Beer Cake
You won't believe this cake made with just cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, oil, and, of course, beer. Try it and see if your friends can guess what's in it.
Let me tell you how I did my Beer Cake. First, I did not have a yellow cake mix but I had a Butter cake mix and I used that. I did not have vanilla pudding but I had Lemon pudding and used that. For adding the beer I used a cup like it said but used the regular directions off the cake mix box. Mixed it all up and baked it like the recipe said to. Then after it was baked I left it in the Tube pan while I made a glaze for it. What I did was use the rest of the beer about 4oz then added about 1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons of butter and a 1 1/3 cup of sugar put it all in a sauce pan and brought it to a boil to make it like a syrup. I poured some over the top of the cake let it soak in then I took cake flipped it on to a plate and drizzled more on the top. Let me tell you that was the most moist cake I had ever had. I had so many comments on it everyone thought it was AWESOME!!!!Read More
Nothing other than yellow cake with a frosting on top.Read More
I made this cake as an alternative for those who do not eat ice-cream cake that I served at my daughters 8th birthday party. It was a very big hit among all the adults and several of the kids enjoyed it too. I made the cake using Pillsbury yellow cake mix and French Vanilla instant pudding mix and a bottle of Budwiser Beer. I also used exra large eggs. The batter was extremely easy and you need to beat it on high for a couple of minutes. It will become thick and smooth. The cake is very light and fluffy, probably due to the beer. I sprinkled the cake with powdered sugar and it gave it just the right amount of sweetness - is was just perfect. A great way to make a boxed cake just a notch better.
While I was searching for a cake recipe (on the best on-line recipe finder site), I "stumbled" across this Beer Cake and am I glad I did!! All the ingredients were even on hand!! My hubby said QUOTE "Don't lose that recipe, it's the best cake you've ever made" Kinda hurt my feelings since I bake alot and always try making cakes with all the "fancy" ingredients...We even made Strawberry Shortcake the next day and it was better than using a pound cake for that!!
I first tried this recipe about four years ago, and it's become a favorite request in our house. If you have issues with tasting the beer, try using diet cream soda. For a friend who doesn't approve of alcohol, I made this recipe using diet vanilla cream soda. It turned out great and prevented the usual slight banana flavor I get when using a light beer. The cream soda is especially good with white cake mix and white chocolate pudding. The best thing about this recipe is how versatile it is. Thanks for a great recipe!
Now now, be nice "Aragona" - this is a fantastic recipe - esspecially for people like me who are too busy to make every dessert they serve from scratch. No one could tell it wasn't entirely homemade!! This cake gets even better the next day and has become a favorite with my boyfriend (who piggishly ate half himself throughout the day!!:)) I'm keeping this great recipe!! Thanks Val for sharing it!!!
This is how I like my cake!! The MOST moist cake I've ever made. I used 5% alcohol apple cider instead of beer, and it's got a hint of apple flavor to it. Wonder recipe!!!
wonderful cake! I made two 9" rounds and baked for 25-30 minutes at 350. I added the zest and juice of one lemon and 1 teaspoon lemon extract to make a lemon cake. Turned out very moist and delicious. Iced with Special Buttercream Frosting. Guests loved it.
This cake is a winner!! I made it on Mother's Day and everybody loved it. I used an English imported beer called Newcastle Brown Ale. It was great in the cake and I enjoyed drinking the other bottles too! I used a cream cheese frosting I found on this website too. I am going to buy another fancier bundt cake pan just for this recipe. Thanks Val for sharing this - you're a sweetheart!!!
The beer and cake was a bad mix. I couldn't get past the smell and the taste of beer was very strong. It was kind of dry as well. I will not make again.
Sadly, my review is based on the taste of small bits that stuck to my poorly greased bundt pan, as I made this for a benefit bake sale. I baked the cake according to directions, though I didn't measure the beer, just guesstimated, using a bottle of Molson Canadian. For a glaze, I used the rec of other reviewers and combined Sam Adams Octoberfest beer (maybe 6oz), 1 1/3 C sugar, and 2 tbls butter in a saucepan on high. I boiled for 5 minutes, then let it cool a little and drizzled it over the cake. It was VERY thick (perhaps because I cooked too long?), so if you do this do NOT let it totally cool or it won't be drizzle-able! I then sprinkled the glazed cake w/crushed pretzel pieces. While I wasn't able to taste it all together, the bites of cake and licks of the glaze spoon tasted awesome! I tried to convince my SMIL to sell it by the piece, as opposed to a whole cake, just so i could try a slice! TY for a nice different cake recipe!
