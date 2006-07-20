Snow Tunnel Cake
This cake recipe makes an angel food cake with a hidden chocolate pudding filling.
i only had a nine inch tube pan so i turned my leftover batter into cupcakes. if you think the cake is delicious, you should try the cupcakes - amazing! they're especially good if chilled (this works with decrease crumbling when cutting the cake too). also, i find that using betty crocker mix is much better than duncun hines'. the latter tends to stick to the pan/cupcake-liners, tends to be chewy and gummy, and tends to burn easily... as far as my experience goes.Read More
I was not impressed at all. I used a store bought cake (which I don't find all that good to begin with, too sweet) and Jello-o chocolate-fudge pudding mix that I enriched with additional chocolate. It was very easy to make, I'll say that for it. However, the angel food cake just doesn't go with a rich pudding mixture - angel food cake is light and airy and goes best with other light ingredients, such as fruit and meringue frosting. This is really a mismatched recipe. It might be a little better with a) a homemade AF cake or b) a traditional sponge cake, which is slightly richer.Read More
To cut an angel cake use a serrated bread knife. The larger the teeth the less crumbs. Just practice. I had this recipe from my mother-in-law many many years ago. Always a winner!
My family loved it! I used skim milk, no fat whipped topping, and no sugar, no fat pudding mix for an easy fat free dessert!
This recipe works great for a low cal/fat dessert. I substituted non fat milk and non fat chocolate milk (1/2 & 1/2) with sugarless pudding and non fat whipped topping. Very tasty! I also made it again using banana pudding with the same substitute of the non fat chocolate milk combo. It received rave reviews. I decorated the cake with fresh fruit and mint leaves and it was beautiful.
This was really delicious and really really well received by dieters and non-dieters alike. I used sugarfree chocolate fudge pudding, 1% milk and Fat Free Cool Whip with great success. I made this cake in a tube pan, but found that the last quarter of the cake started to collapse as I sliced it. Think next time I will prepare cake in a 13 x 9 pan, slice a layer off of the top to add to the puding mixture and just put the pudding on the top of the cake instead of inside and then cover the pudding with cool whip. Think it will be less messy that way! Highly recommended. A couple of ideas I'm thinking of trying in the future - trying with banana pudding mixed with diced bananas or making a pineapple angel food cake (cake mix + 1-16 oz. can crushed pineapple with juice added instead of water, adding coconut pudding and topping whipped cream with toasted coconut for a pina colada attempt. Seems like you can have lots of fun with this one!
I made this cake for the first time for a holiday gathering, it was a hit. I was a little concerned about the cool whip icing being not sweet enough. After being in the refrigerator over night the icing absorbed just enough of the cakes sugar to be just perfect. Great cake!
I made this cake the other night and my whole family loved it, kids and husband! It's hard to please everyone with just one thing so I will make this again for sure. The only difference with the one I made was I accidently bought the bigger box of pudding, so there was a ton of filling, I just dug a deeper "trench" But it was so good, the filling is light with the cool whip, not overwhelming at all. Thanks for this recipe!
This is a FABULOUS recipe! SOOOO easy - I have made it with several different kinds of pudding. I even took it to a cookout when it was about 95 degrees out and I simply fixed it and froze it and by the time we cut it it was partially thawed and like eating a sinful ice cream dessert! I get requests for this!
Very very yummy! And very easy to make low-fat! It didn't look very pretty, but it was delicious!
I have made this twice and it was a clean plater!!! Lots of compliments and everyone loved it and it was easy too!!!
I've been making this cake for almost 20 years now and it's always a favorite. It has become our standard Easter dessert. The only thing I add are a few chocolate curls on the top of the cake.
A very easy & tasty recipe. I used chocolate whip topping & skim milk. I will make this again
I made this for dinner with the in-laws and got rave reviews from everyone. I used low fat cool-whip and sprinkled some skor pieces on top, shaved choc. is good too. I will be making this again!
I had saved this recipe and picked up 2 angel food cakes at the supermarket when they had a buy one/get one free deal. I realize the recipe has you make your own cake but I went ahead with the store-bought. I had a hard time cutting off the top. The cake was real spongy. It wasn't too pretty when I was done, but I went ahead and followed the rest of the recipe. It was okay, nothing for company though. Maybe with chocolate mousse and real whipped cream it would be a little more upscale! I'll probably make this again for my kids. They liked it and it's not too unhealthy with the fat free ingredients I used. If anyone knows the best type of knife to use to attack an angel food cake please add it to your review. Thanks
This turned an ordinary cake into extraordinary! And SO quick AND easy! Definitely a keeper!
i've made numerous desserts, and my step-mother never ate them like she ate these. she just loves these, as well as everyone i've ever made it for. they're so light, you'll feel no remorse. just don't use these with home made whip cream. it'll feel heavy.
Made this when my kids were little. Now they are adults and they still request this cake for their birthdays!
I thought this would be an interesting cake to make for my daughter's birthday. The cake was great and as was the filling, but some only liked one part or the other. I also changed the whip topping frosting for marshmallow creme as I was begged to do so, and it was a bit of a disappointment that I did because the creme literally ran off the sides even though I put it in the refrigerator. It moved all my decorations! I put m&m's on the top and sides and hershey squares on top. I sliced strawberries for around the bottom of the cake. Again, if it weren't for the creme I used, it would have been fine. Either way, I will be trying this again. Thanks.
A light and very delicious dessert. My whole family loved it! I followed the recipe but only used 8 oz. of the cool whip which meant I had just enough to cover the top of the cake. I also had chocolate magic shell ice cream topping that I used to decorate the top. A great recipe especially for the summer!
YUM! I used Jello Chocolate Mint Chip pudding mix for a little variety (the 2nd time I made this recipe). Loved it!
Wonderful! A light and satisfying dessert that's not too sweet. I will definitely make this again.
Pretty good!
This recipe is awesome! I used sugar free chocolate fudge pudding and fat free Cool Whip. I blended all of the Cool Whip with the pudding mixture and after filling the inside, frosted the entire cake. It was a big hit with everyone and many came back for seconds. Will definitely make again real soon.
This just didn't turn out great for me. It's not neccesarily the recipe's fault. I used a "chocolate fudge" flavored pudding and used three smaller boxes instead of one large box and I should have added more milk to compensate for the little extra dry mix. I may try this again sometime to "get it right."
