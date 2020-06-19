Blackberry-Chocolate Chip Pie
Grandma's classic blackberry pie gets a new twist. Perfect for summer gatherings and parties. The kids will love it! Adjust the ratio of berries and chocolate chips to suit your preferences.
I loved this recipe, however, I would HIGHLY recommend cutting the amount of chocolate or omitting it. I felt that it overpowered the berries and made it too sweet. Next time, I am putting only a quarter of the chips in. However, it was delicious!!!!!! Just needs some tweaking.Read More
What an aweful way to ruin a blackberry pie. If your lust for chocolate is great than maybe this will be the pie for you. But if you love the simplicity of nature, leave the chocolate out.Read More
This pie looked a little strange when I first came across it, but it turned out to be delicious! I cut the chocolate by 1/4 of a cup and used another reviewer's tip on baking at 425 on the top rack for 35 minutes, then at 350 for 15 minutes. I suggest putting the pie in the refridgerator after baking to allow the filling to set a bit, because it seemed to be a bit runny without putting it in the fridge. Otherwise, delicious! I will definetley make this pie again!
I've been wanting to make this pie for months and finally had everything on hand that I needed. I took others' recommendation of cutting back on the chocolate chips so I did by half (to 3/8 of a cup) and am glad I did. It was a nice fruit pie with just a hint of chocolate - not overbearing, or overly sweet, at all. It was also a perfect blend of all ingredients which made a pie that had a little "sauce" to it but didn't ooze out when cut. I also did an egg wash on the crust before baking. Delicious!
I made this with fresh just picked blackberries and it has to be the best dessert I've ever had by far. Follow both tips of the preceeding commenters. I cut the chocolate by about 1/4 cup and it seemed just right, maybe even less would be ok. The point is for the chocolate to act as a sweet counterpoint to the strong tartness of the berries. I made two pies in a row and they were all eaten within hours. Too bad blackberries are so seasonal, I could get addicted to this stuff.
This is the best pie I have ever had. In fact everyone who tried it agreed as well. This is an excellent pie for the chocolate and berry lover a like. I did not think the chocolate over powered the taste of the berries. I guess no one used hand picked berries. Or they don'y like chocolate enough and should choose recipes that do no tinclude it. This is a 5 STAR keeper to pass on to your children!
Very good for those of us that like chocolate. Do not bake on bottom rake or over cook. The chocolate may scorch.
Very yummy! Would use less chocolate next time. It needs just a hint of chocolate, not a whole mouthful. But very good. Will be making this again!
I'll be the first to admit, this pie sounds weird. I was nervous from the time I started this dish, until the first bite...it was sooooo good. Just a touch of bitter-sweet chocolate to off-set the tartness of my hand-picked blackberries. This was definitely a winner. My family liked this pie. I would bet that it would be a huge hit with the kids. I took another reviewers advice, cooked it on the top oven rack at 425 for the first 35 minutes, then for 25 more minutes at 350 degrees to allow the pastry to cook (I handmade the pastry - maybe you don't need to cook it as long with premade stuff?). Also, next time I will only put 1/4 or 1/2 cup of chocolate chips in - a little more subtle.
I only used one pie crust and 1/4c milk chocolate chips because that's what I had. It turned out very good.
I tried this recipe because I went blackberry picking with my girlfriend and another friend. It came out great and we all liked how the chocolate chips took away some of the tartness of the berries. Now my girlfriend is taking the recipe home to make it for her family.
The chocolate adds a subtle sweetness, the whole family loved it!
I guess I am a purist whenb it comes to a blackberry pie - chocolate chips just does not seem to fit in - sorry. Of course we all have such different tastes. So glad that some did like the combination. To be honest, I do not like mixing chocolate chips with anything except cake or cookies.
Very easy, and a total surprise to those you give it to!
This pie was excellent. I omitted the lemon juice so the sweet/sour contract was a little off and the result was too sweet. Next time, I will reduce the sugar to 1/2 c or increase the number of berries to 5 cups or add the correct amount of lemon juice. I did think more berries would be nice. I used berries from last season frozen at the peak ripeness.
Very dissappointed with this. The sugar never dissolved. Tasted like pure sugar.
Absolutely delicious! The key to this pie is to definitely reduce the amount of chocolate chips, so that there is only a hint of sweetness to offset the blackberries. This is one of my favorite pies to make!!
This was very good. Like the others I was a little hesistant to make it because it sounded quite different, but put my trust in the 5 star rating. It was a big hit. I have given the recipe to several people that I shared the pie with. I liked it best cold with a scoop of ice cream...yum!
I made Butter Flaky Pie Crust to go w/ this pie. I didn't use white sugar, but instead used a couple of Tbsp of brown sugar. I also reduced the amount of chocolate. This is the best use of blackberries I have found. We always have an abundance of blackberries and this is perfect to take to summer get-togethers. Thanks for the recipe!