I can't believe this cake is SO easy and SO good! I used a yellow cake mix and Coors light. I couldn't find my bundt pan so I used a 10 inch pyrex glass rectangle (still followed baking time and temp.). There are so many things you could top this cake with like cool whip, ice cream, fresh fruit, cream cheese icing... but it is the best just plain! It baked up so moist and fluffy, it has been so hard not to scarf the whole thing up!! The smell alone is delicious, the taste is heavenly! This is my new go-to cake recipe, hands down!!!!
I made this with dark choc cake mix, choc pudding mix, and a chocolate stout (beer). The batter was really thick, but it baked up really light. Yummy.
This was fantastic! I took some other's suggestions: I used yellow cake mix, lemon pudding, and Blue Moon wheat beer in the batter. The better the quality of beer, the better the taste. I took another reviewer's recipe for glaze (remaining 4 oz beer, 2 T. butter, 1 1/2 c. sugar and added the juice of half a lemon). When the cake came out, I poked holes with a skewer and poured half the hot glaze mixture over it. I let it rest 15 minutes, turned it out, and poured the remaining glaze over the top. Delicious!
I made this with a white cake mix as a trial run and it was amazing. I made one with a yellow cake mix for the guy next door and it also turned out really well... a very light fluffy cake if you don't put in the pudding... i had cake mix with pudding in it already and didn't want it to be too solid if i would have added more. I also made the glaze another member suggested and it was amazing on top...4 oz beer (1/2 cup) 1 1/2 tablespoons butter and sugar i put in a little more sugar though 2/3 cups because it was too thin otherwise.... thanks to the member that suggested the glaze and gave the ingredients!
My husband and his friends loved this cake. We used Sam Adams beer and it worked great. The beer made the cake light, fluffy, and moist. NOTE: this cake tasted much better on the second day, after the beer flavor had settled in and became less overpowering.
I have been making cake this way for a few years, except I add a can of ginger ale. You can use ginger ale for any flavor cake..carrot, white, chocolate...and it it crazy moist. Almost like a torte. Also add a scoop or two of sour cream to the batter, makes the cake so rich. Note: you will have to increase the baking time if you add an entire can of soda!
I've been making this cake for a few years now, it's GREAT!!! Coming up with new variations is part of the fun. I've done white cake, pistachio pudding and Monster Energy Drink, very yummy. Also yellow cake with cheesecake pudding and Strawberry Bacquardi, delicish!! The options are endless. We do a cookoff/Iron Chef with friends, this cake won our cooking with Beer Competition!!!
Excellent. I only had a 1.5oz. box of vanilla pudding, but it still turned out beautifully! I topped it with caramel icecream topping, toffee, and a bit of homemade streusel. Delicious. I shall make this one again!
A friend of mine left some Coors Light at my house. I don't drink beer so thought I would make this for Father's Day. Very good and easy to make, especially for someone who doesn't like baking. We couldn't taste the beer at all.
very moist and yummy! i used a cake mix with pudding and then added the box of pudding! soooo sooo good!
This was fabulous! I made it for my brother-in-law's birthday and everyone was asking me for the recipe. I frosted it with a cream cheese frosting also found on this site - a great combination, thanks!
I make this all the time. I like it without any frosting and cheap beer that doesn't have much flavor works better than wasting my microbrews on it. I've made a chocolate variation using chocolate mixes but I like the original the best.
This cake is yummy, though like other reviewers I found it tastes just like a very nice basic yellow cake. Even though I used a dark beer (Shiner Black) and even added some cinnamon the flavor just didn't come through. I will make this again, though I'll try with a Guinness, a coffee porter, or a chocolate stout to see if using a heavier and more flavorful beer will help. I may also try making a glaze or frosting of some sort for the cake using the beer.
A very delicious and moist (lemon) cake. I used Duncan Hines yellow cake mix, added instant lemon pudding mix and the juice of half a lemon to the batter. For beer, I used a Sierra Nevada Torpedo, an IPA that goes well with lemon. The cake did not taste at all like beer, but was very light and moist. I made a glaze using the juice of a whole lemon, and about 1/4 cup of sugar, microwaved it until hot, and poured it on top of the cake after it cooled. The only slight complaint I had was that it was fairly sweet due to the pudding and cake mix - but overall, still yummy.
Made these in cupcakes with a beer glaze, took them to a beer bash and everyone loved them.
I made 2 of these using 2 kinds of beer and served them at a party for 20 people last week. One was a spice cake with regular American beer and the other was chocolate cake with a stout beer. There was not a crumb left and I was asked a dozen times for the recipe. At least 4 people told me they really don't enjoy cake much but this changed their mind. Guess us country folk enjoy this type of cake more then some others do. But I know I will make it again and again.
