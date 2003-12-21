Sherry Bundt Cake

I've made this recipe dozens of times now and it's become an old standby favorite in my house. It's reliable for something super easy to put together that yields a delicious moist result with a touch of sophistication. You can treat it like a "dump cake" the way the recipe is written and get good results, but having made it many times, I have made some easy modifications that take it to the next level without adding significant work: Use butter instead of oil to butter and "flour" the pan with the cocoa-cinnamon-sugar mix Use 1.5 sticks room temp butter instead of oil Cream the room temp butter with the vanilla pudding mix, as if you were creaming together butter and sugar Scrape the bowl and add each room temp egg one at a time until just incorporated Scrape and add the dry cake mix and stir together Add 3/4 cups of Harvey's Bristol Cream sherry (you can experiment with other sherries, but Harvey's gives consistent, excellent results) and stir to incorporate Using a microplane or grater, grate a teaspoon of fresh nutmeg into the batter and stir in The batter may be a little "shaggier" than if you use the oil+dump method, so you will have to sort of scoop it into the pan; scoop half of it in, add most of the remaining cocoa-cinnamon-sugar mix in a layer, then scoop in the rest of the batter and smooth the top a bit with a spatula and finish with a little sprinkle of the last bit of sugar mix on the top Bake in the oven at just under 350° F if possible, like 345°, for 40–45 m