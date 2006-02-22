Special Chocolate Cake II

A little more work than a boxed cake mix but worth the effort. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.

Recipe by J Sizemore

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 - 9 inch round pans
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9 inch round pans.

  • In top of double boiler, over hot water, melt chocolate. Set aside to cool slightly. In large mixing bowl, beat sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

  • Stir together flour and salt, then add alternately with milk to butter mixture. Beat until well blended. Add chocolate and beat until blended. In a small cup, mix vinegar and baking soda. Stir until soda is dissolved. Add to batter and beat until blended.

  • Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 25 to 30 min or until wooden pick inserted into center of cake comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes in pan then turn out onto wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 26.1mg; sodium 145.8mg. Full Nutrition
