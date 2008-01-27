Blueberry Muffins II
You will get gig, moist, and delicious muffins packed with fresh blueberries when you follow this simple muffin recipe.
These muffins are extremely delicious! A few things you have to remember. As another reviewer said, these muffins have the tendency to stick and be a disaster. Keys to not sticking.. Make 100% sure you grease the cups very very well. Also grease the top of the pan around the cups. Don't over fill. And make SURE you let them sit for about 20 min before removing from cups. These are really the most delicious muffins I've tasted!! Well worth the extra steps needed to keep them from sticking. They are soo very moist (the reason why they stick so easily) and AWESOME! I made them as the recipe said and wouldn't change a thing!Read More
This recipe stinks! Not literally, but it was not the best recipe for blueberry muffins. The batter came out purple (since you need to mash the blueberries and add it to the mix), it tastes very bland and if I cooked them for the full 30 minutes, they would have burned since they were well done at 22 minutes. I will not make this again.Read More
These were absolutely the very best blueberry muffins that I've ever had. Everyone in me family LOVES them! I followed another reviewer's advice and I added 1/4 cup of applesauce, plus I added 1 tsp. of vanilla. Someday, I might even try adding lemon flavoring instead.....either way, I bet they'll be delicious!
I added 1/4 applesauce to the recipe and used 2 pints of blueberries (we really like the muffins bursting with them) They turned out great! Baked the same time and did not add any extra flour or anything to compensate for the applesauce. Would definately make these again.
The only thing redeeming about this recipe is the good flavor. Otherwise, these muffins were a disaster. I am sure that I followed the directions precisely. I carefully and completely greased each individual muffin cup in the muffin tin with shortening, and yet every attempt to remove a muffin from its cup resulted in the top breaking off and the bottom sticking in the cup. I wanted to take these to work with me, but all I would have to show are some broken-off tops and some crumbs from the bottom of the muffins. I am very disappointed.
I made this a non-dairy recipe by using water instead of milk though I found it needed about a 1/4C more of liquid. I also skipped the topping. They came out of the tins very easily (I used non-stick) even right out of the oven. Everyone loved them though I thought they were slightly too sweet.
my first time ever to make any kind of muffins from scratch. absolutly awesome. easy and yummy
I was looking for a different type of recipe for blueberry muffins when I came across this one. I just followed the original recipe and they are just the best!!!! I will make these many times. Thank you.
My husband and I loved the muffins. The only tweeking I did was add 1 1/2 cup of sugar, 1 tsp of vanilla and extra 1/2 cup of blueberries. I also didn't sprinkle the sugar on top. I would use this recipe again!
These are the best blueberry muffins I've ever had!! I'll never use a different recipe mmmmmmmm
I also substituted applesauce for all of the butter, decreased the sugar a bit accordingly, and used whole-wheat flour instead of white. They only need about 20 minutes in the oven, 30 minutes is overkill unless you have monstrously sized muffin tins. They were healthy and moist, turned out quite nicely!
I found this recipe awsome!!! It's more like a cake muffin than a heavy biscut muffin. I added vanilla, a little lemon zest, and cinnamon and didn't mash any blueberries because I didn't want them to be gray/blue through-out. I topped them with cin/sugar. They are light, airy, and DARN GOOD!! Thank you for this recipe, it's a keeper!!!
Excellent. Only had 1/2 the amount of blueberries needed. Still excellent! Used paper liners because after reading some of the reviews I got a bit nervous about them sticking. Worked out great.
When I ate these, I couldn't believe I made them, and that I didn't get them from some fancy restaurant. These were amazingly wonderful! I tried it without the sugar on top... and I definitely like the ones with the sugar better. It crystalizes the top and it makes them scrumptiously crunchy on top (but not too crunchy). They were great. I will definitely use this recipe over and over again!
