt. Then, separately, I creamed the sugar and butter and added the rest of the ingredients to this. I then folded in the dry ingredients to the wet. They made 12 muffins and cooked in 27 minutes. I also added a lemon glaze on top, and they were delicious!!!
I think that you might have been using a convection oven because I had to bake this cake for at least 1 hour. I added a little more lemon than the recipe calls for and it turned out fantastic!! Thanks Kimberly.
This cake is really spongy and moist. I used cake flour instead and it turned out just sooo delicious. I baked it for 55 minutes but it didn't matter. My boyfriend is a picky cake eater, but he ate half loaf after he gave it a try!
Great texture and VERY easy to make. I also used 1 1/2 recipe to fill a 9x5 loaf pan and it baked about 70 minutes. I found it had a little too much salt and would have liked more lemon flavor. Added lemon zest and next time will add more and maybe some lemon juice. Could change the extract to almond, toss in some mini choc chips and have a totally different yummy cake!
I added lemon zest and juice from one lemon as other reviewers did, which punched up the flavor considerably. However this loaf took MUCH longer than 1/2 hr to cook, more like an hour. It rose nicely in the oven, but when I took it out it fell considerably and became a condensed lemon puck! I think it might have something to do with the cutting in of the butter and not creaming the sugar and butter together?? What other cake/loaf recipie cuts in butter? Too many changes are needed to make this recipie worthwhile - I would suggest trying another.
Good recipe- I made 1 and a half the ingredients because I had a bigger loaf pan (9" by 5") and then cooked it for 1 hour and 10 mins. I also used cake flour (made the cake light and fluffy) but had no lemon essence so used one lemon and some zest of the lemon. This may not have been enough lemon for me but as I also made a lemon syrup to pour on the cake straight after it came out of the oven (see previous reviews), this really zinged up the lemon flavour. It was GREAT!!! and I will definitely make this cake again and again!
i had to double the recpie.I also used orange zest+juice instead of lemons and also made an orange syrup.It was awesome I'm going to make a blood orange+ a grapefruit one eventually...but next i'm making a key lime one substitutioning half the milk for cream cheese...wish me luck on the last one...fiances bday cake
i liked this cake, i didn't have lemon extract so i used orange extract and used two teaspoons. it did take a little longer to cook than stated.will make again thanks.
One correction: baking time is 75 minutes. Besides that, this is the best pound cake I've ever made or had.. totally out of this world! And I make over a dozen type of pound cakes. I didn't have lemon extract, so I substituted 2 teaspoons of Limoncello.
This was exactly what I was looking for. I have now made it twice and my kids and bf loved it. It took longer than 30 minutes to bake though - more like 45-50. The second time, I added one cup of frozen cranberries for extra tartness. Easy and delicious. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
this is the best pound cake recipe I have found so far. following suggestions from others, I baked it for 50 mins. and it turned out just right. I prefer less lemon taste so I only added vanilla extract. Great with fresh Northwest berries and whipped cream!
It tastes really good, but I must be doing something wrong because it is not done in 30 minutes. It takes 50 minutes for this to bake. Has anyone else had this problem?
i made mine so,dry and hard,i couldnt say its a cake either :( too bad
I double the recipe to put it in a bundt pan and i made a lemon glaze and a drizzle. Every one wants me to make them this cake. Also instead of the lemon extract i use about 5 tablespoons of lemon juice.
I am giving this 4 stas because it was so simple to make and very good. It was,however, more like a quick bread than a cake - hence, the instructions for cutting in the butter. I noticed some people decided to beat the butter with the sugar, as they would with a cake but I found it worked fine as written. Keep in mind that this method requires a light hand (as in making biscuits) so if you cut in the butter, I would recommend making a well for the wet ingredients and mixing only until blended. I did add a sugar and lemon juice glaze as recommended by another user and this did add a nice lemon flavour. Good recipe - will make again.
Excellent! Used the juice of one lemon instead of the extract (just because I had one in the fridge), so I baked for an extra 10 minutes to compensate for the extra liquid, what a great, not too sweet treat!
Very easy to make, turned out great. It took about 80 minutes to cook though. I added about 2 tbsps of fresh lemon juice and zest. Will make again!
The cake was yummy. I added some chopped candied cherries to the recipe for color. Lighter option to the typical pound cake!
I agree, the cake took about 50 mintues to cook. But it was worth every minute. I am usually not a pound cake lover. But I figured I would give it a try. Boy was I surprised. This cake was great. Easy to make and delicious. My husband ate nearly the entire cake. I would definitely make again. However, I added a lemon glaze to the top for that extra lemony flavor.