Excellent. So so so moist. Wonderful recipe! I used Budwiser, not one person could detect my "secret" (beer) ingredient!
I am in college and made this cake for a bunch of boys, they ate it ALL in one sitting! My roommate who is a chef told me I HAD to make it again because it was so great! I was surprised, haha. I did it a little differently than the recipe, and I made a Kahlua frosting that I DEFINITELY recommend, it was a perfect pairing with this cake! I made the cake according to the directions on the box, adding to the mixture french vanilla pudding mix and a cup of beer. While the cake was out of the oven and cooling I blended about 3 cups of powdered sugar with 1/3 cup of butter and maybe half a cup of Kahlua. I also added a few tablespoons of heavy whipping cream, it made the frosting fluffier! Then I just layered it on the cake thick. TRY THIS im serious it was so good and such a success
This cake was delicious. My family and I really enjoyed it. I will make it again real soon. I could not detect the beer in it at all. I added a teaspoon of vanilla extract but other than that, I followed the recipe completely. Thanks Val.
Used a stout beer because we really like the beer flavor. Cake was nice and light and flavorful. Used a whipped cream and powdered sugar frosting and sprinkled it with crunch up pretzels. Yuuummmm!
I made this cake for the first time yesterday and it was amazing. I was worried it would taste to beery but the cake was eaten quickly. I did use the syrup described in one of the other reviews and poured it on the cake before removing it from the pan. I also heated up and poured Pilsberry cream cheese frosting on top. Very good and I will make it again.
Wonderful cake. Very easy and moist. Will definitely make again. My kids loved it. Made Cake again 2/7/12 - Changed a few things. Added 2 Tablespoons sour cream and about 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips. Used a Yuengling Lager..Delicious.
The cake turned out really moist.... The only thing I did different was followed the instructions on the box, with the filling, and using Guiness Beer instead of water. Easy to make and really good!
I could not have asked for a better recipe! I was looking for a ckae for my husband's birthday and stumbled across this one! Very good and dense.
I made this cake last night, FINALLY, and it is a really good basic cake. It does need a little something to make it special though like strawberries and whipped cream, or a cream cheese glaze, or whatever else you can think of. A really good cake with a nice light flavor. Definately not too sweet. Just make sure the beer you use isn't beer...see the recommendations for types of beer that I posted earlier.
Like another member suggested, made it with devils food, chocolate pudding and Guiness Draught - it. was. AWESOME!!!!
I have made this cake about 20 times, using variations on the theme (using chocolate cake, lemon, nuts...), and I have never had any left over. It's so moist and delicious, and it tastes EXCELLENT with coffee.
this cake went over fantastic. everyone liked it so much that i am making one for our local senior citizen auction. just a note: i made mine in my crockpot. it came out great!!!!! thanks josie
Easy cake recipe and tastes fantastic. A must try!!!
I made this last weekend, for the ump-teenth time, using chocolate cake mix & pudding and it was wonderful!
I followed the recipe exactly as written. It filled the bundt pan to the top. The cake is more like a chiffon texture. Topped simply with powdered sugar, it makes a simple light dessert.
very good and easy to make
Great man favorite, will make again.
I had a bottle of Corona in the fridge for past several months and decided to try this. I used a classic white Pillsbury mix and white chocolate instant pudding (only combo I had on hand I thought would work). It beats up nicely, a very thick batter. I was concerned because I licked the beater and it left a tart burning sensation in my mouth for about 3 hours. The few crumbs I tasted did leave a bit of that same aftertaste but by today the flavors had mellowed. I had leftover "Caroline's Chocolate Fudge Frosting" from this site(really super!) so frosted the bundt cake with that and made a white confectioner's glaze with sherry to drizzle. Looked very pretty and the glaze added a nice touch. Everyone raved. Ease of preparation, super moist, and very sturdy cake to remove from bundt pan give this a '4'. Also a conversation piece dessert. Folks got a kick out of the beer as an ingredient. I would definitely make again if I had an extra bottle of beer.
I noticed that many folks were unsure as to what kind of beer to choose. I selected a flavored beer Blue Moon's Pumkin ale. The cake turned out with a pumkin spice flavor. I have thought of useing lemon pudding and a summer shandy ale, which is a lemonade beer. happy cake making
I love this recipe, so yummy & easy. I took this cake to work for a tailgate party (what’s a tailgate party without beer,lol) and it was gobbled up. I used butterscotch pudding that I had on hand and took REGINA73 suggestion of making the glaze, 1 1/3 cups sugar, rest of beer & 2 tbs butter then boil, when cake came out of oven let rest about 5 min then poked holes and poured glaze over cake, let it sit in pan for about 15 min, then turned it out, let it cool and drizzled a glaze (powered sugar and milk) over the cake, very moist & good.
