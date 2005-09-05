Pineapple Upside-Down Cake V
This recipe makes a two-layer pineapple upside-down cake using cake mix and canned pineapple.
I've made this cake several times now, always to rave reviews. A few notes: - I've tried Pillsbury Moist Supreme Butter Recipe Yellow cake mix, and both Duncan Hines Butter Recipe Golden and Pineapple cake mixes. The pineapple cake mix gave a stronger pineapple flavor (of course), but I got the best/moistest cake out of the Pillsbury mix. - I've had good luck with Land o Lakes Baking Butter...otherwise I use the ultra creamy variety. - **Try the coconut!** It doesn't taste like you think it will. It adds SO much to the flavor/look of the cake! - It's sometimes hard to gauge the baking time with this one...the toothpick test can be deceiving. Just keep an eye on it. - Another reviewer suggested this and I always do it because it WORKS...after layering the cakes, place the pan, upside-down, back onto the top layer. Remove it after about half an hour; this should take care of the cracking problem.Read More
It's OK. Nothing great. I think its the package yellow cake mix in the recipe that I don't like. I am used to the pineapple upside-down cake from scratch that makes this cake tastes better. Not going to make it again.Read More
This was excellent!! I used a 9 x 13 glass pan put the pineapples, brown sugar, cherries, and butter on the bottom a little bit of the cake mix and then the crushed pineapple and the rest of the cake mix. I think it turned out awesome! Thanks alot
This would have been 5 star if I didnt tweek the 2nd time around. First off, Golden Butter Cake mix, instead of plain yellow changes this from being just ok, to incredible. The amount of liquid needed for Golden Butter is also the perfect amt. for what you get out of the pinapple cans. 2nd, the cooking time is way too long. I'd start checking this after 25 min, as over cooking is one of the main reasons it cracks/falls apart when taking out of the pans. I have yet to throw out any of the left-overs on this cake, as the whole thing ALWAYS gets eaten!
Great cake - my only complaint is that in the recipe instructions, it says to let the cake sit for 30 minutes after taking it out of the oven - BAD IDEA! The topping stuck to the pan when it cooled, and I ruined both layers when I removed them from the pans. It still tasted good, but didn't look all that pretty!
Very tasty, without being overly sweet. I simplified and slightly modified the recipe: Butter was increased to 1/2 cup. I placed it in an ungreased 9x13 pan, and let it melt in the oven while the oven was heating. Then, sprinkled the brown sugar, coconut, and a 20 oz can of drained crushed pineapple, and the drained marischino cherries over the melted butter. (I didn't use the sliced pineapple). When mixing the cake mix, I added 1/2 tsp. coconut extract, along with the pineapple juice. The baking time was a bit longer, due to pan size... about 35 minutes. The coconut extract flavor didn't "jump out", but gave the cake a nice, fresh, (not from a mix) taste. I'll definitely make this again.
Great cake that tasted so much like my grandma's homemade one! I omitted the coconut because hers didn't have it, and it was just fine. Be careful not to shake the layer with the pineapple slices when you remove it because it breaks the cake. Thanks for the recipe!
I love pineapple so I decided to make this and it was wonderful! I took the advice of MomDad4Kiddies, and used a 9x13 pan. I decided to leave the coconut out. I layered the pineapples, brown sugar & cherries on the bottom, then half the cake mix, then crushed pineapple and last the rest of the cake mix. Very easy to make and tasted great! Thanks Donna.
This recipe is wonderful!!! The first time I made it it was good, but not great. The second time that I made it though, instead of a yellow cake box, I used the Butter Golden cake box. It made all of the difference. Also I use an extra couple of tablespoons of butter and brown sugar for the toppings. I received so many compliments. The cake vanished, presentation was also beautiful!!! This is going to be a permanent staple in my recipe box!
This was a DELICIOUS CAKE! IF anyone made this cake and didn't like it, then they did something VERY wrong in the cooking process! Not only was this cake moist and full of flavor but it was so pretty when it came out! I didn't do the double layer. I used a regular oblong cake pan and baked it the traditional way. My hubby loved this recipe too!
I also used a yellow butter-recipe mix and it was moist and delicious. But even though I only cooled it for 15 mins., the top had big, ugly cracks next to the pineapple slices because both layers were higher in the middle and sloped down on the sides. This is usually the problem I have when I make a 2-layer cake. How do I prevent this problem??? Please help!
I made this cake for my boyfriend's 26th birthday and it was a HUGE hit! I took the advice from several reviews and added some tweeks of my own and came out with an amazing cake. I used the Duncan Hines Butter Recipe cake...my Mom swears by Duncan Hines and several other reviewers suggested butter cake mixes, so I got the best of both. Instead of water or pineapple juice in the cake I used a 100% pineapple-coconut juice I found at my grocery store. I doubled the amount of butter and brown sugar. Before I took the cakes out of the pans I injected them with some reserved pineapple juice...not too much...just a few little squirts throughout each cake. I took the cakes out of the pans after 10 minutes and had no cracking. The bottom layer got hard with the coconut...I think if i had put the pinapple then the coconut I could have alleviated that problem. The top layer came out perfectly. I didn't like how the sides looked with it being a double layer and no frosting or anything...so I opted to make a homemade whipped cream w/some confectioner's sugar, coconut extract and drained crushed pineapple. I spread that on the sides and dusted the sides with toasted coconut flakes that I also made. It made for a beautiful presentation and a great complimentary flavor with the moist delicious cake. This is definitely a winner!
This cake is extremely easy to make, and has always turned out delicious. It's always very moist (thanks to the pineapple juice and slices) and is probably the best smelling cake you will every make. With the carmelized brown sugar and coconut, it doesn't need any other icing! I've found that this cake recipe turns out much better in a bundt pan instead of two round pans. There's not much point having two round layers of this cake as you do not put anything inbetween the layers. Also if you use round cake pans, there is a tendency for the pineapple rings on the top to crack and fall apart. This won't happen in a bundt pan. Finally this cake definitely tastes better fresh out of the oven. Unlike other cakes, it does not get better with age. The caramelized brown sugar is hot and crunch out of the oven, but after a day or so, it is absorbed back into the cake and becomes less cruncy. This cake is best eaten fresh out of the oven.
From the prensation of the cake it look very tasty.I did indeed had to cut a piece of this flavorful cake even though it's apart of my Husband father day gift.OK i didn't have alot of pineapple juice,so i used 1/2 cup pineapple juice and 1 cup sour cream.I didn't have any coconut so i just used the brown sugar. i used butter instead of oil I'm pretty sure i didn't used 1/4 butter so i just rub my pan with softened butter.And i used a bundt pan,I half the brown sugar and the pineapple.1st i put the brown sugar in the pan in then the pineapple ,I poured the batter over it and then i repeated the process.I also used a pinepple cake mix in i used 1 tsp of coconut extract.Since i didn't have any coconut this was a very moist cake and you can't tell it's a box cake Now that's what's happening
This has become a family favorite. Extra moist and delicious. I don't make it as a round layer cake, but rather use a 9x13 pan putting half the batter down over the pineapple and brown sugar, then sprinkle a layer of crushed pineapple followed by the rest of the cake batter.
Followed this recipe exactly, using Allison's recommendation on cake mix. I baked it in a 13x9 pan. Coated most of it with real butter, then sprayed butter flavor cooking spray in the corners. Layered the sliced pineapples. Next time I'll use 2 cans and have some left over for other uses. I filled in the gaps with extra cherries and spoonfuls of the crushed pineapple. At this point I remembered the coconut...so I layered it next, then about half the batter, then the rest of the the crushed, and then the rest of the batter. Baked for 40 minutes...golden brown and absolutely moist and delicious and perfect. I let it cool in the pan for about an hour, and it slid right out when I inverted it. Beautiful. Thank you!
I made this cake last weekend, and it was phenomenal! Very light and fresh tasting, even after it's been in the refrigerator a couple days, and it was really minimal fuss to prepare. I followed the recipe almost precisely, with the minor addition of diced cherry in the middle layer mixed w/ the crushed pineapple, and I used another reviewer's suggestion of Duncan Hines Butter Golden cake mix. I shudder to think what the calorie count was, but it's worth it for a once-in-a-while treat, and in future editions I will experiment w/ some butter substitutes. The top layer did try to break in half when I stacked it, but I stuck some toothpicks in there and that fixed it right up. On a side note, and we'll just call this a hunch, if you don't have any round cake pans and get the bright idea to use two spring-form pans instead, be aware there's a chance the butter will drip through the pan to the bottom of the oven and create an entire house-full of thick smoke that is very unpleasant to air out in the middle of winter and your husband will be less than pleased at your baking prowess as he slides a cookie sheet under the cake pans to catch the drippings - but my hunch is that the smoke won't affect the flavor of the cake, at least, and he'll forgive you at first bite!
