Homemade Angel Food Cake

This angel food cake is just like grandma use to make.

Recipe by Darlene Williams

Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Sift cake flour and confectioners sugar together 5 times and set aside.

  • In a large clean bowl, whip egg whites with a pinch of salt until foamy. Add cream of tartar and continue beating until soft peaks form. Gradually add sugar while beating, and continue to beat until very stiff. Add vanilla.

  • Quickly fold in flour mixture. Pour into a 10 inch tube pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 71.8mg. Full Nutrition