I was surprised with how moist this was! I used non stick cooking spray and floured the pan but the cake still stuck a little bit. I topped it with the Vanilla Glaze that I found on this website. Perfect!
I took it into work and it was completely gone within 15 minutes! Lots of raves! I used a powdered sugar drizzle over it also.
The cake does turn out extremely moist; however it tastes just like a cake mix cake. Probably would not make again just because we don't keep beer in the house.
A pretty tasty little cake, and fun to tell your friends you baked with beer.
My kids and husband liked it, but I didn't. I followed the recipe exactly. If I do make it again, I will need to make a few changes.
Yummy!!! This cake is sooooo good and so easy to make. Yea, it's a keeper. :)
I made this for my mothers birthday. I used a cream cheese frosting and yellow cake mix. Everyone loved it, the entire thing was gone by the end of the night. I will be making this again!! I also made this for a co-workers birthday, but used chocolate cake instead, I didn't like it as well as the yellow cake. It was still good with the chocolate, but I just prefer it with yellow cake mix.
I was very pleasantly surprised by how good this cake turned out to be. I made a glaze out of beer, powdered sugar and a bit of butter and it was delicious poured over the cake. Also, this cake gets better as it sits. Yesterday I made another, this time with chocolate fudge cake mix and chocolate fudge pudding with almost as good results.
Good cake. The kids loved it. For our cake we used french vanilla cake mix, sugar free white chocolate pudding and miller light. I also sprinkled chocolate chips on the cake batter before baking- they form a "crust" on the bottom when you flip the cake over. Thanks for the recipe! Oh- I only had 3 eggs and it turned out fine.
Pretty good! I used 2 (1.34 oz) boxes of sugar-free french vanilla instant pudding, bud light & added 3 Tbsp lemon juice (which I couldn't taste at all) and dusted it with powdered sugar. It had a wonderful texture but did not rise very much. My husband and the kids loved it! UPDATE: I made with 3 (1oz) boxes sugar-free pudding (2 lemon & 1 vanilla). I also added 1 Tbsp lemon extract to the batter which resulted in only a slight lemon flavor. The cake is very moist & soft & the crumb turns out different from a plain boxed cake. I always ONLY BAKE 45 MINUTES. I think it would be dry if I baked any longer. It's an easy way to put a little twist on a box cake mix! Next time I'll try chocolate!
It was okay. My husband liked it. You should specify what type of Beer you used. We live in Germany so I used a German beer. Not sure if that was why I didn't like it. I'm not a beer fan to begin with.
An excellent cake. I like to experiment with different beers.
This cake is amazing soooo moist & delicious! My husband loves it (he said it is better than his mom's pound cake...shhh, don't tell!). If you don't like the taste of beer, then use a light beer (Coors, etc.)
This was a big hit. i glazed it with confectioners sugar, thinned with lemon juice. Great served warm or cooled.
I made this for my sister-in-law's 21st birthday. It got rave reviews from Grandma and Grandpa all the way down tothe birthday girl herself. Very easy and tasty.
This a a good cake, not the best I ever made, but interesting just the same.
REALLY easy to make and soooooooo delicious!
I made this recipe using chocolate cake mix and New Belgium Ranger IPA. It was so good. You can really taste the IPA at the end of every bite.
This recipe was a HUGE hit at our house! My husband begs for more. You cannot taste the beer in it. The nice thing is the easy ingredients. The first time I made it I was just searching for a cake recipe in which I had all the ingredients in the house and this was the one. I am sure you can easily vary this recipe with chocolate cake and chocolate pudding or any combination you like. Enjoy! HeidiMom
This turned out well. I added a chocolate stout as the beer and it added a rich flavor. To top it I made a glaze of sugar, combined with beer and drizzled it over the top. Once it hardened it created a nice texture and was a hit with my beer brewing-uncle whom I made it for.
This was an okay cake. It didn't taste like beer, which was good, but it did taste a little odd. I don't think I would make it again. It was moist but had a slightly odd texture.
This cake was good but not great, it was moist and for some reason there was a beer aftertaste, I wasn't sure what beer to use. I used Yuengling beer, would it been better if it was some other brand or kind? Overall, a good tasting cake with coffee.
I did not care for this recipe. i thought the beer taste would have mixed in, but it was like drinking a beer and eating cake at the same time.
