Sherry Bundt Cake
Fantastic moist bundt cake infused with sherry wine.
Fantastic moist bundt cake infused with sherry wine.
Excellent and easy recipe. Followed it almost exactly except I ended up using only about half the cinnamon/sugar mixture (I used very little on the top). If you gently mix the cinnamon layer slightly with a knife (after pouring the 2nd layer of batter on), in makes a lovely cinnamon swirl instead of just a line going across the middle of the cake- just don't overmix it. Preparing the cake pan with the cinnamon mixture made for a very nice, light sugary crust. I sprinkled powdered sugar over the top just for looks. The inside was very tender, had excellent non-overpowering flavor and was delicious! Got rave reviews from the husband. Thanks for the recipe Jo!Read More
I made this exactly by the recipe. It was only ok. It was very moist, but we thought it had a bit of a sour aftertaste. I will not make it again.Read More
Excellent and easy recipe. Followed it almost exactly except I ended up using only about half the cinnamon/sugar mixture (I used very little on the top). If you gently mix the cinnamon layer slightly with a knife (after pouring the 2nd layer of batter on), in makes a lovely cinnamon swirl instead of just a line going across the middle of the cake- just don't overmix it. Preparing the cake pan with the cinnamon mixture made for a very nice, light sugary crust. I sprinkled powdered sugar over the top just for looks. The inside was very tender, had excellent non-overpowering flavor and was delicious! Got rave reviews from the husband. Thanks for the recipe Jo!
This was a simple and deliciuos recipe! I added a layer of Apple Pie Filling in the center between the cinnamon mixture. I will definitely make this for parties and summer get- togethers. Thanks!
Followed recipe almost exactly, only omitting half the nutmeg and adding 3/4 cup chopped pecans. The cake was good. Though I enjoyed the sugar/cinnamon/cocoa topping, I would have preferred a glaze.
Gorgeous, incredibly delicious and moist. I used yellow cake mix with pudding AND the extra pudding box. Just made it moister. I also used for the glaze powdered sugar moistened with the sherry, for extra punch. A huge hit at Thanksgiving yesterday.
Delicious! I made my mix from scratch, increased the sherry by 1/4 cup and decreased the oil by 1/4 cup, used a 6 oz. pudding, and added some pecans I had laying around (great addition). Very tasty and moist. I wanted to make a sherry glaze but I also wanted to keep it light...still good!
I was given this same recipe years ago by a lady I worked with in Old Town, Albuquerque, NM but she added a glaze which was 1 cup powder sugar, 1TBL spoon milk, and 1tsp butter flavoring, then drizzle on top. Very good!
This was great! I didn't have any nutmeg so I used an extra tablespoon of cinnamon. I also left out the cocoa and added 1c of pecans. Loved it!
didn't use the cinnamon sugar mix. Wonderful as a plane sherry bundt cake. Sprinkled some confectioners sugar on top,
This has a great flavor and texture on the inside, but I always burned the outside. I think it was because I was using a silicone bundt cake pan? Next time I'll use a standard metal one, and hopefully it will turn out perfect.
I had a bottle of Sherry in the fridge that no one wanted to drink, so I put it in this and everyone enjoyed it.
Made this for a pot-luck dinner, and it was a hit. Nice and moist, and the taste of the sherry and cinnamon really come through. In my area, I couldn't find a "yellow" cake mix, so I used a "golden" one...probably the same thing anyway. The only thing I might do differently next time is use a better quality sherry.
Really good! I left out the cinnamon mixture and just sprinkled the top with powdered sugar. It really is good without the sugar, cinnamon and cocoa. Will make again!
This was sooooo moist and sooo good! I skipped the cocoa because I didn't have any, but it still turned out wonderful! Everyone in my house loved it! It took us a few days to finish it, as there are only 3 of us, but it stayed moist well wrapped in tin foil.
I made this exactly by the recipe. It was only ok. It was very moist, but we thought it had a bit of a sour aftertaste. I will not make it again.
I'm sorry but this was moist, but the flavor was terrible. I made my mother try it just to make sure it wasn't just me. Followed the recipe exactly.
This is a good recipe for sherry cake. It was moist, but I found the cocoa/cinnamon/sugar mixture to add a very different flavor. I did not prefer it--I prefer the classic style.
I made this for several occassions and everyone loved it. It is great!
