Blender Hollandaise Sauce
This blender Hollandaise sauce has all the same ingredients and consistency as the classic sauce, but no double boiler and no chance of the sauce separating. I love the lemony flavor on freshly steamed asparagus!
A very good recipe and it will thicken nicely if the butter is "bubbling " hot when it is added to the running blender in a slow stream. I have been using this recipe for over 30 years!Read More
This hallandaise sauce was apprarently created by god and given straight to my girlfriend. It is the best hollandaise sauce I have ever had, bar none. If you have not had the extreme pleasure of trying this recipe then I personally recommend you stock up on all the ingredients before 2012 and the end of the world. If I were stranded on a desert island with one form of substanance it would be this sauce without a question in my mind. The Demi-god that posted this recipe deserves a freak'n metal.
Delicious and easy! Use the full recipe though, as I only used part the first time and it didn't blend well with not enough ingredients in the blender.
If I could give more stars, I would! This recipe is by far the easiest Hollandaise sauce recipe I have ever made. I like being able to control the spice in it too. I use Rooster Sauce(find it in the asian food section isle) and I like to have extra heat so I add a little more then the recipe calls for. Delicious recipe. I have made this and drizzeled it over steamed asparagus and on top of brussel sprouts as well as eggs benedict. Don't let the simplicity of this recipe fool you, it is absolutely fantastic!
Quick and easy preparation. A nice subtle lemon flavor. I left out the tabasco. I was delicious over grilled steak topped with crab and roasted asparagus, also known as Steak Oscar in most restaurants. Thanks for sharing this simple method of preparation.
This was super easy, quick and a great consistency even though I used only three tablespoons of butter rather than the full amount. I'm giving it four stars because I thought it was bland so I added much more lemon juice and some dried dill which gave it a great flavour. With all of the above changes, it was fantastic.
Quick, delicious & easy! If you want to make only a 2 yolk Hollandaise, as I did, these are the measures: 2 yolks; 2 teasp. lemon juice; 2/3 dash Tabasco/hot sauce; between 1/8 & 1/4 teasp. of Dijon. After blending that for 5 seconds, slowly drizzle into blending ingreds. the (bubbling hot) 6 Tblsp. + 2 teasp. butter. Thick & lovely!
It's WAY better without the Dijon or Tobasco! Sharp mustard brings this classic, delicate sauce down several notches into so-so territory. (It's kind of like spoiling a deviled egg with Miracle Whip instead of good mayonnaise, or like killing a good apple pie by drowning it with cinnamon.) . I'm still giving it three stars because the method is still very good.
I have struggled so many times to perfect this. Great and easy recipe and was as good as if not better than what you would be served in a restaurant
This couldn't be easier and very tastey. Use right after making tho, as it tends to cool off even when keeping in hot water. I will use this instead of the tradional way!
I've been following this recipe for years now. I've done the double boiler way, worked in fine dining restaurants all over the U.S. that served their own, and had my share at breakfast places - there is no difference and this is SOOO much easier with no worries! I don't like to use the blender becuase I feel that I waste sauce or sometimes some ingredients tend to hang out on the bottom and not get blended in, but a hand mixer or even one of those little milk frothers works great! I don't even bother browsing for alternate recipes - will keep making this one!
Terrific served over poached salmon or eggs benedict. The fact that it is cheap, quick and easy makes it a definite keeper.
Making this blender Hollandaise is analogous to making bread in the bread machine rather than by hand – while it may not be quite as good as the “real deal” done the old-fashioned way, it’s a pretty darned acceptable second. If I didn’t have a bread machine I wouldn’t have fresh, homemade bread as often as I do. And if it wasn’t for this Blender Hollandaise Sauce recipe, I wouldn’t have Crab Eggs Benedict as often as I now plan to. I’m really impressed.
I make this all the time. I put it in a thermos, rinsed out with hot water and it stays warm for hours.
The amount of lemon was just right, not too sour like some other sauces I've tried! It was so easy to make too! One tip is to use an egg yolk at room temperature - if it's taken right out of the refrigerator, the hot butter doesn't really cook it enough so the sauce will still end up runny.
This is a great recipe for a quick and fool proof Hollandaise, we have used it often. You can also adapt it to make a quick Bernaise if you add shallot, tarragon vinegar and fresh tarragon, when I do that I omit the lemon juice and hot sauce.
This was great!! It won RAVE reviews from my husband when I used this on eggs benedict. I did wind up being a little sorry that I used bottled lemon juice, because it didn't have quite enough of a kick. However, a touch of fresh grated lemon zest brought it well up to snuff. I also had a bit of trouble getting it to thicken in the blender, but I believe it's because I didn't get the butter hot enough. I had to finish it off on the stove, but it turned out perfect! Next time I'll melt the butter on the stove instead of the microwave, and wait until it's really sizzling before pouring it in.
Turned out great! Hint.....make just before you need the sauce. I was silly and thought I would heat it up a bit in the microwave just before serving...the egg cooked and ruined it :( Started over.....it was really good.
Amazingly easy and so tasty! :) Served over 2 poached eggs with a little avocado on the side.. very rich and very yummy.
Good overall recipe. Used salted butter, room temp egg yolks , extra hot sauce, little garlic powder and little salt. Used 1/2 of butter and 1/4 olive oil to cut the fat. Added 2 Tablespoons boiling water to blender to thin and had no problems keeping combined. Nice overall texture. Thanks!
I have tried it multiple times, w/ heating the butter until bubbly or not, adding the butter more slowly or when it's warmer, using fresh or bottled lemon juice, fresh or older egg yolks, different speeds on my blender. It NEVER thickens, never is more than a lemon-flavored milk drink. If I could give it negative stars, I would.
I've made this recipe several times and it always comes out perfect. I use more lemon juice than called for because I really love a strong lemon taste to my Hollandaise. This is one of the easiest ways to make Hollandaise - after you try this method, you'll never want to go back to the old way of whisking the butter in drop by drop. I made this this morming for Eggs Benedict - we are camping in our motorhome and this was so easy to prepare. Yes, I keep a blender in the camper - why not? Thank you, Chellebelle for a great recipe.
Great taste, easy to make. It's a keeper
This is super easy, even without a blender! I made it with my whisk and it was perfect! Just lemony enough, and waaaaaay better than those packets! I'll never hesitate to make my own again! Thanks!
SOOOOOO good! And sooooo easy! Loved it! Thanks for sharing! Used it for eggs benedict. They were so yummy!!! (Just take the center out of the blender lid to pour the butter in while blending to keep from splashing)
Simple and easy. I have used this type of blender recipe for decades, and still love it. I used it for eggs benedict but omitted the mustard and lightened up the lemon juice a bit.
This is a beautiful hollandaise sauce! I only give it 4 points because after tasting the original recipe, I felt that it needed a bit more tang, so I added an additional squirt of lemon juice and about a 1/4 tsp more of mustard. I melted the butter in the microwave until it was liquid but I realized that it wasn't hot enough (more like lukewarm). I didn't want to over heat and have it explode in the microwave (next time I'll try melting the butter at a lower power level). I decided to pour it into the blender anyway and the sauce still thickened up nicely. I wanted the sauce to be hot so I heated it in the microwave and ended up curdling it a bit. To save it, I added 1-2 tbsp of water and stirred vigorously till the mixture was smooth. I had read that somewhere but never had the opportunity to try it till now. Definitely worked like a charm! I used unsalted butter, which is what I normally have on hand, and added himalayan salt for flavouring. I also added freshly chopped chives, which seemed to bring out the butter flavour. I served this over German white asparagus and boiled potatoes. YUM! This recipe seems to be very forgiving. Next time I might melt the butter in a small pot over the stove so it's hot when I pour it into the blender (or if I'm pressed for time, of course, I'll use the microwave). Will definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing, chellebelle!
Made Hollandaise this way for years, using a food processor. Butter must be nearly boiling to thicken the sauce. Could eat this right out of the processor bowl.
I used my hand held braun mixer with a whisk attachment to make half of this recipe. I used 2 yolks and 1/2 T lemon juice and 2T butter. I have only had this one other time, but this was pretty good. The sauce did stay pretty warm in the hot water, I was impressed.
I needed a quick easy sauce bearnaise, so I substituted tarragon vinegar for the lemon juice & added 1 tsp. dried tarragon to the egg mixture. Had a bit of trouble getting the sauce to thicken, so I microwaved it for 15 seconds & whisked briskly. This turned out very nice...smooth & velvety. Next time I think I will double the vinegar to tart it up a bit. Thanks, this will be a keeper.
The sauce was perfect! I forgot the tabasco but it was good anyway! I will definitely be doing this again. Thanks for sharing such an easy recipe.
Easy, ingredients are commonly around, and tastes great!!! I added a bit more mustard, gave a good squeeze to a fresh lemon half, and shook the hot sauce bottle more then once. Num!!!
