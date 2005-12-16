Chocolate Icing
This chocolate icing uses butter and brown sugar with plenty of confectioners' sugar for a quick frosting for your cake.
SO GOOD!!! It needed tweaking for my 2 layer 9 inch cake. If you follow the directions it is VERY thick and hard for icing a cake but great for brownies. For the cake I used 3 Tbsp of milk and 2 tbsp cocoa for a single batch. Because it sets up so quickly I made 2 seperate double batches, one for the middle of the cake using the original thick recipe, frosted it, then made the second double batch tweaked for spreadability for the outside of the cake. It is glorious... and I don't even like chocolate!Read More
tasty. sets pretty firm, very fudgy. Firm enough to crack slightly when cutting my cake. My only complaint was that it was too firm/dry to stick to the cake. I'll try more milk next time.Read More
This recipe was excellent - I added a few semi-sweet chocolate chips to tbe melted butter and sugar mixture while still warm, and it turned out rich, velvety and chocolatey! I kept the icing in the saucepan while spreading it on the cake, so that when it began to set somewhat, I would just warm it up on minimum heat with a bit more milk and I could continue to work with it. A total hit and a keeper of a recipe!
Outstanding!! I did add 1/2 cup of Chocolate cocolate chips to the butter & brown sugar mixture to make it a little more fudgy. It got raves from my company. I will use it frequently.
You could eat this chocolate right out of the pot ! Will definitely make again- I used 4 tablespoons of milk and poured it over the cake .
I covered some brownies with this chocolate icing. Quick and easy; very sugary and sweet. The kids loved it. Next time I will add some chocolate morsels - it lack chocolate flavor. In addition, if you wanted to do more than cover a batch of brownies, you will need to double the recipe.
This icing set extremely fast and it was a little difficult to ice a 2-8" round layer cake. It also was more of a maple flavour due the the brown sugar content, but it was very good and I would make it again. Dee
It was perfect for a sheet cake. My bunch loved it. I did add 1 extra Tablespoon of cocoa on the recommendation of another user. Thanks.
This was a great recipe for icing. It did set up a little fast but if you put it back on the heat for a few seconds, it softens right back up. My dad loved this icing and that is like winning an Oscar. I put it on Carol's Marble Cake (a recipe on this site) and since it was chocolate I thought he wouldn't like it. He loved it. Thanks Chas!
This icing is awesome! I added more milk til it was glossy, then dipped my cupcakes on it while it was hot, and it dried smooth and glazed, very pretty!
Easy to make and is very good on brownies.
This icing is truly delicious. It has a slight caramel flavor and a surprisingly strong chocolate flavor all at the same time. I used this to ice cream cheese brownies and they are so sweet and yummy. The icing does set up very quickly and at first I had a hard time getting the confectioners sugar to blend in well but I just added a little extra milk as recommended and it turned out beautifully. The icing is almost a fudgy consistency after it cools and if you like sweets as much as my family does, that is a good thing. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This was excellent! I did as a few of the others did and added 1/2 c semisweet choc chips to the butter and brown sugar mixture (after the sugar melts and you add the milk) and added an additional 1 T cocoa. FYI, icing is best for brownies, cookies and SHEET cakes, as was stated by the submitter of the recipe, for layer cakes, frostings are better. However if you are looking for a true icing that will wow the most sage chocolate fan...this one is IT!
Great icing! I used the Black Magic cake recipe for cupcakes and topped them with this icing. It was fantastic! The icing does set quickly so I do think it is more appropriate for things like cupcakes or donuts....but I loved the taste and it was so easy! I wouldn't change a thing!
I made a cake from scratch and then polked holes in the cake so the hot icing would drip down into the still hot from the oven cake. I then topped it with some tart cherries I mixed with sugar and cornstarch. It was absolutely awesome served warm.
Fantastic... the only change I would make is to double it.. I was just able to cover a sheet cake.. so if I used this for cupcakes as originally planned I would have run short. Great flavor!!
Since the frosting looks glossy in the photos, I was expecting a creamy consistency. I was surprised when the icing hardened, but not disappointed, as it was absolutely yummy. Love the extra "flavour dimension" added by the brown sugar. I used a few drops of almond extract because I didn't have quite enough vanilla -- the flavour complemented my brownies perfectly.
