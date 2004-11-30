Apple Cake in a Jar

Apple cake that is sealed in jars and can be given as gifts, or stored for emergencies.

By Julie Wayment

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease the insides of 8 straight-sided wide-mouth pint canning jars. Sift together flour, baking soda, salt, nutmeg and cinnamon. Set aside.

  • Cream shortening and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs and beat in well. Add flour alternately with water and mix until smooth. Fold in apples, raisins and nuts.

  • Fill jars 1/2 full of batter, being careful to keep the rims clean. Wipe off any batter that gets on the rims. Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, sterilize the lids and rings in boiling water.

  • As soon as cake is done, remove from oven one at a time, wipe rims of jars and put on lid and ring. Jars will seal as cakes cool. Place the jars on the counter and listen for them to "ping" as they seal. If you miss the "ping", wait until they are completely cool and press on the top of the lid. If it doesn't move at all, it's sealed.

  • Jars should be eaten or kept in refrigerator for up to a week.

371 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 60.2g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 394.3mg. Full Nutrition
