Apple Cake in a Jar
Apple cake that is sealed in jars and can be given as gifts, or stored for emergencies.
A word of caution about storing for a long time... I checked with the jar canning manufacturer. They said there was a concern that the bread could grow bacteria. The internal temperature of the bread may not be high enough for long enough to kill bacteria. Plus, the jars need to be sterilized prior to filling as well. Thus, might not want to store for an extended time. The recipe is great and we enjoy giving as gifts too.Read More
Tasty, but a little strange. After it stores for a while the cake shrinks and there is noticeable liquid in the jar. I would not recommend storing them for more than a few weeks.Read More
I made about 30 of these a few years ago as Christmas gifts, and they were awesome. My parents have 3 apple trees so I'm always trying to find different ways to use the many apples they always give me. It's wonderful they can store for a year-I might be making these again just for us this year and storing them for our use. These are absolutely wonderful served warm with ice cream. Yum! Thanks a lot Julie! BTW, I did sterilize the jars before filling and baking them. Once baked, they sealed well and we had no issues whatsoever when we ate some 4 months later.
This cake is absolutely delicious! It is extremely moist and the apple flavor is perfect. My friends were a little put off by the idea of cake in a jar, but they agreed that it was great. I had to bake them for about 10 minutes longer because the cake at the bottoms of the jars wasn't quite done. Other than that, a very splendiferous cake, two thumbs up!
This recipe is the best!! I made it in hopes of sending it to my hun in the army (since he'll be overseas for almost one year) and it turned out great! On top of that, the apples can be substituded for ANY other fruit you want to use! The long life helps me to not worry about my cooking going bad, since it take more then a few days to send. I recommend this to anyone, especially if you're looking for something to send your overseas special someone. I know this recipe will be well used!
This recipe was terrific. I filled five quart jars and enjoyed the little bit left over as a side dish for lunch. This apple mixture was very tasty and did not have one spice too dominant. I was pleased to have a variation on the "cookies in a jar" gift that I usually have on hand as an emergency gift. I was so pleased that I plan to fill more jars this weekend! Thanks Julie.
This is very unique. It cooks nicely in the mason jars, and it comes out in a little cylinder. This is great for gifts. I made it for a dinner club, and I received positive reviews. However, two people referred to it as bread. I can see why--it is somewhat similar to banana or zucchini bread--a bit sweeter.
This is a great gift idea. I made them as favors for a bridal luncheon I had. I did make a couple of changes: I left out the raisins and I made 7 full jars instead of 8 not so full jars.
These were fun to make...had to put the baby down for a nap and clear the counters to start. I boiled my jars and greased them with butter flavor crisco. Shredded enough granny smith apples to make 3 cups (drained of juice) and mixed all in my stand mixer...Instead of 2/3 cup water I used the juice and enough water to make 2/3 cup...filled 8 jars with 1 cup of batter and baked on a cookie sheet. Just before they were done I threw the lids and rings in boiling water to sterilize and they sealed wonderfully. I couldn't wait until morning to taste so I opened one while it was still warm and thought it tasted very yummy...Can't wait to see what everyone else thinks...Thanks for this recipe, I will definitely make again.
Moist and Delicious! I was a little unsure of the amount of sugar in this recipe so I used only 2 cups. It still turned out perfect!
I gave this as gifts and sold them at a craft fair and I am still getting compliments 2 months later, people think it is complicated but very easy to do.
I never write reviews despite using many wonderful recipes from this website, but I just had to this time since there has not been enough reviews for such a wonderful recipe! These were so yummy, I couldn't even stop licking the bowl! I made a couple adjustments 1.) Used butter flavored shortening 2.) subsituted 1 cup of the sugar with dark brown suger 3.) Omitted the raisins. Filled the pint jars 2/3 and that was about perfect to get a full jar when they were done, needed to bake an extra 10 min. (give or take). I made one in a quart jar, but will not do that again since I coudln't get the cake out (despite being a wide mouth jar). Pints are better because they are truly straight sided if you use the wide mouth jars (and the cake can slide right out).
This recipe is wonderful! I keep them frozen and use for friends when needed.