This recipe is very sweet, but lacks a good chocolate flavor. I will not use it again.
I made this last for a french vanilla cake. It was a hit at my house. I also made a change after reading the reviews. I wsed 1/2 cup choclate chips. Wonderful recipe. Thanks for sharing.
This was a great frosting! I did not have cocoa powder, so I used 1/2 oz. unsweetened chocolate, and melted it in with the butter/sugar mixture, along with 1/2 c. semi-sweet chocolate chips. I did not let it boil, b/c of the addition of the chocolate, but it turned out really yummy. Thanks!
Not at all impressed with the texture or flavor and it wasn't nearly enough to frost a 2 layer cake. Tastes too much like brown sugar and is too sweet and gritty.
Was extremely sweet..It tasted more like brown sugar than anything else..Couldn't even taste the chocolate. Ice your cake fast because it hardens real quick!
Oh my god!!! This is the best Icing I have ever made. I added more cocoa like the other reviews stated. It melts in your mouth! It wasn't thick enough to spread it on so I just poured it and it set up really fast. I used it as icing for my brownies. The family thought it was the best ever. Thanks for such an easy recipie. I will make this often for my cakes and brownies.
Tasted like chocolate not icing, it was very hard to spread and i don't think it made enough for an entire cake.
This is really good! I read most of the reviews, so I added 1 tbsp each of cocoa and milk. And, I worked really fast. I love this site! Thanks everybody!
I used this on my two layer chocolate cake. It was excellent. The icing became a little stiff and I added a few extra tablespoons of milk and it became the creamy, spreadable consistency I was looking for. I did read the reviews and decided to add 1/2 cup of chocolate chips...I just love chocolate :).
This was good, but I made better. I did though put peanut butter (to taste) into the icing and I put it on brownies...good. Next time I will probably alter this recipe but for the most part it was that bad.
This is amazing! :)
Delicious! The brown sugar really added a richness and depth to the flavor of the icing. My family loved it.
Excellent recipe for a rich dark chocolate icing! I only had coconut milk on hand but I think it only enhanced it!! Wonderful flavor! It did set fast so I added a little bit of coconut milk to thin it out so I could finish frosting as mentioned in the recipe!! 5 stars!!
Easy and great tasting!
Was very sweet. More of a frosting you would use on brownies. Did set very fast even adding the extra milk.
Great for brownies, but hard to spread on cake. Melts in your mouth in a DELICIOUS way. Try 2 Tbs. of chocolate instead of 1 and a bit more milk to make it less thick. Very yummy!
a great homemade frosting-- like fudge
The chocolate turned hard after 3 hours or so, but other than that i think it could use some honey in it
I added an extra Tbs of cocoa for a really fudgey taste. This worked perfectly to top a marshmallow and crushed grahm cracker mixture to make S'more Bars. It has a very nice fudge like texture.
This is fudge on a cake!! It's great! I added the extra cocoa powder and the 1/2 cup choc chips like other reviewers. It took 2 batches to ice an 8" layer cake. Make one batch at a time and it will work.
It would get 5 stars for taste but for usability it only get 3 stars. It was very difficult to spread on the sides of a layer cake. Disappointed in the spreadability and found it frustrating!
Too thick and non-spreadable (is that a word?) also, the flavour wasn't my favourite.
Whoa! Thats sweet! Too sweet for me at least. Lighten up on the sugar and put in more cocoa. Thats the stuff.
my husband has been talking about his aunts "hard chocolate frosting" forever. well this is the closest we've ever come. I think it needs a lot more chocolate powder, at least double what the recipe calls for.
Amazing!!! I followed a few tips from some of the reviews & added 1/2 C chocolate chips to the butter/brown sugar stage to make it more chocolatey & went with 3T milk & 2T cocoa. It was just enough to pour over my 9x13 pan of brownies, not too dry at all this way...my hubby is in heaven!
Perfect on the "Deep Dish Brownies" on this site. Fudgy-like. It firmed up fairly quickly, therefore made it easy to spread, and not drip off the brownies. I actually found myself scooping up spoonfuls of it up, and eating it. Sinfully good!
