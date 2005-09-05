Pineapple Upside-Down Cake V

This recipe makes a two-layer pineapple upside-down cake using cake mix and canned pineapple.

By Donna

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 2-layer 9-inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat the bottoms and sides of each 9 inch round cake pan with 2 tablespoons of melted butter. Sprinkle the bottom of each pan with 1/4 cup of brown sugar.

  • In one of the pans, sprinkle coconut over the brown sugar. Lay pineapple rings in a single layer on top of coconut. Place a cherry in the center of each ring. In the other pan, spread the drained crushed pineapple.

  • Mix the cake as directed on package, but substitute reserved pineapple juice in place of water. Divide batter between the 2 pans. Remember which pan has the pineapple rings in it.

  • Bake for 40 to 50 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean. Cool in pans for 20 minutes.

  • While the bottoms of the cake pans are still warm to the touch, invert the layer with the crushed pineapple out onto a serving dish, then gently invert the layer with the pineapple rings on top of it for a dazzling two layer pineapple upside down cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 57.7g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 11mg; sodium 323.7mg. Full Nutrition