I'm not reviewing this recipe for the lemoniness of it but for the actual cake recipe. I wanted to make a ound cake and only hade enough eggbeaters left to equal a little over 1 egg so this recipe was what I needed. I did 1 1/2 times recipe for 1 9 by 5 loaf also. I skipped the whole lemon idea and used butter, vanilla, and almond extracts instead. Baked 70-75 mins and it was very spongey and delicious. Will keep in my recipebook!
I was disappointed that there wasn't more lemon flavor to this cake. Next time I make it I might try using fresh lemon juice or making a lemon glaze to pour over it. Outside of that, it was good just not excellent. I had to bake mine for 55 minutes before it was done which is normal for a pound cake. The writer must have intended this recipe for a convection oven with the 30-minute directions.
I think cakes with more eggs actually taste better. But I also found a way to make this one more moist and taste more of lemon. Every 10 min I'd take the cake out, pour lemon juice on top and cover with thin layer of confectioners sugar. The top got a bit of coating and everything else got very moist. I also tried same cake with orange juice and it got even better.
Okay - I may be over-doing the stars just a tad...I think it's 4 1/2 stars really - but ONLY because this cake is a little too crumbly to be truly called pound cake. But other than that, the recipe is extremely easy (I am a terrible cook/baker) and tastes delicious! The only thing I did differently was use Orange Extract instead of lemon because that's what we had. It was unbelievably yummy! I had to whip something together last minute to meet the requirements of a surprise chocolate fondue party. This cake won everyone over (except for the slight crumbly-ness...)
I'm giving it full stars because I didn't follow the directions, so I'll give it the benefit of the doubt and say any flaws were my fault. I creamed the butter and sugar together, as I've never seen butter CUT IN to a cake? Then added egg and extracts (plus zest and a bit of juice), then alternated milk and flour/baking powder/salt. I was a little leery when I finished the batter because it looked a little thick for cake-- almost very sticky wet cookie dough, not at all pourable. But I spooned it into the pan, and it was fine. It turned out okay, but even with zest wasn't at all lemony. And I wouldn't call it pound-cakey either-- it wasn't dense, it was a bit crumbly, and didn't have a very rich taste. It was a nice, faintly lemony regular cake that happened to be in a loaf pan. :P Cupcakes (with more lemon punch) might be the best use of this recipe?
I baked this in mini (like 4x6ish) loaf pans and it came out great nice and fluffy. It tastes more like an angel food cake than a pound cake, but that's cool, i like angel food cake a lot too :)
Very easy, quick to prepare recipe. I had to bake mine for quite a bit longer, but I also added a cup of frozen cranberries to mine.
Yummy fabulous cake! Took longer, I agree - about 50 minutes or so, but was scrump-dilly-umptious! I served this at a tea party, dusted with powdered sugar, sliced thin, and surrounded by delicate lemon slices and eye-catching ripe strawberries. Had to send the 2 leftover slices home with a girlfriend! My (picky) husband was disappointed...and you know that is always a good sign!
Added lemon zest and did the glaze as suggested by another poster. Still didn't have enough lemon flavour for my taste but it was good none-the-less.
This cake is amazing, especially with a lemon glaze or vanilla frosting! Especially if you have trouble keeping eggs stocked in the fridge, I go through them faster than anything else I use
This was a bad recipe, I followed the recipe and it turned out like cornbread...
The best pound cake I've ever made or even eaten! I nixed the milk and lemon extract, and substituted fresh-squeezed lemon juice (same amount as milk), and zested the lemons used. I've made it twice already, and gotten raves each time- once from my uber-picky brother-in-law, and again from my impossible-to-please mother-in-law. Lemony, light and delicious!
Everyone who tasted this cake loved it. I will definitely make it again. It was the best pound cake recipe I've yet to run across.
It took 60 minutes to bake, but came out very nice. It wasn't too crumbly for my taste, though. I didn't have lemon extract so I used the grated rind of one lemon and that worked out fine.
This was incredibly easy to make, and delicious! I put fresh strawberries, and whipped cream on top, and it was awesome! Everyone loved it. Thanks!
I really didn't care for this recipe. It lacked flavor and was on the dry side. I cooked this for 50 minutes as others had to do. I've made pound cake numerous times and this didn't measure up. I don't think I'll be playing with this recipe since I have a light version of pound cake that turns out well, but requires light sour cream. Sorry Kimberley, I wish I could be more positive.
Oh, but what a wonderful cake it is. Very lemony, full of character, a little rum added after baking made it all better.
