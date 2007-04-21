Let me tell you how I did my Beer Cake. First, I did not have a yellow cake mix but I had a Butter cake mix and I used that. I did not have vanilla pudding but I had Lemon pudding and used that. For adding the beer I used a cup like it said but used the regular directions off the cake mix box. Mixed it all up and baked it like the recipe said to. Then after it was baked I left it in the Tube pan while I made a glaze for it. What I did was use the rest of the beer about 4oz then added about 1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons of butter and a 1 1/3 cup of sugar put it all in a sauce pan and brought it to a boil to make it like a syrup. I poured some over the top of the cake let it soak in then I took cake flipped it on to a plate and drizzled more on the top. Let me tell you that was the most moist cake I had ever had. I had so many comments on it everyone thought it was AWESOME!!!!