In order to make sure the cake doesn't crack, I sliced the top of the cake to make it flat when I laid it down. I did this for both layers and it didn't crack and looked wonderful.
Great recipe. My dad always request this for special occasions. I add extra coconut and chopped cherries on the bottom layer. (I also add about 1/2 cup of coconut in with the cake batter.) This is really a tasty and pretty cake!
Very moist and easy to make. The coconut makes it different from the regular pineapple upside down cake. The first time I made this cake the layer with the pineapple rings had large cracks. The second time around I turned this layer onto the first layer and then immediately put the pan back on it to hold it in place. After about 3o minutes I took the pan out and...no cracks or falling apart!
After reading a lot of the reviews and seeing how some were having problems with it sticking. I read in my old recipe books that were my husbands great grandmothers books, it says to line your pan with waxed paper and then put all your ingrediants in and bake. Should solve any problem your having with sticking
This was a great recipe! I tried it with both the yellow cake and the butter cake (as suggested by some other reviewers) and myself and my wife both thought the yellow cake turned out much better. It was lighter and the taste of butter (in the butter cake it's in the cake and topping) was a bit overwhelming. The butter cake also was much more dense and had a tendency to crumble like cornbread. I did add coconut and coconut extract and did like a couple other peeps said - adding crushed pineapple between a bit of cake with the remaining cake on top of it. It made for a very moist, pineapple/tropical tasting cake. I also used just one layer in a 9x13 glass dish. AWESOME!! Brought it to the 4th of july party as it's my mom's favorite type of cake and she said it was the best she had ever had :)
This is an amazing cake to bake. it is extremely easy and presents very well. i used common sense and when the juice didn't make up enough liquid, i added water to get the right amount of liquid in the cake mix. Rave reviews from friends and family. look like you spent hours in the kitchen with little effort. i had the cake on top of a warm counter top, so they came out of the pans easily, but can see how the cake would break up if it was totally cool.
This is a wonderful version of an old classic. I basically did not change anything but did omit the coconut as I did not have any. It was delicious. The only thing I will change the next time is to use a 20 oz can of pineapple slices as my 8 oz can only had 4 slices and I wanted more on the top layer. I also will add some maraschino cherry juice with the pineapple juice to the cake.
Absolutely delicious! I changed the pineapple ratio though. I used a 20 oz can of crushed pineapple and a 20 oz can of rings in a 9x13 pan (I LOVE pineapple). Omitted the butter and just sprinkled the brown sugar before the pineapple layer. I had MORE than enough pineapple juice from the cans and plenty of pineapple flavor. I used Duncan Hienz Golden Butter Cake...YUM! It's a keeper!!!
I altered the recipe for what I had on hand, think this is a hard one to mess up! I used a 9x13 pan, butter cake mix and no crushed pineapple (so one layer). I added a teaspoon of almond extract and two teaspoons of coconut extract, no actual coconut. Made the pineapple/butter/brown sugar/cherry top. Baked at 350 for 50 minutes. Used the tip to put the pan back on top of the cake after turning out upside down on the plate, no cracks. First time I have tried to make a pineapple upside down cake and it was devoured. Delish!
My husband loved this cake. Here is how I tweaked this recipe for personal tastes: I toasted the coconut first in the preheated oven and I added little dabs of butter around my pineapple to create a more caramel like topping. I also added two teaspoons of ground cinnamon, a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice and a teaspoon of vanilla extract to the cake batter for a flavor that more resembled spice cake (a family favorite). I like this recipe and may try a splash of vanilla or coconut rum in the batter the next time I make it. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
I'm confused because an 8oz. can of Dole Sliced Pineapple yields only 4 slices - not enough to line the pan. I had to run to store for another can. Other than that this recipe was fine.
Very good and easy. Stays moist for several days. I bought one large can of pineapple and used half the rings for one layer and crushed the other half that was left for layer #2.
Great recipe. Very easy to make. At the suggestion of another review, I used Golden Butter Cake mix rather than plain yellow. I also left out the coconut (not a huge fan). Recipe came out perfectly. I did think the cooking time was a little long; I took mine out at about 35 minutes. Wife loves it... will definitely make again.