Yeah, I never realized how easy Hollandaise sauce could be. It was delicious! I go to a local restaurant for b-fast sometimes and they have this french skillet with homefries, onions,mushrooms, grilled chicken and eggs and on top is hollandaise sauce. I never made it at home because I thought I would never get the sauce right. It was perfect!!! I am almost scared because I can't imagine how often I am going to come up for excuses to make this (not the calorie-friendly thing I need) but sometimes you just need some delicious comfort food. I am emailing several friends this recipe cause they love the skillet as well. Cheers
Made this for breakfast on Christmas morning to have with Eggs Benedict. I was so impressed by how easy this was to make, how it didn't curdle or even look like it would and how devine it tasted. This is a recipe that I will use over and over again to make this tricky sauce. Tricky no longer though!
Wow, easy and delicious! We love having Eggs Benedict on the weekends, and this is my go to hollandaise sauce now. My only tweek is to cut back on the lemon juice, but that's just personal preference. Otherwise, I follow recipe to a T and it comes out perfect every single time with rave reviews from the family! And just a little safety note -- I do buy pasteurized eggs since the eggs aren't really cooked in this recipe. (Yes, you pour hot butter over the yolks, but I doubt it cooks them enough to count as 'cooked yolks'.) This is especially important if you have anyone who has a compromised immune system consuming the sauce.
i love the way this recipe is ready almost instntly. i used to use a tradition recipe...when i would add 5 or 6 tblspns of swearing to get the sause to thinken and not seperate...
Our's came out a little thick but I think adding a bit more lemon juice would have done the trick. It could not have been easier to make!
this was very good , I have made it twice so far . so much better then the old way to make it
This turned out great... much better than the hollandaise packets or the cans you get from the store. I didn't have dijon mustard, so I used spicy brown (I don't know if there's a difference) and left out the hot sauce. I think that another reviewer's idea of whisking the ingredients together instead of blending would have worked even better... my end result was very thick and I think it was because it was overbeaten.
I added a chicken bouillon cube to the mix and it was just perfect. Thank you for the yummy recipe.
Made this sauce for eggs benedict. Next time I will omit the mustard. It over-powered the flavor of the sauce. And I immersed the blender in the water that I poached my eggs in, and just added enough hot water to reach the height of the sauce and it warmed it nicely.
The consistancy of sauce is perfect. The flavor needs some help. Next time, maybe some dill and another dash of hot sauce. Don't get me wrong. It is a great recipe, but a little bland for my taste.
Eggs benedict has always been an item we only eat in restaurants--not any more! This hollandaise sauce is so simple--made exactly as presented here it turned out wonderfully. I have also added some seasoned salt and used black pepper with no white pepper on hand. This made it a little bit more flavorful--just doesn't get any easier than this! Thank you!
So easy and so good! I did a small batch of this and served it over eggs. I don't make hollandaise very often, but this will be my go-to recipe when I do.
Don't Add Salt!!! Okay, just had to get that out there, I've ruined this delectable sauce by oversalting it two times, we still ate it, but it wasn't as good as it should have been. Seriously it is a fine line between perfect and then oversalted with this, so it's best to leave the salt out and just let each person add their own. I used this for eggs benedict (I know, totally obvious) and found it hard to keep it from getting too hard from cooling off, so if at all possible, make all the poached eggs you need at once (egg poachers are useful) and then toast all the english muffins, the oven works good for making multiple muffins, then start on the sauce, it comes together super duper fast and is soooo good, I could lick spoon. Tonight I'm putting it on poached salmon, I know it will be amazing!
Good. I did the blender until the butter and then the rest on the stove top.
I was amazed at how true this hollandaise sauce turned out- it really had a great texture and was super easy to make. I think next time I'll use less or a different type of mustard because it was a little much but otherwise a great recipe!
I followed the recipe minus the mustard, tried it and did not like it.. added the mustard.. and did not like it. I was really excited to try this as we have eggs benedict often and always use the packs for the sauce. it tastes WAYYY different than the packs so if u LOOVE the packets you might be disappointed. Plus the fact that the yolks werent cooked at all was a little disturbing to me.
This was a huge hit at my New Years Day brunch. It was my first time making eggs benny and I was pretty intimidated by the egg poaching and the sauce. This sauce got rave reviews from my foodies, and I will definitely be doing this more often. I did use the bubbling butter idea. Thank you so much for the recipe and the other reviews that helped lead the way!
Love this. . . and wicked easy.
I am a good cook too, I wanted to try something a little different than the norm. I would have rather had a packet to make instead of this.