Made exactly according to the recipe (besides cooking longer but my oven always seems to need extra time) and it was delicious! May be making again in a few days for our next Thanksgiving...
Everyone who tried this pie raved! I used 1/2 c. of chocolate chips and thought it was a great balance. The pie also tastes great a day after it has sat in the fridge. Will definitely make again.
The flavor combination of this recipe was very good. I actually combined this recipe with the Blackberry Pie 1 from this site. A new twist on a regular fruit pie. Thanks
I loved this recipe - I followed the advise for less chocolate chips - but I could barely taste the chocolate. Next time I'll go somewhere in between. Also found I needed a bit more blackberries than it called for.
I LOVE this pie. I made it with frozen blackberries, and reduced the chocolate chips to 1/3 cup. Everyone, including my kid brother, loved it. It's the best pie ever.
My husband and son didn't care for this recipe at all. My son wouldn't eat it, he a dessert lover who likes blackberries and chocolate. The combination of these flavors didn't go so well together
I substituted sour cherries in a jar for the blackberries and increased the chocolate to 1 cup (using bittersweet chocolate). The result was a big hit in my household and will be a desert I will make again! It was very richly flavored, especially for a desert with so few simple ingredients!
Made this for football party and everyone loved it!
Made this for my sons birthday. They absolutely loved it. Major keeper. No changes to recommend. Perfect as is.
Eat this pie COLD from the fridge! This is such an addictive pie, it's absolutely marvelous, and sends me out to pick more blackberries just to satisfy the craving. This recipe is perfect. If you eat this pie cold, it's amazing. (Hot is horrible.) The chocolate chips do not need to be adjusted at all, it's absolutely delicious as written.
I used mixed berries and substituted rum and vanilla for the lemon juice.
I'm not a berry pie fan, but I am now thanks to this recipe! So much so that I'm making this for my county Fair entry. Using half semi-sweet and half milk chocolate chips and olallieberries as well. Blackberries need added sweetness and the milk chocolate does that and makes this a decadent tasting pie. Hope it's a winner with the judges too!
Perfect.. as is!
This pie sounded so good. And I wanted to like it. But as good as chocolate and berry pie sounds, this pie is terrible. As recommend in the reviews, I cut the chocolate down by half and cooked at 425 on the top shelf for 35min and then for an additional 15 min on the middle shelf at 350. I used an egg wash and sprinkled the crust with sugar. The pie cooked beautify and looked amazing. But now I know that chocolate has absolutely no place in a berry pie. This pie is being tossed out - its that bad.
This recipe id delightful, but I would definitely cut the amount of choco chips in half.
Good concept. I altered it a little bit of course. I found that using bittersweet chocolate actually works better. Or, for a different twist try white chocolate chips, but you may want to add a bit more flour as white chocolate melts thinner than normal chocolate.
I used frozen blackberries. Other than that I followed this exactly and the taste was NOT GOOD. I think it was my blackberries...
I pretty much followed the recipe, with the exception of cutting down the chocolate a little. Served with vanilla ice cream...tasty goodness right there!! I did also follow the suggestion of chilling it to let the filling set. While I think the suggestion of the added baking time would have eliminated the need for that, by the time my pie was done baking at 425 the top crust was done enough that I didn't want to bake for another 15 minutes at 350. Debated using some foil to prevent further browning, but went with the fridge option instead :) might warm it up next time!
Super easy, which means extra points. The flavor is very basic, but good. Got mixed reactions -- some really liked the berry/choco flavor combo, others hated it. I liked it, so I'll def make again! Served warm with some whipped cream on top...
Love the pie. I also cut the chocolate chips by 1/4 cup...the pie was kind of runny..but OH so GOOD!! everyone loved it! just the right amount of fruit with chocolate
I have never made a blackberry pie in my life and just picked my first wild blackberries. I must say this pie turned out amazingly good. I did do the egg wash and used just over a 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. YUMMMY! I will be making this pie for many years to come. Once you find amazing, there is no need to look further. Thank you so much for this recipe!
So deelish! Made this for a dinner party and everybody raved about. One went back for seconds and the two who are cooks asked for the recipe. I did what several others recommended - 1) cut back on the chocolate chips by half, 2) baked at 425 for 35 min then at 350 for 15, and 3) gave the crust an egg white wash. The texture and flavor were perfect - not to tart, not too sweet, just a hint of dark chocolate caressing the blackberries. It set nicely and I didn't expreience the runniness that some of the others mentioned. We did nuke the slices for 20 seconds just before serving so the dollop of Thahitian Vanilla Bean ice cream we placed on top could melt a tad and pool nicely. Will definitely make again and again.
It was just ok...maybe it's just me but the chocolate and blackberry combo wasn't that good.
Holy cow!!! I thought I'd died & gone to heaven when I ate the first piece of this pie. One of the best I've ever had.....Only thing I changed was to brush the pie crust with egg white prior to baking & followed other member's advice to bake at 425 for 35 minutes, reduce to 350 & bake another 15. Looked and tasted magnificent.