I have always wanted to make this cake and this recipe was great for beginners. I did not make it 2 layers, only 1...so I omitted the crushed pineapple. I baked it in a round deep dish pizza pan sprayed with PAM, i did not use any butter which turned out to be great. I let the cake pan cool and tried to flip it our but it did not come out, so i just put in the warm oven a bit to let the brown sugar melt a bit more before i flipped it out....it came out fine and the cake was a great hit. I think im going to try the apple upside down cake for thanksgiving. I highly recommend this cake!!!
I made this recipe for New Years Eve!! Turned out GREAT & DELICIOUS!! just a few changes I made to it.. I used Pineapple Flavor Cake Mix, Coconut flakes I put it w the crush pineapple, the only bad thing of this was tht my top layer bread 2 pineapples got stuck to the baking dish, maybe I took a bit long with the bottom layer to take it out..but overall the taste was GREAT!! every one loved the BREAD!!! I WILL BAKE THIS BREAD AGAIN IN THE FUTURE!!!
Made this with a couple slight changes. I used a bundt pan, greased with butter. Poured mix of melted butter and coconut oil in the bottom (about 1 Tbsp of oil and 4 butter). Then I used 1 1/2 the called for amount of dark brown sugar, sprinkled it on the melted mixture. Then the coconut followed with the pineapple slices and cherries. Next I put a layer of the cake mix, a layer of the crushed pineapple then the rest of the cake mix. As others recommended, I used the butter golden cake mix and used pineapple juice instead of water. I baked it according to the cake mixes instructions for bundt pan. It came out WONDERFUL and looked beautiful. No cracking or worrying about layering. Try to serve this cake within an hour or so after taking it out of the over. The crunchy topping is the best and it just isn't as good the next day.
My husband and I had a craving for cake tonight so I went looking for an easy recipe using items I had in my pantry. I used white cake mix in place of yellow. I didn't use coconut or cherries as I didn't have them on hand; and I substited the can of pineapple rings for 1 can of mandarin oranges, along with the 1 can of crushed pineapple. Baked in a well buttered 9x13 inch pan for 45 minutes. Very easy and very good!
caked tasted great but needs more pineapple. I agree with others that 4 rings in an 8 oz can isn't enough. Lacked enough pineapple flavor.
I really loved how simple this recipe was, however I found that there was not enough pineapple for either layer, so next time I will double sliced and crushed pineapple. Also omitted the coconut and it didn't take away from the cake at all. Thanks!
I brought this cake into work and it got excellent reviews. I chopped up all the remaining cherries and added them to the pan with the crushed pineapple. The only thing I will do differently next time is double the amount of crushed pineapple that goes between the layers. More is always better.
Wow! I wasn't paying attention when I made this and accidentally doubled the butter. The cake was amazing! The butter at the bottom of each pan caramelized the pineapples. It was truly amazing. Definitely a keeper!
This was AWESOME! My boyfriend could not stop eating it. I actually thought he was going to make himself sick. I didn't have two round pie pans, so I used a 13 1/2 x 9 in pan w/o the coconut, and it was just lovely.
A delicious cake, it tastes better and better as the days go on! In fact, mold had to grow on it before my husband would let me throw the last bit of it out - the cake was so juicy and good at that point - he still regrets no eating that last piece!
This is a great recipe. I've made it as both a double layer and as a single layer 9x13. The double layer definitely makes an impressive presentation; however, I did not line up the top layer correctly as I was flipping it out of the pan, and I simply could not lift it to straighten it. Still tasted wonderful! I will probably do this as a single layer 9x13 from now simply because it's easier and it makes a stunning presentation too!
This recipe is easy to make, but is too sweet. I even eliminated the cherries and used unsweetened coconut.
Easy and Delicious - Family LOVED it! Did not use the coconut. I have made the layer cake and the 9x13" versions - both turn out great. (For the 9x13" version, I omit the crushed pineapple). Thanks for a great recipe!
love love love this cake i added 1 extra cup of brown surger with some butter and 1/2 cup more of the pineapple juice and i put a jello instant pudding in my cake mix and it was out of the world!
For my first pineapple upside down cake I think it turned out pretty good. First I must say that a 8oz can of sliced pineapple isn't enough. I used a 9x13 pan and only baked it for about 30 minutes.
