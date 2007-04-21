Beer Cake

You won't believe this cake made with just cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, oil, and, of course, beer. Try it and see if your friends can guess what's in it.

By VALLY

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

  • Combine cake mix and pudding mix in a large bowl. Add beer and vegetable oil and mix lightly. Add 4 eggs. Beat at high speed until mixture is thick, creamy and smooth. Pour into greased and floured Bundt pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 55 minutes. Cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely. Frost as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 62.9mg; sodium 424.9mg.