This is an excellent icing for kid's cupcakes. It's not messy and does not smear all over. The recipe was simple and the ingredients were a staple in my house.
the icing hardens so fast, really tought for a 2 layer cake. Will try something more fluffier next time. Good taste but did not complete the job.
First time i ever made icing myself. I couldn't believe how easy it was. It's delicious! However, it does set really fast making it difficult to ice the cake.
This a very good icing and easy to make. I added 1 tbsp of cocoa and spread it over warm cake. It was easy to spread and I put pecans on top. My family loved it. I will make it again.
I added chocolate chips to give it a more chocolatey flavor. Delicious!
Very good!!! Sets really fast though, so be ready to spead and only put a little bit on your cake at a time so the rest stays hot and watery.
It seemed more like a glaze to me, not an icing. And it was WAY too sweet! Doubt I'll be making this again.
I tried this recipe on the moist yellow cake and it came out great. I did add some semi-sweet chocolate chip morsels.
Good and easy to make. This recipe worked well for me. I did add more cocoa, 2 tbsp more, than the recipe asked for. It is excellent for brownies, it does set very quickly. made again with the same results. I used it as brownie icing. It does have a mapley flavour from the brown sugar and it is fudgey, I really like it.
I LOVE THIS STUFF!! I have made it countless times now and I make it just as the recipe specifies, but sometimes I double or triple the recipe, depending on what I am making :)
Probably best for brownies Not for delicate cakes, stiff frosting, not very chocolately.
I made this and followed the directions exactly...IMO it was way too sweet..not sure where I went wrong but the confectioners sugar became lumpy like miniscule rock candy. Not a keeper.
This icing was fantastic! I had many people say it was the best they had ever tasted. I added in 1/2 C. of semi-sweet chocolate chips like others had done. It had a great chocolate taste even though I had a few lumps of powder sugar. I will mix if faster and add a little more milk next time.
really easy and good. But I'd add a bit more chocolate then called for in the recipe.
The icing was very thick, even after i added an extra teaspoon of milk. Definatly look like and has the consistancy of fudge. Taste was not as chocolatey as one would think. Not the best chocolate icing I've had, would reccomend looking for another recipe before trying this one. 3 out of 5 stars.
DELICIOUS! My nephew helped me put it together...before I could get to him, he had boiled the living daylights out of it. It was practically fudge when we took it off the stove. I added a bit of milk and restirred...perfect!
I am not a sweet fanatic, but this got very good reviews from all who tried the finished result. Remember to use good quality cocoa. It really makes all the difference!
Icing Too sweet. Sets too fast, you don't even have time to ice the sides before the icing starts to pull the cake apart. Will Never use this recipe again.
Excellent flavor, hardens quick ! :)
Too sweet and too much brown sugar taste. Definitly not the best for chocolate icing. I tried to use it for 2 dozon cupcakes and it got way to stiff - way too fast!
This is my first time making icing from scratch. This recipe fit the bill as 'easy' and it tastes wonderful.
Great recipe!! I read a lot of the reviews. Added a bit more coco. Since I was icing cupcakes I made a double boiler and added about a TBSP of shortening. Once I like the consistency I dipped the cupcakes in.. What a GREAT turn out.. will be using this every time.
I used this in a layer cake with peanut butter frosting for my boyfriends birthday and he loved it.. I added some chocolate shavings in with it too, tasted great.
i tried this recipe today. It was very easy to follow . But I would add more cocoa powder or melt chocolate chips in it next time. Tasted like a chocolate caramel.
this icing is very very rich. the kids loves the sweetness. I think I will modify next time, but still a pretty great icing.
Great! I use this all the time on chocolate cakes. Sometimes I melt semi-sweet choc. chips with the butter and brown sugar. Kids love it!
Great recipe! While Melting the butter, sugar and adding the milk I added an extra T of milk. I also added an extra 1 1/2 T cocoa as well as substituting the vanilla with some Teaberry extract. Turned out great!! definitely going to make this again, thanks!
The consistency was nice, but the taste.... All I could taste was the brown sugar. I couldn't even taste the chocolate. Even my sweet toothed children didn't like it.