This was quite good and simple to make. It was moist and lemony. I added poppyseed to give it that extra special poppyseed taste.
Not a bad recipe. I creamed the butter and sugar first, then added the egg and stirred it good, then the other moist ingredients, then added the dry to that. Also, I used 1/2 tbs of vanilla extract and the juice of one lemon (about 1/4 cup), no lemon extract because I didn't have any. It could've used a little more lemon juice probably, but it turned out good. I baked it for 50 min. and I coated the pan with sugar before pouring the batter in, and sprinkled sugar on top before baking- gave it a nice crust.
Easy To make, everyone liked it, I added lemon Zest and used lemon juice, also drizzeled lemon with sugar over top. Nice texture, made many times since finding the recipe. Florence
Well I followed the direction, exactly for a change. Cooked for 1 hour like most people suggested, I have a convection oven, used a toothpick and well I got a sloppy mess! even the parts that were cooked had a less than desirable texture. I'm going to try a different recipe, for the same thing and see if I get a real pound cake. I will add a photo as well,
This recipe turned out perfect for me. I was a little worried as I read the reviews while it was baking, but it turned out great.
Not exactly a pound cake when done. More of a crumb cake. Far too dry for a good pound cake & the timing on the recipe was about half as much as it should've been. Won't be archiving this one.
This turned out pretty good! It was really simple to make...I did make one change. I added a vanilla pudding cup to it since I didnt have any vanilla extract and it made it really moist. I served it with fresh strawberries and whipped cream, my family loved it! Thanks for the recipe!
Good loaf. This "cake' was not dense enough to be considered a "Pound Cake" but was quite nice. I enjoyed it a lot. (3 stars for improper designation)
I used one member's recommendation to use cake flour instead of all purpose. It was so moist! I cut the sugar in half so it wasn't too sweet. I baked it for about 35 minutes. It turned out just right for me!
Simple recipe but mine also came out crumbly like cornbread.
I added lemon zest. It was very good and as others mentioned, takes 50 minutes to bake.
Great pound cake. I cooked it for almost an hour not the 1/2 suggested. I baked it in a loaf pan. the comments about it not being lemony enough are correct. I will definitely up my lemon flavouring next time I make it. However this recipe is a definite keeper. Loved it for texture and quality.
used for a wedding cake with great success and reviews.
This was so thick it crawled up my beaters. It said to POUR the batter,I had to add 3/4 cup more milk to it and was not done in 30 mins either.
This cake was easy to make but I have a problem with the salt taste after it finish baking. I think the one teaspoon is to much. I will make it again but the salt will be reduce or eliminated. Thanks for sharing.
The recipie needs a lot of work to be able to produce a good pound cake. I reduced salt to 1/2 tsp. Also, cream the butter with the sugar first, then milk/eggs, then drys. I used 2 tsp lemon extract and could barely taste it - use more! I baked for 55 minutes (toothpick finally clean) and the cake turned out dry and crumbly. Definitely use a lemon glaze. I am going to try this recipie again and will revise my review later.
I looked this cake. It is easy to make and taste great. I did make a small adjustment however. The cake was a bit to dry so I added a bit more milk and it came out very moist and lasted longer. I also used this as my go to batter for my pineapple upside cake and it tastes great.
It's really a great cake! it did take 50 minutes to bake but it's really yummy. I couldn't wait to taste it warm out of the oven this will be great with strawberries or a cup of coffee! thanks Kimberly.
This is a simple and fantastic recipe! I agree with some of the other reviews; you should add more flavoring than called for in the recipe. I also add a lemon glaze on top that really sets it off! Consistency is the key with this cake, and it is one of the most consistent I've made.
Very easy to make. Good tasting and nice texture. The only fault I can find is that it does not bake in 30 min. I needed about an extra 20 minutes.
I doubled the recipe, beat sugar and butter for about 5 minutes in the mixer. mixed only one tsp salt and 2 tsp. of vanilla and 1 tsp. almond flavoring. added it to 2 eggs and 2 cups of milk(approx.) zest of lemon and its juice. put it into a bundt pan and cooked for 1 hour and 15 minutes. mixed another lemon juice with icing sugar, made a runny glaze and poured it over it when it came out of oven, served it with fresh strawberries and fresh mint with ice cream! DELIOUS!! the best!!!
