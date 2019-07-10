Orange Fizz
Make boring orange juice tangy and fizzy with this delicious blend!
Make boring orange juice tangy and fizzy with this delicious blend!
I made this into an adult cocktail by adding three fingers of Smirnoff Whipped Vodka. VERY good.Read More
I made it only one time because it wasn't as good as i thought it would be more amusing but it kind of let me down.Read More
I made this into an adult cocktail by adding three fingers of Smirnoff Whipped Vodka. VERY good.
Occasionally on Sunday mornings when hubs is working in the home office with his coffee, I like to treat him to a special breakfast drink which he always appreciates. It was kind of interesting that after taking a sip he said that years ago he used to make this for himself when he was sick or had the flu! Good call! This would be the perfect thing to drink when you're under the weather! It's light, refreshing, good for you, with just a little bit of fizz. I do have to make it clear, however, that I used club soda and NOT tonic water. We agreed that we're not so sure we'd like this made with tonic water as it would be rather bitter.
it was excellent however i prefered to add something like pepsi or sprite or something near those drinks... but good recipe though, i love it
I made it only one time because it wasn't as good as i thought it would be more amusing but it kind of let me down.
I don't really like tonic water so I used lemonade. That was better
Good, but the orange overpowered the tonic too much for my taste. For my second, I reduced the orange juice to 1/4 cup and added a teaspoon of non-alcoholic orange bitters. Very good! Fizzy and citrusy, with a complex bitter aftertaste.
I did it as1 juice box and as much toxi water as you can put in the cup and no lemon juice but maybe put a cherry
This recipe was so good! I will definitely be making it again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections