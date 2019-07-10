Blender Hollandaise Sauce

4.4
973 Ratings
  • 5 671
  • 4 200
  • 3 54
  • 2 11
  • 1 37

This blender Hollandaise sauce has all the same ingredients and consistency as the classic sauce, but no double boiler and no chance of the sauce separating. I love the lemony flavor on freshly steamed asparagus!

Recipe by chellebelle

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Combine egg yolks, lemon juice, mustard, and hot pepper sauce in the container of a blender; cover and blend for about 5 seconds.

  • Place butter in a glass measuring cup. Heat butter in the microwave for about 1 minute, or until hot and completely melted.

  • Turn the blender on high speed; slowly pour in melted butter in a thin stream until sauce is thick, about 15 to 30 seconds. Keep sauce warm until serving by placing the blender container in a pan of hot tap water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 143.1mg; sodium 119.2mg. Full Nutrition