Delicious! I already had two neighbors who I shared with ask for the recipe! Just a comment or two about the recipe itself: When I was preparing these the batter was quite thick, but that turned out not to be a problem as the finished product was perfect. Also, I filled 12 muffin cups almost to the top and had enough batter to make 2 mini loaves as well. To prevent sticking, I used paper liners, which worked perfectly. For my mini loaves I just used PAM spray on the pans and they came right out of the pans after cooling. No trouble with sticking whatsoever. Thanks for the fabulous recipe!! I followed it exactly and would not change a thing.
This recipe didn't work well for me. The muffins didn't come out of the pan well, didn't rise, and had the consistency of cake (perhaps i over mixed it). They didn't brown, they just burned. I was disapointed.
Wow, these were sooooo good! I love blueberry muffins and this will be my go to recipe when I feel like eating some. It's simple yet so tasty! I didn't want to alter the recipe too much, but I increased the milk to 1/2 cup since the batter was too thick. I threw in some chocolate chips because I LOVE chocolate! Yummy in my tummy! Thanks OKBEE ;)
These are perfect muffins. Fill the muffin tins to the top. It makes 12 yummy muffins.
I LOVED THIS RECIPE.. I was looking for a basic muffin recipe so I could incorporate strawberries into it. I tried this one and used strawberries instead of blueberries and it is the best muffin I have ever eaten..
the best blueberry muffins i've ever eaten! i followed the recipe except for adding 1/2 sour cream.. they were perfectly moist and full of flavor and i used bakers joy in the muffin tin and i had no problems of them sticking to the pan.. from now on this is my go-to blueberry muffin recipe!
I must have done something wrong. I swore I followed the recipie exactly but my muffins did'nt rise, they stuck to the paper liners, and the berries all dropped to the bottoms. What did I do wrong?
This recipe has become a family favourite, they are fantastic! We usually make a double batch.
These muffins were fantastic! I also used 1/4 cup of applesauce and they tasted great. Very fluffy and moist!!! Will definitely be using this recipe often!
Everyone enjoyed these muffins. They have a good consistency and flavor. I washed and coated the blueberries with flour prior to adding them to the batter and they were very even throughout the muffin. I filled the muffin to the top and the batter made 10 average sized muffins. I think the next time I might eliminate the sugar on top because my husband prefers them a little less sweet.
these were the amazing blueberry muffins! this was my first time ever making muffins and it was a simple, easy recipe! and they were delicious! I used liners so it would be easier to get them out. I will definately make these again! although, I'll probably use less than 1/4 extra sugar for the top, it was a little excessive!
i've made this recipe a million times. we LOVE LOVE LOVE it! i have to hide the ones i don't want eaten, or else they'd be gone in a *snap*! thanks!!
Used 1/2 whole wheat flour, 1/2 white; added 1/4 c applesauce, 1 tsp vanilla extract, and a few shakes of lemon peel and cinnamon. Used Splenda Mix for Baking instead of all sugar and 3 cups of frozen blueberries. Turned out delicious!
AMAZING. Used frozen blueberries.
Very good!! But I also had a problem getting them out of the pan and used the freezer method. Either super-grease & flour, or use the cupcake liners. Really, really good though - I'll make them again, absolutely.
This is by far the BEST blueberry muffin recipe I have ever made. I prefer them with about half the sugar sprinkled on top (1/8 cup or a tablespoon or two). The tops are divine!! They're chewy and delicious. The muffins are moist and light. Everyone I have served these to has loved them!
I'm trying out lots of muffin recipes lately and these aren't the best but they were still really delicious. Try them before you decide not too!!!;)
Very moist! My son is allergic to eggs so I used Ener-g egg replacer and it worked out well. Also I ran out of butter so I substituted shortening (1/2 cup butter = 1/2 shortening + 1 tsp salt). I omitted the sugar sprinkle on top as it was already very sweet; in fact, next time I might cut down on the sugar. And for a bit of a healthy kick, I added 2 tbsp of ground flaxseed. As for the blueberries, I only defrosted them halfway which I think helped make the muffins very moist when done.
