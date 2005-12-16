Chocolate Icing

This chocolate icing uses butter and brown sugar with plenty of confectioners' sugar for a quick frosting for your cake.

By Chas

10
2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan, melt butter and brown sugar over medium heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved, then add milk. Bring to a boil and remove from heat.

  • Sift together cocoa and confectioners sugar. Blend into butter mixture and add vanilla. If consistency is too stiff, add more milk.

  • Spread Quickly over cooled cake, as frosting will set up very fast.

157 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 12.5mg; sodium 37.4mg. Full Nutrition