Best icing ever! I added the 1/2c of chocolate chips to the butter and sugar that others suggested. It's like having fudge on top of my cake! I had to add a little milk to the icing a couple of times as it "set" in the bowl between using it and going back for more. Each time I refreshed it with milk and it set on the cupcakes beautifully smooth again.
This has a nice texture, but it is sooo sweet and brown sugary. Also, I absolutely think it lacks chocolate flavor - my guess is that it needs at least twice as much cocoa. Nice start, but needs lots of refinement. :)
super good icing, I too added semi-sweet chips to give it that extra chocolatey flavour, doubled the amount of milk , and kept it on a warm stove between spreading it out, delicious 2 thumbs up from the family!! Thanks for sharing it!!
Good recipe. It says rich and it is. It went perfectly with my cake and came in handy when i didnt have icing. I will prob end up doing it again.
I used this icing simply because I had the ingredients. Based on other reviews, I used 5 tablespoons of milk and 2.5 tablespoons of cocoa. Off the spoon, it tastes great. I took my cake from the oven, poked holes in it and simply poured the icing over my still hot cake. I did keep it on a double boiler when mixing in the icing sugar and cocoa. Hopefully it still firms up, since I did add extra milk. Can't wait to try it!
Nice and sweet and alot easier to make then you would think.
Like the taste, but it does set up VERY fast - next time I would follow the suggestion to make it in to batches, it was very difficult to work with. I'd also cut back on the vanilla just a touch, but perhaps it didn't mix well in to it because it was already setting up. Will try it again though.
Kudos for the creativity...but this recipe falls short! I felt the texture was completely off and far too sweet. I followed the recipe exactly and simply put...WAY to much work for a lack luster icing!!!
One person said that it was too rich well it says "Rich chocolate fudge icing." So if you do not like sweet things then it is not for you. I REALLY LIKE THIS RECIPE.I put the icing on brownies! It is REALLY good.
I discovered this icing recipe about a year and a half ago and have made it many times since then. I play with the proportions and the ingredients sometimes using cocoa and sometimes using Giradelli Ground Chocolate, or using half and half instead of milk. I love this recipe because the basic recipe has such a strong butterscotch taste, not caramel. I believe it is better suited to a brownie or cookie than a cake because it does stiffen so quickly. But that taste just rocks.
Just found out you have to take a dessert somewhere in an hour. No problem, pop a box mix in the oven and make this icing. You'll get rave reviews!!! It does set up VERY fast, but if you don't cool your cake all the way, you have a little more time. I real keeper in my book!
Like others I added some chocolate chips so I did like the taste but found it way too hard...
I made this icing for my brownie cookies. The icing was delicious, but it was not spectacular.
great frosting! move quickly though!
Delicious and so easy! Made this with my sisters. Tasted amazing!
OH MY Heaven in a bowl. Got great reviews for my cupcakes this year. Enough for 24 cupcakes, but the only this is it hardens fast, so you have to sprinkle sprinkles on each individual cake when done icing if you want to get them to stick. I even licked the bowl after I was done. Will be my ONLY icing recipe I will use.
this recipe is so good my family loves it and with less milk and a double batch you can make fabulous fudge out of it.yummy...
Perfect. thanks
I did not care for this recipe.
Oh my gosh, it was like fudge! I added teh ch chips as suggested. It was a little tricky to work with but worth the effort. I will make again. Might be easier to frost cookies or brownies. Soooo good!
fantastic this is sure to become a family favorite and definetly will be used many many times in my house. thanks for the recipie
Great icing! Quick to make up. Tastes wonderful on a simple white/yellow cake. Make sure to spread quickly, though. Once it starts to set, it hardens rapidly.
Very easy to make. I agree with the other reviews that suggested you add more of the cocoa than what the recipe calls for. It wasn't as "chocolatey" as I thought it would be. I will make it again!
Really good and it does set quickly like it says!
I didn't have any problems with this icing setting too fast. I like the fact that it hardend at all. When my 2 yr old ate the the cupcakes I iced with this, she didn't make a mess. I also added more cocoa. Overall, very good.
rich and yummy!!! I wouldn't change a thing
My confectioners' sugar didn't blend completely. There were clumps I couldn't see until the icing was on the cake. It didn't have much of a chocolate flavor and was more like a glaze. However the taste was not bad.
this did not tastes good at all. had a bad after taste.