Wow! These were the best muffins I have ever baked. Simple recipe with outstanding results! This is THE recipe from now on.
I made these today, they were my first attempt at a homemade muffin recipe. They turned out absolutely divine! I used paper liners, which I definitely recommend for this recipe. There are so many fresh blueberries that the muffins don't stay together quite as well as other boxed recipes I've made, the liners keep them together. Also, I only baked them for 20 minutes since my oven tends to overcook everything...20 minutes and I had delicious, golden brown blueberry muffins! The sugar on top went perfect with this recipe as it calmed down the tartness of the fresh blueberries. Just perfect! Thanks for sharing!
Best Muffins I have ever made. I did change certain things about the recipe however. Instead of just 1 1/4 cups sugar I put 1 1/2 since the problem I normally have with my muffins is that they are not sweet enough. 2nd since I only had a little less than 2 cups of blueberries I added one very ripe banana which I think made the muffin even moist. I will def be making these again!
30 minutes at 375 degrees? Really?! As an experienced baker I should have went with a lower temp and shorter baking time but with all the great reviews I thought maybe there was something magical about these muffins. They came out burnt, wasting some very expensive ingredients. Also, I did not see the point of going to the trouble of adding the sugar topping as it wasn't a crumb or struesel topping and didn't add anything to the muffins.
These are okay. My husband didn't like the mashed berries. They won't go to waste (because of the fresh blueberries) but weren't very good.
this was soo good! my only complaint is that it was really hard getting them out of the muffin tin in one piece, so definitely use paper liners. other than that, i used only 1 cup of white sugar, and only 2 cups of flour - 1 1/2 wheat and 1/2 white. and instead of white sugar on top, i used brown sugar. they taste fantastic! i will definitely make these again!
"These are, like, the BEST blueberry muffins EVER!" That was an actual comment received from one of my friends when I served these at brunch yesterday. I tweaked the recipe slightly. I added two pinches of baking soda, several shakes of cinnamon, and a tsp or two of vanilla. And then I poured in about a tbspn? of Sprite. Oh, and I crumbled brown sugar on top, along with the white sugar (and I put in two cups of white sugar instead of the suggested amount). They were very sweet, but oh so good! Oh, and my batter made an even two dozen. I will DEFINITELY make these again!
I made these today because I thought it wuold be a nice treat for my son because he loves Blueberry Muffins. They turned out delicious! I forgot to save 1/4 of the sugar for the top and they still turned out super good! This will be a favorite in our house!!
These muffins are awesome! The sugar on top adds great texture to the moist muffins. I beat the butter and sugar for quite a while and the rest just folded in. I used fresh blueberries the first time this time I used frozen which I defrosted almost all the way and I could tell no difference. I never 'mashed' the bluberries as the recipie calls for. I figure they get mashed enough on their on when the batter is mixed and I like whole berries in mine anyhow. I don't know if I used the 1/4 cup of sugar it calls for I just put a spoonfull on top of each one before it goes in the oven. Also, I got 16 muffins both times.
Very good. They were very moist and not dry at all. I will definately make these again!
Delicious! I replaced the fresh blueberrie with frozen mixed berries and they turned out really good! you can't go wrong with all that sugar and butter!
These were amazing! The mashed blueberries really made the difference. I waited until the muffins had baked for 20 minutes before sprinkling the remaining sugar on top.
The best blueberry muffins ever ! I didn't smash the 1/2 cup blueberries though and I used 1/4 cup fat free half and half instead of 1/4 cup milk. These were so moist and tasted as if they came from some really good bakery!
Best berry muffin recipie I've found. Have made with rasberries and white chocolate as well and both turned out great!
These turned out great, soft and perfect. If you are using frozen berries however I suggest you use less than called for because frozen berries tend to be larger than fresh berries and take up most of the space of the muffin cups.
