Special Chocolate Cake II
A little more work than a boxed cake mix but worth the effort. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
A little more work than a boxed cake mix but worth the effort. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
This was really good cake! I added an extra square of chocolate, just because I really like chocolate. And, I used Unsweetened instead of Semi Sweet, just beauce it's all I had. It turned out really wll though because I prefer a bittersweet dark chocolate cake to an overly sweet one. I also added some vnilla. Great recipe, I will be making it again!Read More
Made this for my son's birthday - was pretty dry. I followed the the recipe pretty closely, it didn't have quite enough chocolate flavor. I've made other better chocolate cakes...Read More
This was really good cake! I added an extra square of chocolate, just because I really like chocolate. And, I used Unsweetened instead of Semi Sweet, just beauce it's all I had. It turned out really wll though because I prefer a bittersweet dark chocolate cake to an overly sweet one. I also added some vnilla. Great recipe, I will be making it again!
mmmmmmmmm this cake was delicious. made it for Valentine's and she loved it. frosted with a home made cream cheese chocolate frosting which was perfect fit. enjoy!
Made this for my son's birthday - was pretty dry. I followed the the recipe pretty closely, it didn't have quite enough chocolate flavor. I've made other better chocolate cakes...
like my moms better
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections