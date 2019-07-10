Blender Hollandaise Sauce

This is a beautiful hollandaise sauce! I only give it 4 points because after tasting the original recipe, I felt that it needed a bit more tang, so I added an additional squirt of lemon juice and about a 1/4 tsp more of mustard. I melted the butter in the microwave until it was liquid but I realized that it wasn't hot enough (more like lukewarm). I didn't want to over heat and have it explode in the microwave (next time I'll try melting the butter at a lower power level). I decided to pour it into the blender anyway and the sauce still thickened up nicely. I wanted the sauce to be hot so I heated it in the microwave and ended up curdling it a bit. To save it, I added 1-2 tbsp of water and stirred vigorously till the mixture was smooth. I had read that somewhere but never had the opportunity to try it till now. Definitely worked like a charm! I used unsalted butter, which is what I normally have on hand, and added himalayan salt for flavouring. I also added freshly chopped chives, which seemed to bring out the butter flavour. I served this over German white asparagus and boiled potatoes. YUM! This recipe seems to be very forgiving. Next time I might melt the butter in a small pot over the stove so it's hot when I pour it into the blender (or if I'm pressed for time, of course, I'll use the microwave). Will definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing, chellebelle!