This is better (my personal opinion) with devils food cake, dark chocolate pudding and guinness extra stout. That bumps it up to 5 stars for me.
This cake was excellent. Very moist and wonderful tasting! It didn't last long in our house!
Lazy! Make it from scratch and make sure to use a dark choclate stout if possible.
I used an angel food cake pan also and had no problem of overflow. This cake was okay for a function, but I would not make it for my family. I used left over flat beer. There was no adverse taste. I took it to work and noone detected the beer.
Made this cake for a large reception. It dissapeared! Very moist and tasty. So easy to make! I used Heineken beer and the combination was perfect.
This recipe is sooo versatile! I made it with pumpkin spice pudding and cranberry lambic beer, both of which are in season right now in New Hampshire. I also tossed in a cup of chopped frozen cranberries. Delicious!
This cake was moist and had a good texture, but I found the beer taste sort of odd and unpleasant. My husband said he couldn't taste the beer, and had asked me if the cake had rum in it before I told him the "secret" ingredient.
Good the first day the second day it tastes like beer!
I took this cake to work with me and it was gone in minutes. I did think that it was funny that my version had a sort of bannana tast to it. I quess that may have come from my choice of beer. Heiniken!
Not bad. I used this as a base recipe and made a chocolate cake using a Devil's Food cake mix, chocolate instant pudding and Guinness stout.
Although the cake tasted ok, my family could not get over the stong beer smell, the kids preferred not to try it.
It's a nice moist yellow cake. I made add Lemon in it next time as another reviewer did. I used Yuengling Lager light. You do not taste the beer at all. If your tasting it then you have probably added the can not a cup.
This cake was wonderful. My kids thought the idea of beer in a cake was crazy and gross. Funny how both my children and my husband have eaten the enire cake in a 24 hour period. I only got one piece!!! I will definatly make again.(this time I will have to hide some for myself!)
This cake is very easy to make and is exceedingly moist, but guess what you can taste/smell the beer. I used french vanilla cake mix, vanilla pudding, 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract, 2 tsp of vanilla extract, and I covered the cake in confectioner's glaze and I could still taste the beer. (This isn't necessarily a bad thing but it is evident)
this is one of the best cake i've made. stay super moist and delicious the next day. thanks.
I was kind of disappointed with this recipe. I thought it tasted like a yellow cake with a little zip. It was not that moist and no one would eat it.
My recips is the same other thab I pour a block of melted butter on top and I use Heineken Light beer, winner cake!
My grandaughter requested a yellow cake with chocolate frosting so I tried this one and she gave it a thumbs up, so I know I will be making this one again. It is a nice moist cake.
This was SO great!!! Whole family loved it. I drizzled cream cheese frosting over it and it was absolutely awesome.
My daughter just made this cake for a friends birthday and WOW! It was a huge hit. She used store bought cream cheese frosting. Everyone loved it! She used a Bud Lite and it had absolutly no beer taste at all. So moist and tasty. I am sending the recipe onto all my friends.
Sorry we found this to be just average.Not terrible but nothing special. It basically tasted like yellow cake.
I used olive oil in place of vegetable oil and substituted sparkling apple cider in place of beer for a bit more flavor. This was a huge success and everyone raved about it. Topped with some vanilla icing, the cake turned out wonderfully moist and flavorful. ALTITUDE NOTE: We live at 6,000 ft so I increased the amount of cider by 2 tbsp., which was the perfect amount for our dry, thin air.
Always a Hit!
This recipe is great. The beer does give a slight banana-like taste, but it's great. I used 2 nine inch round pans and put it in for about 35 minutes. Be careful not to overfill the pans as it tends to get soggy in the middle if you do. I used a dark chocolate buttercream which was amazing with the flavors.
I made this cake for a cook out. It was a huge hit. I used light rum and powdered sugar to make an wonderful glaze. Everyone loved it!
Excellent! I served this with a spoonful of dream whip and swizzled chocolate syrup on the dessert and the plate and my friends and husband were very impressed.
Made this for a block party. i used a Butter yellow cake mix, French Vanilla pudding and Woodchuck Amber beer (nice subtle apple taste!) Got great reviews from everyone! Made a glaze as suggested by others, with about 1/2 cup of the beer and some butter and powdered sugar and let it soak into the cake...then sprinkled w a little powdered sugar when i served it. Tasted great! Keeper!
Try using New Belgium 1554 which has a chocolaty flavor to it. You can also make a glaze with it to drizzle if you want more of the beers rich, flavor. Sunshine Wheat with grated orange zest is also another option.
