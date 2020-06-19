Rosemary Shortbread Cookies

4.6
191 Ratings
  • 5 147
  • 4 30
  • 3 4
  • 2 4
  • 1 6

A very Victorian recipe! Some people are put off by the notion of herb cookies, but you'll be pleasantly surprised. The flavor improves with age (best 2 days after), keeping for about a week.

Recipe by Abigail

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
36
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and 2/3 cup of sugar until light and fluffy. Stir in the flour salt and rosemary until well blended. The dough will be somewhat soft. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees F). Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut into rectangles 1 1/2x2 inches in size. Place cookies 1 inch apart on the lined cookie sheets. Sprinkle the remaining sugar over the tops.

  • Bake for 8 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden at the edges. Cool on wire racks, and store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 11.2g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 17.4mg. Full Nutrition