Very good, despite my best efforts to mess it up! The loaf baked so slow--had to keep putting it back in for 10 mins at a time. Finally ended up at 75 minutes, then it wasn't jiggly in the middly anymore. It's moist and tender. I added the zest of 1 lemon, and used cake flour. And one of those cheap foil pans because I didn't have an 8x4". It came dangerously close to overflowing, I think a 9x5" would have worked. I would definitely recommend this recipe. Thanks!
My 6.5 year old twins would give it more stars if they could (100 was one amount they said!). Easy to make! We did not have lemon, so we omitted it. We also used a bundt pan, so it cooked for 45 minutes. We made Vanilla Glaze to top it. YUMMY! Will make again and again!
this recipe looks great, I love pound cake but dont want the pounds on me.Is there a way to make this recipe with splenda and will it be just as good?????
Like the others, i used lemon juice and tasted better, also the cake cooked around an hour to have a crusty top. This recipe is very simple, i've repeated it several times and my kids loved it everytime....thanks for this fantastic easy recipe!
I used fresh grated lemon zest instead of the extract - I prefer fresh. I brushed on a lemon juice and sugar syrup while the cake was still hot. Lovely!
This was an amazing cake!!! I will make this many many times to come. I changed minimal ingredients... I used half and half instead of milk, "I can't believe it's not butter" instead of real butter and added the zest of one lemon and the juice of half a lemon. It turned out so moist and lemony that it was gone before it ever cooled.
EASY for a first time baker. Need to made it more lemony somehow. I doubled the amount of Lemon extact but it could still use more. Lemon Icing will help but I'd prefer to have the cake taste more lemony. Maybe some lemon zest next time?
I used this today and it turned out very well. I did add more milk than it called for because the batter was almost like biscuit dough. Very easy and I will make again!
Very good! I used lemon zest and fresh lemon juice. Baked it longer too and it was yummy!!
Perfect, exactly the kind of pound cake I wanted to make. Using only one egg did not compromise the quality, taste, or texture of the final product.
followed the recipe and found lacking flavor (i made one with lemon extract and another with orange). it also took 70 minutes to bake.
This was very good. It was fluffier than the standard pound cake. I made cupcakes with the dough and cooked them for about 25 minutes. I didn't have lemon extract so I used lemon juice to-taste. I also made a syrup using lemon juice, lime juice and sugar, heated until the sugar dissolved. I dipped my cupcakes in this and it gave them an excellent flavor. It was a little messy, but very tasty.
This cake was okay when it first came out of the oven but it wasn't very flavorful and it became dry soon after. Maybe I did something wrong but I thought I followed the directions exactly. I've made much better cakes and I made a lemon cake the following week that was to die for so I'll stick to that.
Just made this and it came out wonderfully! I added the zest of one lemon, and 1/2 tsp more of the lemon extract, but the lemon flavour is still quite subtle. I'd add more next time. Also, would be great with some dried cranberries, or poppyseeds added to the batter. Mine turned out more cake-like than a dense pound cake. Great easy recipe!
good texture, not too heavy but not light either. since i like a lemony cake, i reduced the milk to 3/4 cup and replaced with 1/4 cup lemon juice. i also put in the rind of 2 lemons. the cake was then lemony when it came out of the oven. but since i wanted it even more tart, i poured over some lemon juice+icing sugar mixture on top (juice of 2 lemons, then 4 to 5 tsp of icing sugar). i used trim milk to lessen the fat. next time i will also reduce the butter and see how that will go.
I really liked the texture of this cake. However It was not lemony at all. I made a glaze for it using the juice from 1 lemon, and 1 cup of icing sugar, I brushed it all over and it melted into the cake. This made it very delicious. I also used the left-over glaze and drizzled it on a slice before serving. Everyone enjoyed it this way. When I make it again I will also add some lemon zest to the batter.
a simple but very good recipe. The important thing is not to let it overcook so that it doesn't became too crumbly.
This was fairly dry for us. We did the two different glazes that the first comment suggested and it added quite a bit of flavor. We are going to try another recipe out....
I did have a similar problem with the baking. It took much longer than the 30 minutes and at the same time(like the other posting) if you bake it longer the cake crumbles. I will make this again. I like the flavor of the cake and the ease of the recipe.
I'm 85 & tried making a cake and this was it. First time it through me off becase of cook time (30). It looked raw so left in and 30 min later was ok. Recipe should state "30 for round pan and 50-55 for loaf pan" fpr us new guys. It will cause no confusion. Seen others having that same problem. Second one I made 2 in seperate bowls just using REAL lemons and it really turned out GREAT. I added few raisins (love them). Don't know how to add photo. South Philly Joe
I followed the recipe exactly except I put 2 teaspoons of lemon extract in the mixture and I still really couldn't taste the lemon flavor. Also, the directions say to bake for 30 minutes but it ended up taking more like an hour before the middle was completely cooked so make sure to do the toothpick test!
