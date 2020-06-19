Blackberry-Chocolate Chip Pie

Grandma's classic blackberry pie gets a new twist. Perfect for summer gatherings and parties. The kids will love it! Adjust the ratio of berries and chocolate chips to suit your preferences.

Recipe by JMVICECREAM

20 mins
35 mins
5 mins
1 hr
8
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Place one of the pie crusts into the bottom of a 9 inch pie plate.

  • In a bowl, mix the sugar, flour, and cinnamon. Gently stir in the blackberries and chocolate chips. Sprinkle with lemon juice. Transfer to the pie crust in the pie plate. Place remaining pie crust over the top, and secure to the bottom crust by pressing with a fork, or fluting with your fingers.

  • Bake 35 minutes in the preheated oven, until top is golden brown. Cool slightly before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 62g; fat 21.3g; sodium 255.6mg. Full Nutrition
