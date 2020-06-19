Rosemary Shortbread Cookies

I have had a favorite cookie recipe since I was a child, but yesterday me and my girls made these cookies and that once favorite cookie has been replaced by these cookies. My best tip is DO NOT OVERBAKE. Don't wait for the edges to get too brown. We liked them on the much paler side. So beautiful, unique, and if you love rosemary and shortbread, so perfect!!!! I made another kind of cookie after this and though I am sure the cookie was absolutely fab it greatly paled in comparison to these. It is refreshing to try something different and these are a pleaser! Do not change the recipe at all because it is perfect. Although I must confess, over time, I would like to expirement with a few other herbs. A good cookie if you want to impress or have friends for a tea party. I felt like the workds best cookie maker when I made these! Approved by kids dads grandpas and moms and soon to be grandmas I am sure. Something I notice with these that was unlike cookies I have had in the past, I could taste each seperate taste individually-butter, salt, rosemary and a some sugar sweetness, and then I could taste them together at the same time. That, to me, was kind of interesting. Also they are very rich! I can eat cookies, believe me, but I can only eat 1 or 2 of these at a time, and trust me, that's fine. Like good dark chocolate, just a little is enough to satisfy because the quality is so good. I got 48 round cookie from this batch.