This was absolutely delicious and so simple to make! I also went with the 9X13 glass pan, put brown sugar, pineapple slices, cherries and brown sugar, topped with cake batter, layered with crushed pineapple, and topped with more cake batter. I piped whipped cream around the serving platter and garnished with just a bit of powdered sugar. It met with rave reviews by all of my co-workers. Be a little generous with the melted butter in the cake pan, it really keeps it from sticking.
This is a very easy and very good recipe. I did leave the coconut out because this was a birthday cake for a friend who is allergic to coconut but loves pineapple. I had no problems with the top layer cracking. I did shave the cake on the top layer to be level with the top of the cake pan before turning it over so it layed perfectly flat. The double layering adds lots more pineapple to the cake and was a big hit with everyone. Definitely a keeper.
I made this for a Hawaiian Luau party and it was delicious! I used the golden butter cake as others have suggested and the flavor was great. Very moist and fresh. two thumbs up!
This is a very good cake. I followed the recipe except for using a goldem butter cake mix and I took the cake out of the pans after about 5 minutes. Next time I will double the amount of pineapple. 8 oz barely covers the bottom of the pan and 8 oz is only 4 pineapple rings.
This was a very easy cake to make, but did not wow me like I expected. The presentation was colorful, but the pineapple and cherry didn't stand out enough, and overall the cake was a bit dry. Also, the recipe calls for 1/4 cup butter, but I could not for the life of me figure out where this was supposed to go.
Was anyone else confused by the instructions to butter the pans with all that butter, or are you supposed to melt the butter in the pan? I didn't know what to do with all that butter and I noticed some of you melted it. Was anyone else curious about that?
My daughter just graduated from Army basic training & from the beginning of her 10 wks in basic, she wanted me to bring her a pineapple upside down cake. Out of all of the recipes for it, I'm so glad I chose this one. It was moist and delicious & above all else, my new Soldier loved it!! Thanks for a great recipe!
This recipe is awesome! I have never ever made a PUD cake before, and it turned out perfectly. Don't be afraid of making it double-stacked, either. It really isn't too difficult, and it looks absolutely stunning! A few tips: Make sure that the pans are well buttered, to only use a butter recipe yellow cake mix, and to only use 9 inch round cake pans (otherwise the pineapple slices don't fit right). I also added a bit of cream to get rid of the cake mix taste. Since I was making this for a Christmas party, I omitted the coconut (too summery), and instead added chopped pecans in the spaces between the pineapple slices. Lastly, If you don't have enough juice leftover, just top off what you have with plain, old, unsweetened pineapple juice. Oh yeah. One last thing ... I also added rum flavored extract to the cake mix.
A pineapple cake that is to die for!!! This is a soooo easy recipe to make and the results are fabulous! Just remember which pan has the pineapple rings in it. Another way to prevent round cakes (Or any others, for that matter) from rising alot in the middle, take damp tea towels and wrap around the pans. The cake will come out very level. But use a oven mitt to remove them steamy tea towels! ;o)
My brother said this about this recipe: "I think that this cake is the best pineapple upside down cake that I have ever eaten, and I know pineapple upside down cake." Other members of the family thought this recipe was great also. Thank you, our dessert contribution was a hit.
Yum! You can make it in a 9x13 pan also and it comes out great- just use more of the coconut/ pineapple ring combo for the bottom. Ive made it several times- its always good
I'm sure it'll taste good but it cracked. :( I guess its not my day. i think next time i'll flip the bottom layer on the platter and the top layer on a silicon mat. wait till cool and then try to layer. it might be easier.
This cake is awesome. Made without coconut as hubby doesn't like it and it turned out perfect. Looked great and tasted even better. The one thing I added extra was an individul size (about 1/2 cup)of pineapple flavored applesauce and this cake was definately not dry it was very moist and loved by all some said it was the best they ever had. (Did use Duncan Hines moist cake mix)
This was quite good (though I think making the cake from scratch is a little better). I especially loved the addition of the coconut (I may even add a little more next time) and I really dislike coconut. I hate to be one of those cooks that gives everyone their advice, but I added a few things that my family really liked, so here they are: First, I melted 1/4 cup butter in EACH pan in the oven, then added 1/3 cup brown sugar to each and mixed before adding the pineapple, etc. Second, I whipped one pint of cream and added a small amount of crushed pineapple; I used this as a "filling" between the layers. It was great when sandwiched between two hot, oozing layers and supported the top layer so cracking was not an issue (I even transported it to my inlaws without any issues). I really thought these two additions put it over the top, of course, they didn't make it any healthier! :P
First, take into consideration that I am using a gas oven. This cake was not moist eventhough I left in in the oven for only 40 minutes and I used a deluxe moist yellow mix. The only things I would change bake for less time, use more crushed pineapple, and add more coconut so that the cake is not so dry. I wish I would have checked it at 30-35 minutes--that would have made a huge difference between perfection and mediocre.