The Sherry cake was moist and yummy. It is very easy to make quickly. I glazed it with an orange juice, vanilla and confectioner sugar icing because I didn't have the chocolate. I'll make it again soon.
This recipe is great, especially around the holidays. For people who aren't fans of cinnamon sugar (not many people), I actually found an altered version of this recipe where the cinnamon sugar mixture is replaced with 1 oz poppy seeds blended into the batter. Pour on a sherry glaze (1/6 cup sherry, 1 cup powdered sugar) and it makes one heck of a Christmas cake!
Woah - this cake is GOOD. I normally don't do box cakes but I had some sherry to use up and thought I'd give it a shot. This was fantastic! I was short an egg, so I put a little extra sherry and a splash of milk. I lost my bundt pan so I put it in a springform pan. It turned out fantastic.
AMAZING!!! I made it for my mom's birthday party and it was a HUGE HIT! The only change I made was subbing out half of the oil for applesauce. DELICIOUS!! Thank you so much for sharing!!!
It was good and my friends liked it. I lost my sherry recipe so I tried this one. It tasted more like a cinnamon crunch cake than a sherry cake. I barely tasted the alcohol in this one - this one doesn't take like a rum cake made w sherry. The kids can safely eat this one. My recipe calls for sherry in the mix and some cooked on the stove and then it's poured on top of the cake (while in the pan) afterward and no cinnamon only a little nutmeg. I hope to find my original.
I followed the recipe except for the cream sherry. It turned out delicious.
Followed recipe exactly...and it is delicious. Would make again.
I thought it was delicious. My husband thought it was a little sweet. However, I added a vanilla icing drizzle to make it look a little nicer, so that probably added to the sweetness. Will make again!
I've made this recipe dozens of times now and it's become an old standby favorite in my house. It's reliable for something super easy to put together that yields a delicious moist result with a touch of sophistication. You can treat it like a "dump cake" the way the recipe is written and get good results, but having made it many times, I have made some easy modifications that take it to the next level without adding significant work: Use butter instead of oil to butter and "flour" the pan with the cocoa-cinnamon-sugar mix Use 1.5 sticks room temp butter instead of oil Cream the room temp butter with the vanilla pudding mix, as if you were creaming together butter and sugar Scrape the bowl and add each room temp egg one at a time until just incorporated Scrape and add the dry cake mix and stir together Add 3/4 cups of Harvey's Bristol Cream sherry (you can experiment with other sherries, but Harvey's gives consistent, excellent results) and stir to incorporate Using a microplane or grater, grate a teaspoon of fresh nutmeg into the batter and stir in The batter may be a little "shaggier" than if you use the oil+dump method, so you will have to sort of scoop it into the pan; scoop half of it in, add most of the remaining cocoa-cinnamon-sugar mix in a layer, then scoop in the rest of the batter and smooth the top a bit with a spatula and finish with a little sprinkle of the last bit of sugar mix on the top Bake in the oven at just under 350° F if possible, like 345°, for 40–45 m
Made this cake last night for friends. My husband was skeptical when I said we needed "mixes" to make it (he's a from- scratch baker). He and everyone loved it. Oh, and I goofed when adding the oil and sherry; I thought I was using a 1/4 C measure, but it was a 1/3 c measure. Threw in a 1/4 c flour when I realized my error and it turned out beautifully. Might be making again for Christmas dinner.
LOVE this variation of my mother's sherry cake. It is wonderfully moist, so that when shipped cross country to my Marine daughter for birthday it arrived still as tasty. (Wrapped in airtight meal-saver wrap).we especially like the cinnamon-cocoa-sugar stripe in the middle and sprinkled in top. It's going to Japan tomorrow. :D
Perfect for summer picnics, pair well w all wines & food! A family favorite for decades! Except: No struesal topping! Just eggs, nutmeg (freshly ground or grated the best), oil, sherry, & cake mix baked in bundt pan. After cooled & cake removed from pan - Just LIGHTLY DUST WITH POWDERED SUGAR! (For elegant touch, over upright cooked cake - put paper lace doilies like ones used for Vakentines Day cards, then dust with powdered sugar (powdered sugar through holes in paper will leave lace patternwhen paper removed! (Great to do lace pattern ofwhite powdered with on dark brown of brownies too!) Too ensure moist cake, take care to DO NOT OVERBAKE!
We have used this recipe for many years and it is always a hit with our guests.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections