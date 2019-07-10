Orange Fizz

Occasionally on Sunday mornings when hubs is working in the home office with his coffee, I like to treat him to a special breakfast drink which he always appreciates. It was kind of interesting that after taking a sip he said that years ago he used to make this for himself when he was sick or had the flu! Good call! This would be the perfect thing to drink when you're under the weather! It's light, refreshing, good for you, with just a little bit of fizz. I do have to make it clear, however, that I used club soda and NOT tonic water. We agreed that we're not so sure we'd like this made with tonic water as it would be rather bitter.