Great easy recipe! I made one for my neighbors and he inhaled his peice. I used almost a whole cup of pineapple juice and only wish that the pineapple tasted a little stronger. Other than that it was great.
Turned out very nice in 2 nine inch cake pans. Came out easily after cutting the edge to even it up. A butter cake make a moister cake, but didn't rise as much as the yellow cake mix. Used both as gifts for Al Geiser and Levi & Edna Miller.
I made this cake for a Hawaiian theme party. It was a hit. I took the advice from others and made it using the butter cake mix and I also made sure I sprayed the pans with Pam and used butter.
I made this for my Mom's birthday and it was a HUGE hit. I did change up a few things. I bought the pineapple cake mix and added a teaspoon of butter extract and the flavors were phenomenal. I rubbed down my 2 x 9" pans with cold unsalted butter to get a nice coating of butter. On the top tier of the cake I used pineapple rings, maraschino cherries and flake coconut. On the bottom tier, crushed pineapple (which I squeezed excess juice from as to not add to much additional liquid.) I used 1 1/3 cup reserved pineapple juice rather than water in the cake mix itself. I un molded both tiers immediately upon removing from the oven and had no sticking. My top tier did split a little but I came up with a cool fix. While the cake cooled a bit, I toasted some coconut on a baking sheet on 400 for 8 minutes; I melted a 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1 Tbs. unsalted butter in a small skillet and brushed that glaze over the cake and it's crack, than sprinkled toasted coconut over that. Once the cake was 2/3 cooled, I was able to gently press the sides together and they held perfectly. This cake definitely makes the rotation from hear on out!!
We loved it! I now see that I made a mistake that was fortunate. I used 20 oz cans of pineapple. Had plenty of juice to use in the cake mix. Also added a little coconut to bottom layer. Used pans that have turning lever to release cake. Next time I'll add the cherries after it's baked so they show better. --Has anyone tried putting rum in? Please advise. Don't want to make it sweeter though...
Fabulous recipe! My first upside down cake. No problems at all. Used 8" round pans instead of 9". Used one ring of pineapple for the center and cut the other rings in half and arranged them around the center one. Wonderful!!
Delicious! Used 9x13 pans (so used a bit more brown sugar to coat bottoms) and left out the coconut. Otherwise, followed the recipe exactly and got rave reviews. So moist! Will definitely make again.
Love it! I make this as a 9x13 and still use both the pineapple rings and crushed pineapple. I place the rings in a pattern on the bottom of the pan and spread creushed pineapple throughout the rest of the pan. I love the cherries, so I use them generously as well. This is a major crowd pleaser. I love the cocount!
Two Very Important things To Remember .. 1- DO NOT FORGET Which Pan Has The TOP Layer In It. 2- Place Pineapple down before coconut layer. As you see in the photo, the pineapple tends to disappear. AWESOME Recipe However! -Hornblower
This cake was great. I'm not usually a cake person, but this one came out so moist and delicious. The coconut really added something special. I did use golden butter cake instead of the yellow cake. Will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe!
This cake is moist and delicious. However, I have found that flipping the top layer, while warm, will cause the cake to crack. Instead, flip the top layer on to a screen and allow it cool for about 5 minutes before sliding it off of the cooling rack and onto the bottom cake layer. Don't let them cool completely or the layers wont stay as securely. This yummy cake deserves the extra effort! *^_^*
Yummy and very easy- I didn't have coconut or cherries on hand but it was still delicious (even better for breakfast the next day!)
I just took the cake out of the oven. I haven't tried it yet but wanted to make a few suggstions.Really grease the pan. I had trouble removing the cakes so they did crack. Start checking for doneness at 30 minutes. The receipe calls fourty minutes- it will be too dry. I can't wait to taste it tonight. If it tastes good I'll try to make it again so it looks pretty!