Making Hollandaise sauce, because I rarely make it, has always been an intimidating experience to me. I was in a rush this morning, making eggs Benedict. I tried this recipe in order to get brunch on the table quickly. I used a Braun hand-blender. Given the simplicity, speed, and taste, this recipe is a no-brainer. The speed that it all comes together is so quick, I would hold off adding the melted butter in preparing the sauce until your dish is fully plated. The taste of it is so good, I will use this as my default recipe even when I’m not rushed.
The first time I made this, the taste and texture turned out great. The second time, I think my butter wasn't hot enough to thicken the mixture so it made my sauce turn out really runny. I highly suggest you make sure your butter is super hot before SLOWLY pouring into egg mixture. Also, I think using the listed amount of lemon is appropriate. Anything less would leave this sauce bland. GREAT over asparagus!
LOVED this!!!! We make this all the time now, for eggs benedict on the weekends, or to put over fish or asparagus. SO EASY. And delicious. If it's not thick enough I pop it in the microwave for about 10 seconds, but usually sticking the container in a bath of hot water does the trick (I use a staff mixer, so this works out perfectly). I've tried it with lime juice, but the ratio of juice to yolk must be lower - the lime is too overpowering. I also leave out the mustard, add a dash of worchestershire sauce, add cayene, etc. to mix things up. When my in-laws come over they are mightily impressed with brunch :)
This was my first time making hollandaise sauce and it was so simple to make! The flavors are just the right balance and goes perfectly with savory crepes. I will definitely make this again and find more recipes to go with it!
i love hollandaise and usually just use a mix....wanted to try to make the "real thing" but this was inedible. maybe it's just me, i don't know....
Thanks for a great recipe! I used a small food processor and easily made a half recipe. It didn't thicken up too well, so I warmed it in the microwave. It thickened unevenly, so I just plopped it all back in the processor and it was fine - thick, smooth, and warm. My kids (12 and 9) LOVED it!
Good but make sure to use UNSALTED butter.
Delicious!!!! and easy
This was DELICIOUS! And super easy and quick to make. The reason I only gave it four stars is because it was too thick, but that might be because I used fresh eggs which are a bit denser. I made this for an Easter brunch and everyone was super impressed!
Very easy and delicious recipe! The lemon flavor is great over asparagus for dinner, but I reduce the lemon by about half for eggs benedict. I just don't like that much lemon on my eggs.
This couldn't have been easier, or more fresh tasting and delicious. Just perfect, as far as I'm concerned.
Lovely and super easy.
This was my first time ever making Hollandaise, my second time ever eating it, and eggs benedict, I think this is my new fave breakfast. I had it at a Rest. last week, and theirs tasted a little more savory, but their sauce was a little broken. This sauce was super easy to make and came out super smooth and a little thick. I kept it warm in a measuring cup, in a pan of warm water. It looked great, but the flavor was too lemony (and I don't think I even used a full TBL), couldn't taste any of the hot sauce (I even added an extra dash of Cholula). I also added a pinch of salt to the recipe. Even though it tasted better with the eggs benedict, I think next time I'll use less lemon juice and maybe add a dash of Worcestershire? I made this for our Father's Day breakfast, and Mr. liked it.
I have made one similar for years, mine has 4 egg yolks and no mustard, and 2-3 T of lemon juice, salt and pepper, the key for it to thicken is make sure the butter is very hot. I am going to try the addition of mustard. I am surprised with only 1 TB of lemon juice some thought it was too lemony? This is by far the easiest way to make Hollandaise!
This was good, I've never made or even had hollandaise sauce before. Mine turned out more of a dark yellow (but I think it was b/c I used our fresh chicken eggs). Very easy and simple to make, I used a whisk b/c I cut the recipe in half.
made this again as it has become a family favorite super easy to make easy as a package to make thicker add less butter or more egg i use 4 egg yolks with a 1/2 cup butter makes it thick and fabulous luv u luv u for the recipe
This was yum! Though, I must not have gotten the butter hot enough (I read a review that said if it is hot and bubbly enough before adding to the egg mixture, it should thicken up great) because it was still a tad on the thin side. Delish though. We served it over broccoli eggs benedict with a side of homemade English Muffin toast. Mmmm. It does not make a lot though. It was just enough for the two of us (topping each of our English Muffins and two fried eggs). Definitely not 6 servings!
This may not be the best Hollandaise I've ever had, but it's a very, very close second. It's enough for 4 servings where each serving is 1 piece of bread, then ham, then 2 eggs. You might stretch to 6 servings. Exceptionally quick and easy. Make right after you put your eggs in to poach so there's no need to try to keep it warm. Excellent job chellebelle. Thanks so much!
