Snow Tunnel Cake

4.6
28 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This cake recipe makes an angel food cake with a hidden chocolate pudding filling.

Recipe by shirleyo

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare and bake the cake as directed on the package. Allow to cool. Remove from pan. Slice a 1 inch layer off the top. Gently hollow out a trench about 1 1/2 inches wide and 2 inches deep. Tear the removed cake into small pieces and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine milk and pudding mix. Beat on low for 2 minutes. Fold cake pieces and 1 3/4 cups of whipped topping into pudding. Fill trench with pudding mixture. Replace top of cake. Spread remaining whipped topping over top and sides of cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 43.4g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 2.1mg; sodium 445.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022