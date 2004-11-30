Apple Cake in a Jar

Hello to everyone This is my first try at this site. I was a chef by trade most of my life. But, I went into nursing so I kinda got away from a lot of cooking. But last March I was in a terrible car accident and haven't been able to drive or work. When things got better I began canning. I had never done it before. It is fantastic. I needed to find something to do with the 75 or so pints of applesauce so I went on line and found this recipe. It was great so easy and very tasty. I adjusted the recipe only slightly and here is what I did. A. Used canola spray for the jars. B. Reduced the sugar by 1/2 C. I used 3 cups of homemade applesauce in place of the apples. I figured the Canola oil had less of the bad fats and it was so easy to use. I am using these for gifts and everyone I know is older and needs to wach the sugar so I reduced it. Besides the applesauce added sweetness. I can submit a picture of how it came out. My only concern is how ong it will hold. The Jars all sealed fine. Geat recipe great idea.