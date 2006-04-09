Homemade Angel Food Cake

Fabulous! The first time I made it, it seemed a bit labor intensive. But I whittled down the time by a couple easy steps. I'm a magpie, so I get distracted and forget how much sugar I've put in when I have to "gradually add" something. So with this, I measured out the granulated sugar in a bowl. I didn't have cake flour, so I measured two tablespoons of corn starch in the bottom of a 1 cup measuring cup. I filled the rest with all purpose flour. When sifting the flour and powdered sugar together, I put down two pieces of wax paper. I sifted the flour/sugar on the top sheet and then used it as a funnel for the 2nd sifting. Before the second sifting, I lifted up the sifter, flour and waxed paper all together and put the top sheet on the bottom. It's like leap frog. I had the eggs, salt and cream of tartar in my Kitchen Aid and the eggs were at stiff peak stage. After I sifted once, I'd put in some sugar. After I sifted the second time, more sugar, etc. I put the final sifting in the bowl that held the sugar, and no extra dirty dishes!!! I now have this down to a science, and it's nearly as easy as a box mix, but infinitely better tasting. Oh, one more tip, measure the bottle you will invert the cake on BEFORE you put the batter in the bowl. :-) I use Lea & Perrin's Worcestershire sauce bottle, because it's the perfect size and already lives above my stove.