Pretty darn good! I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of using margarine instead of real butter, since I never use the real stuff. I suggest eye-balling the sugar on top, 1/4 C is too much and just makes a sugary mess while eating. I made 17 muffins using regular sized muffin tins and used paper cups to prevent sticking. These passed the toothpick test at about 24 min and didn't need the full 30 min cooking time. Next time I will try adding a little vanilla extract to the batter for some extra flavor.
excellent taste and moist texture. USE CUPCAKE LINERS OR THEY WILL STICK and don't overfill (fill 2/3 of muffin cup) or top will stick. we used tablespoon to remove (didnt use liners 1st time). again this is an wonderfully flavorful muffin recipe
These were terrific! The girls at work loved them. Next time I'll add a crumble topping. yummy!!
OK, I know everyone just loves these muffins, as did I. This recipe will work as a coffee cake as well as muffins. I will definitely make it again, but in loaf pans next time. It does get a 5 for taste, though!
Really good muffins...however, they started to burn at about 20 minutes. Had I cooked them the full 30, they would have burned. I used muffin tins and they did not stick to them. Be sure not to overfill your cups otherwise you will have a disaster on your hands. I followed the recipe exactly except I did not mash my blueberries. They were gone fast. Everyone loved them.
These were S00000 delicious!! I did it exactly as the recipe said, and they turned out marvelously. I did it twice. Both times I just made large muffins so they just made 12 instead of 18. Same cooking time. I also tried it one time with mixed berries. Same amazing results! Oh and I also tried it with rice or soy milk for those with lactose intolerance. Yummy!
Wow, I love blueberry muffins, and these are truly great!!!! Moist, dense, and delicious! I made them exactly according to the recipe, minus a bit of sugar on top, and they are now my go-to recipe for blueberry muffins. Wonderful!
Loved these ... best ever...added cinnamon and nutmeg and a dash of vanilla. My husband said on a scale of 1 to 10..these were an 11. Whoo Wee
Very tasty. Used frozen blueberries instead of fresh, also thought 30 mins was too long. Baked for 25 mins and a few burnt on the bottom- will watch more carefully next time. I will deinitely bake again! Everyone at my work loved them!
I brought a batch of these to work, and they got raves. One foodie friend said they were the best blueberry muffins he had ever had. I didn't have any milk or fresh blueberries when baking, so I made a few changes: • Used 1/3 cup low-fat buttermilk rather than ¼ C milk • Used frozen blueberries rather than fresh • the frozen blueberries will make the dough stiffen (freeze up), so mound it in the muffin cups • because frozen, you cannot mash them, and thus the extra buttermilk • The recipe says for 18 muffins, I used it for 12 to make monster muffins
These are really yummy and they turned out perfect! Will make again!
I just finished baking these and Delicious! I followed most of the recipe only using a 12 oz bag of frozen blueberries thawed and for the sugar topping, I just sprinkled a little raw sugar on top. So good! As some other reviewers say, they do stick to the sides. I greased pretty well, and well was so enthusiastic to try them didn't wait the 20 min to take them out. I am making another batch tomorrow!
MMM Good! At first I thought that there were too many blueberries but it was just right!My son's Sunday School class loved them and begged for more!Excellent recipe!
I didn't sprinkle the 1/4 cup sugar and switched 1/3 cup of flour for 1/3 cup of flax seed and they turned out great. I used Nova Scotia blueberries from Whole Foods and they were the biggest blueberries I've ever seen and it seemed like too much blueberries so next time I will use less. Also, I had a tough time getting the muffins out of the pan so I put the muffin pan upside down on top of a cookie sheet, they came out clean so may use the paper cups next time. This was my first time baking muffins and they were delicious. It's definitely a keeper!
I gave this 5 stars because of my additions. I added 2 tsp. lemon juice, 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp. vanilla. I sprinkled a mixture of cinnamon and sugar on top, before cooking. They are delicious!!