Absolutely terrible. My hollandaise never thickened and then separated once I put it on my eggs. I'm so furious.
This just didn't work for me. It did thicken up but the flavor just wasn't there. I've had better flavor from a package
Followed recipe exactly as written. The end result was okay. Its very easy but I thought it was a little too lemony and too runny. At first I didn't like it but it tasted better on the eggs benedict I was making it for.
Not like real hollandaise but easy enough if you have a craving for some!
It is the easiest and greatest recipe for what this is.. I tried to change it a bit and not a good idea.. It is a bit lemony but it needs all the lemon to come out like hollandaise sauce.. I will make it again when we are not on a diet haha since we seem to be on one all the time now..
Excellent recipe. Did not change a thing. Thanks
Superb! Very easy to make & it was delicious!
Wonderful and easy! So excited about this, since I saw a double boiler and a lot of work other recipes, this one tastes great and takes no time!
This easy sauce makes a boring breakfast beautiful and elegant. It took just a few moments to whip up this Hollandaise Sauce. I'll upload the picture when I get back to the USA.
easy recipe, great results! Thanks!
very delicious! I used margerine because I was out of butter, still turned out great!! By the way, if you don't mind tabasco I added 5 dashes, came out with a nice zing!
Very easy and much better than the packet stuff! Will become an eggs benedict and asparagus staple at our house.
I honestly don't know why there are so many 5 star reviews. I have had Eggs Benedict many times in restaurants and this one was not to my liking. Not the savory flavor that I'm used to. I followed this recipe to a T and I am just not a fan of it at all.
Followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious. This is so much easier than making hollandaise in a double boiler.
It was a pretty good recipe, but the blender thing didn't work so well. I added about 1/4 to 1/2 c. milk to give it a better consistency. Also about a pinch or so of dill and a dash of cayenne pepper. A few more dashes of lemon juice were needed as well. I started it in the blender, but ended up putting it on the stove top and whisking it until it was smooth.
I have made this sauce dozens of times slaving over a double boiler, but I needed a faster easier way to make it for a brunch of 14 people. I found another way on the stove top on YouTube and when I went to use the stove top method on the big day I ended up cooking the eggs. SO I broke out the blender and whipped up another batch to perfection. So fast and so much easier. This will be my go to method for Hollandaise from here on out. Thanks for posting the recipe!
I LOVE THIS!!!!!! IT IS AWESOME! So easy. Wish I could give it more stars.
Amazingly simple and delicious. I followed the recipe with no changes. Thanks!
Very tasty.I had an upside down blender (one of those bullet type blenders) which I thought would be more efficient since it was a small quantity. Even with putting things in all at one shot it was very tasty. I added a dash more Tabasco as a matter of preference and it was delicious!
I made this again, following the instruction precisely. It was perfect, and thickens a bit when it cools. It is tremendously important that the butter be piping hot when it goes in because that is what is cooking and thickening the eggs. The lemon juice reacts, as well, and helps to thicken the eggs. It wasn't quite thick enough so I put the mixed hollandaise sauce back into the microwave for 10 seconds on high and stirred. I noticed it began to scramble a bit around the edges where it got hotter, so I put the blender back on and it smoothed it out perfectly. Next time I will omit the hot sauce and the mustard, only because I would like a more pure tasting hollandaise - eggs, lemon and butter. That is all one really needs for an excellent hollaindaise sauce. Thanks for the recipe!
This was so good, and so easy. My boyfriend asks for it every morning now!
I was suprised at the quick and easy preparation of this sauce. It was delicious and buttery. I served it over fresh steamed asparagus. I will definately make it again !
Easy and so good. A Christmas morning tradition for us.
Easy and quick. Mine was a tad thin but it was my error in execution since I tried to scale but eyeballed instead of measuring.
Easy. I could never make hollandaise sauce until now! Tastes the same without all the fuss :)
It was not the best hollandaise i've ever tasted but because it was so easy I gave it 4 stars.
This sauce was amazing. I don't know how using the double boiler method would make it turn out any better. Even my picky teen loved it! I reminded me of the best tasting Hollandaise sauce I had once at a restaurant in Atlantic City that is no longer there. Loved this!
Easy sauce to make. It had been a long time since I last had this sauce...don't remember it being as spicy as mine was. It was probably my measuring....I just eyeball things! Excellent served over a bed of steamed asparagus. Thanks for this recipe!!
I scaled it down to just 1 egg since I only needed 2 servings - worked just fine in my mini food processor. Delicious and easy!
Good stuff. Thanks for saving me a lot of hassle!
