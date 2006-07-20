Snow Tunnel Cake

I had saved this recipe and picked up 2 angel food cakes at the supermarket when they had a buy one/get one free deal. I realize the recipe has you make your own cake but I went ahead with the store-bought. I had a hard time cutting off the top. The cake was real spongy. It wasn't too pretty when I was done, but I went ahead and followed the rest of the recipe. It was okay, nothing for company though. Maybe with chocolate mousse and real whipped cream it would be a little more upscale! I'll probably make this again for my kids. They liked it and it's not too unhealthy with the fat free ingredients I used. If anyone knows the best type of knife to use to attack an angel food cake please add it to your review. Thanks