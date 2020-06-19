Blackberry-Chocolate Chip Pie

So deelish! Made this for a dinner party and everybody raved about. One went back for seconds and the two who are cooks asked for the recipe. I did what several others recommended - 1) cut back on the chocolate chips by half, 2) baked at 425 for 35 min then at 350 for 15, and 3) gave the crust an egg white wash. The texture and flavor were perfect - not to tart, not too sweet, just a hint of dark chocolate caressing the blackberries. It set nicely and I didn't expreience the runniness that some of the others mentioned. We did nuke the slices for 20 seconds just before serving so the dollop of Thahitian Vanilla Bean ice cream we placed on top could melt a tad and pool nicely. Will definitely make again and again.