Oh My Goodness Wonderful!!! I used a Duncan Hines butter recipe box cake mix when I made your recipe. This Pineapple Upside Down Cake recipe was absolutely AMAZING!!! So light and moist, not overly sweet as pineapple upside down cakes tend to be (in my opinion. This cake just melts in your mouth. I LOVE the idea of baking 2 cakes to layer them. Having the topping of the 2nd layer between the 2 cakes just adds that element of surprise to the overall cake. Thank you so much for this lovely recipe that has now become my favorite and one I will definitely make again and again! I made the recipe exactly as you posted it & it is perfect!!!
This cake was so delicious, and so moist! My husband says that it is the best cake that he has ever had, period. It gets even better as the days pass (If you still have any!) because it gets even moister as the juices have time to sink in.
I make my own cake mix and it is perfect. Use 2 cups flour, 1 1/2 cup sugar, 4 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp salt, 3 eggs, 1/3 cup vegetable oil, and 1 cup of the reserved pineapple juice from the crushed and sliced pineapple. My cake never cracks and my daughter's boyfriend family always raves about it.
This recipe is extremely simple and quick. I followed the recipe, except I bought a 20oz can of pineapple instead of 8oz. It had plenty of juice for the cake mix, and more pineapples to spread around on top. I used non-stick 9" round baking pans. I used butter cake instead of yellow cake mix. I baked for about 35 minutes total, but probably could have baked a little longer (3-5 mins). I let the cakes cool for about 10 minutes, and then inverted. I put the cake pan back on top of the top layer to prevent cracking. Super moist and delicious. Better than any pineapple upside-down cake I have purchased.
This was delicious! I was a little upset even though it turned out great...the recipe did not state what to do with the other cherries....and i totally forgot about them.....still taste great!
i have baked this cake using a coconut cake mix, everybody went crazy about the cake, it was gone in minutes :) i highly recommend you try this recipe!
Yum! This recipe is definitely a keeper! Like another person mentioned, I also added vanilla pudding mix to the batter, and I found that a smaller jar of cherries is all that is needed. I like the ideas some had of using pecans if you're not a huge coconut fan. What an AWESOME cake this is!!
I doubled the brown sugar and butter, and I baked this in a 14-inch round instead of 2 9-inch rounds. Delicious!!
This cake was delicious and quite simple,although i didn't used any coconut ,i used coconut extract and vanilla And i did my cake in a bundt pan and i used a pineapple cake mix instead of yellow.
Very interesting spin to pineapple upsided down cake. The addition of the coconut was clever ad tasted great! Why didn't I think of that? I only gave it 4 stars because like other reviewers, I found that the top cake really wanted to fall off.It was a like stand-off between me and the top cake If you find a way to solve this problem then it will be 5 stars for sure
i made this cake and it turned out perfect, so beautiful...but it didn't taste that great., not bad, it just didn't seem to taste as good as it looked. i used a pineapple cake mix according to the pkg directions instead of the water/pinapple juice in the recipe, and i added 1/2 cup chopped pecans to the coconut layer. after a couple of days the cake was soggy and unappealing. i would definitely make again for a large gathering when an impressive looking dessert was called for, maybe adding a little rum or rum extract to kick the flavor up a notch.
I have always found upside down cakes boring but my father-in-law loves them. This was such an AWESOME cake. I used Duncan Hines pineapple cake mix. The 8oz can of pineapple rings left me about 3 rings short, bought the 20oz. can the next time. Thank you for the recipe, it has become a new favorite for my family.
This was my first attempt at making homemade this type of cake. Now, note that I am NOT a cake fan myself, and almost never eat it. This cake could change that! The house smelled heavenly! My husband had requested it to take to work for his boss for Boss' Day. It was a real hit, and I hated to see it leave the house! We'll be making another one for us soon. I don't think it has to have the coconut, but either way, fabulous recipe! (I also used a pineapple cake mix, so lots of flavor and a very pretty cake!) Thank you for sharing your recipe!
This recipe was very good. I did not make a layer cake, just made a 9 X 13 single layer cake. I like to keep things pretty simple. The cake was delicious with the pineapple juice. And, we really liked the coconut/brown sugar/pineapple ring combination. It carmalized nicely, and was very yummy. I did not use the crushed pineapple since I didn't make the layers, but I may try that when I make the cake for company. My husband took some to work and shared with his co-workers. He said it was a hit there as well.