Very easy to make. Doubled the recipe, used a bundt cake pan, and baked an hour. Lots of compliments.
Quick, easy and very, very tasty! Decided to try it on a hot July afternoon in Texas! Why? It sounded so good and it was. Made it nearly exactly as written with a few changes. Here they are: 1. Sifted the flour. 2. Used the zest and juice of one large lemon which made it so much fresher than using an extract. 3. Did not have that size loaf pan. My cake pan sub chart suggested an 8" round which I didn't have either, so used a 9.5" round. Worked just fine. 4. Baked in a convection oven at 325 for 38 mins. Began checking at 30. Top was not golden but bottom was. 5. Cooled in pan 10 mins., then turned out on a rack. Lovely golden color, very moist and tasty and spouse enjoyed it also, especially with ice cream on top! If you like lemon this is for you. Enjoy. Thought about adding fresh blueberries too as I love the lemon/blueberry combo. Next time. Thanks to Kimberley and her grandmother for this wonderful recipe!
This recipe is actually quite good. Its easy to make and tastes delicious! I didn't add the lemon extract as I had run out but the vanilla was just fine and everyone I served it to loved it. It goes really well with a dollop of warm custard on top. It does need to bake for about an hour, not 30 minutes.
I started making this before I realized I was out of lemon extract. I used 1/8 tsp or so of sweet orange oil instead and it was fantastic. (I just added a little bit at a time and then tasted the batter until it was orangey enough) It took about an hour to bake, but it came out perfectly. I added a lemon glaze made from pwd sugar and lemon juice, and served this at a cookout. Everyone loved it, both kids and adults.
Very good lemon pound cake. I did add two tablespoons of lemon juice and the zest of one lemon, since I love lemon. Thank you Kimberley for such a delicious and easy recipe.
I made this and it came out wonderfully. Like others say below the cooking time does need adjusted - just bake it until a toothpick comes out cleanly in the middle (it should only be about an extra fifteen minutes; check every five because ymmv). I will be making this again!
I have made this about 5 times now but I add about three tablespoons of poppyseeds. My mother-in-law says they taste just like what she used to get back home in Austria. Definately not as heaving as a pound cake, delicious!
I must agree with other negative reviews. The cake took well over an hour to bake. Cutting the butter into the dry ingrediants was an odd step for this type of recipe. The flavour was lacking, and the cake had a hard crust, and a dry interior. I was attracted to the reciepe, because I didn't have a lot of eggs. Sorry I will not be making this one again.
Very good recipe. I used some tips from others to tweek it a little. I creamed the butter, sugar, and egg together rather than cutting the butter in. That was added to the dry ingredients and then I added the milk and extracts. I used 1 1// tsp of lemon extract. I used a 9x5 pan and cooked for at least 60 mins and I have a convection oven. For a topping, I made a glaze with 1/2 cup powdered sugar with 1 Tbsp lemon juice which I put on while it was hot and then added once again while it was cool. The texture of the cake is delightful! My family very much enjoyed it.
Wonderful pound cake!! Omitted lemon flavoring and used 4 tablespoons of lemon juice and 1/2 pkg. of lemon jello!! You could taste the lemon flavor more!! Good with strawberries over top!!
This cake is delicious ! I used a gluten free all purpose flour. You can use 1 tsp vanilla extract and 2 tsp lemon extract to make up for the "pasty" flavor some gluten free flours have. I always top my poundcakes off with a powdered sugar glaze....this cake is a winner !
I have made this recipe several times. The only reason I did not give 5 stars is because I followed other suggestions and used lemon juice and zest and cake flour. DELICIOUS!!! Oh, it does take about 45 minutes to bake.
Nice and simple and tasted amazing. I topped mine with cream cheese icing, strawberries, lemon slices, and blue sprinkles for a perfect summer cake.
It's pretty good!
I used this recipe to make gluten free vegan orange cupcakes. Swap all purpose for your favorite GF blend flour and OJ instead of milk, shortening for butter, 1/3 cup applesauce for the egg and its an allergy friendly treat for everyone!
Very easy to make and it came out great!!! I put the dry ing. and butter in my food processor and pulsed it a few times to cut the butter it and then mixed it up in my kitchen aid. I served it with fruit salad and cool whip. Will definately be making this again.
P.S. It is great with a lemony powdered sugar glaze!
I like to add a lemon juice/confectioners glaze.