I can finally make a moist muffin! This recipe is a keeper for me...excellent flavour (I added a few dashes of cinnamon)and the texture of cake instead of tea biscuits. I used I Can't Believe It's Not Butter instead of butter for colesterol control, and only 1C of brown sugar (no white). This made 15 medium muffins..probably because I doubled the blueberries! ;-D
YUMMY! These were fantastic! I used buttermilk instead of milk... I added a dash of cinnamon and a smidge of nutmeg. I also reduced the amount of sugar on top. I will be using this recipe again and again!
We were not a fan. Ok flavor, but not a light airy muffin.
WOW! I used this recipe and replaced the wheat flour with Oat flour because my son is allergic to wheat. I also used slightly blended blackberries and strawberries instead of blueberries. Oh my god, this turned out incredible! Oh yea I used berry juice instead of milk as I was out of it! WOW! Incredible.... moist and real berry taste!
Love this recipe!! Tasted amazing and loved the touch of sugar on top of the muffins. I had fun putting the ingredients together and the cooking time was spot on.
The only thing I changed was I didn't mash the blueberries. I had read how several people had issues with the muffins sticking so I tried it first myself by spraying a lot of Pam on the pan. Ya I had sticking issues too. So I made the rest with paper cups and had else someone try one, for I am full off the first batch. LOL Anyway it peeled nicely so anyone concerned about it sticking use paper cups they were just fine after.
very good! I might add a little more sugar only because I like them sweeter
I really love the flavor of these muffins. I followed all of the directions, except the sugar sprinkling at the end. I used much less than 1/4 cup sugar on top. I did bake for 30 minutes at 375 degrees, which was too long and some were burned. I will definitely make these again, though I will start checking them at 20 minutes and go from there. I forgot to add: I used frozen blueberries (microwaved and mashed the 1/4 cup) and dusted them with flour before folding in. Turned out wonderfully! Update: I made these again, but had to modify to 15 servings instead of 18. I baked them for 20 minutes exactly and they turned out perfectly!
This recipe is amazing. I am sure the butter really makes it stand out from other muffin recipes. Will make again.
I've made these muffins several times. There always a hit. Ever so moist.
Very good recipe! I substituted whole wheat flour and cut the sugar to 1 cup, for a more healthy option. Great recipe.
I have no idea why anyone found this to be bland. They are bursting with flavor! I suppose the people who thought it was bland maybe didn't follow the recipe correctly. Adding the mashed berries into the batter really added a lot of flavor and made the muffins very colorful. I am not a fan of blueberry muffins because they tend to be bland, and I was actually making these for a friend. After I tried them, I kept half for myself! They are melt-in-your-mouth delicious, easy to prepare and very pretty! Thank you so much for the recipe! I will definitely be making this one again and again.
My picky 2 year old loves these. I omit the sugar topping and mashed berries b/c I like to keep things simple. I have subbed in almond flour for half of the AP flour for extra nutrition and calories and have have had success (although they're a bit more crumbly while hot). Thanks for the great recipe!
loved them! i only put a little of the sugar on top because 1/4 cup seemed like a lot. i used frozen blueberries this time, but i want to try fresh. the frozen berries tasted watery to me. my family didn't notice.
The very best muffins I've ever had!!!! I used paper liners and they didn't stick to them.
These muffins were simply amazing!!! The only thing I did differently was bake them to about 25 minutes to keep them from drying out too much. But everyone loves them and I'll definately be making them again very soon! Thanks so much for the recipe!!!
This is came out great!! My family loves them however they aren't BIG muffins.. Does anyone know how to make this rise and have big poofy tops like at the store? Any tips ?
ok i think i must have gone wrong somewhere cos my muffins definateley didnt taste amazing like other reviewers said they did. i thought they were a little salty and all my bluberries sank to the bottom :( i am not an expert at making muffins so maybe i made a mistake, also it is not really the season for blueberries so i dont think that helped as the berries didnt taste very nice. Am a bit dissapointed dont think i will be trying this recipe again, sorry!