Hello to everyone This is my first try at this site. I was a chef by trade most of my life. But, I went into nursing so I kinda got away from a lot of cooking. But last March I was in a terrible car accident and haven't been able to drive or work. When things got better I began canning. I had never done it before. It is fantastic. I needed to find something to do with the 75 or so pints of applesauce so I went on line and found this recipe. It was great so easy and very tasty. I adjusted the recipe only slightly and here is what I did. A. Used canola spray for the jars. B. Reduced the sugar by 1/2 C. I used 3 cups of homemade applesauce in place of the apples. I figured the Canola oil had less of the bad fats and it was so easy to use. I am using these for gifts and everyone I know is older and needs to wach the sugar so I reduced it. Besides the applesauce added sweetness. I can submit a picture of how it came out. My only concern is how ong it will hold. The Jars all sealed fine. Geat recipe great idea.
I made these as gifts for Christmas. I followed the recipe and had no problems. No spilling over, etc. I filled my jars with 1 cup of batter, and after being baked they rose and filled the entire jar. After cooling, my sample jar was properly sealed, and the cake was nice and moist. I would recommed this recipe.
I gave these as thank you's for Christmas last year. The ladies loved them. They were easy to do, inexpensive, and novel to give. They are great to have in your emergency food supply, too. I'll have to try the banana bread one next! I also noticed the "Cake in a Jar" recipe which shows how to use any cake mix. These are great!
This is AMAZING I ended up having to bake it for an extra 15 minutes. I suggest just checking it every 5 minutes after the 45 minute mark. If you don't like your spice cake too spicy, I might suggest cutting back a little on the nutmeg and such. Over all, this is the best apple cake I've had, and the idea of baking in the jars is awesome. I have used the idea to bake all sorts of cakes and quick breads to send to my boyfriend who is deployed with the Army.
Very good! Almost more of an apple bread than cake, but everyone loved it. It's a little more work, but worth it. I think sealing them in jars keeps them ultra moist.
The second time I made it I used 1cup Dark Brown sugar instead of all white and added a bit of ginger and cloves. I really enjoyed the flavour change.
Made this for gifts and the cake itself was a big hit. I added a little more batter to the jar.
Gave these away for Christmas. I just need to bake them a little longer next time. They were delicious.
This was a great recipe! Very easy to make. I gave these as Christmas presents to my co-workers and had to make it early (in order to try it first myself since I had never made it before). They lasted until Christmas and tasted just as good as the day they came out of the oven. Many co-workers asked for the recipe.
I just got done making this and it was fast and easy. The jars all sealed within 15 minutes of taking them out of the oven. However, keep a close eye on the cakes when they're baking. Either my oven runs too hot or 40 minutes is too long for baking. Mine were done within a half hour.
This is a good recipe. It is a nice way to share a recipe, or a cute gift for someone with the recipe who like to try new things. VEDUB
Has anyone used this recipe for sending to the troops?
I made this as a teacher gift for the first day of school. My husband wouldn't let me seal one jar so he could try it and it disappeared! The only thing that I did different was I omitted the raisins and nuts.
Such a great idea for neighbor gifts during the holidays.
This was great. I used it as a Christmas gift to my family. I did exclude any nuts, due to it being a gift and allergy potential.
At first I was a little skeptical about a canned cake, but I have to tell you that this is fantastic! The cake is moist, very good flavor and so easy to prepare. The hardest part was greasing the canning jars:) This is one gift that is going to be a treat to pass out for Christmas.
This was great tasting bread and easy to make. I tied a fall ribbon around each jar and gave it to the girls at work.
This recipe makes the best cake in a jar I've ever eaten! I absolutey love canning, so this was right up my alley! I leave the peels on for the added nutrition. It turns out delicious.
Really simple to make and absolutely yummy.
This is a wonderful recipe. The cake is really moist and it was a hit with our Women's Ministry Group at church! They were amazed!
I really like it but now I am concerned about keeping it too long, so I guess we'll eat it pronto.
The only thing I changed in this recipe was to substitute the nutmeg for allspice(out of nutmeg) and to do as another reviewer suggested, to squeeze the juice for my apple and add enough water to make the required amount. I also baked it in 2 8in. square pans for 45 - 1 hour. This was "very apple-y and very cake-y" says my well versed husband. While it's very good, and moist, I just feel it's missing that WOW factor, and will probally continue to look for another apple cake recipe.
Great gift for shut-ins...can be used at a later date if there are dietary restrictions at the time of giving...
My grandmother used to make a cake in the jar. She called it "company cake" for when unexpected company dropped in. She served it with caramel sauce. This cake is great. Serve with caramel sauce from a jar/bottle and it is less like bread. Thanks!
This is a great recipe! I made it for a bake sale and wanted to try something different. This was perfect! The cake is heavy and flavorful and was well recieved! I did prep my jars and lids by boiling them prior to filling to bake. Thanks for a great recipe!