This cake is so easy to make & delicious!!! Thumbs Up!!
Easy recipe to please everyone. I've noticed that even those who don't get much of a thrill over sweets will love a slice of pineapple upside-down cake. What's great about this recipe is it looks like you went through a lot of trouble to make it but it actually couldn't be easier.
Awesome recipe. Always made this in 9 x 13 pan. Only thing different was the cherries. When I got the cherries out of the fridge I found my husband had eaten all the cherries. So I spooned cherry juice into the middle of the pineapple ring The juice managed to spread a little which gave it a mixed glow. Only cooked for 32 min. No problem stacking the layers. Only let it cool for 10 min. Came out beautiful for someone that never gets it perfect.
I don't know what I did wrong, but I really screwed this cake up. First of all, I baked it in a 9x13 pan. I didn't use a full 1/4 cup butter to grease the pan, but there was a hefty layer of butter with some chunks in it as well. I doubled or added a little extra of the brown sugar. I doubled or added a little extra of the coconut, as well. I placed the pineapple rings and cherries as directed. I used a Duncan Hines pineapple cake mix, put pineapple juice in instead of the water called for, and put one cup of crushed pineapple in the cake batter. I baked this for 45, maybe 50 minutes, and let cool for 20 minutes before inverting. I was so disappointed to find that only the sides were baked. The bottom didn't come out of the pan at all, either. I inverted THAT mess back into the pan and put it back in the oven. My oven was set for 350 degrees, and I have never had a problem with it not baking other items as directed. What a disappointment, especially considering this was meant to be for a Hawaiian party. :( I don't want to try to make it again before the party (to produce a pretty version) in case it won't turn out the second time either. This is probably the first recipe I have made that has completely flopped, and I don't know what went wrong other than the crushed pineapple doing it? (but the sides were baked). I guess this needed 70 minutes to bake in my oven. I tested the cake with a toothpick and it looked clean, but it was raw in there. :(
HUGE hit at work. Very sweet!
First time making this recipe and it turned out great! I used 8in. round cake pans , put 1 tbs of butter in each pan and put it in the oven to melt while the oven is preheating ,golden butter cake mix , 1/2 cup of coconut for both pans , also I used less of the brown sugar. I set my timer for 25 mins. but needed to add 15 mins. more.As soon as they came out of the oven I stacked them. ** TIP** The top of my cake started to crack , so I wrapped foil around the cake to push it in. Let it cool , remove and no cracks!!
My cake was really moist and delicious. I made a couple of changes recommended by other reviewers. I replaced the yellow cake mix with Pillsbury's Moist Supreme Golden Butter Recipe mix. I accidentally made the cake with water instead of the reserved pineapple juice, but it was still very flavorful. Lastly, I added 1/2 tsp imitation coconut flavoring to the cake mix. I was very happy with the results and will make this cake again!
I made this cake last night for my brothers birthday. I also used the pineapple juice instead of water and instead of putting the coconuts inside I toasted it and stuck it to the sides which I smeared and filled with pineapple custard. Let's just say they plate was returned to me sparkiling clean within an hour.
I've made this cake two times now in the past two months. The first time, strictly according to the recipe and it turned out excellent! I love the presentation of the double layer! The second time I made it I couldn't find my coconut. I also eye-balled the brown sugar and probably used a little more than it called for. Both times I just rubbed softened butter on the cake pans and I'm sure I used much less than the 1/4 cup it called for. My pineapple cans hold 20 oz and this recipe calls for 8 oz, so I used about half the can of crushed pineapple and saved the left-over pineapple to use in the "Best Carrot Cake Recipe Ever" that I got off this site as well. All in all, a very satisfying cake which my family loved!
This is a really good cake. I'm not a huge fan of pineapple upside down cake but my wife is. She requests this cake often and it disappears quickly. I add an extra handful of coconut because thats just how I like it, but otherwise a great recipe.
I made this for my dad's birthday and he said it tasted just liked the one his Grandma used to make for him when he was a kid. Excellent. I drained the pineapple extra time, so I wouldn't have the falling apart problem and also put the cake pan over it as stated in previous review and it worked beautifully. Pretty cake.
Brought it to a luau and everyone loved it!! I found that it was a little difficult to slice because of the pineapple slices. I didn't let it cool as long and it came out of pans perfectly. Will definitely make again!!