This is the first blueberry muffin recipe I have tried but it was a big hit in my house. I used 1 can of blueberries instead of fresh, with the liquid drained off of course. 30 minutes did seem like I little long for muffins. I don't know if it's just my oven, but mine only took about 22 minutes.
A little dry. I used half whole-wheat flour for a healthy boost. Pretty basic, nothing spectacular, but enjoyable nonetheless.
These were okay. 30 minutes is too long to bake (at least mine were a little overcooked). Also, next time I will leave the blueberries whole, because the batter turned blue-purple and it was not visually appealing at all (NOTHING like the picture). Made exactly as-is and probably will look for a new recipe.
Absolutely delicious! I cannot have dairy so I substituted applesauce for the butter and almond milk for regular milk. I also used whole wheat flour because I didn't have regular and they still tasted great. I sprayed a non-stick pan with Pam and did not have a problem with them sticking.
Good recipe. Like other reviewers I also substituted the butter for 3/4 cup of applesauce. In addition I used 1 teaspoon of vanilla and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. I didn't sprinkle any extra sugar on top. Will most likely make again.
I just finished making these and they were perfect! I followed the advice for greasing/flouring the pan real well - even the top - and waiting the full 20 minutes and they popped right out of the pan no problem. I did take them out at 27 minutes as they were browning and I didn't want them to be dry (I have an electric oven which tends to cook fast and unevenly). I also added the teaspooon of vanilla that was recommended, just b/c I love vanilla. I will definitely be making these again and again.
This is a great and easy to follow recipe. To make a healthier muffin you can substitute 1/2 the flour with oats or add some wheat germ in lieu of flour.
These are awesome! I don't normally like blueberry muffins all that much but I LOVE these and will be adding the recipe to my collection of tried, true and frequently made favorites. I made mine with a cinnamon, brown sugar, oatmeal, butter struesal topping which made them really sweet. I put too much better in the topping so my muffins were exceptionally moist and fell apart in my hands but were oh so yummy.
This was my first attempt at from scratch muffins, and I loved this recipe! It is a sticky batter, but the muffins turned out so moist. I also didn't have to cook them for 30 minutes, but that's fine too! Also, I only put in 1 1/2 cups of blueberries, and the muffins still turned out fabulous. YUM!
Very good, Make sure to stir blueberries in unmashed. I turned all the dough purple
Simply delicious! I made these following the recipe, but omitting the extra sugar on top, and they were cake-like and yummy. This recipe is a keeper - thanks!
Love these muffins! They are already very moist, so I like to add brown sugar instead of white sugar which seems to make them moist without being as sticky. Plus, it seems to taste richer. I also sprinkle some brown sugar on top before they bake for a delicious sugar-crust if we eat these muffins for dessert. I will try applesauce next time as other reviewers have suggested!
Finally - great blueberry muffins! I honestly followed the recipe to a T (unusual...) and only needed to bake them for 25 minutes. I used paper cups and was sure not to overfill them. They have a nice sweetness to them that perfectly balances the blueberries. I'll definitely keep this recipe and make them again.
I finally found the blueberry muffin recipe I was looking for! I tried the "To Die For" ones on this site, btu I found those too sweet, not the traditional muffin I was looking for. These came out perfect. Only change I made was to not mash blueberries in batter and I only used 2 cups b/c that is what I had. These muffins lasted two days in my house. Yummy.
My family loved these! I used frozen berries and added until I thought there was enough!
I also added applesauce as recommended by other reviewers. Fantastic!
These muffins are wonderful!! I used paper baking cups, greased around the top of the muffin cups and waited a full 20 minutes after the muffins were out of the oven before trying to remove them. I didn't have any problem with sticking. Definitely worth the extra effort.
These were so good!!! I added a crumble topping and they were delicious.
I made these blueberry muffins yesterday, the only thing I added was some aplesauce and some pecans, OH MY GOD, these I will definently make over and over again, deliceous, Thank you.
